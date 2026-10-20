HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth4Justice1948's avatar
Truth4Justice1948
4d

Former US senator and Zionist lobbyist, Norm Coleman & Jordana Cutler, Zionist policy chief at Meta (Facebook, WhatsApp) speaking at JNS, the Jewish News Syndicate:

Cutler: "I am living out the Zionist dream. I

have been at Meta for almost 9 years. We

banned content claiming Zionists run the

world or control the media."

Coleman: "The masters of the universe are

Jews. You know, we've got Altman, we

got Zuckerberg, we got Sergey Brin, it's us.

And we have to figure out a

way to win the digital battle. Ameilia,

we got to get our digital sneakers on.

We banned content claiming Zionists run

the world or control the media. And when

we do that, the future of Israel will be

stronger because a majority of of of all

Americans will support Israel. We'll

make that happen."

Coleman: "The majority

of Gen Z have an unfavorable impression

of Israel. And my friends, I think the

reason of that is that we're losing the

digital war. When you think about it,

the masters of the universe of the are

Jews. You know, we we've got Altman as we

got Zuckerberg, we got Sergey Brin, it's us. And we have to figure out a way to win the digital battle.

Ameilia, we got to get our digital sneakers on.

We banned content claiming Zionists run

the world or control the media. And when

we do that, the future of Israel will be

stronger because a majority of of of all

Americans will support Israel. We'll

make that happen. We have to make it

happen."

https://youtube.com/shorts/5_Xsw1TTFIk

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture