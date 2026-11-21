Swipe through the story in seven slides.

SEIU Local 1000 picket signs during the October 21 strike, with the State Capitol in the background. Photo: Ereich Empey / Labor Notes.

On Wednesday, October 21, thousands of California civil servants (KQED estimated tens of thousands) did something their union had never asked them to do. Analysts, paralegals, health educators, custodians, nurses and information-technology workers, all members of SEIU Local 1000, stayed off the job for a day and picketed outside state buildings in Sacramento, Oakland, San Francisco, Fresno, Los Angeles and other cities. “We are making history!” Susan Rodriguez, a claims adjuster with the State Compensation Insurance Fund and a member of the bargaining team, told a crowd outside the Elihu M. Harris State Office Building in Oakland, according to KQED.

It was the first strike in the history of Local 1000, the largest union in California state government. It was also, depending on how you count, only the second walkout by state civil servants in California’s history, and both happened on Gavin Newsom’s watch as governor. The union says the state has refused to bargain in good faith. The Newsom administration says it is “focused on achieving a fair and responsible agreement.” A state labor board has already weighed in on parts of the dispute, and the two sides are due back in mediation on October 30.

This story follows that strike. It also follows a second thread Labor Notes published the same week: two unions, one in upstate New York and one in northern California, whose members say the people running their locals are using procedural tools to avoid facing an election. Those cases have nothing to do with Newsom or the state budget. They have a lot to do with the question underneath every strike: who decides what a union does, and how? Neither dispute is resolved, and the leaders at the center of both have mostly not responded publicly. Allegations here are allegations, attributed to those who make them.

What happened on October 21

Local 1000 called a one-day “unfair labor practice” strike. In Sacramento, according to Labor Notes, striking workers shut down multiple blocks marching from the headquarters of the California Department of Human Resources (CalHR), the state’s bargaining agent, to the Capitol. CalMatters described thousands of workers in purple shirts carrying signs reading “Fair contracts now!” and “Here to serve, not to starve.” In Oakland, marchers chanted “No contract, no peace” and cheered as passing drivers honked. Rep. Lateefah Simon, a Democrat who represents the East Bay, spoke to the Oakland crowd and marched briefly.

How many people walked out is not firmly established. KQED described “an estimated tens of thousands.” CalMatters, from the picket lines, wrote that “thousands” rallied. Labor Notes said participation “appeared strong.” CalMatters said as many as 95,000 members were eligible to strike. None of these is a verified head count.

Before the walkout, the administration said operations at some departments, including the DMV and state parks, had been modified or limited. Local 1000 president Anica Walls urged Californians “to give our employees some grace.” The pressure continued. According to Labor Notes, about 20 members disrupted a CalHR event on October 27, demanding the state bargain fairly. “We are continuing to prepare for another strike if needed,” Emily Ingram, a Department of Education worker in Sacramento, told Labor Notes. CalMatters reported that Walls said the union could escalate if the administration keeps bargaining in bad faith, including with another complaint to the labor board and potentially another strike.

The California State Capitol in Sacramento, where Local 1000 members marched on October 21. Photo: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Who struck, and who didn’t

Only one union struck on October 21: SEIU Local 1000.

Local 1000 is large: KQED put its membership at about 96,000, roughly 40 percent of the nearly 246,000 active state employees outside the California State University system, while CalMatters, Labor Notes and the AP say “about 100,000” or more. About 5,000 members were excluded from the walkout because, the union says, their absence “would create an imminent and substantial threat to public health or safety,” according to CalMatters. They work in eight departments and divisions, including Veterans Affairs, State Hospitals, corrections and Caltrans. KQED reported “fewer than 5,000 state employees deemed essential.”

Other state unions have fought the same governor but did not join this action. The Professional Engineers in California Government (PECG), which represents about 14,000 state engineers, negotiated a deal in June 2025 that delayed the return-to-office order for its members by a year, in a contract that also included concessions, CalMatters reported then. The California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS) did strike, but in 2023. No coverage of the October 21 action reports PECG, CAPS or the prison guards’ union joining it.

That matters for a headline problem. Labor Notes’ own account of the strike carries a correction: “The original headline for this story mistakenly called this the first-ever state workers strike in California. The state scientists union struck in 2023.” The story’s URL still reads “first-ever-california-state-workers-strike.” The accurate version is narrower: this was the first strike by SEIU Local 1000, and the second by a state civil-service union. CalMatters called the 2023 CAPS walkout “the first-ever strike by state civil servants.”

CalMatters says Local 1000 never struck in the 44-year history of the labor groups that merged into it; the AP wrote that the picket lines were the first “since the union’s founding in 2004.” Both lead to the same place: nobody at the union had done this before. In 2016 it came close and backed off after a last-minute deal with then-Gov. Jerry Brown.

What they are asking for

Three demands run through every account: pay, health coverage and the office.

On pay, Local 1000 wants an across-the-board raise of 20 percent over three years, KQED reported, along with higher state contributions toward health-care costs and department-by-department remote-work policies. SFist, summarizing CalMatters and the Sacramento Bee, added that the union has proposed stipends for employees required to work in person.

The pay fight is about what was promised and then taken back. Local 1000’s last three-year contract gave three successive 3 percent raises, CalMatters reported, but a further 1 percent raise tied to economic conditions was withheld. In June 2025, when Newsom sought savings to close a deficit, most unions including Local 1000 accepted two years of temporary pay reductions in exchange for time off. SFist described the terms: a 3 percent deduction in exchange for five hours of leave a month, a suspension of retiree-health contributions, and a second 3 percent raise, scheduled for July 2026, pushed back to July 2027. CalMatters wrote that the pay cuts “essentially negated” the last 3 percent raise Newsom gave Local 1000 members. This summer, Labor Notes reports, workers who had expected raises “got zilch.”

On the office, the dispute centers on an executive order Newsom signed in March 2025. It doubled the required in-office days from two to four for state employees who were working a hybrid schedule. It was supposed to start July 1, 2025; CalHR negotiated deals with three unions that pushed the start to July 1, 2026, CalMatters reported. About 108,000 of the state’s more than 245,900 employees are affected, according to the human resources department.

The mandate allows case-by-case exemptions, including for employees who live 50 miles or more from their worksite. Workers say that is not enough. Maryann Yunsan, a DMV hearing officer with 33 years of service, told KQED her three days a week at home “were taken away just like that.” Rebecca Bean, an analyst who commutes three hours a day to Oakland, told CalMatters the policy has made it harder to care for her mother. Jonah Paul, an Employment Development Department worker, told Labor Notes the mandate is “more than just a pay cut.”

The union also says remote work saves the state money and keeps productivity intact; a 2025 state audit found broader telework could save about $225 million a year, CalMatters reported. The Legislature passed AB 1729, which would have required agencies to justify in writing when employees must work in person and created a dashboard on telework’s cost-effectiveness. Newsom vetoed it in September, writing that he “fundamentally” believes “in-person collaboration is an essential part of a productive and effective workplace.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose return-to-office order and veto of a telework bill are at the center of the dispute. Photo: Charles Ommanney / Office of the Governor of California, public domain.

Why a “ULP strike,” and what the law allows

California’s state workers have collective-bargaining rights because of the Ralph C. Dills Act, which the Legislature enacted in 1977 as the State Employer-Employee Relations Act. The Legislative Analyst’s Office describes it as authorizing collective bargaining between the state and its employees, and requiring both sides to “meet and confer in good faith.” The Public Employment Relations Board (PERB), an independent state agency, hears unfair-practice charges under it and the state’s other public-sector bargaining laws.

The Dills Act does not say whether state workers can strike. As the California Supreme Court noted in 1985, no statute then prohibited public-employee strikes, with an exception for firefighters. The answer came from the courts. In County Sanitation District No. 2 v. Los Angeles County Employees’ Association (38 Cal.3d 564), the court considered a 1976 strike in which roughly 75 percent of the employees of a Los Angeles County sanitation district, represented by SEIU Local 660, walked off the job for about 11 days. A trial court had called the strike unlawful and awarded damages. The Supreme Court reversed. After reviewing “a long line of case law and policy arguments,” it concluded that “the common law prohibition against all public employee strikes is no longer supportable.” The court wrote that it is “not unlawful for public employees to engage in a concerted work stoppage for the purpose of improving their wages or conditions of employment, unless it has been determined that the work stoppage poses an imminent threat to public health or safety.”

That standard explains much of what happened this month. It is why about 5,000 Local 1000 members had to stay at work.

“Unfair labor practice” was on the picket signs, and it is the legal frame the union chose. In 2023, when CAPS struck, CalHR filed its own unfair-practice charge to stop the strike, calling it “an illegal pressure tactic” and arguing it was “actually an economic strike for the sole purpose of placing undue pressure on the state at the bargaining table.” This year Local 1000 filed unfair-practice charges with PERB in July (and an earlier one over the return-to-office order in May) accusing CalHR of failing to bargain in good faith, including by rejecting proposals without a counterproposal. A strike called to protest those alleged violations is, in union terms, a response to the employer’s conduct rather than an economic weapon.

The labor board has acted on several fronts, and the reports are not identical. CalMatters wrote that in late September the board “sided with the union” and concluded that CalHR “refused to meet and confer in good faith.” KQED, on October 8, wrote that PERB “determined the existence of an impasse” and appointed a mediator. CalHR rejected the union’s characterization, SFist reported. Whether the late-September action was a final ruling or a preliminary finding, the public reporting does not settle.

The state then tried to stop the strike itself. According to KQED, the administration asked the labor board to block the walkout, arguing it added “undue pressure” to concede to the union as the sides entered mediation, and warning that public safety and health would be at risk if essential workers joined. According to CalMatters, CalHR also argued the strike was unlawful because the union had not initially identified which essential workers would be excluded; the union disagreed, and the board “sided with the union last week, rejecting CalHR’s request for an injunction.” KQED’s account of the October 16 decision is more conditional: the walkout could go forward if the union exempted additional employees, the bulk of them at state prisons, and the state was directed to seek as many replacement workers as possible. The accounts can be reconciled, since a board can refuse an injunction while still telling a union to widen its exclusions.

The Jesse M. Unruh State Office Building on Capitol Mall in Sacramento. Photo: Coolcaesar / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

How state workers got here

It is easy to treat this month as a spontaneous event. It sits on a long line.

Public-sector bargaining in California came late and in pieces. The 1968 Meyers-Milias-Brown Act gave city and county workers the right to organize. The 1975 education law did the same for schools and created the first version of the board that is now PERB. The 1977 Dills Act, named for Ralph C. Dills, a longtime Democratic state senator from the Los Angeles area, established collective bargaining for state employees for the first time, according to the board’s history as summarized on Wikipedia. As of the mid-1990s, the Legislative Analyst’s Office counted 21 bargaining units, each negotiating its own contract with the governor’s representative; this year, the nine units represented by Local 1000 are all in negotiation, the Association of California State Supervisors noted in May.

Strikes were the unresolved piece, and County Sanitation settled it in 1985. Yet the first strike by state civil servants did not come until 2023, after a near-strike in 2016 was averted at the last minute. In November 2023, more than 4,000 state scientists represented by CAPS held a three-day rolling strike after more than three years without a contract. Their grievance was pay: full-time state scientists earned an average of $83,586 in 2020, 27 percent less than state engineers’ $114,012, according to a state assessment cited by CalMatters.

Key dates in the law and the dispute. Sources: CalMatters, KQED, PERB history via Wikipedia, California Supreme Court, U.S. Code. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Ralph C. Dills, whose name the 1977 state collective-bargaining law now carries, in a 1975 official portrait. Photo: California State Printing Office / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The money

The state’s budget is the backdrop, and the two sides read it differently.

The union’s case rests on growth. CalMatters calculated that state spending climbed from $201.4 billion in 2018-19 to $321 billion in Newsom’s 2025-26 budget, a 59 percent increase. Worker compensation rose more slowly: $25.2 billion in 2025, about 32 percent above 2019. The union points to a roughly $20 billion increase in general-fund spending over two years as evidence there is room to pay more. Walls told CalMatters Local 1000 members are “less than 3% of the budget.”

Quote from Local 1000 president Anica Walls, CalMatters, October 21, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The administration’s case rests on caution. In January, the governor’s budget estimated a $2.9 billion deficit for 2026-27, while the Legislative Analyst’s Office had forecast an $18 billion shortfall the previous fall; the difference is that the governor’s estimate does not build in a stock-market downturn, finance director Joe Stephenshaw explained, according to CapRadio. The state also collected $42.3 billion more revenue than expected last year, largely from capital gains tied to the AI boom, and two top Democrats warned that “roaring tax revenues may not last.” By May, general-fund revenue was $16.5 billion higher than projected over a three-year window, according to the Association of California State Supervisors, which also noted that the plan “continues the status quo”: no pay increases contemplated for July 1, 2026, with the personal-leave program and retiree-health relief continuing through the fiscal year.

Both readings are reasonable. In one, the state has had windfalls and still, as Walls put it, balanced the budget “on state employees’ backs.” In the other, the windfalls are volatile, and a governor who leaves office in January would be committing his successor’s budget to a three-year, 20 percent raise. CalMatters wrote that Newsom was “stingier with public employees than voters who think of him as a labor-aligned Democrat might assume,” and that state workers accepted pay cuts in three of his eight years.

The state’s response, and a break with an ally

The administration has said little beyond a line repeated in nearly every account: CalHR spokesperson Angela Musallam said the department “remains focused on achieving a fair and responsible agreement and continues to be available at the bargaining table.” Newsom has defended the office mandate on the merits. At his May budget presentation he said he is “empathetic to change,” but that being in person builds a sense of community, according to CalMatters,. He leaves office in January and, the AP reported, is eyeing a 2028 presidential run.

The politics are what make this strike unusual. Local 1000 gave $500,000 to Newsom’s 2018 campaign, one of its biggest checks, and $1 million more to help him beat the 2021 recall, CalMatters reported. Steve Maviglio, a Democratic consultant who has worked with public-employee unions, told CalMatters it is “political malpractice to come across as anti-labor” for a Democrat likely eyeing a presidential bid.

Not everyone sees it that way. Will Swaim, chief executive of the libertarian California Policy Center, told CalMatters the dispute is a “policy disagreement that has turned into a foundational challenge to democracy,” arguing that the union is trying to wrest from an elected governor the power to shape how government work is done. It is a real argument. Union supporters answer that the governor is these workers’ employer and changed their working conditions by executive order. “A blanket mandate does not work for all the jobs that our workers do,” Walls told CalMatters in July. “Let the departments decide.”

There is also criticism from the left. The World Socialist Web Site, an openly partisan outlet, faulted union leaders for limiting the walkout to a single day, and quoted a San Diego worker, identified only by a pseudonym, who said the union had diverted opposition to the return-to-office order into a bill the governor could veto. Those are the views of the outlet and one worker, not established facts. But they point to a tension every one-day strike faces: it tests members’ readiness, and it also tells the employer when the pressure will end. CalMatters noted that former Senate leader Don Perata, who supports the union and wants it to get a good deal, said the union is taking a risk: “The strike costs those people a lot more than anyone else.”

The Elihu M. Harris State Office Building in downtown Oakland, outside which Local 1000 members rallied on October 21. Photo: Kaldari / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

The strike by the numbers. Sources: CalMatters, KQED, SFist. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The other fight: who is the union accountable to?

A strike is the loudest form of union democracy: members vote, and leaders act. In Local 1000’s case, 96 percent of those who voted authorized it, in a vote that ran from September 9 to October 7, according to Labor Notes (the union has put the figure at 96.2 percent, according to the World Socialist Web Site). Labor Notes reported that organizers had spent months approaching nonmembers at their worksites, and that “strike schools” this time emphasized that the decision belonged to members, a contrast, Jonah Paul said, with strike schools three years earlier that were “more about discouraging members from planning for a strike.” That is one participant’s description.

In the same week, Labor Notes published two articles about locals where members say democracy is being narrowed. To read them fairly, it helps to know what federal law says, and what it does not.

The Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act of 1959, usually called the Landrum-Griffin Act, was signed by President Eisenhower on September 14, 1959. It came after congressional scrutiny in the 1950s of corruption and undemocratic practices in several large unions, including the Teamsters, the Longshoremen and the United Mine Workers, according to the legal summary on Wikipedia. It is named for its sponsors, Democrat Phil Landrum and Republican Robert P. Griffin.

Four parts matter here.

First, a bill of rights for members. Under 29 U.S.C. § 411, every member of a covered union has “equal rights and privileges” to nominate candidates, vote, attend meetings and take part in deliberations, subject to reasonable rules, and the right to “meet and assemble freely with other members” and to express views about candidates and union business.

Second, elections. Under § 481, a local union must elect its officers “not less often than once every three years by secret ballot among the members in good standing,” with a reasonable opportunity to nominate candidates.

Third, trusteeships. A parent union can take over a local, but only “for the purpose of correcting corruption or financial malpractice, assuring the performance of collective bargaining agreements or other duties of a bargaining representative, restoring democratic procedures, or otherwise carrying out the legitimate objects” of the union, § 462 says. Under § 464, a trusteeship set up according to the union’s constitution and ratified after a fair hearing is presumed valid for 18 months and can be attacked only with “clear and convincing proof” of bad faith; after 18 months it is presumed invalid unless the union shows by clear and convincing proof that it is still needed.

Fourth, enforcement, which differs by title. A member whose bill-of-rights protections are infringed can sue in federal court (§ 412). On trusteeships, a member or subordinate body can complain in writing to the Secretary of Labor, who “shall investigate” and, on probable cause, can sue, and members can also sue directly (§ 464). On elections, a member who has exhausted internal union remedies, or waited three months, can file a complaint with the Secretary within one month (§ 482).

And one limit. The Association for Union Democracy says the LMRDA covers most private-sector union members, including postal workers and those under the Railway Labor Act, but “does not apply to union bodies which represent only state and local government employees.” The Buffalo and northern California locals represent private-sector workers and fall within the Act. The state workers in Local 1000 do not, in their own local.

Buffalo: a trusteeship, two accounts

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 1168 represents about 4,800 health-care workers near Buffalo, New York, including at Kaleida Health and Catholic Health. Labor Notes describes a “high-functioning local” in which leadership had been tense for some time. In June, CWA put the local into trusteeship at the request of its president, Cori Gambini, and seven of its 19 executive board members. A trusteeship suspends the bylaws and elected leaders. A CWA District 1 staffer, Erin Spaulding, was assigned as trustee.

The trusteeship filing lists the cause, per Labor Notes, as “serious allegations of financial misconduct” and “dueling charges” among leaders. Gambini and Executive Vice President Robert Andruszko had accused two officers, the appointed Director of Organizing and Mobilizing, Mary Nowocien, and elected Vice President Patrick Weisansal II, of defrauding the local of thousands of dollars by being paid by both the union and their employer for the same hours and by falsifying records. The accusations grew out of a timecard audit by Kaleida Health in fall 2025. Nowocien and Weisansal acknowledged significant errors but said they came from the employer’s faulty timekeeping system and human error, and that other officers had issues too.

Labor Notes says it obtained a spreadsheet that Kaleida HR sent to the board showing discrepancies for 16 of 19 audited board members and appointed directors in 2025; several officers repaid or were compensated for 2025 errors, and no one was disciplined at the time. Comments in the spreadsheet, according to Nowocien and Weisansal, show management knew its timekeeping system was behind most errors. Kaleida declined to comment. Labor Notes says only Nowocien and Weisansal were investigated for timecard issues before 2025.

Gambini, Spaulding and CWA did not respond to Labor Notes. A reinstated area vice president, Kim Kornowski, wrote that “a few board members engaged in serious financial misconduct, and we requested that the local be placed under trusteeship while these issues are addressed.” Spaulding wrote in a public FAQ that the administration “is not intended to be punitive or find guilt against any individual in the Local” and that staffing decisions reflected “operational needs of the local, nature of pending charges, and interviews conducted with each board member.”

The trustee let most suspended officers return to their paid positions. Five did not: Nowocien, Weisansal, and three others not facing any charges. Two longtime staff organizers were also let go because, according to one of them, Ann Converso, there was no work for them.

The democracy question sits in what members say next. Weisansal had just announced he would run against Gambini. Nowocien and Weisansal see the trusteeship as an escalation of a long-running conflict and a deliberate undermining of the elections, which are now on hold until the internal trials end. Under the bylaws, 20 percent of members, roughly 1,000 people, can compel a meeting. A reorganized reform committee, descended from the caucus that won office in 2020, gathered about 1,000 signatures in a few weeks, in cafeterias and parking garages, and sent them to the trustee, District 1 and national CWA leadership in September. With the bylaws suspended, the trustee was not compelled to call a meeting, and District 1 deferred to the trustee. Kaleida management called some petition gatherers into investigatory meetings for using company space and “harassing” members; the gatherers said their activity was legally protected but moved the petition online.

Then there is the employer. Soon after the petition went in, Kaleida terminated Nowocien and Weisansal over 2024 timecard issues, and a third reform leader was fired just before Labor Notes published. Weisansal says the case against him is weak, with 16 years of service and no disciplinary record. Labor Notes gives no reasoning from Kaleida beyond the timecard issues, and the wrongful-termination cases are still ahead. Nowocien and a former area vice president also say Kaleida is exploiting the turmoil, including by eliminating a cardiac monitoring unit in a way they say circumvents the 1:4 nurse-to-patient ratio in the contract. Kaleida declined to comment.

One more claim is unproven. Nowocien and Weisansal say that in May, just before the trusteeship, Gambini encouraged them to resign and forfeit their memberships, warning that otherwise the FBI and the Department of Labor would get involved. They say they declined because they had seen no written charges. Gambini did not respond.

CWA Local 1168 members picketing Kaleida Health in 2022. Photo: Buffalo DSA, as published by Labor Notes.

What does the law say? Less than either side might wish. Section 462 allows a trusteeship to correct “financial malpractice,” so the stated reason is one the statute recognizes. It also allows one to restore democratic procedures, so the members’ demand for a neutral election is within the statute’s purpose too. If the trusteeship was properly ratified, the 18-month presumption of validity applies; counting from June 2026, that runs to roughly the end of 2027. Labor Notes does not report that anyone has taken the dispute to the Labor Department or to federal court, which is where a legal answer would come from.

The article makes a solidarity point as well. Bob Scime, a retired mobilizer for CWA Local 1133, which struck Mercy Health in 2021, said Nowocien, Weisansal and Converso “were rocks” for that strike, and said the same of Spaulding and Gambini. “Sign of the labor movement today, that we’re fighting among ourselves,” he said. “It’s the members who are suffering for it.”

Buffalo General Medical Center, the union’s largest unit, operated by Kaleida Health. Photo: Reading Tom / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

UFCW Local 8: an election notice with a condition

The second story is in northern California. UFCW Local 8-Golden State represents about 23,000 workers in grocery, meatpacking, health care and cannabis across northern California and the Central Valley. A reform slate called At What Cost, headed for president by Safeway worker Eric Marcuz, is challenging the incumbent Solidarity Works Team, led by Jacques Loveall, who has been president of Local 8 and its predecessor, Local 588, since 2004. His father, Jack Loveall, became president of Local 588 in 1984. Labor Notes says the local has not had a competitive election in at least 40 years.

The trouble began with one sentence. The election notice mailed to members on October 16, per Labor Notes, said the election would not proceed if Local 8 merged with another union, the Staffing Agencies Federated Employees (SAFE), before the end of the year. Ballots are set to be mailed November 21. Members said they had never heard of the merger or of SAFE. Local 8, the UFCW International and SAFE did not respond to Labor Notes’ inquiries.

What Labor Notes found about SAFE is a set of open questions. By its account, SAFE has no union-election filings with the National Labor Relations Board and no public documentation of where members are organized. An initial LM-1 form, the Labor Department registration for a new union, was filed February 9, 2026. After members and a federal investigator began asking questions, pages were removed from the site, including one listing officers and a claim that SAFE was “9,800 Strong and Growing.” The article maps connections among SAFE, a group called The PACT, a workers’ compensation company, Samuel Hale, and Local 8, including a collective-bargaining agreement that Loveall appears to have signed in 2005. It also reports that SAFE’s articles of incorporation were filed by the chief executive of a communications firm that is a major Local 8 vendor.

None of this, as Labor Notes presents it, is an allegation of a crime; it is a set of connections that members and a federal investigator found worth asking about. After the slate and a reform group, Essential Workers for Democracy, asked the Labor Department to look into SAFE and the merger, and a federal investigator began to probe, the local told the slate the merger had been “postponed indefinitely.”

There is also history. In 2006, a reform slate planned to challenge the leadership of then-Local 588. Before the scheduled election, Local 588 merged with Local 1288 to form Local 8-Golden State, and elections were put off until 2008. The reform candidate, Doug Slaydon, a 25-year meat cutter, was fired from Safeway that year, the day after a 20-store campaign blitz, over a customer complaint that Labor Notes characterizes as a pretext. Safeway’s side is not in the article. “That’s their mode of operating,” Slaydon said of the mergers. Will Bloom, a CUNY School of Law professor and board member of the Association for Union Democracy, told Labor Notes: “Federal law is clear: local unions must hold officer elections at least every three years.” He added that a sham merger to forestall an election “goes against the basic principles of union democracy law.” Section 481 does say what he says about the three-year cycle; whether any particular merger is a sham is a fact question for an investigator.

The slate’s other complaints go to who can run. Labor Notes reports that Marcuz was removed as a steward days after raising the idea of opening bargaining to members and told more “loyalty” was expected; that the slate gathered 300 signatures asking for Zoom access to union meetings held only in person at the Roseville office; and that staff representatives allegedly told members it is illegal to wear At What Cost buttons. These are allegations as the slate tells them, and the local did not respond. Section 411 protects members’ rights to speak and assemble.

Loveall received $306,000 in total compensation from Local 8 last year, Labor Notes reports, plus a $20,000 salary as a UFCW International vice president and $34,752 as a trustee of the union’s vacation compensation trusts. High officer pay is not by itself evidence of any violation; it is the context in which members are asking what their dues buy. The slate needs 443 petition signatures, 2 percent of active members, to reach the ballot, and will gather them in early November. Ballots go out the week of Thanksgiving, a period when grocery workers are almost never allowed time off, which Labor Notes notes is also when candidates could most effectively campaign at worksites.

What the porta-johns have to do with it

A fourth Labor Notes piece from the same week looks like an outlier. It is a first-person account by Kevin Szczesny, an electrician with IBEW Local 58, of getting clean portable toilets on a Marriott construction site in downtown Detroit. They were full within 24 hours. The usual remedy, to “drag” (quit and pick up a new job from the union hall), changed nothing, and OSHA said the number of toilets met its standard.

What worked was a letter. Electricians and other trades, working with stewards, wrote to the general contractor, assuming the boss was ignorant of the problem. They collected 105 signatures, about 35 workers from four trades gave up their lunch break to deliver it together, and the contractor, according to the author, conceded immediately. “We are the union,” Szczesny writes, “the working people who don’t just walk away from a job which doesn’t satisfy us.”

The story is trivial in scale and instructive in method. It is the same mechanism at stake in Buffalo and at Local 8: a union acts when members can talk to each other, sign something together and decide. In Buffalo, members used a bylaws provision, a petition of 20 percent of the membership, to try to force a meeting, and were told the bylaws were suspended. At Local 8, they are collecting signatures to get on a ballot. In the state-worker strike, a vote and a picket line did the work.

What to watch next

On the strike, the first test is the October 30 mediation. Both parties are due to meet, and members told Labor Notes they are skeptical the state will come ready to deal. Second is what PERB does with the underlying unfair-practice charges: a merits decision, rather than a ruling on the strike, would tell us whether the state’s bargaining conduct broke the law. Third is the calendar. Newsom leaves office in January, and Walls says, “Administrations change, but our demands won’t.” A second strike is possible but not announced.

On the democracy fights, the slate’s 443-signature push at UFCW Local 8 in early November decides whether there is a contested election at all, and the November 21 ballot date follows days later. Whether the Labor Department’s investigator is still looking at the SAFE merger is not public. In Buffalo, the questions are whether the trustee sets an election date, whether the officers’ trials produce findings, and whether anyone takes the dispute to the Labor Department or federal court before the 18-month presumption of validity expires.

There is a plain thread through all three. Unions exist to make employers bargain, and that power depends on members being able to hold the union itself to account. In the private sector, the law gives them tools: a vote at least every three years, a right to speak, limits on trusteeships. Whether those tools work depends on whether members use them, and on whether the people who run locals let them.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: SEIU Local 1000 picket signs, Photo: Ereich Empey / Labor Notes.

CWA Local 1168 picket line (2022): Buffalo DSA, as published by Labor Notes.

California State Capitol: Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Gavin Newsom official portrait: Charles Ommanney / Office of the Governor of California, public domain.

Jesse M. Unruh State Office Building: Coolcaesar / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Elihu M. Harris State Office Building: Kaldari / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Ralph C. Dills, 1975: California State Printing Office / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Buffalo General Medical Center: Reading Tom / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

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