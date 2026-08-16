The second-largest weapons manufacturer on Earth wants your middle-schooler to love math. Raytheon (rebranded RTX) has been the title sponsor of the MATHCOUNTS competition since 2009, runs its own MathMovesU program, tours a MathAlive! exhibit through Gulf monarchies that happen to be its biggest customers, and maintains a long partnership with the Girl Scouts of the USA, for whom it launched a national computer science program and wrote many of the coding badges. A new MintPress News investigation by Alan Macleod maps this ecosystem, and it is bigger and stranger than you think.

Lockheed Martin hosts CYBERQUEST, an annual high-school competition steering teenagers toward careers in intelligence and cybersecurity, and runs internship pipelines it says convert 60 percent of participants into paid company roles. A $1.5 million donation to the University of Texas at Arlington bought its name onto the campus career center. Boeing’s Engineering is Elementary program starts on children in pre-K.

BAE Systems goes furthest of all. The maker of jets, missiles, howitzers and warships has published videos of its employees and British soldiers reading Rapunzel, Cinderella and Goldilocks to small children, complete with problem-solving worksheets. The Campaign Against the Arms Trade notes BAE claims to spend as much as 100 million pounds a year on educational activities, and argues the motive is not community spirit but recruitment and reputation-laundering aimed at people too young to know what an arms company is.

Set the fairytales against the product line. The Tomahawk cruise missile that destroyed the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ school in Minab, Iran this February, killing at least 156 people, most of them pupils, is a Raytheon product; BAE subsystems supported the strike. The laser-guided bomb that hit a school bus in Dhahyan, Yemen in 2018, killing 40 children, was traced to Lockheed Martin. Human Rights Watch found that the GBU-39s dropped on the Khadija Girls’ School in Deir al-Balah in 2024 were built by Boeing. Some 97 percent of schools in Gaza have been hit, with US military aid to Israel running to $21.7 billion in two years, per Brown University researchers.

The symmetry is the story. In America, cash-starved school systems accept the arms industry’s money and its framing: empowerment, inclusion, girls in STEM. Abroad, children experience the same companies as the manufacturers of the things that fall on their schools. One set of kids gets the branded worksheets; the other gets the payload. The scouting movement was, after all, founded by a British general explicitly worried that boys weren’t fit enough for the next war. The pipeline has simply been modernized.

Source: Alan Macleod, MintPress News — https://www.mintpressnews.com/how-lockheed-martin-raytheon-bae-systems-are-propagandizing-children-to-support-war-through-stem/291074/

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