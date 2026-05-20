In this episode, we sit down with evolutionary biologist and near-term human extinction theorist Dr. Guy McPherson to dissect the absolute, unmitigated train wreck that is the global supply chain in May 2026.
For decades, human beings have treated the biosphere like a rental car and the global economy like a magic, infinite soup kitchen. Well, the bill has arrived, the kitchen is on fire, and the chef just ran out of gas.
https://hrnews1.substack.com/p/experts-warn-global-mass-starvation
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Mass Starvation Coming this Summer | Professor Guy McPherson
May 20, 2026
In this episode, we sit down with evolutionary biologist and near-term human extinction theorist Dr. Guy McPherson to dissect the absolute, unmitigated train wreck that is the global supply chain in May 2026.
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