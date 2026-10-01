The old military-industrial complex was built around giant contractors selling systems to the state. The new version increasingly looks like a handful of technology companies whose founders control the platforms, talent and infrastructure.

Palantir, Anduril and SpaceX show how the relationship between Washington and Silicon Valley is changing. The issue is not whether private innovation has a role in defence. It is who sets the mission, who owns the data and what happens when a company’s interests diverge from democratic policy.

Source: https://www.democracynow.org/2026/9/28/sharon_weinberger_valley_of_death

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