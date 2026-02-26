We’re all taught to sneer at North Korea. The propaganda, the parades, the “Dear Leader” cult — it’s easy to mock. But here’s the thing: while America spends trillions on bombs, banks, and billionaires, North Korea actually takes care of its people in ways the U.S. refuses to.

Free healthcare. Free education. Real public housing. A train system that doesn’t treat passengers like cattle. These aren’t radical ideas — they’re the bare minimum of a functional society. And yet, the world’s “greatest democracy” can’t even manage that.

America loves to call North Korea a “hermit kingdom,” a “rogue state,” a place where people suffer under tyranny. But let’s be real: the real tyranny is a system where you go bankrupt because you got sick, where kids graduate with debt they’ll never pay off, where veterans sleep on sidewalks while the Pentagon burns cash on wars no one asked for. North Korea might not have freedom of speech, but at least its people aren’t one medical bill away from ruin.

At least its kids aren’t taught in crumbling schools while billionaires dodge taxes. At least its cities aren’t littered with the homeless while luxury condos sit empty.

So yeah, let’s talk about who’s actually failing their people.

Healthcare: North Korea Treats Its Citizens. America Treats Its Insurance Companies.

In North Korea, healthcare is free for everyone. Not “free if you can afford the premiums,” not “free if your employer feels generous,” but actually free. The government builds hospitals in every city and county, even in the middle of sanctions. In 2025, Kim Jong Un launched a “Health Revolution,” ordering the construction of 20 new hospitals every year and upgrading rural clinics. The system isn’t perfect — supplies can be scarce, and quality varies — but the principle is simple: if you’re sick, you get treated.

No one is denied care because they’re poor.

No one has to choose between medicine and rent.

Now look at America, the “richest country in the world.” 28 million people have no insurance at all. Millions more are underinsured, skipping treatments because they can’t afford the copays. Medical debt is the number one cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.

The average American spends $12,500 a year on healthcare — more than most countries spend per capita, and for what? A system where 60,000 people die annually because they can’t afford to see a doctor. Where hospitals charge $10 for a Tylenol and ambulances hit you with $2,000 rides for a five-mile trip. Where Big Pharma jacks up insulin prices just because they can, and politicians do nothing.

North Korea’s life expectancy? 74 years. America’s? 79 years — but that’s only after the pandemic temporarily crashed it below 76. And here’s the kicker: North Korea achieves this under sanctions, with a fraction of America’s resources. The U.S. spends $4.3 trillion a year on healthcare — 20% of its entire economy — and still can’t match North Korea’s basic guarantee: no one dies because they can’t pay.

So tell me again, which country is the “backward” one?

The Infrastructure Miracle: How North Korea Built a Modern Country While the World Tried to Strangle It

North Korea didn’t just survive isolation — it built a modern infrastructure under siege. While America was dropping bombs on the Middle East and bailing out Wall Street, North Korea was constructing cities, highways, and high-tech facilities with almost no outside help.

Take Pyongyang. A city that was flattened by U.S. bombs in the 1950s is now a metropolis with skyscrapers, subway systems, and futuristic science centers. The Ryomyong Street project — completed in 2017 — added thousands of high-rise apartments in record time.

The Mirae Scientists Street is a high-tech research hub with cutting-edge labs, built entirely with domestic resources. And let’s not forget the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, a luxury beach resort with hotels, water parks, and even a cable car system — all constructed while the country was under maximum sanctions.

Then there’s the Pyongyang Metro, one of the deepest subway systems in the world, built as a nuclear-proof shelter in case of war. It’s not just functional — it’s artistic, with mosaic murals and chandeliers in every station.

The Pyongyang Sunan International Airport was completely modernized in 2015, with sleek terminals and digital check-in systems. And the Pyongyang General Hospital, completed in 2020, is a 1,500-bed medical complex with advanced diagnostic equipment — all made under sanctions.

But the real achievement? The rail system. North Korea has 6,000 km of track, electrified and maintained despite no foreign investment. The Pyongyang-Hyangsan line is a high-speed rail corridor connecting the capital to the mountains. The Pyongyang Metro is so cheap it costs less than a penny per ride. And the Sariwon-Yangdok line is a scenic railway through North Korea’s countryside, built for tourism and transport.

How did they do it? Self-reliance. While America outsources everything to China, North Korea builds its own. The February 8 Vinalon Complex produces synthetic fiber without foreign imports. The Hungnam Fertilizer Complex keeps farms running. The Sunchon Vinalon Factory is a chemical engineering marvel, producing materials for everything from clothes to construction.

And the speed? North Korea built the Ryomyong Street apartments — thousands of units — in less than a year. The Wonsan-Kalma resort went from empty coastline to luxury destination in two years. The Pyongyang General Hospital was completed in record time despite material shortages.

Meanwhile, America can’t even fix its bridges. The U.S. has 46,000 structurally deficient bridges, but Congress would rather argue about culture wars than pass an infrastructure bill. North Korea builds entire cities under sanctions. America can’t even repave its highways without a decade of delays.

Education: North Korea Teaches Its Kids. America Sells Them Debt.

North Korea’s literacy rate is 100%. Every child gets 11 years of free, mandatory schooling. No tuition. No student loans. No $1.7 trillion debt crisis crushing an entire generation. The system is rigid, sure — heavy on propaganda, light on critical thinking — but it works. Everyone learns to read. Everyone learns math. No kid is left behind because their parents can’t afford school supplies.

Now look at America. Public schools are funded by property taxes, so rich kids get iPads and STEM labs while poor kids get leaky roofs and 30-year-old textbooks.

Teachers buy their own supplies. Classrooms are overcrowded. And if you want to go to college? Congratulations, you’re signing up for a lifetime of debt.

The average student loan balance is $37,000, and 45 million Americans are drowning in it. The U.S. has one of the worst literacy rates in the developed world, with 33% of adults scoring at or below basic reading levels. Meanwhile, North Korea’s adults? All of them can read.

America’s education system isn’t just broken — it’s designed to fail the poor. It’s a pipeline to debt, to dead-end jobs, to a life of scraping by while the rich send their kids to private schools. North Korea might brainwash its citizens, but at least it doesn’t financially cripple them before they turn 25.

Housing: North Korea Houses Its People. America Lets Them Rot on the Street.

In North Korea, housing is a right, not a privilege. The state builds apartments and assigns them to citizens.

No landlords.

No evictions.

No “market rate” rents that double overnight.

Since 2021, Kim Jong Un has overseen the construction of 50,000 new homes in Pyongyang alone, with more projects across the country. When the government demolishes a neighborhood for redevelopment, residents get new homes in return. No one is left on the street.

Now look at America. Over 650,000 people are homeless on any given night. Tent cities sprawl under freeways in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle — cities where luxury condos sit empty because investors treat housing like a stock portfolio. Rents have doubled in a decade, while wages stagnate. The U.S. is short 3.5 million affordable homes, yet cities keep bulldozing homeless encampments instead of building shelter. In North Korea, if you lose your home, the state gives you a new one. In America, you get a one-way bus ticket to nowhere.

And let’s not forget: North Korea does this under sanctions, with an economy 1/50th the size of America’s. The U.S. has all the money in the world and still lets its people sleep in the dirt.

Transportation: North Korea’s Trains Run. America’s Don’t.

North Korea’s rail system works. The Pyongyang Metro costs five won per ride — that’s less than a penny. The country has 6,000 km of track, connecting every major city. Trains aren’t luxury, but they run on time, they’re cheap, and they serve the public — not private equity firms.

America’s passenger rail? A national joke. Amtrak is slow, underfunded, and covers less than 1% of intercity trips. Outside the Northeast Corridor, it’s basically a scenic tour for retirees. Meanwhile, public transit in most U.S. cities is a disaster — buses that don’t come, trains that break down, systems so underfunded they literally catch fire.

America spends $1,000 per person annually on roads but pennies on rail. North Korea’s metro is one of the cheapest in the world.

America’s? A failing experiment in privatization.

The Kickers That Should Make Every American Ashamed

Child mortality in North Korea is dropping. It’s now 18 per 1,000 births, down from 22.9 in 2016. Meanwhile, the U.S. has rising infant death rates in states like Mississippi, where black babies die at twice the national average.

North Korea has no medical bankruptcies. In the U.S., 66% of all bankruptcies are tied to medical bills.

North Korea’s life expectancy is 74 — just five years less than America’s, despite being bombed to rubble in the 1950s, starved in the 1990s, and sanctioned ever since.

North Korea’s literacy rate is 100%. The U.S. ranks 16th among OECD nations, with millions of adults unable to read a basic sentence.

North Korea has no mass homelessness. America has more empty homes than homeless people — and still lets them sleep on the street.

So Who’s the Real Failure?

North Korea isn’t a paradise. It’s a highly controlled state with serious restrictions. But when it comes to the basics of human dignity — healthcare, education, housing, transportation — it delivers what America promises but never provides.

The U.S. has all the money, all the technology, all the resources to guarantee these things. But it chooses not to. Because in America, healthcare is for profit, education is for debt, housing is for investors, and transportation is for cars. The system isn’t broken — it’s working exactly as intended, siphoning wealth upward while the rest of us fight for scraps.

North Korea might be rigid, but at least it houses its people. At least it educates its kids. At least it doesn’t let them die because they’re poor. America? It just bombs other countries and calls itself “the greatest nation on Earth.”

So yeah, laugh at North Korea’s propaganda. Mock its parades. But when your kid can’t afford insulin, when your neighbor’s sleeping in a tent, when your train’s late (again), ask yourself: who’s really the joke?

