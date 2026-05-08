Prof. Guy McPherson: We are SO F#%KED! AMOC is COLLAPSING!

A landmark 2026 study has confirmed that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is accelerating toward a total shutdown far beyond previous projections. With global CO2 levels hitting 425 ppm, we have officially surpassed the atmospheric threshold for recovery.



In this episode of "What the Hell is Going On With Us?", host Chris Jeffries sits down with Professor Guy McPherson to discuss the "Super El Niño" warned of by James Hansen, the breaching of seven out of nine planetary boundaries, and why the Aerosol Masking Effect remains the best-kept secret in climate science.



As the Southern Ocean flips from a carbon sink to a carbon source, and the Antarctic ice sheets begin a basin-by-basin cascade of collapse, we explore the dark reality of our "Faustian Bargain" and whether humanity can manage to be its "best self" as the clock runs out.



0:00 intro

0:33 AMOC Collapse

1:07 Super El-Niño

2:01 Climate Thresholds

2:48 Carbon Levels

3:21 IPCC Failure

4:23 Carbon Sinks

5:17 Tipping Points

8:32 Regional Impacts

9:18 Planetary Boundaries

11:34 Breached Limits

12:44 Human Animals

13:52 Ocean Acidification

15:57 Interaction Risks

17:56 Coral Die-off

21:04 Warming Acceleration

23:18 Compressed Timelines

24:24 Ethical Survival

26:30 Feedback Loops

27:47 Aerosol Masking

29:01 Antarctic Instability

31:35 Intellectual Decline

32:50 Industrial Hubris

36:39 Economic Conformity

38:09 Artificial Intelligence

40:05 Wet-bulb Heat

46:18 Grazing Failure

48:30 Agriculture Changes

51:11 Consumer Satiation

53:44 Arrogant Opulence

54:53 Marketing Children





https://guymcpherson.com/