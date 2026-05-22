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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
2h

It is disingenuous to use the price of a single serving of coffee in the first world as a comparison to growers price of green beans at the gate of their farm. There is a LOT of expens for transport, processing, handling and infrastructure investment & upkeep to get green beans into a cup of coffee in the final consumer's hand.

Yes, farmers are exploited the world over.

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