An examination of the documented pattern of behavior by one of the most controversial political spouses in the world

There are powerful political spouses who stay in the background, and there are those who seem to occupy the very center of power — louder, more disruptive, and more consequential than the office-holder themselves. Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, belongs firmly in the second category.

Across more than three decades in the public eye, she has accumulated a remarkable and deeply troubling record: lawsuits, a criminal conviction, allegations of racism, witness tampering, and a relentless pattern of treating the people around her as disposable servants who exist only to satisfy her whims.

This is not a story manufactured by political opponents. It is a story told in court filings, legal rulings, criminal investigations, and the testimony of a long succession of people who worked for her — and left, often with psychological scars and lawyers in tow.

The Residence as a House of Fear

The official Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, known colloquially as “Balfour,” is supposed to be a dignified seat of state. Under Sara Netanyahu’s reign, former staff have described it as something closer to a pressure cooker.

The most significant early ruling came in 2016, when the Jerusalem Labor Court awarded former residence caretaker Menny Naftali over $43,000 in damages after finding that Sara Netanyahu had created an abusive working environment. Naftali testified to repeated verbal humiliations, irrational demands, and explosive outbursts. The court did not find him to be exaggerating. It found her liable. (Times of Israel)

That was not a one-off.

It was the beginning of a pattern — or rather, the first legal confirmation of a pattern that staff apparently knew about for years.

A former residence manager, Yaakov Kadosh, filed a lawsuit in 2021 alleging that all staff at the residence — from junior to senior — were “aware of the serious abuse of the residence staff, including swearing, insults, violence, fines, and were aware of the drinking habits and fits of rage and panic of Mrs. Netanyahu,” but chose to remain silent out of fear.

His lawsuit further alleged that he was instructed to secretly record other workers’ conversations, and that employees were forced to sign affidavits in support of Sara Netanyahu as a condition of keeping their jobs. (Times of Israel)

The same lawsuit included an allegation that stands out for its specificity and ugliness: workers of Ethiopian descent were reportedly banned from working on the second floor of the residence on Sara Netanyahu’s orders. The Netanyahus denied this, calling it “lies.” But the claim was part of a sworn legal filing.

An Iron Fist — Possibly Literally

The lawsuits have not stopped. In 2025, former cleaning staff member Sylvie Genesia sued Sara Netanyahu for NIS 650,000 — roughly $179,000 — in damages, alleging harassment, humiliation, and that Netanyahu had thrown an iron at her during a workplace dispute. (Times of Israel)

Sara Netanyahu’s response in court was characteristically self-pitying. Rather than address the allegations directly, she declared: “The media has been crucifying me for 30 years. If anyone is subjected to abusive behavior, it’s me.” (Haaretz)

She also remarked: “Since the 1990s, everyone has known that you can make money off of Sara Netanyahu” — a comment that inadvertently illuminates a great deal about how she sees those who allege mistreatment: as opportunists, never as people with legitimate grievances.

This is the Sara Netanyahu playbook: deny everything, claim victimhood, and suggest that anyone accusing her is motivated by politics or money.

The Nanny’s Passport, the Soup, and a Thousand Red Flags

Some of the most revealing episodes involve small, telling details that paint a portrait of someone profoundly unaccustomed to being told no.

During Netanyahu’s first stint as prime minister in the 1990s, the family nanny was reportedly fired for accidentally burning a pot of vegetable soup. According to PBS reporting, the young woman was thrown out of the family home without her clothes or passport, and was later told to pick up her belongings which had been dumped outside the front gate. (PBS NewsHour)

In 2018, an audio recording surfaced of Sara Netanyahu screaming at her publicist over the phone — furious that a gossip column had failed to mention her educational credentials. The screaming, in the recording, was reportedly prolonged and alarming.

A former security officer, Ami Dror, who guarded the family in the late 1990s, gave an account in 2025 of a physical altercation between Netanyahu and his son Yair that escalated to the point where security personnel had to intervene.

He also described Sara Netanyahu allegedly taking hotel items — including towels — during official trips, and claimed that meetings between Netanyahu and his daughter from a previous marriage had to be arranged secretly so that Sara would not find out. (Palestine Chronicle)

A Criminal Conviction, Paid Off Cheaply

In 2019, Sara Netanyahu was convicted in a plea deal of misusing public funds. The substance of the case was this: she had ordered lavish catered meals from outside restaurants — running up a bill of roughly $100,000 in state money — while there was already a full-time chef employed at the Prime Minister’s Residence at taxpayer expense.

She confessed to a lesser charge, was fined NIS 10,000, and ordered to reimburse the state NIS 45,000. (Deutsche Welle)

The total out-of-pocket consequence for misappropriating tens of thousands of dollars of public money was roughly $15,000 — a fraction of the actual damage. It reflected a worldview in which the distinction between “mine” and “the public’s” is simply not meaningful. The residence is hers. The chef is hers. The caterers are hers. The state budget is, in some fundamental sense, hers.

Witness Tampering: The Newest and Most Serious Chapter

The most alarming allegations are the most recent ones. In December 2024, an investigative report by Channel 12’s Uvda program revealed WhatsApp messages suggesting that Sara Netanyahu had used a now-deceased aide, Hanni Bleiweiss, to orchestrate a campaign of political harassment — targeting her husband’s critics, organizing demonstrations outside the homes of prosecutors, and attempting to intimidate Hadas Klein, a key witness in Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial.

Klein, who has testified about her role in delivering gifts — champagne, cigars, jewelry — to the Netanyahu household on behalf of billionaire Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, said she felt the harassment campaign was specifically designed to silence her. (CNN)

Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ordered a criminal investigation into Sara Netanyahu for alleged witness harassment and obstruction of justice. Police opened the formal probe on December 26, 2024, conducted jointly with the cybercrimes department of the State Attorney’s Office. (Times of Israel)

This is not a labor dispute or an employee complaint. This is an allegation that the Prime Minister’s wife was running an operation to undermine the Israeli justice system — from the inside, using official channels, to protect her husband and punish those who threatened him.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s response was to release a video attacking the Uvda report as “false propaganda” and “biased,” describing critics of his wife as part of a left-wing media conspiracy. (PBS NewsHour)

The Pattern Is the Point

It is tempting to look at any single incident in Sara Netanyahu’s record and search for mitigating context. Perhaps a former employee had an axe to grind. Perhaps a lawsuit was politically motivated. Perhaps a recording was taken out of context.

But the pattern does not permit this kind of item-by-item dismissal. There are too many incidents, too many lawsuits, too many former employees, too many recordings, and too many court rulings for any of them to exist in isolation.

Courts have found her liable for abuse. She has been criminally convicted. She is currently under criminal investigation.

She has been described by those closest to her household — security officers, managers, cleaning staff, caretakers, a nanny — in remarkably consistent terms: volatile, imperious, paranoid, and utterly convinced of her own specialness.

What emerges from the accumulated record is the portrait of someone for whom accountability is always something that happens to other people. Employees who complain are lying.

Media that report are conspiring. Prosecutors who investigate are politically motivated. Witnesses who testify are extortionists. And she herself? She works hard. She does a lot for the country. She is the real victim.

What the record actually shows is a woman who has inhabited the highest levels of Israeli public life for three decades, extracted enormous privilege from that position, and consistently behaved as though the ordinary rules that govern everyone else — labor law, criminal law, basic human decency toward those who work for her — simply do not apply to her.

The people who cleaned her floors, cooked food she didn’t want, and laundered her towels have largely moved on. Some of them won in court. Most of them paid a personal cost for coming forward. The woman they described is still there, at the center of Israeli power, still claiming to be the victim.

Sources: Times of Israel | Times of Israel (2025 lawsuit) | Times of Israel (racism lawsuit) | Times of Israel (witness tampering) | Deutsche Welle | CNN | PBS NewsHour | Haaretz | Euronews