HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philip Martin's avatar
Philip Martin
Feb 22

Every bit as big a cunt as he is

Reply
Share
PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
Feb 22Edited

They say there is "someone out there for every one". Bibi Netanyahu has certainly found his perfect match-

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture