A growing body of peer-reviewed research demonstrates that neoliberal economic policies — characterized by privatization, austerity measures, deregulation, and an emphasis on individual competition — have significant negative effects on mental health and psychological well-being across populations.

The Psychological Toll of Neoliberal Ideology

A groundbreaking 2021 study published in the British Journal of Social Psychology found that exposure to neoliberal ideology itself increases loneliness and reduces well-being.

Researchers Becker, Hartwich, and Haslam discovered that neoliberal frameworks emphasizing competition and individualism made people feel more socially disconnected, with measurable declines in psychological health.

The study concluded that neoliberalism’s focus on mandatory self-growth and continuous achievement can be profoundly stressful, as people often “fail” to meet these impossible standards.

The research challenges the assumption that neoliberalism makes people happier by providing motivation for personal growth.

Instead, it demonstrates that the individualism at neoliberalism’s core denies people access to group life and its protective benefits. Social connections and group memberships are fundamental to psychological well-being, yet neoliberal ideology systematically undermines these crucial bonds.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com

Income Inequality and Mental Health: The Evidence

Epidemiologists Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett have produced extensive research showing that income inequality — a direct consequence of neoliberal policies — has profound effects on mental health.

Their landmark work, detailed in The Spirit Level and numerous peer-reviewed papers, demonstrates that mental illness rates are two to four times higher in more unequal societies compared to more equal ones.

The mechanisms are clear: greater inequality leads to increased status competition and chronic stress, eroding trust and social cohesion while amplifying feelings of shame, anxiety, and inadequacy.

Countries with larger income gaps suffer not just from worse mental health outcomes, but also higher rates of drug abuse, violence, and lower levels of community participation.

Research published in Social Science & Medicine in 2015 established income inequality as a causal factor in poor health outcomes, not merely correlational.

The psychosocial stress created by living in highly unequal societies affects nearly everyone, not just those at the bottom of the economic ladder.

Austerity’s Devastating Mental Health Impact

Multiple studies have documented the mental health consequences of austerity policies — a key feature of neoliberal economic programs implemented following the 2008 financial crisis.

A 2018 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health examined how austerity policies in the UK increased the overall burden of mental distress and marginalization.

The research found that welfare cuts disproportionately impacted people with existing mental health problems while simultaneously reducing access to the mental health services they needed most.

Research from the UK Household Longitudinal Study demonstrated that specific austerity measures, such as the “bedroom tax” (underoccupancy penalty), significantly increased psychological distress among social housing tenants.

The study provided quasi-experimental evidence that these housing austerity policies directly harmed mental health.

A 2024 analysis examining data from 2009–2019 found that housing insecurity resulting from austerity increased the risk of mental health disorders by 2.5%, with particularly severe impacts on young people, renters, and households with children.

The Five “Austerity Ailments”

Psychologists Against Austerity identified five specific psychological harms caused by neoliberal austerity policies, published in Educational Psychology Research and Practice:

Impact on Young People

Research using data from Understanding Society found that austerity policies hit young people’s mental health particularly hard. The study, which tracked data from 1991 to 2017, showed that reductions in local authority spending on education, transport, children’s services, and cultural programs directly worsened mental health outcomes for 16–25 year olds.

The prevalence of likely mental disorders in UK 17–19 year olds rose from 10.1% in 2017 to 17.7% in 2020, while for 7–16 year olds it increased from 12.1% to 16.7% in the same period.

Young people’s services tend to be cut first during austerity, despite the long-term costs of failing to invest in youth mental health.

Neoliberalism and the Medicalization of Mental Health

Research published in Humanity & Society explores how neoliberalism has commodified mental health care itself.

The pharmaceutical industry has promoted biological psychiatry and medication-based treatment — which allows clinicians to see 3–4 patients in the time previously allocated for one therapy session — because it’s more profitable.

This approach medicalizes normal responses to social and economic stress while obscuring the structural causes of distress. As one 2022 study in Community Mental Health Journal notes, neoliberal capitalism’s features — wealth inequality, loss of meaningful work, inadequate social services, and unaffordable healthcare — all contribute to rising rates of mental illness while simultaneously making treatment harder to access.

The research demonstrates that:

Neoliberal ideology itself directly increases loneliness and reduces psychological well-being through its emphasis on competition and individualism

Income inequality — a hallmark outcome of neoliberal policies — causes substantially higher rates of mental illness, not just correlation

Austerity measures create specific psychological harms including humiliation, fear, insecurity, isolation, and powerlessness

Cuts to public services disproportionately harm vulnerable populations while increasing mental health problems

The commodification of mental health care under neoliberalism prioritizes profit over effective treatment

As public health research in Scotland concluded, the evidence collectively shows that neoliberal policies and austerity measures negatively impact mental health outcomes, with worse effects in contexts where public services have already been weakened and greater risks for people experiencing disadvantage.

The solution isn’t more individual therapy or psychiatric medication — it’s addressing the structural economic policies that create mental distress in the first place.

As multiple studies make clear, mental health isn’t just an individual issue; it’s fundamentally shaped by the economic and social conditions in which people live.

Neoliberal policies that increase inequality, cut social support, and force individuals to compete for survival create the conditions for widespread psychological suffering.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com