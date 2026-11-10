Swipe through the story in seven slides.

The waterfront at Barangay Pamarawan, Malolos City, Bulacan, photographed in August 2015, before the nature-based pilot described below. Photo: Judgefloro / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Two stories moved on the science wire on October 29, and at first glance they have nothing to do with each other. One is an argument, made by public health researchers in The Lancet and republished by The Conversation, that the World Health Organization should use its loudest alarm on climate change. The other is a dispatch from AFP about 3,000 people on a flood-prone island in Manila Bay who are trying to hold back the sea with bamboo poles and discarded oyster shells instead of another layer of concrete.

Side by side, they are the same story at two scales. Climate change does not arrive as one catastrophe. It arrives as a heat wave that kills tens of thousands in European cities, as a clinic cut off by floodwater, as a high tide that comes into a kitchen three times a week. Both stories ask what institutions should do when a slow crisis keeps showing up as a series of emergencies, and who pays.

Today is October 30, 2026. Ten days from now, negotiators gather in Antalya, Türkiye, for the COP31 climate summit, which the UN lists as running from November 9 to 20. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center says a strong-to-very-strong El Niño is likely to last through early 2027, with a chance of a historic one. It is worth being clear about what is and is not established. The health toll of heat is measured and large. The case for a formal WHO emergency declaration is serious but legally contested. And the evidence on nature-based coastal defense is promising, uneven and, in one well-documented Indonesian case, sobering.

An emergency that is not an outbreak

Start with what the request actually is. The International Health Regulations, or IHR, are a binding agreement covering 196 states, including all 194 WHO member states. WHO’s own explainer describes them as a framework for preventing and responding to acute public health risks that can cross borders. Under the IHR, a “public health emergency of international concern,” or PHEIC, is defined as an extraordinary event that is a public health risk to other states through the international spread of disease and that may need a coordinated international response. WHO reads that as a situation that is serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected, with implications beyond one country’s borders, and that may require immediate international action.

The machinery matters. The WHO Director-General makes the final determination, normally on the advice of an Emergency Committee of outside experts. A declaration brings temporary recommendations to countries, which expire after three months unless renewed. It does not release money, create new legal duties or override any government. The legal scholar Alexandra Phelan of Johns Hopkins, who writes sympathetically about the idea, notes that there is no sudden release of funds and no new binding obligation, only non-binding recommendations and the weight of the label.

The system has just been used, and changed. In September 2025 amendments to the IHR entered into force, adding a new top tier called a “pandemic emergency,” reserved for events that escalate beyond a PHEIC, with widespread impact on health systems and societies. In May 2026, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a PHEIC. In remarks on May 20 he said it was the first time a Director-General had declared one before convening an Emergency Committee, citing urgency, and that WHO judged the risk high nationally and regionally and low globally. He said it was not a pandemic emergency.

That is the template: a fast-moving pathogen, with cases that can be counted and borders that can be crossed. Climate change fits it badly. It is slow, structural and everywhere at once, and the “disease” is not one illness but heat stroke, drowned clinics, crop failure and shifting mosquito ranges all at the same time. That mismatch is the heart of the argument that follows, and it is why the researchers’ proposal is as much a political argument as a routine application of the rules.

What the researchers are asking for

The Conversation piece is by Nicholas Brink, Fortunate Machingura, Matthew Chersich and Robb Butler, and the underlying Lancet letter is cited as Nicholas Brink et al., DOI 10.1016/s0140-6736(26)01919-7. Brink and Chersich are at Wits Planetary Health Research at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, according to the university’s September 30 announcement. Their argument, in the republished version, is that climate change, now “supercharged” by what they call an unprecedented El Niño, meets the logic of an emergency: serious, unusual, international. They say a declaration would “galvanize political will, mobilize financing and provide evidence-based recommendations for an urgent public health response.” They also say that health ministries in Senegal, Namibia and Zimbabwe have backed the call.

They note that the IHR decision framework needs only two of four conditions to be met to flag a potential PHEIC (serious threat, unusual event, risk of international spread, risk of travel or trade restrictions). And they cite a Climate Impact Lab report projecting about 451,000 additional heat deaths worldwide between June 2026 and February 2027.

Brink told Business Day that “If that number was an infectious disease, it would be clear that this warrants a declaration of a public health emergency.” Chersich said a declaration would keep the issue on the agenda and help mobilise resources, surveillance and care for affected people. The authors say a PHEIC would complement, not replace, the UN climate negotiations.

They are not alone, and it is worth separating the different calls, because they are not identical.

The 2023 editorial. In October 2023, editors from more than 200 medical journals called on WHO to declare the combined climate and nature crisis a global health emergency, as Phelan describes in her analysis.

The Pan-European Commission. On May 17, 2026, a commission of former heads of government, ministers and civil-society leaders, chaired by the former Icelandic prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, published a call to action asking WHO “to formally declare climate change a public health emergency of international concern,” according to Anadolu Agency, which reports that the commission was convened by Kluge. Kluge, responding, pledged to make sure climate change was treated as a health emergency across WHO’s European member states. “The climate crisis may not be a pandemic, but it’s still a public health emergency,” Jakobsdóttir said, according to National Herald.

The Lancet Countdown. On October 27, the 10th annual Lancet Countdown report, led by University College London in collaboration with WHO, called for climate change to be “formally recognized and addressed as a global health emergency” and for a new WHO instrument to coordinate the response. That is related but different: it does not name a PHEIC.

The Karolinska Institutet reported in June that the question was being discussed inside WHO after the commission’s request. As of October 30, no WHO declaration, and no emergency committee on climate change, has been reported.

Key dates in the debate. Sources: WHO, Opinio Juris, Anadolu Agency, Wits University, The Lancet. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The WHO headquarters in Geneva, where any declaration would be made. Photo: Yann / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The evidence behind the alarm

Whatever one thinks of the legal route, the underlying numbers are not seriously in dispute. Here is what the main sources say.

Heat deaths. The 2026 Lancet Countdown, which draws on 146 researchers from more than 100 institutions in 30-plus countries and tracks 54 indicators, estimates that heat was linked to an average of 540,800 deaths a year from 2016 to 2023. It attributes 68 percent of them, about 369,900 a year, to climate change, up from 55 percent in 2006 to 2015. In 2023, the hottest year in that stretch, the report says heat was linked to a record 710,000 deaths, 71.5 percent driven by climate change. The 2025 edition, a year earlier, put average heat-related deaths at 546,000 a year for 2012 to 2021 and said the heat-death rate had risen 23 percent since the 1990s. The two figures use different periods and methods, so they should not be read as a trend.

Europe, this summer. Researchers at Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimated about 50,391 heat-related deaths across 854 urban areas in 30 European countries in summer 2026, the highest in the 26 years they analysed. About two-thirds, more than 32,600, were attributable to climate change, according to coverage of the Nature Health studies. Those cities hold about 40 percent of the countries’ combined population, and the figures are modelled estimates, not death-certificate counts. The Lancet authors cite a similar figure, and on this point their claim holds up.

The forward-looking number. The 451,000 figure is a projection by the Climate Impact Lab, widely reported in September. Reporting describes it as an estimate, not a definitive toll, and says it had not been peer-reviewed. It assumes global land temperatures about 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit above normal and 44 percent more extremely hot days than usual. NOAA’s October 8 update puts the Niño-3.4 index at +2.1 degrees Celsius and gives better than an 83 percent chance of a strong-to-very-strong El Niño through January to March 2027. Treat the projection as a warning sign, not a count.

Three heat-death figures from three different methods. Sources: Lancet Countdown 2026; Imperial College London / LSHTM; Climate Impact Lab. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Infectious disease and food. The 2025 Countdown reported that the average transmission potential of dengue has risen by up to 49 percent since the 1950s, that wildfire smoke was linked to a record 154,000 deaths in 2024, and that droughts and heatwaves left roughly 123 million more people facing moderate or severe food insecurity in 2023 than the 1981 to 2010 average. The 2026 report adds that more than half of the world’s land, 51.8 percent, endured extreme drought for at least a month in 2025, and that very extreme rainfall now reaches about 17.2 percent of land each year, up from 14.8 percent a decade earlier.

Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that carries dengue and other viruses. Photo: James Gathany / CDC, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

A note on attribution science: a July 2026 ORF Middle East analysis lists studies attributing a share of dengue cases to climate change, including one finding that about 18 percent of cases across the countries examined could be attributed to historical climate change, but notes that several of the cited studies were still preprints. Promising, early, and exactly the kind of evidence that slows a formal emergency process.

The headline from the Countdown’s authors. Marina Romanello, the report’s executive director, said the health harms of climate change “are growing faster than the world’s response to them.” Helen Clark, chair of its board, put the political point more sharply: “What’s missing is not evidence, but the political will to act on it.”

Heat is a labour story

It is easy to talk about heat deaths as if heat falls evenly on everyone. It does not. The workers who absorb it are the ones with the least say over when and where they work.

The 2026 Countdown estimates that heat cost the global economy about $1.07 trillion in potential income in 2025, or 0.91 percent of output, the third straight year above $1 trillion. Southeast Asia lost the equivalent of 3.9 percent of GDP and Africa 3.2 percent, compared with 0.2 percent in Europe. Agriculture and construction, which are outdoor, physical and often informal, took 38 percent and 29 percent of the losses. In Africa, agriculture alone accounts for 71 percent of heat-related income losses.

The International Labour Organization’s 2024 report, as summarised by Down To Earth, estimated that more than 2.4 billion of the world’s 3.4 billion workers are likely to face excessive heat at some point on the job, up from 65.5 percent of the workforce to 70.9 percent over two decades. It attributed about 18,970 deaths a year and 22.87 million occupational injuries to excessive heat, and linked workplace heat stress to chronic kidney disease.

Heat on the job is not new: workers at a public fountain in a Paris heat wave, in a photograph dated June 12, 1925. Photo: Agence Rol / Bibliothèque nationale de France, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

That is why the proposal is not only about hospitals. If a declaration worked as its backers hope, it could give health and labour ministries cover to treat heat as an occupational emergency: warnings, water and shade, enforceable limits. Whether a PHEIC would deliver that is the honest uncertainty. The Countdown offers a more modest, better-evidenced fact. Of 145 WHO member states that responded to a survey, 75 reported at least one health early warning system that uses climate information, and the report finds those systems are slowing the rise in deaths from extreme weather where they exist. Unglamorous, local protection works. The question is whether an emergency label gets it funded.

Who disagrees, and why it is not silly

The objections are worth hearing in full, because several come from people who agree that climate change is a health emergency.

The definition. Phelan’s analysis, written in February 2024 about the journals’ call, notes that Article 1 of the IHR ties a PHEIC to “the international spread of disease.” The 2023 editorial, she says, blurred the criteria, and the WHO Constitution’s authority for the regulations is about preventing the international spread of disease. She argues that climate change does create such a risk, through the changing geography of cholera, dengue, malaria and new pathogens, and that a broad reading is defensible: that criterion, she writes, is “a bucket that is well and truly overflowing.” But she also flags a narrow reading, in which each climate-linked outbreak is the “event,” and a real obstacle: the attribution science needed to say that a given outbreak was caused or worsened by climate change is not produced quickly enough for an emergency response.

The procedure. The Director-General declares, on the advice of an Emergency Committee. Phelan says the call should really be for the Director-General to convene one, with climate-health and international-law experts in the room. The Lancet authors’ own text, to their credit, urges countries to trigger the IHR process and have an expert committee assess the risks.

The mismatch with acute crises. A Karolinska Institutet summary of a May panel that included two of WHO’s regional climate and health directors and KI researchers recorded that participants saw a “conceptual mismatch” between a framework designed for acute, time-limited crises and a slow, long-term threat. Some speakers worried the tool would become diluted and would be better kept for events like the ongoing Ebola outbreak. In a show of hands at the end, a majority of the audience nonetheless supported declaring a PHEIC.

The commission’s own admission. The Pan-European Commission, in the call reported by Anadolu, acknowledged that the IHR framework was not designed to address climate threats. Its argument is that the absence of a formal designation has let governments treat climate change as a “chronic background condition rather than an acute, escalating threat.” That is a candid position: the instrument is a poor fit, but using it anyway would change how governments behave. Critics can fairly say that is stretching a tool to make a point.

The middle path. The ORF analysis proposes something narrower, a “climate-informed” component in PHEIC decisions, so that where evidence shows climate change contributed to an outbreak’s risk, severity or spread, that counts in the assessment. Phelan similarly suggests using the current IHR review to ask whether the rules fit climate-scale problems.

What a declaration cannot do. Both Phelan and the Countdown’s own recommendations point to the real bottleneck. The Countdown calls for a new WHO instrument and for health adaptation finance delivered as grants rather than loans. A PHEIC unlocks no money by itself.

There is also a blunt institutional question. WHO has lost its biggest funder. The United States says its withdrawal became final on January 22, 2026. WHO’s position, as a former WHO legal counsel described it to Health Policy Watch, is that the US remains a member until it pays what it owes, and on May 21 a World Health Assembly committee agreed by consensus to suspend US voting rights from May 2027 if roughly $280 million in 2024-25 dues stays unpaid. Health Policy Watch also reports that WHO cut its base budget by 21 percent to $4.2 billion and laid off almost a quarter of its staff. The Ebola declaration shows WHO can still act fast on an acute threat. Whether it should spend its remaining credibility on a climate declaration, with one of the world’s major emitters already outside the room, is a legitimate strategic question, not a talking point for deniers.

On balance, the best reading of the evidence is this. The health case for treating climate as an emergency is strong. The IHR case is weaker than its advocates suggest, but not frivolous, and the strongest version of the proposal is a request to convene an expert committee, not a demand for an automatic declaration.

A sea that rises while the ground sinks

Now the water. The best-established numbers are global. The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report says global mean sea level rose 0.20 metres between 1901 and 2018, at a rate that accelerated to 3.7 millimetres a year between 2006 and 2018. The WMO’s most recent update says the satellite-era rate has nearly doubled, from 2.1 millimetres a year in 1993 to 2002 to 4.1 millimetres a year in 2016 to 2025. NASA reported that the rate in 2024 was 0.59 centimetres a year, against an expected 0.43, with most of the excess from the thermal expansion of warming water. “The rate of rise is getting faster and faster,” NASA’s Josh Willis said. Copernicus ranked 2025 the third-warmest year on record, and 2023 to 2025 the first three-year period to average above 1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.

Looking ahead, the IPCC’s likely range for 2100 runs from 0.28 to 0.55 metres under its very low emissions scenario to 0.63 to 1.01 metres under its very high scenario, relative to 1995 to 2014. It also says rises approaching 2 metres by 2100 under very high emissions cannot be ruled out, with low confidence, because of uncertainty about ice sheets. And it warns that extreme sea level events that were once-a-century in the recent past are projected to occur at least annually at more than half of tide-gauge locations by 2100.

For the Philippines the picture is worse, because the sea is rising and the land is sinking. AFP reported in September 2025 that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources says Philippine seas are rising about three times faster than the global average the agency cited, 3.6 millimetres a year, and that the rate could accelerate to 13 millimetres a year. (That global baseline is lower than the WMO’s recent rate, so “three times” is the agency’s own ratio.) A study led by the geologist Mahar Lagmay found parts of coastal Bulacan sinking nearly 11 centimetres a year, the fastest in the country, which he blamed on groundwater over-extraction worsened by sea-level rise. Lagmay said subsidence could be reversed through better rules on well drilling, but that the sea itself depends on the big emitters. Groundwater pumping has been banned in parts of Bulacan since 2004, AFP reported, but a broad national strategy has yet to take shape.

Floodwater on a street in Santa Maria, Macabebe, Pampanga, after Typhoon Goni in October 2020. Macabebe is among the North Manila Bay towns in the public works department’s expansion plans. Photo: Judgefloro / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

On neighbouring Pugad Island in Hagonoy, Bulacan, a seven-hectare island with a village of about 2,500 people, high tides flood the streets at least three times a week, AFP reported, and class schedules are set by the tide chart. The street vendor Maria Tamayo, 65, spends up to three hours a day scooping seawater out of her house. Since 2022 her family has raised the house every year with gravel and concrete, spending about 200,000 pesos, roughly $3,500. This is adaptation without a plan: households buying their own elevation, one load of gravel at a time.

Pamarawan: bamboo, shell and sand

Pamarawan, in Malolos City, Bulacan, is a barangay of about 3,000 people on a small island in North Manila Bay, according to AFP. The residents there have also spent years lifting their homes on layers of concrete, only to see the water return. Fisherman Edgar Javier told AFP that strong waves had once brought down a concrete wall of his home, and that typhoons left the family too frightened to sleep.

The project began when the Malolos city government launched a study with a Dutch engineering consultancy. That firm is Haskoning, formerly Royal HaskoningDHV, which on its project page describes the work as the Philippines’ first implemented nature-based coastal protection pilot. The client is the Netherlands Enterprise Agency, with support from the Partners for Water programme and the Dutch public works agency Rijkswaterstaat, and the work follows a North Manila Bay Flood Protection Strategy that identified Pamarawan as one of the most vulnerable communities. The design borrows from sediment-trapping and mangrove restoration projects in Indonesia and adapts them to Manila Bay’s tides and typhoons.

What was built is simple to describe. Bamboo poles packed with brushwood run along the coast to slow water and trap sediment, with the aim of gradually raising the seabed and letting mangroves return. About 100 metres offshore, workers are building a breakwater of coconut-fibre bags filled with oyster shells, staked into an artificial shore of sea sand. Project manager Lyana Galang told AFP the breakwater’s main purpose is to lessen the impact of waves before they reach the community. Oyster bags are meant to encourage reef and habitat recovery, and areas are reserved for mangrove regeneration.

A volunteer lifts a mesh bag of oyster shell at a U.S. restoration site. An illustration of the technique, not a photograph of the Philippine project. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The work is also a jobs story. Haskoning says 80 to 90 percent of construction labour came from Pamarawan itself, which it presents as a basis for community-led maintenance. The mayor, Christian Natividad, told AFP that the project, the first of its kind in the country, initially met resistance from officials and residents, but that the city felt it had little to lose. The alternative was accepting daily flooding. “I chose risk,” he said.

The first phase was completed in late 2025, per AFP. The nature-based installations cover about 14 hectares along Manila Bay and cost 70 million pesos ($1.1 million), including maintenance, compared with around 90 million pesos for a concrete seawall, according to Natividad. The bamboo will need to be replaced about every five years. A separate report from Context.ph says the installation spans three barangays and costs less than building 600 linear metres of the cheapest standard dike. These are not the same comparison, and neither is an audited figure. They come from the mayor and a business-news outlet, not from a published cost-benefit study.

Figures as reported. Sources: AFP via Phys.org; Haskoning. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What residents say is the evidence that matters first. Javier said the breakwaters had softened the waves and helped keep floodwater at bay during this year’s typhoons and monsoon rains; the waves are still felt, he said, but much weaker. Arsenia Cabigao, 58, who had lost work to flooding where she dried small fish, told AFP: “Our feet are dry at last.” Haskoning says sediment is accumulating and wave energy reaching the community has fallen. That claim comes from the contractor, so it is worth treating as a progress report, not a verdict.

And a verdict is exactly what is missing. AFP reports that the project’s long-term effectiveness remains uncertain. A scientific assessment is due next year to decide whether mangrove planting can begin, Natividad said, and success would become clearer over the next decade as sediment stabilises the seabed. Late in October 2026 the real test is still ahead: whether the houses remain upright when a big typhoon arrives.

Does nature-based protection actually work?

The honest answer is yes, under conditions, and not always. The evidence has several parts.

Mangroves do protect, at scale. A 2020 study in Scientific Reports found that mangroves provide flood protection benefits exceeding $65 billion a year worldwide, and that 15 million more people would be flooded annually if they were lost. Its modelling, which used the Philippines as a development case, found that mangroves provide relevant benefits throughout the country, higher in the central and northern regions that bear the most typhoon impact.

A mangrove forest at the Bakhawan Eco-Park in Kalibo, Aklan, Philippines. Photo: P.A.V. Mahusay / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

They can be cheap, up to a point. A 2016 synthesis in PLOS ONE reviewed 69 field measurements and 52 nature-based defence projects. It found salt marshes and mangroves can be two to five times cheaper than a submerged breakwater for wave heights up to half a metre and, within their limits, become more cost-effective at greater depths. The qualifiers are the point: wave height and “within their limits.” Nature-based defence is strongest against modest waves. The AFP piece quotes Antonio Contreras, a Filipino scientist, saying the country has relied too heavily on concrete dikes and seawalls, often without adequate study, and should work with nature rather than against it. He also warned nature-based solutions are not a universal answer, especially in catastrophic floods, and should complement conventional infrastructure. Bamboo, he noted, deteriorates and releases carbon as it breaks down, so materials must be sourced sustainably.

Tacloban after Typhoon Haiyan, November 2013. Catastrophic storm surges overwhelm almost any single defense, hard or soft. Photo: Trócaire / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Planting is not the same as restoring. A 2008 review of Philippine mangrove rehabilitation by Primavera and Esteban found that mangroves in the country had fallen from about half a million hectares at the turn of the twentieth century to about 120,000 hectares, while fishpond area grew to 232,000. Despite heavy funding for replanting, long-term survival rates were generally only 10 to 20 percent, mainly because of poor species and site selection. Planting tended to happen on the lower tidal flats where mangroves do not thrive, they wrote, because the better sites had long since been converted to fishponds and the open tidal flats had no ownership problems. The review is 18 years old, but it is the backdrop to Pamarawan’s cautious sequence: trap sediment first, then decide on planting after a scientific assessment.

The nearest precedent gives a mixed result. The Pamarawan design borrows from the Building with Nature programme in Demak, on Java’s subsiding north coast. A 2021 monitoring report by Wetlands International and the EcoShape partnership, covering four years from 2015 to 2019, found that permeable structures are effective at trapping sediment and that mangroves can colonise behind them. But it also found limited evidence that seedlings develop into healthy forest, and it concluded that, for Demak, the structures “did not result in restoration of a mangrove greenbelt as envisioned.” The reasons were ongoing land subsidence and the degradation of the structures themselves. The report also noted a lack of trustworthy subsidence data when the project began.

That finding should sit at the centre of any discussion of Pamarawan, because Bulacan is also sinking, at rates AFP puts among the fastest in the country. It is not a reason to dismiss the pilot. It is why maintenance, bamboo replacement, sediment build-up and groundwater rules matter as much as the bamboo.

Oysters are a trade-off. A large U.S. comparison of oyster-reef shorelines on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts found that reefs which sat high enough to cut waves effectively, with a crest above water most of the time, were poor oyster habitat, while reefs low enough for oysters to thrive were about as effective as no reef at all, at around a five percent reduction in wave height. The authors say many designs fail to optimise both goals and that research should look harder at other parameters, such as reef width. This is a U.S. result, not a Philippine one, but it describes the design tension Manila Bay’s oyster bags will also face.

Concrete, corruption and the price of a wall

The Pamarawan story lands in a particular political moment. AFP frames the project as an alternative to the concrete flood-control model in a country still grappling with a multibillion-dollar scandal over substandard and sometimes nonexistent projects. The numbers are contested but large. In September 2025, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto told a Senate hearing that corruption in flood-control projects had cost the economy between 42.3 billion and 118.5 billion pesos from 2023 to 2025, based on anecdotal accounts that put corruption at 25 to 70 percent of project costs. In October 2025, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said 421 of about 8,000 inspected flood-control works were classified as “ghost” projects. And in November 2025, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure urged the ombudsman to file criminal charges over a roughly 95-million-peso flood project in Bocaue, Bulacan, that was fully paid for but never built.

Against that background the pivot is notable. On October 4, the Daily Tribune reported that the public works department planned to replicate Pamarawan’s sediment-trapping approach in Hagonoy, Paombong, Masantol, Macabebe and Sasmuan. Dizon was quoted as saying “Hindi pwedeng puro na lang tayo konkreto,” or, “We cannot rely solely on concrete.” AFP notes that Dizon has since been reassigned from the department, so the policy’s champion may change.

One more point is easy to miss. A nature-based project is not corruption-proof. It is different. Bamboo and shell are locally sourced and visible: a breakwater either dampens waves or it does not, and the people who built it live behind it. That visibility, plus local hiring, arguably builds a kind of accountability that distant contractors do not. But the structures need maintenance every few years, which means a budget line that survives election cycles. On Pugad Island, AFP reported, long-term flood projects were rarely carried through consistently when village leadership changed. Pamarawan will be tested on that as much as on typhoons.

Who pays

Every one of these questions comes back to money, and the money is not there.

At COP29 in Baku in November 2024, countries agreed on a new finance goal calling on developed countries to deliver at least $300 billion a year to developing countries by 2035. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he had hoped for a more ambitious outcome but that the agreement “provides a base on which to build.”

On adaptation, the gap is large. UNEP’s Adaptation Gap Report 2025, as summarised by two outlets that quoted it, estimates developing-country adaptation finance needs at $310 billion to $365 billion a year by 2035, while international public adaptation finance was just $26 billion in 2023, down from $28 billion in 2022. A second summary notes that the Glasgow pledge to double adaptation finance to $40 billion by 2025 looks likely to be missed. Powershift Africa’s commentary adds that even if the entire $300 billion goal went to adaptation, it would still fall short.

COP30 in Belém, Brazil, in November 2025 produced a “global mutirão” decision calling for a tripling of adaptation finance by 2035, but with no baseline year, according to Carbon Brief, and it reaffirmed the unmet Glasgow goal. It adopted 59 Global Goal on Adaptation indicators, with an annex stating that they create no new financial obligations or commitments, and it took note of a roadmap toward at least $1.3 trillion a year by 2035 from public and private sources, most of which, independent analysis suggests, would come from private investment.

Health adaptation is a sliver of this. The 2026 Countdown reports that the health adaptation needs quantified so far by developing countries put the minimum cost at $3.3 billion a year, based on data from only 48 of the 79 countries that have made estimates, yet only about $1.1 billion was committed in 2024. It warns that shrinking foreign aid risks widening the gap. And while 56 of 194 WHO member states now have a national plan for adapting health services to climate change, up from 14 in 2015, financing and staffing are the top barriers to implementing them.

Then there is Washington. The United States left the Paris Agreement at the end of January 2026, according to Climate Home News, and formally notified the UN of its withdrawal from the UN climate convention, which Climate Home News says will take effect on February 27, 2027, one year after notification. President Trump had announced in January that he would quit the UNFCCC and 65 other international bodies, including the IPCC and the Green Climate Fund. The US sent no delegates to COP30. UNFCCC chief Simon Stiell called the decision “a colossal own goal.”

The politics shape the PHEIC debate directly: a declaration from a WHO that the US says it has left, in a year when it is also leaving the climate treaty, would carry less weight in Washington. The 2026 Countdown calls for health adaptation finance as grants, not loans, so that poorer countries do not take on more debt. The Philippines’ own officials put the stakes in the same terms. Elenida Basug, the DENR’s climate change service director, told AFP: “We have very little contribution to climate change, but we are very affected by its adverse effects.” A UN climate fund set up in 2023 to help countries like the Philippines address climate damage, AFP noted in 2025, remained unimplemented.

What to watch

Three things over the next few weeks will say whether this moment becomes more than a news cycle.

COP31, November 9 to 20. The Lancet Countdown was timed for it. Do health ministers, not only environment ministers, show up, and does any government agree to lead the coalition the Lancet authors want? The only supporters they name are African health ministries, and that claim is theirs.

WHO’s next move. Does the Director-General convene an Emergency Committee on climate, fold climate into the IHR review, or do neither? A more modest outcome, such as the standing instrument the Countdown proposes, could arrive without the PHEIC label.

The next typhoon and the next assessment. NOAA’s next ENSO update is due November 12. In the Philippines, PAGASA says El Niño typically brings below-normal rainfall and fewer cyclones, though some may still reach typhoon strength. Pamarawan may face a dry year before a hard test, and the assessment on mangrove planting is due next year.

It is tempting to treat “declare an emergency” and “build something local” as a choice between politics and practicality. They depend on each other. An emergency declaration without money is a slogan. A bamboo breakwater without a national plan, groundwater rules and a funding line is a pilot that rots in five years. The researchers, the engineers and the fishermen of Pamarawan are saying, in different registers, that the evidence is in, the harm is already counted in the hundreds of thousands, and what is missing is the decision to pay for the response.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Pamarawan waterfront (2015): Judgefloro / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

WHO headquarters, Geneva: Yann / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Aedes aegypti: James Gathany / CDC, public domain.

Paris heat wave, 1925: Agence Rol / Bibliothèque nationale de France, public domain.

Macabebe flood after Typhoon Goni: Judgefloro / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Oyster shell bagging: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, public domain.

Tacloban after Typhoon Haiyan: Trócaire / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.