My father had a coworker named Dennis who, in 1979, announced over a company barbecue that Jimmy Carter had broken America beyond repair, that the Soviets were coming, and that he personally was relocating to a ranch in rural Montana to wait out the collapse. He said this while eating a hot dog. Nobody disagreed with him outright, because Dennis was the sort of man who required a certain amount of sociological deference, but my father drove home in silence and then said to my mother, “Dennis doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and also he doesn’t own a ranch.”

This turned out to be correct on both counts. Dennis moved to a suburb of Cincinnati instead, where he lived until 2011, when he died at the age of seventy-four, having experienced no Soviet invasion but an impressive number of Applebee’s.

I have been thinking about Dennis a great deal lately, while reading about Peter Thiel.

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Thiel, the PayPal and Palantir co-founder and one of Silicon Valley’s most influential political operators, has recently purchased a $12 million mansion in Buenos Aires’s ultra-exclusive Palermo Chico neighborhood — a seventeen-thousand-square-foot French Academic pile featuring a marble staircase, six en-suite bedrooms, and, one assumes, enough square footage to avoid one’s children for days at a time. He has enrolled his children in local schools, met repeatedly with President Javier Milei, and participated in what reports describe as chess tournaments and economist dinners where the topics included Argentina’s economic history and, naturally, the Antichrist. People familiar with his thinking say he is treating Argentina as a strategic “Plan B” — though Plan B from what, precisely, is doing a great deal of work in that sentence.

The departure was timed, with the precision of a man who once wrote a book criticizing competition as a failure of imagination, to avoid California’s proposed five-percent annual wealth tax on residents worth more than a billion dollars. The measure, still a ballot initiative, so alarmed the tech community that one founder described it as “economic 9/11.” I want to pause here to register my appreciation for this phrase. Economic 9/11. Being asked to pay roughly one-twentieth of your net worth into the public treasury of the state that made you rich is, apparently, equivalent to a terrorist attack. I spent a weekend once trying to get a fraudulent charge removed from my credit card, and I did not describe this as economic 9/11. I described it as “a frustrating afternoon,” and then I ate some crackers.

But I don’t want to be too hard on the tax complaint, because rich men fleeing modest taxation is not new; it is, if anything, one of the most durable traditions in Western civilization, right up there with bread and the subjugation of agricultural workers. The Roman senatorial class spent the late Republic in a continuous low-grade panic about wealth redistribution while simultaneously funding the very political system that protected their estates. The Dutch merchant princes of the seventeenth century, having accumulated extraordinary fortunes on the backs of spice traders who were compensated almost entirely in violence, were deeply invested in theories about natural rights and the impropriety of the state’s interference in private property. They were also building enormous houses. The houses, historians have noted, were really something.

What makes Thiel’s situation more than merely funny — and it is funny, with the dark, specific comedy of a recurring historical joke whose punchline is always the same — is the theological dimension. Over the past year, he has been delivering sold-out lecture series, first in San Francisco and then in Rome, warning that an Antichrist figure is coming: a smooth-tongued globalist promising safety from AI, climate change, and geopolitical conflict, who will instead impose a dystopian one-world government. He has linked environmentalism, technology regulation, and global governance to end-times scenarios. He has described “occult forces” working to undermine Western civilization. Italian politicians, to their credit, called this “scandalous.” The Vatican — and it is rare that I find myself instinctively siding with the Vatican — reportedly winced.

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Now, the medieval church had a concept for this sort of situation. They called it simony: the sale of sacred things for worldly profit. A bishop who sold indulgences while maintaining a private fortune was not considered, in the theological literature, to be acting in good faith. The judgment was harsh, the imagery was memorable, and nobody’s company received eight hundred and seventy-three million dollars in government surveillance contracts during the same fiscal quarter they were delivering apocalypse lectures.

Nobody’s, that is, until now.

Palantir — Thiel’s data analytics firm, named after the all-seeing crystal balls in Tolkien, which should have told us something — took in $687 million from federal contracts in just the first quarter of 2026, much of it serving the current administration’s homeland security and immigration enforcement agenda. Defense firm Anduril, another node in Thiel’s network, signed a ten-year Army deal worth up to twenty billion dollars in March. His political project, as one writer put it, has never been more ascendant. The surveillance infrastructure he spent decades building is now, in a very literal sense, running the country.

And the prophet is moving to Buenos Aires.

There is, if you know your history, a precedent here that polite journalists have been dancing around all week. Argentina’s Palermo Chico neighborhood — specifically designed in the early twentieth century to look like a Parisian arrondissement, because the Argentine ruling class of that era found Buenos Aires insufficiently European — has served before as a destination for powerful men of strong ideological conviction who found their home countries suddenly inconvenient. I am not drawing a direct comparison. I am merely noting that the house Thiel purchased was designed by Alejandro Bustillo, the same architect who built the Hotel Llao Llao in Bariloche, which became, in the 1940s and 1950s, a notable gathering point for European expatriates of a very specific political provenance. Architecture is, in this respect, rarely neutral.

Argentina itself, under Milei, has become what one cabinet minister called “the new land of freedom” for billionaires fleeing regulation — a characterization that lands somewhat differently when you consider that Argentina’s own workers have been subjected to austerity measures of such severity that the country’s poverty rate climbed above fifty percent in 2024. But freedom, in the libertarian lexicon, has always had a narrower definition than the dictionary suggests.

My father’s coworker Dennis, in his Montana-ranch-that-was-actually-Cincinnati phase, used to talk about freedom too. He talked about it constantly. He talked about it the way people talk about a thing they are afraid they are losing, which is to say he could not stop long enough to enjoy any of it. Every conversation ended with some variation of “the government is coming for everything we’ve built.” My father, who was a public school teacher and consequently had not built very much in any taxable sense, found this both baffling and vaguely offensive.

What Dennis was really afraid of, I think — what all these men have always been afraid of — is not government. It is accountability: the mundane democratic suggestion that the size of one’s fortune and the size of one’s obligation to the society that produced it might exist in some reasonable proportion. This is not an occult force. It is not end-times theology. It is arithmetic. The Romans tried to avoid it with client kings and grain doles. The Dutch tried to avoid it with trading monopolies and natural-rights philosophy. The English aristocracy tried to avoid it for three centuries, right up until Clement Attlee politely nationalized the hospitals and nobody died from the shock.

What is genuinely new — what gives Thiel’s particular version of this ancient performance its distinct quality — is the grandiosity of the ideological scaffolding. The Romans did not claim to be decoding Revelation while running Palantir. The Dutch merchant princes did not warn of the Antichrist between spice trades. They were greedy, and they knew they were greedy, and there was a kind of straightforward dignity in that. Thiel has added a layer of prophetic self-regard that makes the whole thing simultaneously more pretentious and less honest.

I went to Argentina once, briefly, with a boyfriend who was going through what I would describe as a Borges phase and what he would describe as a spiritual awakening. We stayed in a narrow apartment in San Telmo and ate a great deal of beef and argued, memorably, about whether or not he’d actually read all the books he’d brought with him, which he had not. Buenos Aires is a genuinely beautiful city. The people were warm and funny and aggrieved about their economy in the way that people everywhere are aggrieved about their economies, which is to say with the specific exhaustion of someone who suspects they are being lied to but cannot quite prove it.

I thought about those people this week, reading about the marble staircase. I thought about the chess tournaments and the economist dinners and the discussions about the Antichrist in a city where the Antichrist, if he exists, has already been through and left the electricity grid in poor condition.

Dennis never did move to Montana. He stayed in Cincinnati and complained about the government and ate at the Applebee’s on Route 32 until he died, which is a fate so ordinary and so human that I find it almost moving. He didn’t build a bunker. He didn’t lecture anyone about Revelation. He just lived in the country he said was destroying him, grumbling, accumulating small grievances, paying his taxes.

There is something to be said for that.

Not much. But something.

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