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Sierra Zephyr's avatar
Sierra Zephyr
2h

TLDR Too Long Didn’t Read.

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
2h

Zionist? Fuck, he's a Jew, mitzvahed wife and kiddos. Wanting to be in the 319 club: that's the number of declared Jewish billionaires..

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/atzmon-comes-back-for-a-visit?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

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