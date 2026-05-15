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Prof. Guy McPherson: We're So F**ked: Microplastic and Magnetosphere

How Microplastics and a Destabilizing Magnetosphere Are Accelerating the Sixth Mass Extinction
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HR NEWS
May 15, 2026

Welcome back to another uplifting edition of everyone's favorite existential dreadcast. In this episode, we invite peerless prophet of doom, Professor Guy McPherson, back to the hot seat to unpack a very special viewer request.

It turns out human beings haven’t just shot Mother Nature in the face with a metaphorical shotgun—we’re currently stamping on her toes and twisting the knife with a delightfully toxic, two-pronged assault from both deep space and our own synthetic garbage.

Guy R McPherson

Article Here:
https://open.substack.com/pub/hrnews1/p/how-microplastics-and-a-destabilizing?r=1t17zr&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

0:36 - Magnetosphere
1:07 - Extinction
1:40 - Microplastics
3:31 - Institutional
4:08 - Acceleration
5:32 - Oil
6:11 - Integration
7:13 - Academia
8:02 - Nuclear
8:38 - Reversals
9:20 - Crisis
10:48 - Profit
13:17 - Excursion
14:43 - Megafauna
17:03 - Navigation
19:59 - Hubris
25:44 - Ozone
32:29 - Barrier
38:52 - Cardiovascular
43:37 - Convergence

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