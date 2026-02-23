Qatar has 2.9 million people. Around 300,000 of them are citizens. The other 2.6 million — nearly 90% of the population — are migrants who cannot vote, cannot naturalize after decades of living there, cannot switch jobs without their employer’s permission, and in many cases cannot even leave the country without their boss signing off. This is not a temporary condition or a transitional policy. It is the permanent, structural design of the state.

Across all six Gulf Cooperation Council nations — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman — the same architecture holds. Citizens are a small, legally privileged class. Migrants do the work. Citizens get the welfare. And the legal system is built explicitly to keep those two worlds from ever blurring.

The Citizenship Wall

Start with the most basic question: who belongs? In the Gulf, the answer is determined by blood lineage, not birthplace, residence, or contribution. Citizenship across the GCC is based on jus sanguinis — descent — not jus soli, the birthright citizenship recognized in much of the world. You can be born in Qatar, raised there, educated there, work there for 40 years. None of that grants you citizenship. If your parents weren’t Qatari, you aren’t either.

Qatar caps naturalizations at 100 per year. The entire country. In a population of 2.9 million people, that is not a naturalization policy. It is a symbolic gesture designed to keep the demographic wall in place while maintaining plausible deniability.

The UAE is home to 8.7 million migrant workers who make up 88% of its population. The country does not even publish total population figures disaggregated by nationality — a notable choice for a government that otherwise obsesses over data and global rankings.

As one Gulf migration research program bluntly notes, Gulf states “do not conceive themselves as immigration countries” and record migrants as non-national, temporary expatriate workers — people with “little social and no political membership.”

The welfare benefits attached to Gulf citizenship are extraordinary. Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE operate among the most generous welfare states in the world — for citizens. Subsidized housing, generous public-sector salaries, healthcare, education, retirement schemes.

The explicit point of restricting citizenship so fiercely is to protect the value of those benefits. Citizenship in the Gulf is constructed, as researchers at Sciences Po put it, “first and foremost as a set of social rights.” And those rights have a very exclusive membership list.

Historical Parallel: Apartheid South Africa’s racial citizenship laws likewise denied Black South Africans full citizenship in the country of their birth. The Gulf system achieves a structurally similar exclusion through nationality law rather than racial classification — but the functional result is the same: a legally constructed underclass denied the rights enjoyed by those born into the dominant group.

The Kafala Machine

Most migrant workers in the Gulf exist under a system called kafala — Arabic for “sponsorship.” Under kafala, your legal right to remain in a country is not held by you. It’s held by your employer. The system gives private citizens and companies almost total control over migrant workers’ employment and immigration status. Want to change jobs? You need your employer’s permission. Want to leave the country? Same answer. Your visa, your residency, your ability to exist legally in the country where you live — all of it runs through one person: whoever is paying you.

Kafala has roots in British colonial administration of the Gulf, originally designed to regulate pearl industry labor. It expanded massively in the 1950s oil boom, when Gulf governments needed to attract enormous numbers of foreign workers for infrastructure projects while ensuring those workers remained permanently temporary — economically useful, politically powerless, and socially excluded.

In 2014, the International Trade Union Confederation estimated that there were 2.4 million effectively enslaved domestic workers in Gulf countries and the Levant, virtually all from West Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Employers routinely confiscate workers’ passports — illegal in most countries, but enforcement is weak and consequences rare. Workers are required to obtain “no-objection certificates” from their current employer to switch jobs. Under the system, immigrants have no leverage over their salaries or working conditions. If you complain too loudly, your sponsor can simply cancel your residency. You’re then either deported or left in legal limbo.

Domestic workers — overwhelmingly women from the Philippines, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Sri Lanka — face an even more acute version of this. They live in their employer’s home, making them nearly invisible to any enforcement mechanism. Racial discrimination and gender-based violence are endemic. In 2024, domestic workers constituted approximately 32.4% of female employment in Arab states — a workforce almost entirely without legal protection in most Gulf countries until very recently.

Gulf governments have announced various “reforms” to kafala over the past decade. A 2024 research paper on those reforms is withering in its assessment: the changes “prioritise benefits to the state and its citizens” and “fall short of protecting the human rights of millions of migrant workers.” Qatar claimed to abolish kafala in 2014 — then just renamed the system without changing its structure. Bahrain claimed abolition in 2009, then quietly reverted. The labels change. The architecture stays.

Historical Parallel: The kafala system’s structural logic mirrors Jim Crow sharecropping arrangements, where contractual dependence on a white landowner left Black workers economically trapped, legally vulnerable, and unable to leave without triggering debt or legal consequences. The power asymmetry is different in origin but functionally parallel: one party holds all the legal cards, the other has none.

Qatar and the World Cup: A Case Study in Blood and Sand

When FIFA awarded Qatar the 2022 World Cup in 2010, the tiny emirate had virtually no sporting infrastructure. It needed stadiums. Hotels. A metro. An airport expansion. A new city — Lusail — built from scratch. Qatar spent around $300 billion transforming the country. Behind all of it were nearly 2 million migrant workers, mostly from Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Workers on World Cup construction sites reported being threatened for drinking water and taking breaks during summer heat that routinely exceeded 40°C (104°F). Outside working hours, they were frequently housed in squalid conditions, denied routine medical care, and faced malnutrition. Many couldn’t leave. Their employers held their passports. They had taken out loans back home to pay recruitment fees — loans they’d be unable to repay if deported. So they stayed.

“This 2022 World Cup, I often call it the blood diamond of World Cups. Everyone knows migrant workers are dying.” — Barun Ghimire, human rights lawyer, Nepal, via NBC News

Qatar’s official position for years was that only three workers had died in stadium construction. Then, in November 2022, Qatar’s own World Cup chief Hassan al-Thawadi admitted on camera that the actual figure connected to World Cup preparation was “between 400 and 500.” He added, almost as an afterthought: “One death is too many.”

Human rights groups say the actual toll is far higher. A 2021 Guardian investigation found that 6,500 South Asian workers had died in Qatar since the World Cup bid was awarded in 2010. Most death certificates listed “cardiac arrest” or “natural causes” — a classification that conveniently strips families of any right to compensation, since deaths must be ruled work-related for claims to be valid. Research in the Cardiology Journal found a strong correlation between heat stress and young workers dying of cardiovascular problems in summer months. Young, healthy men don’t typically die of “natural causes” at age 30 or 40. But Qatar rarely performs autopsies.

Nepali worker Kripal Mandal had been working construction in Qatar for 12 years. He died of a heart attack at age 40. No autopsy. No compensation. The family was not officially notified. They heard from other workers.

Saudi Arabia: Repression as State Policy

Saudi Arabia is simultaneously the region’s largest economy, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, and one of the most prolific executioners on Earth. In 2024, Saudi Arabia executed at least 198 people by September — the highest toll since 1990. By year’s end, Amnesty International recorded at least 345 executions, double the previous year. Only China and Iran executed more people.

The surge was driven partly by drug offenses — 53 people executed solely for drug-related crimes in 2024, compared to just two in all of 2023. Of those, 38 were foreign nationals. The people most likely to be executed in Saudi Arabia for drug offenses are not Saudi citizens. They’re the migrants.

Then there’s the political use of the death penalty. Human Rights Watch documented the execution of Abdullah al-Shamri, a political analyst, in February 2024. Muhammad al-Ghamdi, a retired teacher, was sentenced to death in 2023 for his tweets and YouTube videos. Abdulmajeed al-Nimr, a 59-year-old retired traffic police officer, was executed in August 2024 ostensibly for “joining Al-Qaeda” — court documents showed the charges were actually tied to participating in pro-democracy demonstrations in 2011.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged in 2018 to minimize executions. The rate has since nearly doubled. Saudi Arabia continued hosting Formula 1 races, building megacities, sponsoring golf tournaments, and signing investment deals with Western governments while this was happening.

Historical Parallel: Jim Crow-era courts in the American South routinely used legal machinery — vagrancy laws, trumped-up criminal charges, rigged juries — to criminalize Black political activity and economic independence. Saudi Arabia’s Specialized Criminal Court serves an analogous function: giving a judicial veneer to the persecution of political opponents, dissidents, and minority religious communities.

The Economic Architecture of Exclusion

The Gulf’s two-tier economy is not accidental. It is deliberately engineered. Citizens get government jobs, generous salaries, housing subsidies, free education, and free healthcare. Migrants get to work — in construction, domestic service, hospitality, and security — for wages low by any international standard but still a premium over what they’d earn at home.

In 2012, salaries of Saudi men were on average two to seven times higher than those of male foreign workers in the same occupation. That gap isn’t driven by education or skill. It’s driven by citizenship status.

The Saudi government has an entire program called “Saudisation” aimed at pushing nationals into private sector jobs. The UAE has “Emiratisation.” These programs set hiring quotas for citizens. The logic is revealing: without government-mandated preferences, employers would hire migrants every time — because migrants are cheaper, work longer hours, and can be deported if they complain. The only way to get citizens into the private sector is to legally require it. Which tells you everything about the wages and conditions migrants face.

Typical salary for migrant domestic workers and hospitality staff in the Gulf: $250–300/month. (ILO / Georgetown Journal of International Affairs)

Labor camps on the outskirts of cities — often without air conditioning in climates where summer temperatures routinely exceed 45°C — have been documented extensively by NGOs. The people building the luxury hotels were housed in conditions the people staying in those hotels would consider unfit for a parking garage.

The Rentier Bargain: Why Citizens Stay Quiet

Here’s something that complicates the picture: citizens of Gulf states generally don’t protest these arrangements. And there’s a reason for that. Gulf states operate what scholars call a “rentier social contract.” Oil wealth flows to the government, which distributes it downward to citizens through jobs, welfare, and services. In exchange, citizens don’t demand political participation. The deal is: you get a comfortable life, and we get absolute power.

It works, up to a point. A Kuwaiti MP proposed in 2018 that migrants should “pay even for the air they breathe.” That sentiment — migrants as a permanently extractable resource, not as human beings with rights — reflects what happens when a society is structured around a permanent servant class. Citizens don’t just accept the system; many actively prefer it, because it means they don’t have to compete for jobs or services on equal terms.

This is the same logic that animated apartheid South Africa’s white electorate and Jim Crow’s white Southern working class. The system is self-reinforcing: those who benefit from it vote to maintain it, and those who suffer from it have no vote at all.

No Elections. No Unions. No Exit.

Across all six GCC states, there are no meaningful national elections, no independent trade unions for migrant workers, no free press, and no independent judiciary. These are authoritarian welfare states — generous to citizens, brutal to everyone else, accountable to no one.

No Gulf state allows migrant workers to form independent unions. If you strike, you’re deported. If you complain publicly, your sponsor cancels your visa. If you run out of money waiting for a labor dispute to be resolved, there’s no safety net to catch you. The system has no emergency exit for the people most likely to need one.

Historical Parallel: Apartheid South Africa outlawed the African National Congress and suppressed Black trade unions for decades, using pass laws, the Group Areas Act, and the Suppression of Communism Act to prevent organized political resistance. Gulf states use the kafala system, deportation powers, and the absence of naturalization pathways to achieve the same structural goal: ensuring that the people whose labor powers the economy have no political voice within it.

The West’s Enabling Role

None of this operates in a vacuum. The Gulf monarchies exist in their current form in part because Western governments have made a decades-long calculation: oil, military bases, arms contracts, and sovereign wealth fund investments are worth more than human rights accountability.

Between 2015 and 2020, the U.S. agreed to sell over $64.1 billion worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia — averaging $10.7 billion per year. During Trump’s 2017 visit to Riyadh, over $110 billion in weapons sales were announced — more than the combined GDP of Lebanon and Jordan. The UAE was offered $23 billion in F-35 fighters, drones, and munitions in a single 2020 notification to Congress. Saudi Arabia executed 345 people in 2024. It also signed a $1 billion blanket training order with the U.S. military that same year.

This is not a new problem. The U.S. maintained close alliances with apartheid South Africa for decades — selling it technology, providing intelligence, and vetoing UN resolutions — until domestic political pressure made that position untenable in the 1980s. The international community’s willingness to look away from structural oppression, when looking away is economically convenient, has a long and consistent history.

Gulf states have developed sophisticated reputation-laundering operations. Saudi Arabia hosts Formula 1 races, the LIV golf tour, and high-profile boxing matches. Qatar hosted the World Cup. The UAE markets itself as a cosmopolitan hub of innovation. As the SANAD Human Rights Organisation noted in its 2024 annual report, Saudi Arabia’s “media, economic, entertainment arms, political ties, and international lobbying networks” work constantly to present the kingdom as “committed to international standards.” The reality, the same report found, tells a completely different story.

What Reforms Actually Look Like

It’s worth being specific about the reforms that have happened, because Gulf governments and their allies point to them constantly as evidence of progress. Qatar, under international pressure from the World Cup spotlight, passed legislation in 2020 allowing migrant workers to switch jobs without employer consent. It also established a non-discriminatory minimum wage — the only Middle Eastern country to do so. These are genuine changes.

But the same ILO representative who praised them noted: “In other countries in the Gulf, we do not have that visibility and high-level buy-in.” Qatar reformed partly because the world was watching. The rest of the GCC reformed nothing of substance. And even in Qatar, researchers found that reforms were “intrinsically limited by the overarching migrant regulatory environment” — you can now technically change jobs, but you still can’t vote, can’t unionize, can’t naturalize, and can be deported for any breach of employer goodwill.

Reform within kafala, without dismantling kafala, leaves the fundamental power asymmetry intact. The ILO’s Senior Migration Specialist for Arab States said in 2023 that several countries have “claimed to ‘abolish’ the kafala system by replacing the term kafala with another without changing the underlying structure.” The jury is still out. The workers are still there.

The Numbers, Plainly Stated

Here is what the Gulf looks like in raw data, stripped of diplomatic language.

On any given day in 2021, there were 132,000 individuals living in modern slavery in the UAE alone. The GCC’s combined foreign workforce — people who built and maintain everything in these countries — ranges from 76% of the labor force in Saudi Arabia to 95% in Qatar. More than 50 million non-nationals live in the GCC with no pathway to citizenship.

Saudi Arabia executed at least 345 people in 2024. Over 100 of those were foreign nationals. At least 53 were for drug offenses. The kingdom is currently seeking the death penalty against the prominent Islamic scholar Salman al-Odah for “peaceful political statements.” It simultaneously holds a seat on the UN Human Rights Council.

In Qatar, between 6,500 and potentially many more workers died in the decade of World Cup preparation. Most death certificates say “natural causes.” Families were not notified. Compensation funds exclude the vast majority of cases. The European Parliament passed a resolution calling on Qatar and FIFA to compensate workers’ families. Neither had fully complied as of the latest reports.

The Gulf monarchies are not emerging democracies working through growing pains. They are mature, stable, deliberately constructed systems of stratification — built on oil money, maintained by legal architecture, and protected by the foreign policy priorities of their arms customers. The apartheid parallel is not hyperbole. It is the most accurate description available for a society organized around a legally enforced, multigenerational, birth-determined hierarchy — where the majority have no political voice, no path to membership, and no recourse when the system grinds them down.

The only thing keeping this from being the defining human rights story of our era is that the people it harms most are migrants from poor countries — and their suffering doesn’t trend.

