Franklin
Americans need to start researching North Korea more because what I’m starting to learn is that most if not all of what we learn about it is propaganda. America started a war in Korea.. like usual for this predatory colonial country … South Korea was the part of Korea that the US was able to oppress and force under capitalism and North Korea was the part that escaped and kept socialism.

The Dear Leader stuff is more of a figurehead/a cultural leader that they actually respect. More like what the Queen or King of England’s role is and is largely separate from the political running of the country. This is just what I’ve read so far. But given the history of the US and everything I’ve been lied to about so far, I’m definitely doing research on this too.

So far the pattern seems to be very clear. Any country that is actually trying to help their citizens benefit (esp via the natural resources of that country) and is largely socialist gets demonized by the US and called a terrorist state. Iran, Cuba, Venezuela.. etc etc… it’s time to start realizing why the demons in charge demonize socialism so much.

Ben
Thanks for sharing this information. I'm not all that surprised given what other Socialist societies have accomplished. USSR, China, Vietnam, Cuba, etc. all were/are able to put the working class as a priority over what takes place in capitalist countries where its all about the profits of the few. The billionaire class and 1%ers.

I am however, surprised at your statement regarding their education system: "The system is rigid, sure — heavy on propaganda, light on critical thinking — but it works.". Would you be able to elaborate a bit on this? What examples can you share?

The US education system is also very light on teaching critical thinking skills and is also full of propaganda and outright lies. We are taught that Columbus discovered the continent and is celebrated with a holiday each year, despite his numerous and horrendous acts of theft, rape, murder, etc. despite never even setting foot on North American soil.

We force our students to pledge allegiance to a flag each day. How is that not promotion of an ideology meant to mold young minds into blind patriotism for a country built on slavery, imperialism, white supremacy and overt racism? Sure North Korea most likely has similar tactics and methods used to promote their version of patriotism, but is it justified to put this in the "con" column when comparing it to the US educational system?

Perhaps I am way off base given my lack of insight of North Korea and it may be that their propaganda machine is performing more blatant acts of indoctrination and forced subservience to the state, but let's not overlook how perverse, no matter how subtle, the US education system is in the hopes that we'll all one day be sufficient labor machines, loyal to the capitalistic pursuits of our ruling class.

