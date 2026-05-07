HR NEWS

HR NEWS

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Siniša Spajić's avatar
Siniša Spajić
3h

As a Serb, you won’t find me shedding a tear over NATO’s demise.

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Release the tRUMP Files!'s avatar
Release the tRUMP Files!
7h

Right in-line with FLUFFING for Putin!

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