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HR NEWS

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oh só mitra's avatar
oh só mitra
7h

Argentina, land of jews and nazis, One of the few south American countries that is fully white, no africans, no mestiços, no natives

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MBD7619's avatar
MBD7619
14h

He has finished establishing his fascist surveillance systems here. He is looking for safety from the shit show that’s about to go down. Same reason Ivanka and the other Trump goons are looking for an isolated island to live in sheltered from any consequences.

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