Prof. Guy McPherson: We are SO F#%KED! AMOC is COLLAPSING!

A landmark 2026 study has confirmed that the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is accelerating toward a total shutdown far beyond previous projections. With global CO2 levels hitting 425 ppm, we have officially surpassed the atmospheric threshold for recovery.
In this episode of "What the Hell is Going On With Us?", host Chris Jeffries sits down with Professor Guy McPherson to discuss the "Super El Niño" warned of by James Hansen, the breaching of seven out of nine planetary boundaries, and why the Aerosol Masking Effect remains the best-kept secret in climate science.
As the Southern Ocean flips from a carbon sink to a carbon source, and the Antarctic ice sheets begin a basin-by-basin cascade of collapse, we explore the dark reality of our "Faustian Bargain" and whether humanity can manage to be its "best self" as the clock runs out.
0:00 intro
0:33 AMOC Collapse
1:07 Super El-Niño
2:01 Climate Thresholds
2:48 Carbon Levels
3:21 IPCC Failure
4:23 Carbon Sinks
5:17 Tipping Points
8:32 Regional Impacts
9:18 Planetary Boundaries
11:34 Breached Limits
12:44 Human Animals
13:52 Ocean Acidification
15:57 Interaction Risks
17:56 Coral Die-off
21:04 Warming Acceleration
23:18 Compressed Timelines
24:24 Ethical Survival
26:30 Feedback Loops
27:47 Aerosol Masking
29:01 Antarctic Instability
31:35 Intellectual Decline
32:50 Industrial Hubris
36:39 Economic Conformity
38:09 Artificial Intelligence
40:05 Wet-bulb Heat
46:18 Grazing Failure
48:30 Agriculture Changes
51:11 Consumer Satiation
53:44 Arrogant Opulence
54:53 Marketing Children
https://guymcpherson.com/