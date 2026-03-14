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Christopher Noyes's avatar
Christopher Noyes
15h

Beware when protesting not to become victimized by this craziness

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
14h

It's been obvious for some time that methods of mass surveillance, subject nation population control and coercion/punishment of "inconvenient" persons developed by US intelligence, State Dept., military contractors et alia & market tested on our foreign enemies are now being rolled out at home for use against US citizens who might dissent.

This is good and proper! Anyone who disagrees with a US president or his administration policies is clearly an enemy of the state, fellow traveler or similar type of terrorist. The only legitimate form of political speech in USA is now MONEY donated to AIPAC endorsed candidates seeking election.

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