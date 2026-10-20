The suspicion held by every Palestinian who has watched a post vanish now has a dataset. Research by Palestinian digital rights group 7amleh and Utrecht University’s Fabio Cristiano, reported by Soraya Kishtwari for Novara Media, analyzed 3,520 alleged digital rights violations logged with 7amleh’s Palestinian Observatory of Digital Rights Violations between January 2021 and December 2025. The report’s title does not mince words: ‘Platformicide of Palestine.’

The numbers describe a machine, not a series of accidents. Only 31 percent of cases came with any policy justification at all. Where a reason was identifiable, Meta’s ‘Dangerous Organisations and Individuals’ policy did the heavy lifting, invoked in 57.2 percent of cases. For journalists it was worse: 71.1 percent of journalist cases were moderated under the DOI policy, along with 59.3 percent of cases involving media outlets. Palestinians documenting killings, or simply mourning their dead, were routinely classified as endorsing violence.

The suppression toolkit went beyond outright removal: account restrictions, reduced visibility, and shadow-banning, mostly delivered without explanation or meaningful appeal. And crucially, the pattern predates October 2023. The data runs back to 2021, which demolishes the comforting idea that this is wartime over-enforcement rather than structural policy. 7amleh founder Nadim Nashif argues the findings point to deep structural bias and racism baked into Meta’s moderation systems.

Meta, asked for comment by Novara, offered nothing on the record. Which is fitting: silence is the product here. A US company applying a US-drafted terror list as a content filter for an occupied population is not neutral infrastructure; it is the information front of the same war. The killings get bombed into existence and moderated out of visibility, and both halves of that process have a corporate logo on them.

Source: Soraya Kishtwari, Novara Media — https://novaramedia.com/2026/08/13/meta-systematically-suppresses-palestinian-voices-research-finds