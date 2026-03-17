Pete Hegseth was born on June 6, 1980, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up in Forest Lake, a suburb north of the city. His father coached high school basketball. His mother became an executive business coach who taught in a Republican women’s leadership fellowship.

He graduated valedictorian of his class at Forest Lake Area High School in 1999.

He was offered a spot at West Point — and turned it down for Princeton.

This is where the story starts. Not in hardship. Not in chaos. In a suburb, with a stable family, and a choice.

PRINCETON (1999–2003)

At Princeton, Hegseth studied politics, played varsity basketball, and ran the campus conservative newspaper, The Princeton Tory. As publisher, he wrote that the paper would “strive to defend the pillars of Western civilization against the distractions of diversity.”

That was the mission statement. The content followed.

In September 2002, the Tory published an unsigned column arguing that having sex with an unconscious woman was not rape, on the grounds that she could not experience “duress” while unconscious.

Hegseth was publisher. He ran it.

The same paper argued in a regular column that publishing same-sex marriage announcements could lead to recognizing marriages with animals, labeled the “homosexual lifestyle” as “abnormal and immoral,” and criticized Halle Berry’s 2002 Oscar win as her “accepting the award on behalf of an entire race.”

A Reuters investigation spoke to more than a dozen former students, faculty, and staff at Princeton. One recalled Hegseth physically tearing down feminist organization posters on campus and replacing them with his own, leading to a confrontation.

At a subsequent meeting where the feminist group tried to reconcile, Hegseth showed up in his ROTC uniform — a choice one classmate described as appearing deliberately intimidating.

When asked about the rape article decades later, Thema Bryant, who ran Princeton’s office for responding to sexual assault from 2001 to 2004, said: “If you’re talking about defense, we would have to wonder — who are you going to defend? Who are you going to protect? And can you be trusted to do that?”

He graduated in 2003.

THE MILITARY

After Princeton, Hegseth was commissioned as a second lieutenant through ROTC. He briefly worked as an equity analyst at Bear Stearns. Within weeks, his National Guard unit was activated. He had one month to prepare before deploying to Guantanamo Bay.

At Guantanamo, he served as a security platoon leader guarding detainees for eleven months. He returned to Bear Stearns. Then volunteered for Iraq.

He served in the 101st Airborne Division, starting in Baghdad before moving to Samarra, where he worked as a civil affairs officer with the city council. He received a Bronze Star. An RPG once hit his vehicle and didn’t explode.

He came home. Then went back again.

In 2012, he returned to active duty as a captain and deployed to Afghanistan, where he taught counterinsurgency tactics in Kabul for eight months during the withdrawal of US troops. He rose to the rank of major.

Three deployments. Two Bronze Stars. Combat Infantryman Badge. This is real. It matters. And it is entirely compatible with everything that comes next.

In 2021, Hegseth was assigned to the DC National Guard ahead of President Biden’s inauguration. Two weeks after January 6th, with 25,000 Guard members pouring into the capital, twelve were told to stay home.

Hegseth was one of them.

A fellow guardsman, Sgt. DeRicko Gaither, sent a letter to his commanding general flagging Hegseth’s “Deus Vult” tattoo as associated with supremacist groups. “This falls along the line of Insider Threat,” Gaither wrote.

Experts on far-right extremism confirmed that flags bearing the crusader cross and “Deus Vult” were flown at the 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rally. The gunman behind the 2023 Allen, Texas mass shooting had a “Deus Vult” tattoo, according to the ADL.

Hegseth’s response was to quit the military and write a book about it. The book is called The War on Warriors.

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VETS FOR FREEDOM: THE FIRST COLLAPSE (2006–2011)

After Iraq, Hegseth joined Vets for Freedom, a nonprofit that advocated for expanding the war. He became its president in 2007.

In 2008, the organization raised $8.7 million and spent more than $9 million.

By January 2009, Hegseth told donors the group had less than $1,000 in the bank and was more than $430,000 in debt. By 2010, revenue had dropped to $265,000. By 2011, to $22,000.

Hegseth took responsibility for the financial mismanagement and acknowledged the group would need to file for bankruptcy. Donors arranged a merger with another organization, effectively forcing him out.

Margaret Hoover, a Republican political consultant who advised Vets for Freedom during this period, told CNN: “He mismanaged funds and was not fully transparent about it.”

CONCERNED VETERANS FOR AMERICA: THE SECOND COLLAPSE (2012–2016)

Hegseth moved to Concerned Veterans for America, a Koch-funded advocacy group, and became its president in 2012.

Under Hegseth, CVA hired his younger brother Philip straight out of college and paid him more than $125,000 over three years, according to tax records.

A seven-page whistleblower report compiled by former employees described Hegseth as repeatedly intoxicated at work events, sexually pursuing female staffers, and creating a hostile workplace.

The report alleged that at a Louisiana strip club where he had brought his team, Hegseth had to be physically restrained from joining the dancers on stage.

A separate complaint alleged that at a bar in Ohio, while on the organization’s “Defend Freedom Tour,” Hegseth and a colleague closed down the hotel bar and yelled “Kill all Muslims!” multiple times.

Another account alleged that Hegseth passed out in the back of a party bus and then urinated in front of the hotel where his team was staying.

He denied all of it. By 2016, he was out.

An independent forensic accountant found “evidence of gross financial mismanagement” during his time at Vets for Freedom.

2017: THE SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION

In October 2017, a woman alleged that Hegseth sexually assaulted her at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey, California, where he was scheduled to speak at the California Federation of Republican Women convention.

According to reporting, Hegseth was intoxicated at the hotel bar and had to be escorted to his room by the woman who later said she was assaulted.

No charges were filed. Hegseth’s attorney told CBS News he settled with his accuser to avoid being fired by Fox News over the allegation. Hegseth said the encounter was consensual.

THE MARRIAGES

In 2004, Hegseth married Meredith Schwarz — they had been voted “most likely to marry” by their high school class.

Meredith filed for divorce in December 2008 after Hegseth admitted to five affairs. He had been dating Samantha Deering, whom he met at Vets for Freedom.

He married Deering in 2010. They divorced in 2017.

While going through his second divorce, Hegseth had already had a child with Jennifer Rauchet, a producer at Fox News. He married Rauchet in 2019 at Trump National Golf Club, with the Trump family in attendance.

At the confirmation hearing, his own mother’s email entered the record. In a 2018 email, Penelope Hegseth wrote that her son was “an abuser of women” who “belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego.”

She later retracted it. Under circumstances that were not fully explained.

FOX NEWS AND THE IDEOLOGY MACHINE (2014–2024)

Hegseth joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014. By 2017 he was co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend. For a decade he had a national platform to build his worldview into a brand.

The core of it: the military had been infected by weakness, diversity, and progressive ideology. Real soldiers were being replaced by a political project. The people running the Pentagon cared more about pronouns than winning wars.

“We should not have women in combat roles.”

“Women cannot physically meet the same standards as men.”

“Moms put the training wheels on our bikes. We need moms. But not in the military.”

These are direct quotes, on record.

In his book The War on Warriors, he complained about “ads promoting diversity in the military to ‘trannies and lesbians,’” arguing they were pushing away the “young, patriotic, Christian men who have traditionally filled our ranks.”

On extremism in the military: “fake.”

On Pentagon diversity programs: “peddling the lie of racism.”

He wrote two books during this period. One is called American Crusade. The other is The War on Warriors. Neither is subtle.

THE TATTOOS

Hegseth’s body is a documented record of his worldview.

“Deus Vult” on his inner bicep. The Jerusalem Cross on his chest. The word “kafir” — Arabic for “unbeliever,” used as a slur — on his arm. A Chi Rho Christogram. A cross and sword with Hebrew lettering for “Yeshua.” “We the People” on his forearm.

At least two of his tattoos depict symbols associated with Christian nationalism. Experts note that “Deus Vult” flags flew at the 2017 Charlottesville rally, and the 2023 Allen, Texas mass shooter had a “Deus Vult” tattoo alongside neo-Nazi imagery.

Hegseth’s position: it’s a Christian symbol and he was victimized by anti-Christian bigotry.

He said that, and then became Secretary of Defense.

THE CONFIRMATION

At the Senate confirmation hearing in January 2025, Hegseth denied everything: the sexual misconduct, the drinking, the financial mismanagement.

When Senator Tim Kaine asked directly whether sexual assault, drinking, or infidelity were disqualifying for the Secretary of Defense, he did not answer.

When Senator Blumenthal pressed him on the finances — the $430,000 debt, the revenue collapse to $22,000 — Hegseth replied: “Senator, I’m extremely proud of the work me and my fellow vets did at Vets for Freedom.”

When Senator Peters said he had not demonstrated the ability to manage a major organization, Hegseth said: “Senator, I’m grateful to be hired by one of the most successful CEOs in American history, should I be confirmed.” He was referring to Trump.

The vote was 50–50. Vice President JD Vance broke the tie. It was only the second time in US history that a Cabinet confirmation came down to the VP’s vote, the first being Betsy DeVos in 2017.

IN OFFICE

Once confirmed, Hegseth moved quickly.

He organized prayer services inside the Pentagon and invited religious figures, prompting criticism that he was imposing a denominational identity on an institution meant to serve Americans of all faiths. After the start of the US war against Iran, military commanders began telling service members the conflict was “part of God’s divine plan” and that Trump had been anointed by Jesus.

One commander quoted the Book of Revelation. The Military Religious Freedom Foundation received more than 200 complaints from 50 military installations.

The Defense Department cut all graduate-level military training partnerships with Harvard, Princeton, Duke, Columbia, and 29 other universities, citing “anti-military bias.” His own alma mater is on the list.

On Iran, he has framed the conflict in explicitly civilizational and religious terms for years, describing it as America’s “mortal enemy.” Le Monde described him as “the embodiment of Trump’s war in Iran.”

In March 2026, he called for “no quarter” for American enemies. Under the Geneva Conventions, which the United States helped write, ordering no quarter — refusing to accept surrender — is a war crime. Lawmakers condemned it. Legal scholars flagged it. The Pentagon did not retract it.

The same month, he confirmed a US submarine had torpedoed and sunk an Iranian Navy frigate 2,000 miles from the conflict zone, shortly after it had participated in a multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. He called it a “quiet death.”

And then there is Signalgate. In March 2025, Hegseth shared operational details of planned US military strikes in a Signal group chat that included Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic — a journalist, with advance knowledge of military operations. He was not fired. The administration called it overblown.

THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR

On September 5, 2025, the Department of Defense was renamed the Department of War.

Hegseth supported this.

The man who was flagged as an insider threat by his own unit, who ran two nonprofits into the ground, who was described as an abuser by his own mother, who settled a sexual assault allegation to keep his TV job, who shared military strike plans with a journalist by accident — is now the Secretary of War.

He oversees approximately 2.8 million personnel. A budget of over $900 billion. The nuclear command structure of the United States.

He got there by being on television and saying what a specific kind of American wanted to hear.

That’s the story.

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