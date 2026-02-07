Crozer Health, once the largest hospital system in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, didn’t collapse from lack of patients. It didn’t fail because doctors stopped caring or communities stopped needing healthcare.

It died because Prospect Medical Holdings — backed by private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners — saw dollar signs where there should have been heartbeats.

Here’s how you kill a hospital system while getting rich:

Step one: Buy it. Load it with debt.

Step two: Extract massive payouts to investors and executives.

Step three: Watch it crumble under the weight of your financial engineering.

Step four: File for bankruptcy. Walk away.

That’s not speculation. That’s exactly what happened here.

Prospect borrowed huge sums against hospital assets, issued dividends to shareholders, and saddled Crozer with liabilities that made it impossible to sustain or sell.

Then they just… closed it.

The Casualties

Taylor Hospital closed April 26, 2025.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center closed May 2, 2025.

Two major hospitals. Gone.

These weren’t small clinics. They handled tens of thousands of emergency room visits annually. Trauma services. Maternity and neonatal wards. The kind of care you need now, not thirty minutes from now.

Delaware County — home to 576,000 people — now has just two hospitals left. Both farther away. Both harder to reach in an emergency.

The Scope of Devastation

This wasn’t just about closing two hospitals. Prospect had already shuttered Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital in 2022.

Delaware County went from six hospitals to two in just a few years.

More than 584,000 people now depend on just two emergency rooms.

All of it. Gone.

More than 2,600 healthcare workers lost their jobs when Crozer closed.

Nurses. Technicians. Emergency staff. People with families who depended on steady healthcare income. People who dedicated their lives to saving others.

Tossed aside so investors could get their cut.

But here’s where it gets unbearable:

A former emergency room physician reported that after Crozer closed, a man shot in the chest had to be transported thirty minutes farther for care.

He died en route.

A death that likely wouldn’t have happened if his local hospital still existed.

Read that again. Someone died because private equity needed profit margins.

The Ambulance Crisis

The closure didn’t just eliminate hospitals. It destroyed the entire emergency response infrastructure.

Crozer provided EMS services to more than 50% of Delaware County.

When it closed, average ambulance transport times skyrocketed to 40 minutes in May 2025 — a 400% increase from 2018’s baseline of 8 minutes.

Even by June, transport times were still 29 minutes — more than triple what they used to be.

“That time difference can be the difference between life and death,” said one first responder.

It’s not hyperbole. It’s math. It’s biology. It’s reality.

The Overflow Emergency

The two remaining hospitals are drowning.

Riddle Hospital saw emergency visits surge by 40% after Crozer closed.

Emergency room turnaround times jumped to 55 minutes — the time paramedics spend waiting to hand off patients in overwhelmed ERs.

One EMT described it as “a can of sardines.” Beds lined up in hallways. Standing room only in waiting rooms. Nurses trying to navigate mobile equipment through packed corridors.

The system is “being held together with vines and coconut shells,” said one emergency services director.

Who This Hurts Most

Chester, Pennsylvania — the city right next to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

Chester has the highest infant mortality rate in Pennsylvania.

The city is predominantly Black. One of the poorest in the state. Already dealing with asthma, cancer, and devastating health outcomes.

There isn’t even a private care physician within Chester’s city limits.

For many residents, Crozer was their only healthcare access point.

“We will literally die trying to get to a hospital that’s a half hour away,” said Dr. Kristin Motley, Chester’s city health commissioner.

“All I envision is members of my community, could be me, my family members, dying on the way to getting care,” said one Chester resident.

Beyond Healthcare: Economic Devastation

The closures cost the cash-strapped Chester Upland School District $2.2 million in annual tax revenue.

More than 3,200 workers lost their jobs — in a county that normally supports 10,000–12,000 unemployed residents at any given time.

This wasn’t just a healthcare crisis. It was an economic bomb dropped on an already vulnerable community.

Thousands of people scrambled to find new doctors.

One diabetic patient had his primary care doctor, endocrinologist, and podiatrist all at Crozer. “I’ve been with my doctor for decades,” he said. “It’s nothing I ever had to worry about.”

A breast cancer survivor trying to get copies of her medical records to transfer to new providers. “I have anxiety, and I don’t do highways,” she said — but now she has to travel much farther for care.

A woman who beat colon cancer at Crozer 10 years ago: “It’s just crazy to know that we’re not going to have this hospital.”

This Wasn’t Mismanagement

This was the design.

Extract value early. Saddle the system with debt. Shut it down when it’s no longer profitable enough.

Prospect extracted $457 million in dividends while leaving the system with $1.3 billion in lease obligations.

They stripped the infrastructure. Let equipment age out. Deferred maintenance until the buildings themselves became unsellable.

Governor Shapiro and Pennsylvania officials are now scrambling to introduce legislation limiting predatory private equity healthcare deals.

Pennsylvania, Delaware County, Penn Medicine, and the Foundation for Delaware County pumped nearly $50 million into keeping Crozer alive.

It wasn’t enough. The damage was too deep.

But it’s too late for Crozer. Too late for those 2,600 workers. Too late for the man who bled out in an ambulance.

This Is Happening Everywhere

Crozer isn’t alone. Private equity has been systematically destroying healthcare across America…

Steward Health Care: A $9 Billion Catastrophe

Steward Health Care — once owned by private equity giant Cerberus Capital Management — operated hospitals across multiple states before filing for bankruptcy in 2024.

The firm extracted hundreds of millions in real estate deals, selling hospital properties to a real estate investment trust while keeping the struggling hospitals themselves. When Steward finally collapsed, it left communities without emergency rooms and maternity wards.

Hospitals in Massachusetts, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida shut down or were sold in distress. Thousands of healthcare workers lost jobs. Patients lost access to critical care.

Hahnemann University Hospital: Philadelphia’s Loss

In 2019, private equity-owned Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia closed abruptly, eliminating 2,700 jobs and leaving the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods without a safety-net hospital.

The owner, Joel Freedman, had purchased the hospital through his private equity firm just two years earlier. After closure, he tried to sell the property for luxury condos while holding the medical residency program hostage for a $55 million ransom.

North Philadelphia lost its trauma center. Ambulances had to travel farther. People died waiting.

Nursing Homes: Death by Spreadsheet

Private equity doesn’t just kill hospitals. It’s been devastating nursing homes for years.

Studies show that private equity-owned nursing homes have higher mortality rates, worse patient outcomes, and more health code violations than their nonprofit counterparts. Why? Because PE firms cut staff to the bone, reduce medical supplies, and extract profits while residents suffer.

One analysis found that private equity ownership of nursing homes was associated with increased use of antipsychotic medications — chemical restraints used to manage understaffed facilities — and a significant increase in emergency room visits.

People’s grandparents. Dying from infected bedsores and neglect. Because some fund in New York needed a 20% return.

Envision Healthcare: The ER Surprise Billing Kings

Private equity firm KKR bought Envision Healthcare, one of the largest emergency room staffing companies in America, and turned it into a profit machine through aggressive surprise billing practices.

Patients would go to in-network hospitals only to get hit with massive bills because the ER doctors were out-of-network Envision contractors. The company used its monopoly position to demand higher reimbursements from insurers while patients got crushed in the middle.

After federal legislation limited surprise billing, Envision filed for bankruptcy in 2023. But not before executives and investors extracted hundreds of millions in dividends and fees.

Pharmacy Benefit Managers: The Invisible Killers

Private equity firms have quietly taken over pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) — the middlemen between drug manufacturers, insurers, and patients.

These PE-owned PBMs manipulate drug pricing, create formularies that favor expensive medications with higher rebates, and force patients into more costly treatments while pocketing the difference.

The result? People rationing insulin. Cancer patients unable to afford medications. Families bankrupted by prescriptions that should cost pennies but are marked up thousands of percent.

Rural America: Left to Die

Private equity firms have been particularly brutal to rural hospitals. They buy struggling rural systems, extract what value remains, then abandon entire regions.

When Bluegrass Regional Hospital in Kentucky closed after PE ownership, the nearest hospital became 40 miles away. Heart attack victims now face hour-long ambulance rides.

This pattern has repeated across Appalachia, the rural South, and the Midwest. Entire counties left without obstetric care. Pregnant women driving two hours for prenatal checkups.

This isn’t an isolated incident.

Crozer is part of a larger pattern of private equity gutting hospital systems across America. Buy. Extract. Destroy. Repeat.

Delaware County issued an emergency declaration because of these closures. The City of Chester issued its own emergency declaration. That’s how serious this is.