Between 1960 and 2015, Nestlé’s aggressive marketing of infant formula in low- and middle-income countries contributed to approximately 10.9 million infant deaths. At the peak of the crisis in the early 1980s, researchers estimated roughly 212,000 excess infant deaths per year directly linked to the company’s market expansion.

That is more people than live in Portugal. More than Sweden. Gone before they could speak a single word.

The mechanism was straightforward and entirely foreseeable. In communities without reliable access to clean water, powdered formula mixed with contaminated tap water became a vehicle for fatal diarrheal disease. The company knew which markets it was entering. It knew the water infrastructure. It marketed aggressively anyway.

Nurses Who Weren’t Nurses

Nestlé didn’t just sell formula. It engineered dependency.

Company representatives dressed in nurse uniforms entered maternity wards across Africa, Asia, and Latin America — presenting themselves as healthcare professionals, dispensing “medical advice” alongside free samples. Mothers trusted them. Why wouldn’t they? They wore white coats.

The free samples were precisely enough for a mother’s own breast milk supply to dry up. After that, she had no choice but to keep buying formula — formula she often couldn’t afford to use safely, in conditions the company already knew were dangerous.

In the Philippines, “milk nurses” embedded themselves inside hospitals. In Indonesia, branded educational materials distributed in schools described breastfeeding as primitive and formula as the modern, scientific choice.

This was not a side effect of poor planning. It was the strategy.

What the Research Actually Found

A peer-reviewed study from UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, published through the National Bureau of Economic Research, analyzed over 2.6 million birth and death records across 38 countries.

Its finding: in households without clean water, infant mortality increased by 27% following Nestlé’s market entry. In Indonesia alone, infant mortality rose by 8.9 percentage points. In parts of rural Africa, the rise reached 12–15 percentage points.

Among households with clean water access, there was no significant effect. The water was the variable. Nestlé was the cause.

Lead economist Paul Gertler described the findings simply: “The magnitude of these effects is staggering.”

Each percentage point represents human beings. Mothers. Small coffins. Entirely preventable.

The WHO Code They Agreed to and Kept Violating

Global outrage eventually produced a response. In 1981, the World Health Assembly passed the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes — restricting hospital samples, banning misleading advertising, and prohibiting company representatives from posing as healthcare workers. One hundred and eighteen nations voted in favor.

Nestlé pledged to comply.

Investigative journalists and monitoring groups have documented violations of that pledge across decades. In 2024, Swiss nonprofit Public Eye and IBFAN found that Nestlé adds measurably more sugar to baby food sold in lower-income countries than in formulations sold in wealthy markets — a practice the company defends by citing local regulatory standards.

The pattern is consistent: promise reform, continue the profitable behavior, cite technicalities when caught.

Commodifying Water While Children Went Thirsty

Nestlé’s approach to water follows the same logic as its approach to formula: find a resource people need to survive, extract it, sell it back to them.

In Michigan, the company’s bottling subsidiary extracted up to 576,000 gallons of groundwater per day — paying the state $200 per year for the privilege. That works out to roughly $0.000001 per gallon.

That same week the state approved Nestlé’s increased extraction permit in 2018, Michigan stopped providing free bottled water to residents of Flint — who still could not drink from their taps due to lead contamination. Nearly 81,000 public comments opposed the permit. Seventy-five supported it. The permit was approved.

In California, the company was found to have been drawing water from the San Bernardino National Forest under a permit that expired in 1988. For decades. California eventually issued a cease-and-desist in 2021.

In Pakistan’s Bhati Dilwan, Nestlé’s deep extraction wells depleted local aquifers — leaving farmers with dry fields while company trucks delivered branded “Pure Life” bottled water to the same communities at prices many residents couldn’t afford.

Chocolate Made With Stolen Childhoods

In 2021, six men from Mali filed a federal lawsuit against Nestlé and Cargill, describing being trafficked as children to cocoa farms in Ivory Coast. They described working up to 14 hours a day, being beaten, eating scraps, and sleeping in locked sheds to prevent escape.

Some were as young as six years old.

Nestlé’s legal argument was not that this didn’t happen. It was that it happened in Ivory Coast, not America — and therefore couldn’t be litigated under U.S. law. The Supreme Court ruled 8–1 in the company’s favor on that jurisdictional question in June 2021.

The children who filed suit remain without legal remedy.

The broader problem was documented in a 2019 report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Labor: approximately 790,000 children were working on Ivory Coast cocoa farms alone. The major chocolate companies — Nestlé included — pledged to eliminate child labor from their supply chains by 2005. The deadline was extended to 2020. Then 2025.

Every KitKat, every Crunch bar, every cup of Nespresso carries this history in its supply chain.

The Internal Document That Said It All

In 2021, an internal Nestlé report was leaked to the Financial Times. Its conclusion: nearly 70% of Nestlé’s products fail to meet a recognized definition of health.

The company itself said this. Internally. Then continued marketing those same products with images of happy families and claims of complete nutrition.

The children’s cereals that boasted “whole grain” on their boxes contained more sugar than candy. The Boost drinks that promised “complete nutrition” delivered primarily corn syrup and artificial flavors. The infant formulas advertising “brain-building DHA” offered nutrients with, at best, minimal absorption rates.

This isn’t accidental labeling confusion. It is a documented, systematic gap between what is claimed and what is true.

Plastic, Palm Oil, and the Environment

Nestlé produces over 1.7 million tonnes of plastic packaging annually, making it one of the world’s worst plastic polluters by volume. Its bottled water brands — Pure Life, Poland Spring, Arrowhead — generate billions of single-use bottles per year in markets specifically chosen for their inadequate recycling infrastructure.

The company’s sustainability pledges follow the same timeline as its child labor pledges. The 2010 commitment to eliminate deforestation from its palm oil supply chain by 2015 was extended to 2020, then 2022. Satellite imagery tracked continued forest clearing throughout those periods in areas linked to Nestlé suppliers.

In Indonesia and Malaysia, critical orangutan habitat disappears at roughly one football field per hour. Nestlé’s suppliers are among those identified in the clearances.

The Reward for All of This

After leading Nestlé through decades of the above, its former CEO was appointed to lead the World Economic Forum — the institution that convenes heads of state, corporate executives, and global policymakers each year in Davos to discuss solutions to the world’s problems.

The man who oversaw a company linked to millions of infant deaths, systematic water extraction, child labor supply chains, and decades of misleading marketing now helps set the agenda for global governance.

This is not a scandal. Scandals are surprises. Scandals are somehow more fun. This is the system working exactly as designed. and cruelty seems to be the point, no?

Who Pays, and Who Doesn’t

If we apply the same actuarial value corporations use in their own internal liability calculations — approximately $5 million per life in U.S. legal contexts — Nestlé’s liability for 10.9 million deaths would exceed $54 trillion. Roughly twice the annual GDP of the United States.

No reparations program approaches this figure. No tribunal has been convened. No executive has faced criminal charges.

The fines levied over the decades amount to rounding errors in quarterly reports. The boycotts exist but haven’t penetrated mainstream consumer behavior. The WHO Code that was supposed to rein in the marketing is violated routinely, with the violations documented, published, and largely ignored.

When a corporation causes millions of preventable deaths in the Global South, it is called “market expansion.” When consequences fail to materialize, it is called “regulatory compliance.” The people who paid the price — overwhelmingly poor, overwhelmingly brown, in countries without the legal resources to pursue accountability — remain uncounted in any balance sheet that matters.

The scale of what is documented here is not in dispute. The research exists. The court documents exist. The internal memos exist. The satellite imagery exists.

What doesn’t exist is accountability.

The formula deaths. The water extraction. The child labor. The plastic. The deforestation. The misleading labels. Each story follows the same arc: evidence emerges, pledges are made, violations continue, no one is held responsible.

Until we’re willing to treat a corporation that kills on this scale with the same moral seriousness we’d apply to any individual who did the same, this isn’t a business ethics problem. It’s a civilization problem.

The counter is still running. 10.9 million and counting.

Sources: NBER Working Paper 24452 | UC Berkeley Haas | VoxDev | PMC — breast milk marketing | WHO Code | Public Eye — Nestlé baby food | Bridge Michigan | ProPublica — Flint | Newsweek — California permit | The Guardian — Pakistan water | Wikipedia — Nestlé v. Doe | CNBC — Supreme Court | Fortune — child labor | Financial Times — internal report | Break Free From Plastic | Global Witness — palm oil | WWF — palm oil

