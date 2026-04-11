Stephen Miller was born in 1985 into a wealthy Jewish family in Santa Monica, California — one of the most liberal, diverse, comfortable places in America. His family had money. He had opportunity. He had every reason to be fine. He chose instead, from an early age, to be a miserable little shit about it.

That is not a colorful way of putting it. It is a factual description of what the record shows.

By the time he was in high school, Miller was challenging Latino students to speak English, fighting against bilingual announcements, and railing against multicultural programs at Santa Monica High School — a school that was trying, earnestly, to serve every kid in it. He ended a friendship with a classmate named Jason Islas because Islas was Latino. No argument. No drift apart. Just: you’re Latino, we’re done.

He was sixteen.

At sixteen, he appeared on conservative talk radio, citing Rush Limbaugh as a formative influence. He wrote letters to local newspapers complaining about the political climate at his school. He was, in the words of one person who knew him, a born oppositionist — except opposition isn’t really the right word, because opposition implies two positions in dialogue. What Miller was doing was performing contempt for an audience, and discovering that the audience would clap.

He ran for student government and gave a speech suggesting students shouldn’t pick up their own trash because the school had janitors paid to do it. He was cut off. Students were offended and moved toward the stage. He was escorted off. He would have considered this a victory. That feedback loop — say something contemptible, receive a reaction, feel validated — is the story of his entire adult life.

He also wrote in a school newspaper that “Osama Bin Laden would feel very welcome at Santa Monica High School.” Again: sixteen years old. Not edgy. Not provocative in a way that ages well. Just stupid and cruel, dressed up in the costume of political seriousness.

The hypocrisy of all of this is so profound and so well-documented that it deserves its own paragraph. Miller’s family are Jewish immigrants. His great-great-grandfather Wolf-Leib Glosser fled anti-Jewish pogroms in Belarus, arriving at Ellis Island in 1903 with eight dollars to his name.

The family built themselves up through exactly the kind of chain migration Miller has spent his career trying to destroy.

His own uncle, neuropsychologist David Glosser, wrote a piece in Politico in 2018 saying that if Miller’s immigration policies had been in force a century earlier, the family would have been wiped out.

He called his nephew an “immigration hypocrite” and watched with “dismay and increasing horror.”

Miller has never responded to this in any meaningful way. He does not appear to find it embarrassing. This tells you something important about who he is.

At Duke University, Miller deepened his alliance with the organized hard right. He worked alongside classmate Richard Spencer — later to become arguably the most notorious white nationalist figure in the United States — as members of Duke’s Conservative Union, organizing a speaking event that brought white nationalist Peter Brimelow, the founder of VDare, to campus.

Spencer later confirmed the relationship in a 2016 interview with Mother Jones, saying he was glad nobody had talked about it because he didn’t want to harm Trump.

Miller has denied any close relationship with Spencer. The documented record of them co-organizing events together does not cooperate with that denial.

He also attached himself to David Horowitz, an anti-Muslim professional provocateur, inviting him to speak at his high school and maintaining the relationship into his college years. This was not a phase. Miller does not do phases. He does commitments.

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After Duke, Miller went to work for Jeff Sessions, the Alabama senator who was at the time the most hardline immigration restrictionist in the United States Senate. This is where the abstract ideology became operational. As a top aide to Sessions, Miller helped craft messaging against a 2013 bipartisan immigration bill that would have created a path to legal status for millions of undocumented immigrants. The bill passed the Senate. It died in the House. Miller was part of killing it.

He was not yet thirty. He was already shaping the legislative reality of millions of people’s lives, and he was doing it in one direction: toward restriction, toward exclusion, toward the door.

When Donald Trump entered the 2016 race, Miller was the most prepared person in Washington to translate nativist rage into policy. He joined the campaign and began writing speeches. The infamous 2017 inaugural address — “American carnage” — bears his fingerprints. He was now in the West Wing, with actual power, and he used it immediately and without hesitation.

The travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries was one of his first achievements. It was challenged in court, revised, challenged again, revised again, and eventually partially upheld by the Supreme Court. It stranded refugees mid-journey, separated families across borders, and blocked students from returning to universities. It was sold as national security. Critics called it what it was: religious discrimination in a policy costume.

Then came family separation.

In a 2018 White House meeting, Miller led senior Trump administration officials in a push to implement the “zero tolerance” family separation policy. When there was resistance, he demanded a show of hands. “If we don’t enforce this, it is the end of our country as we know it,” he said, according to two officials present. A sea of hands went up. DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen kept hers down. She had been outvoted.

The policy separated approximately 5,500 children from their parents. Miller was candid about his reasoning, saying the separations would “prove to be a migration deterrent.” Children taken from parents who were told they were going to give them a bath. Hours passing. Mothers realizing the children weren’t coming back. This happened. It is documented. Miller designed it and defended it when there was pressure to stop.

Miller was “furious” when the separations weren’t happening fast enough after the policy was announced. What he actually proposed would have separated 25,000 more children from their parents — including those who had arrived legally at ports of entry to seek asylum. That broader plan didn’t fully happen. Not because Miller didn’t want it. Because the logistics would have ground the immigration system to a halt.

The record on this is unambiguous and damning. This was not a policy that got out of hand. Documents obtained through FOIA requests show Miller was in contact with agency officials about unaccompanied migrant children months before the official announcement, planning the mechanics of it. He knew what it would do. He wanted it to do exactly that.

In November 2019, the Southern Poverty Law Center published analysis of over 900 emails Miller had sent to Breitbart News editors before the 2016 election. The emails showed Miller recommending that Breitbart write about “The Camp of the Saints,” a racist French novel popular among white nationalists and neo-Nazis because of its depiction of the “white genocide” conspiracy theory — a violent, sexualized fantasy about brown-skinned refugees invading and destroying Europe. This is not a policy text. It is an openly racist novel celebrated in white nationalist circles for its racism. Miller recommended it enthusiastically.

He shared articles from VDare, which traffics in the “great replacement” myth. He promoted content from American Renaissance. More than 80 percent of the emails reviewed relate to or appear in threads discussing race or immigration.

More than 100 members of Congress — all Democrats — called for Miller’s resignation. The White House defended him. Republicans were largely silent. He stayed. The silence of the Republican Party at that moment was a turning point. It established that a senior White House official could be caught circulating white nationalist literature and face zero professional consequence, so long as his president liked him.

Miller is also the architect of the public charge rule, which made it harder for immigrants who had used any public benefits to get green cards — effectively penalizing poverty. He pushed to end DACA, stripping protections from hundreds of thousands of people brought to the country as children. He drove refugee admissions to historic lows. He worked to end Temporary Protected Status for entire countries. He advocated for limiting birthright citizenship — a position rejected by most constitutional scholars as incompatible with the 14th Amendment.

Each of these is a separate deliberate choice that caused real harm to real people. Stacked together, they form something coherent: a systematic effort to make the United States as hostile as possible to non-white immigration of every kind, legal or otherwise, documented or not.

When the Trump administration ended in January 2021, Miller did not go away. He founded America First Legal, a litigation organization that spent the Biden years filing lawsuits against diversity programs, refugee resettlement, and any immigration policy that wasn’t punitive enough. He briefed Republican lawmakers. He advised candidates. He was building the infrastructure for round two.

Round two arrived in January 2025.

Miller returned as Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Adviser. He now runs daily 10 a.m. conference calls, including Saturdays, demanding updates from agencies and exerting pressure on senior officials.

His power is described as unlike anything in recent White House history — a non-lawyer who holds sway over the Attorney General, Cabinet secretaries who defer to him, agencies that fear his calls.

He has demanded that ICE officers arrest a minimum of 3,000 people per day — triple the levels of Trump’s first term.

To meet this target, agents were instructed to abandon investigative priorities and conduct mass dragnet operations at churches, schools, and courthouses. Federal judges have issued orders. A federal judge compiled a list of 96 court orders defied by ICE in the state of Minnesota alone since January 2026.

Miller has also explored suspending habeas corpus for immigrants and is pushing the Department of Justice to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans for paperwork discrepancies. When Cabinet secretaries get things wrong, they point to Miller. When DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was criticized for lying about a deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota, she reportedly defended herself in private conversations by saying she did so at Miller’s direction. Cabinet secretaries, it turns out, are his subordinates in practice if not in title.

At an October 2024 rally in New York City, Miller declared: “America is for Americans and Americans only.” This is where three decades of careful public-language management occasionally slips. Usually he wraps it in merit, sovereignty, and security. Sometimes the actual idea comes out plainly.

His own uncle said that if Miller’s policies had existed a century ago, the family would have been murdered. His great-great-grandfather’s village of Antopol, Belarus, lost all but seven of its 2,000 Jewish residents to the Nazis. The ones who survived were the ones who got out. They got out because America let them in.

Stephen Miller is the kind of person who looks at that history and draws no lesson from it whatsoever. He has, instead, spent his life building the machinery that would have kept his own family out. That is not irony. It is something uglier than irony, and it does not have a polite name.

As of January 2026, only 17% of Americans have a positive impression of him, according to YouGov polling. The New Republic named him its 2025 Scoundrel of the Year.

He is forty years old. He has more power right now than at any point in his career. And there is no indication he intends to stop.

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