On July 4, 2025, a group of people gathered outside the Prairieland ICE Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas — a facility holding immigration detainees in the scrubland outside Dallas. What happened next is genuinely disputed. Officials say eleven people, some wearing black clothing, set off fireworks, vandalized vehicles, and damaged a guard structure outside the fence. A responding officer was shot in the neck and released from hospital shortly after. One man — Benjamin Hanil Song — fired that weapon.

One man. But nine people went to trial.

And the government didn’t charge them with rioting, or vandalism, or even assault. It charged them with terrorism.

On March 13, 2026, eight of the nine defendants were found guilty of charges including rioting, providing material support to terrorists, and conspiracy to use explosives. Song alone was convicted of attempted murder. The others — people who were present, who wore black, who used Signal on their phones — were convicted of supporting terrorism.

Think about what that means for a moment. Really sit with it.

The First of Its Kind — and That’s the Point

FBI Director Kash Patel openly celebrated this as a milestone: the first time in American history that a material support to terrorism charge has been used against people accused of being antifa members. He said that like it was a good thing. The government is proud of this.

Here is what antifa actually is: a loose, decentralised, leaderless political tendency. There is no membership card. There is no headquarters. There is no chain of command. “Antifa” is short for anti-fascist, and it describes people who share a political view, not people who belong to an organisation. The Trump administration designated antifa as a domestic terror organisation in September 2025. Weeks later, the Prairieland charges landed.

You cannot designate an ideology as terrorism. Or rather — you can, legally and politically, but you shouldn’t, because once you do, the definition of terrorist expands to include anyone who holds that ideology. And the definition of that ideology can be stretched to include almost anyone who opposes the government’s direction.

That is not paranoia. That is what the evidence at trial looked like.

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Prosecutors told the jury that the defendants wore all-black clothing associated with black-bloc protest tactics. They presented testimony that use of the encrypted messaging app Signal — which hundreds of millions of ordinary people worldwide use every day, including the prosecution’s own expert witness — was characteristic of antifa. One defendant was convicted partly for transporting a box containing anarchist literature. Books. They used books as evidence of terrorism.

The defense attorney for one defendant put it plainly: “The government is trying to put protesters in prison for being terrorists, something that hasn’t happened before.” Suzanne Adely, president of the National Lawyers Guild, was blunter still: “We’re really concerned at the way prosecutors are trying to portray activists engaged in very basic, traditional acts of protest — protected under the First Amendment — as domestic terrorists.”

Within weeks of the verdict, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into a Houston anti-fascist organisation called the Screwston Anti-Fascist Committee. None of the Prairieland defendants are from Houston. None have any documented ties to Screwston. It didn’t matter. The precedent was set, and it was already spreading.

A Country That Was Already the World’s Largest Jailer

Before we get to where this is going, let’s be clear about where we already are.

The United States incarcerates approximately 1.8 million people — more than any other country on Earth. Not per capita. In raw numbers. A country with 4% of the world’s population holds roughly 20% of its prisoners. That’s not a statistic you can absorb in one reading. It is an extraordinary, shameful, largely unnoted fact of American life.

After a brief decline during COVID, 40 states increased their prison populations between 2022 and 2024. The carceral state never actually receded. It caught its breath and started growing again.

Now the federal government is building something on top of that.

The Largest Detention Expansion in American History

ICE is planning to expand its detention capacity to over 107,000 beds, up from roughly 41,000 at the start of Trump’s second term. To get there, the agency needs to open or massively expand around 125 facilities. The number of ICE detention centres grew from 111 to 144 in under a year — a 30% increase, largely fuelled by reopening shuttered prisons and county jails.

The facilities being built are not modest. A warehouse in Williamsport, Maryland is being converted to hold 1,500 people. Indiana converted an entire state prison for 1,000 ICE detainees. Fort Bliss in Texas was planned for up to 5,000. CoreCivic — one of the largest for-profit prison operators in the country — signed major new ICE contracts in early 2025 and is scaling up across multiple states.

The ICE detainee population already hit a record 66,000 in 2025. The 107,000-bed target represents a 160% increase from where the system started. For context: the entire prison population of Germany — a nation of 84 million people — is around 60,000. The United States is building an immigration detention network, for immigration enforcement alone, that would dwarf Germany’s entire incarceration system.

Why build that much capacity? Detention infrastructure at this scale is not built for current need. It is built for anticipated future need. And the question of who, exactly, is anticipated to fill it should concern everyone.

Two Sets of Rules

While people at a protest face terrorism charges and decades in federal prison, other political violence has been treated very differently.

In May 2024, Texas Governor Greg Abbott pardoned Daniel Perry, who had been convicted by a jury of murdering Garrett Foster, a U.S. Air Force veteran and protester, during a 2020 demonstration against police brutality in Austin. The jury had sentenced Perry to 25 years. Abbott wiped that away.

Whitney Mitchell, Foster’s partner, said it clearly: “Daniel Perry texted his friends about plans to murder a protester he disagreed with. After a lengthy trial, with an abundance of evidence, 12 impartial Texans determined that he carried out that plan, and murdered my Garrett. With this pardon, the Governor has desecrated the life of a murdered Texan and US Air Force veteran, and impugned that jury’s just verdict. He has declared that Texans who hold political views that are different from his — and different from those in power — can be killed in this State with impunity.”

She wasn’t wrong.

Drive to a protest in a car, open fire on a protester, get convicted by a jury of your peers: pardon.

Stand near a protest wearing black clothes, get found guilty by a federal jury under terrorism laws: decades in prison.

That is not a justice system operating in good faith. That is a political system using the machinery of justice to protect its allies and punish its opponents.

None of this is without precedent. The United States has done versions of this before, and each time it looks obvious in retrospect while being contested or invisible in the moment.

The First Red Scare criminalised labour organisers and political radicals after World War I.

COINTELPRO ran from 1956 to 1971, with the FBI systematically infiltrating, disrupting, and discrediting civil rights movements, socialist organisations, and anyone deemed a domestic threat.

Japanese American internment during World War II moved from executive order to operational camps in weeks — because the legal infrastructure and the physical infrastructure already existed.

Each of these episodes followed the same sequence: frame dissent as a security threat, expand detention or surveillance powers, treat political movements as criminal conspiracies.

Each one, while it was happening, had its defenders arguing it was targeted, justified, temporary, and necessary.

None of it was.

The surveillance infrastructure being built today — ICE using commercial data brokers to track location data, licence plates, and financial records without warrants; Palantir holding major contracts with ICE, the FBI, and the U.S. Army; the FBI and DHS monitoring protest movements and journalists at scale — is more comprehensive than anything the government had during COINTELPRO. The ambition is the same. The technology is vastly more powerful.

The Warning in Plain Sight

The Prairieland case starts with something that sounds almost mundane: black clothing at a protest. A messaging app on a phone. A box of books.

But the significance is in the precedent.

The federal government has now established, in a courtroom, that wearing black to a demonstration, using encrypted communications, and possessing political literature can be woven into a terrorism prosecution — even when only one person in the group committed an act of violence. The others were convicted for being there. For being part of what the government decided to call a terrorist movement.

In a country already running the world’s largest prison system, with an immigration detention network expanding at historic speed, with legal definitions of extremism growing elastic enough to stretch around political ideology — this is not a small thing.

These are the building blocks of a system capable of containing large numbers of people for the crime of political opposition.

Large detention networks, once built, do not disappear when the political context that created them shifts. The legal authorities for mass detention during declared emergencies are already written into American law and have never been repealed.

The camps built for Japanese Americans were operational within weeks of the executive order because everything needed to fill them already existed.

The same logic applies now. The capacity is being built. The legal precedents are being established. The political rhetoric is doing its work.

History never announces these shifts with a warning label. It announces them through verdicts, construction contracts, and designations that seem, in the moment, like isolated responses to specific threats.

They are visible now. The question is whether enough people are paying attention while there is still time to push back.

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