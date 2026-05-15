Prof. Guy McPherson: We're So F**ked: Microplastic and Magnetosphere

Welcome back to another uplifting edition of everyone's favorite existential dreadcast. In this episode, we invite peerless prophet of doom, Professor Guy McPherson, back to the hot seat to unpack a very special viewer request.



It turns out human beings haven’t just shot Mother Nature in the face with a metaphorical shotgun—we’re currently stamping on her toes and twisting the knife with a delightfully toxic, two-pronged assault from both deep space and our own synthetic garbage.

Guy R McPherson



Article Here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/hrnews1/p/how-microplastics-and-a-destabilizing?r=1t17zr&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web



0:36 - Magnetosphere

1:07 - Extinction

1:40 - Microplastics

3:31 - Institutional

4:08 - Acceleration

5:32 - Oil

6:11 - Integration

7:13 - Academia

8:02 - Nuclear

8:38 - Reversals

9:20 - Crisis

10:48 - Profit

13:17 - Excursion

14:43 - Megafauna

17:03 - Navigation

19:59 - Hubris

25:44 - Ozone

32:29 - Barrier

38:52 - Cardiovascular

43:37 - Convergence



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