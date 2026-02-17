There’s a version of the Peter Thiel story that Silicon Valley loves to tell. Self-made genius. Libertarian visionary. Contrarian thinker who saw things others missed. PayPal, Palantir, Facebook — the man has a golden touch, and he isn’t afraid to say uncomfortable things out loud.

That story is real. It’s just not the whole story.

The whole story involves IRS filings, a childhood in a Nazi-glorifying apartheid enclave, a book that defends rapists, a dark money pipeline to white nationalist organizations, and a decades-long paper trail connecting one of the world’s most powerful men to the infrastructure of the American far right. The documents are public. The quotes are on record. You just have to actually look.

Thiel’s Own Words

Let’s start with what he actually said. Not what was alleged, not what someone claimed he meant — what he wrote, in his own name, in an essay published by the libertarian Cato Institute in 2009:

“Since 1920, the vast increase in welfare beneficiaries and the extension of the franchise to women — two constituencies that are notoriously tough for libertarians — have rendered the notion of ‘capitalist democracy’ into an oxymoron.”

He also wrote, in the same essay: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

This is the man who created the Vice President of the United States. This is the man whose surveillance company has contracts worth billions with the U.S. military, CIA, and ICE. This is the man who spent years funding the intellectual and political infrastructure of what is now the Trump administration. And he put it in writing: women voting was bad for America, and democracy itself is the enemy of freedom.

He later clarified — sort of. “It would be absurd to suggest that women’s votes will be taken away,” he wrote, walking precisely none of it back. “While I don’t think any class of people should be disenfranchised, I have little hope that voting will make things better.” That’s not a retraction. That’s a man annoyed that people noticed what he said.

Born Into Apartheid, Raised on Its Logic

Before we get to PayPal and Palantir and the billions, you need to understand where Peter Thiel came from. Not Frankfurt, where he was born in 1967. Not Silicon Valley, where he made his fortune. Swakopmund, Namibia. That’s where this story actually starts.

Thiel’s father Klaus was a mining project manager who moved the family to Namibia, where he worked on a uranium mine run by the apartheid South African government. Peter spent formative years there as a child, attending a German-language school in a town with a very specific reputation. Swakopmund in the 1970s was notorious for its continued glorification of Nazism, including the open celebration of Hitler’s birthday. White managers like the Thiels had access to company housing, medical facilities, country clubs. The Black workers who actually built the mine lived in labour camps.

He arrived at Stanford carrying that formation with him. According to Thiel biographer Max Chafkin, two separate Stanford classmates recalled him arguing that apartheid “works” and was “economically sound” — the classic colonial apologist position that treats racial terror as a reasonable development strategy. Thiel’s spokesperson said he had “no recollection” of the conversations and “never supported” apartheid. The classmates, presumably, remember it differently.

The Book That Tells You Everything

In 1995, before PayPal, before any of it, Thiel co-authored The Diversity Myth: Multiculturalism and Political Intolerance on Campus with David Sacks — now Donald Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar, in case you thought any of this was disconnected.

The book attacked multiculturalism as a war on Western civilization. Its core argument was that a functioning society requires cultural conformity — one culture, one tradition, everything else a threat. Critics have noted this is not original political philosophy. It is white nationalist ideology with a Stanford degree stapled to it.

Then it got worse. In passages that drew widespread condemnation, the authors questioned campus rape accusations, writing that a charge “may indicate nothing more than belated regret,” and asked: “If the alcohol made both of them do it, then why should the woman’s consent be obviated any more than the man’s?” This is victim-blaming dressed up as intellectual contrarianism. It is the argument that women who say they were raped are probably just having second thoughts. It appeared in a book that Thiel co-wrote in his own name, published and sold.

He offered a partial apology for it years later, when it became politically inconvenient. Then, in 2024, he was still telling conservative student audiences the book was “incredibly prophetic” and that “very little” he would change. The apology was the lie. The 2024 comments were the truth.

The Carl Schmitt Problem

To understand what Thiel actually believes, you have to follow the intellectual trail rather than the PR.

Thiel has been described as the most influential right-wing intellectual of the past 20 years, and his lectures are replete with references to Carl Schmitt — the German jurist who provided legal cover for the Nazis and whose central idea was that politics is fundamentally about identifying enemies and mobilizing power against them. Thiel frames American politics in Schmittian terms, describing the United States as the historical “Katechon” — a concept from Schmitt meaning the force that holds back chaos, used to justify authoritarian consolidation.

He is also a central patron of what’s been called the Dark Enlightenment — a neo-reactionary movement that argues democracy has failed and should be replaced by technocratic authoritarianism. Its primary theorist, Curtis Yarvin, has described Thiel as “fully enlightened.” Chafkin described Yarvin as the “house political philosopher” for the Thielverse — the network of investors, executives, and politicians that orbit Thiel’s money and ideology. JD Vance is in that network. Blake Masters is in that network. David Sacks is in that network. They are now running the United States government.

He Built the Vice President

There is no JD Vance without Peter Thiel. Thiel hired Vance at one of his companies, introduced him to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and unilaterally made him a viable Senate candidate in 2022 by pouring a record $15 million into his SuperPAC. He didn’t just write the check — he created the career, shaped the ideology, and handed Vance a political identity built on the same resentments Thiel had been cultivating since The Diversity Myth.

After the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women, Thiel made a public show of support with a $1.25 million donation. A man who wrote a book questioning whether rape victims are telling the truth donated over a million dollars to a man who bragged on tape about grabbing women without consent. Make of that what you will.

The FBI Informant Nobody Saw Coming

In 2023, Business Insider reported that Thiel had been working as a confidential source for the FBI, providing information about foreign governments attempting to infiltrate Silicon Valley. Reuters confirmed the broad outlines of the story.

Vance, Masters, and others in the Thiel network had made attacking the FBI a central part of their political brand — the FBI as the corrupt instrument of the deep state, weaponized against real Americans. Thiel was bankrolling that message while quietly serving as one of the bureau’s sources. He didn’t see a contradiction, because he doesn’t believe rules apply to him. They never have.

He Killed a News Outlet Because It Wrote About Him

This one deserves its own section, because it is genuinely one of the most chilling things a billionaire has done to the American press in recent memory.

In 2007, Gawker published an article outing Thiel as gay. By his own account, Thiel spent the next nine years planning his revenge. He secretly assembled a legal team — not to sue Gawker himself, but to find other people with grievances against the company and fund their lawsuits, staying hidden in the background while the trap was set. His associates later revealed they had brainstormed options including bribing Gawker employees, bugging the offices, and stealing the CEO’s phone before settling on what they called the “totally legal” strategy of litigation.

The vehicle they chose was Hulk Hogan’s privacy lawsuit over a sex tape. Thiel’s legal team deliberately structured their approach to ensure the full weight of any judgment fell on Gawker and its editors personally, rather than triggering insurance coverage — not because it would get Hogan more money, but because it would be more likely to kill the company. It worked. Gawker went bankrupt in 2016 and shut down. Thiel called it “one of my greater philanthropic things that I’ve done.”

A free speech absolutist who spent a decade secretly engineering the financial destruction of a news outlet that wrote something true about him. The irony isn’t lost. Thiel just doesn’t care.

Palantir and the Violence That Isn’t a Joke

Palantir has built its billions on surveillance contracts — the military, the CIA, ICE during family separations, police departments across the country. It presents itself as defending Western civilization from its enemies. Its leadership communicates that mission in their own distinctive way.

In February 2025, CEO Alex Karp said at a corporate event, on record, reported by the Financial Times: “I love the idea of getting a drone and having light fentanyl-laced urine spraying on analysts that tried to screw us.” He was talking about financial analysts. Former employees described it as part of a pattern of “increasingly violent rhetoric” that the company’s culture either tolerates or celebrates.

Then co-founder Joe Lonsdale, in January 2026, endorsed a social media post calling for communists in the Western hemisphere to be “blown up,” writing in response: “Exactly. What did you think founding Palantir was supposed to be about?” No joke. No clarification. No walking it back. This is who these people are and this is what they think they are building.

The Dark Money Pipeline to White Nationalists

According to its 2021 IRS Form 990, the Thiel Foundation donated $4.2 million to DonorsTrust — a donor-advised fund that investigators and journalists have documented as one of the primary financial pipelines from wealthy conservatives to the organized far right. The structure is deliberate: donors contribute, advise on recipients, and are legally shielded from public disclosure.

What DonorsTrust did with the money in its pool is publicly documented. From 2019 to 2021, it gave over $1.6 million to the VDARE Foundation — designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist hate group — and $600,000 to the New Century Foundation, which publishes American Renaissance, which the SPLC describes as promoting pseudo-scientific theories of white racial superiority.

The precise path from Thiel’s donation to those organizations cannot be legally confirmed — that’s the entire point of the structure. What is confirmed: the Thiel Foundation gave millions to a fund with a documented pattern of financing organizations that the SPLC classifies as white nationalist hate groups. The Thiel Foundation has never responded to press inquiries about where its money goes.

Injecting Children’s Blood to Stay Young

Thiel has publicly expressed serious interest in parabiosis — the experimental concept of plasma transfers from younger individuals as a potential anti-aging treatment — and has invested heavily in longevity research through his Founders Fund.

He has denied receiving such treatments and there’s no verified evidence he has.

What is true is this: Thiel has spent enormous resources pursuing a world in which he personally does not die, while funding political movements, surveillance systems, and ideological projects that make ordinary people’s lives measurably shorter and harder.

The FDA warned in 2019 that young blood transfusions have no proven clinical benefit. Thiel has kept investing anyway. That tells you something about who he thinks the rules are for.

People keep reaching for the word “contradiction” when they write about Peter Thiel. Gay man funding homophobes. Libertarian serving as an FBI informant. Free speech champion who bankrupted a media outlet. Believer in individual liberty funding movements premised on cultural conformity and racial hierarchy.

None of this is contradictory if you understand the operating principle: the rules are for other people. Liberty is a slogan. Power is the point.

Thiel invested in explicitly right-wing companies, dined with white nationalists, sponsored far-right writers, and founded startups dedicated to supporting the surveillance state. He did all of this while giving speeches about freedom. He grew up in a town that celebrated Hitler’s birthday, spent his Stanford years defending apartheid, wrote a book questioning whether rape victims are telling the truth, funded the intellectual architects of American authoritarianism, secretly destroyed a news outlet, put the current Vice President in office, and got billions in government contracts while claiming to be a libertarian.

The paper trail is not confusing. It is one of the most coherent stories in American public life.

Peter Thiel is not an enigma. He is just counting on you not reading the footnotes.

Sources: Business Insider · Reuters · Financial Times · Cato Institute — Thiel’s 2009 essay · Zeteo · Southern Poverty Law Center · Max Chafkin — The Contrarian · Wikipedia — Gawker · The Daily Beast · Freedom House · OpenSecrets · FDA young blood warning · Wikipedia — Dark Enlightenment · IRS Form 990 filings