Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro on election night. Photo: Reuters, as published by Novara Media.

On Sunday, October 25, Brazilians re-elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to a fourth term. By Wednesday, the man he beat was in Florida.

Novara Media reported on Wednesday that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro “has fled Brazil” and was on his way to Florida, “allegedly to claim political asylum.” The Associated Press confirmed that he and his family landed in Miami that morning after crossing into Argentina and flying on through Ecuador.

The flight is the headline, and also the part where the reporting is messiest. What matters more is what the result says about a country that many analysts expected to swing right like its neighbors; what a defeated far right does next, from Florida and from inside Brazil’s Congress; and what Lula, who is 81, can do with a win that is decisive at the ballot box and hemmed in almost everywhere else.

This piece sets out the verified facts of the election and the departure, and flags where accounts conflict. It supplies the background that makes the week legible: the father’s coup conviction, the Trump administration’s tariffs, the economy Lula inherits. And it takes the criticism of Lula seriously, from the right and from his own left, because a victory is not a program. Where a claim comes from an ally of one side, a single outlet or an anonymous official, the text says so.

Key dates. Sources: AP, Reuters, CBS News, Courthouse News, WLRN. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

A comeback nobody was forecasting

Brazil voted in two rounds. On October 4, voters chose a president, all 513 members of the Chamber of Deputies, 54 of the 81 senators and the governors. No presidential candidate cleared 50 percent, so the top two met in a runoff on October 25.

The first round went badly for the incumbent. According to the Wikipedia summary of official results, Flávio Bolsonaro took 47.03 percent and Lula 45.16. Al Jazeera gave the raw votes: 56,104,503 to 53,879,538. Three runoff polls in mid-October, from CNT/MDA, Quaest and Datafolha, had Bolsonaro ahead by about one to two points, within the margin of error. WLRN’s Tim Padgett wrote afterward that he was “dead wrong”: he and many colleagues expected the roughly 8 percent of first-round voters who backed other, mostly conservative, candidates to break for Bolsonaro.

They did not. The electoral court’s official count, as reported by PinkNews, gave Lula 64,256,232 votes, or 51.79 percent of valid votes, against 59,826,041, or 48.21 percent, for Bolsonaro. Lula’s lead with every vote counted was almost 4.4 million. About 128.2 million of 158 million-plus eligible voters turned out, and abstention fell to roughly 19.2 percent from 21.08 percent in the first round. AFP rounded the shares to 51.7 and 48.2; that is rounding on early counts, not a dispute about who won.

The AP’s postmortem is the clearest account of how. Between rounds Lula added about 10.4 million votes; Bolsonaro added roughly 3.7 million, by simple subtraction from the first-round totals. The runoff drew many more voters, and AP, citing analysts, said about three-quarters of the extra voters went to Lula. Turnout rose in wealthier metropolitan areas, but Lula’s biggest gains came in lower-income municipalities where his base was already established. He won back people who had stayed home, cast blank ballots or backed third candidates.

AP also described a change of style. Lula handed his digital campaign to lawmaker André Janones, who built a WhatsApp channel called “Lula’s Army” that reached almost 11 million people. Oliver Stuenkel of the Fundação Getulio Vargas said Janones “basically embraced the right’s style of aggressive politics,” and that the first-round loss “jolted the Lula campaign into action” after a lackluster, infighting-ridden start. The electoral court ruled on October 15 that Meta had to ensure equal treatment of the two candidates, which the company said it did; a University of Brasília professor told AP the campaign’s runoff push helped bring that about.

Enthusiasm was uneven. A conservative-leaning Brazilian in Aventura, Florida, told WLRN he voted for Bolsonaro “holding my nose.” A 26-year-old maintenance worker in Brasília told AP he skipped the first round because neither candidate excited him, then voted for Lula because “between the two, I had more of a connection with him.” That is not a mandate for a program. It is a mandate against the alternative, and Lula’s campaign seems to have understood as much.

It was the first time since the two-round system began in 1989 that a candidate who finished second in round one won the runoff, AP said.

A Brazilian electronic voting machine, as used in the 2022 elections. Photo: Superior Electoral Court of Brazil, public domain.

The night was not clean. AP reported that a Supreme Court justice, at both campaigns’ request, extended voting nationwide by two hours minutes before polls were due to close. Lula’s side asked because of transit problems in São Paulo and Salvador, two strongholds; Bolsonaro’s because of heavy rain in the south, where he had won big. Many stations did not get the word until they were wrapping up. Bolsonaro cited the chaos in saying he would ask for an annulment. AP noted that Brazil’s electronic voting has been reliable for decades, that no significant fraud has ever been detected, and that the electoral court has never annulled a presidential result.

Two days: from “I never thought about leaving” to Opa-locka

The sequence from Sunday to Wednesday comes from AP and WLRN, supplemented by Novara. It needs walking through, because early accounts contradicted one another.

On Sunday the Supreme Court issued a sealed order directing Bolsonaro to surrender his regular and diplomatic passports, AP said, having viewed it. He was served Monday outside the home where his father, Jair Bolsonaro, serves a 27-year sentence under house arrest. According to AP, he is under Supreme Court investigation in two cases. In one he is accused of using a sports-betting company to launder fraudulent deductions from retirees’ pension payments; in the other, of accepting millions of dollars from a disgraced banker. He denies wrongdoing and says Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who leads one inquiry, is a Lula ally.

In a Monday video he said: “I never thought about leaving the country.” He said he would hand over the passports. The deadline was noon Tuesday. Whether he complied was unclear; allies said late Tuesday that he also holds an Italian passport. Times Brasil, citing Folha de S.Paulo, reported that the Federal Police cancelled his Brazilian passport after the deadline, while the Italian one stayed valid. That detail we could not confirm independently.

Then he vanished. His campaign manager, Senator Rogério Marinho, told AP he had received one text early Tuesday: Bolsonaro wanted to “take a break.” Brazilian media said allies could not reach him. The Midiamax site reported that some in his circle at first mocked the idea that he had left the country.

The account that settled came from Argentina. Its migration authority said Bolsonaro, his wife Fernanda and their daughters crossed the Tancredo Neves bridge from Brazil at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, “with valid travel documentation and without any legal impediment,” in the wording Novara quotes from the authority’s post on X. At 11:30 p.m. the four boarded a private charter whose filed flight plan said Guayaquil, Ecuador. FlightRadar24 showed a matching plane landing there around 4 a.m. and flying on to Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport, where AP said it landed about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Here the sources conflict. Earlier Tuesday, AP reported that an Argentine ministry spokesperson had denied Bolsonaro entered the country, and allies told Brazilian media the route did not run through Argentina. The migration authority’s later statement overtook both, and we treat it as the best-supported account.

The U.S. role came out in stages. A senior State Department official, anonymous because of visa privacy laws, said Tuesday that “the State Department will issue visas to Flávio Bolsonaro and his family and allow them entry into the United States.” AP’s Miami story is inconsistent on timing, saying Monday in one paragraph and Tuesday in another. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he “approved” of Bolsonaro coming, per Novara, and AP quoted him calling the family “fine people.” He also called the election “really strange” and said he did not endorse the result. Asked about Bolsonaro’s claim to be the “rightful president-elect,” he said he would not comment: “I won’t get involved.”

Lula was scathing. “I regret that he left Brazil, because he could have stayed here and proven that the accusations are not true,” he said, per AP, and called leaving “shameful.” Novara quotes a harsher line, that the Bolsonaros’ “first homeland is licking the boots of the US.” The outlets translate his Portuguese slightly differently, so treat the exact English as approximate.

Flávio Bolsonaro with Donald Trump in the Oval Office in May 2026, a photograph Trump posted on Truth Social. Photo: Donald Trump / Truth Social, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Asylum, exile or retreat? Sorting the accounts

What is Flávio Bolsonaro doing in Florida, and under what legal status? Sources differ.

The asylum account. Novara’s wording was “allegedly to claim political asylum,” and the “allegedly” matters. The asylum story traces to allies. Times Brasil reported Tuesday, citing people close to the family and Folha, that the Trump administration knew of the trip and was prepared to grant asylum. Midiamax, citing an ally, said U.S. officials took an active part in planning the exit. We found no official U.S. confirmation of an application, let alone a grant. The State Department statement concerned visas, and AP’s own reporting mentions no asylum filing.

The Argentine denial. Argentine presidential spokesman Adrián Ravier said Tuesday “there is no asylum request,” AP reported. That concerned Argentina, not the U.S., but it undercuts early reports that Bolsonaro was seeking refuge there.

His own account. In a letter Wednesday, AP said, Bolsonaro wrote that he relocated to the U.S. because he is the victim of “political and judicial persecution,” and promised to lead the opposition from abroad: “I will say what you cannot say, and I will assume the risks you cannot take.” He has called himself “leader of Brazil,” a softening of an earlier claim to be the “rightful president-elect.” Those are claims about his motives and status, from a man who days earlier said he never thought of leaving.

The legal clock. AP noted that his Senate term ends January 31, 2027, which also ends his “special jurisdiction” at the Supreme Court. Whether that timing mattered to his decision is analysis, not established fact, and no source has said so.

Critics and defenders. WLRN’s Padgett, in a commentary labeled as such, called the move cowardly and said it echoes the retreat his father made in 2022. A Liberal Party lawmaker, Mauricio Marcon, noted the passport order came minutes after the vote ended and said Bolsonaro “will represent us in a free country.” His brother Eduardo, who lives in Texas, had publicly urged him to leave if he lost. Eduardo was himself convicted in absentia in June of illegally lobbying the Trump administration and sentenced to four years, AP said, and a warrant was recently issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, ally Paulo Figueiredo said there would be a press conference in Miami on Thursday. We could not find a verified account of what was said, so we do not report on it.

There is a precedent. After the 2022 defeat, Jair Bolsonaro flew to Florida before the transfer of power and came home three months later. He was in Orlando when his supporters stormed Brasília.

The father’s shadow: January 8, a coup conviction, a house in Brasília

Flávio’s position is unintelligible without his father’s.

Lula beat Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 runoff with 60,345,999 votes, 50.90 percent. A week after Lula’s inauguration, on January 8, 2023, a mob of Bolsonaro supporters attacked and damaged the Supreme Court, the National Congress and the Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasília’s Praça dos Três Poderes, according to Wikipedia, many saying they wanted the military to intervene. Security forces needed more than five hours to clear the buildings. Neither Lula nor Bolsonaro was in the capital.

Bolsonaro supporters on the National Congress complex in Brasília, January 8, 2023. Image: TV Brasil Gov via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

Justice was slow and then decisive. In September 2025 a five-justice Supreme Court panel convicted Jair Bolsonaro of attempting a coup, 4–1, CBS News reported, sentencing him to 27 years and three months. He is the first former Brazilian president convicted of attempting a coup. Justice Cármen Lúcia called him “the instigator, the leader of an organization that orchestrated every possible move to maintain or seize power.” Justice Luiz Fux dissented and voted to acquit. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing and says he is politically persecuted. A separate electoral ruling bars him from running until 2030.

He began serving in November 2025. In March 2026, after an ICU stay for pneumonia, Moraes moved him to humanitarian house arrest for an initial 90 days, Reuters reported, reversing earlier refusals. In July the court let him stay home, calling that “reasonable, appropriate and proportionate,” AFP reported, and ordered the seizure of roughly ten registered weapons after a pistol registered to him turned up with a member of his security team. Moraes did not punish him for that.

So Flávio inherited a movement whose founder is confined, barred and silenced. AP noted that Jair named his son political heir last December. The task was to make Bolsonarismo win without Jair on the ballot. In the first round it looked as if it could. In the runoff it did not.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes at an electoral court event. He ordered Flávio Bolsonaro’s passports surrendered and presides over the coup case. Photo: Isac Nóbrega, CC BY 2.0.

Trump’s Brazil: tariffs, sanctions and an election he called “rigged”

Washington has been a theme of this campaign and, to many Brazilians, a participant.

The chronology comes from Reuters and Courthouse News Service. In July 2025, as Jair Bolsonaro stood trial, Trump imposed a 40 percent tariff on Brazilian goods on top of other duties; CBS and Courthouse News both describe the burden as 50 percent. Reuters said the tariffs were “imposed in July to punish Brazil over the prosecution of its former president.” Moraes and his wife were sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act, and other justices and some ministers lost U.S. visas. In November 2025 Trump removed the 40 percent tariffs on Brazilian food including beef, coffee, cocoa and fruit, after U.S. coffee prices rose as much as 40 percent. Reuters noted the order said nothing of the Bolsonaro prosecution or the sanctions.

Round two came this summer. Courthouse News Service reported a 25 percent U.S. tariff on Brazilian imports, effective July 22, after a year-long Section 301 investigation of practices including Brazil’s Pix payment system, court orders involving digital platforms, ethanol and illegal deforestation. It covers everything outside a list of more than 2,100 exempt tariff lines, including beef, coffee, oranges, orange juice and civil aircraft. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said a year of talks had failed and accused Brazil of penalizing U.S. tech firms, weakening anticorruption enforcement and letting farmers profit from illegally cleared land. Brazil’s government said July 15 would “go down in the history of Brazil-U.S. relations as a regrettable milestone,” began the process of invoking its Economic Reciprocity Law, and noted the U.S. had run a $424.5 billion goods-and-services surplus with Brazil over 15 years.

Lula has turned the dispute into campaign material. At an August event where the national space research institute presented deforestation data, he said he wanted to be photographed in front of the numbers to “send to Trump,” Agência Brasil reported.

Against that backdrop, Trump’s reaction is telling. He had not given Flávio a “full-throated endorsement,” in AP’s phrase, but on Monday said, without evidence, that the election looked “rigged.” Leaders around the world and the Organization of American States recognized Lula’s win, AP said, as did the head of Brazil’s electoral court, Kassio Nunes Marques, whom Jair Bolsonaro appointed to the Supreme Court. Flávio visited the White House in May, and Argentina’s Javier Milei traveled to Brazil to join his campaign.

How much does Washington matter now? The Carnegie Endowment’s Oliver Stuenkel told AP that Flávio’s presence in the U.S. adds “a new layer of problems to the already complicated bilateral relationship” but is unlikely to be decisive. With two Bolsonaro brothers potentially lobbying the U.S. government, “either Trump will pursue a pragmatic stance and basically recognize that U.S. pressure to elect Flávio failed (…) or there will continue to be continued friction.”

The regional backdrop, per AP: conservatives have swept seven presidential elections in 18 months, from Peru’s Keiko Fujimori to Colombia’s Abelardo de la Espriella, as voters tired of crime reward candidates promising order in the style of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele. AFP calls the right’s alignment with Trump the “Orange Wave.” Lula’s win, AP said, limits Trump’s drive to tighten his hemispheric grip. Stuenkel cautioned AFP that ideology “matters for symbolic encounters” but is “not that relevant” in practice.

The right is down but not out

Read only the presidential result and you would think the far right lost. Read the whole ballot and it gets more complicated.

Congresso em Foco counted 121 deputies for Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party (PL), the largest lower-house bloc, and 88 for the PT-PCdoB-PV federation in second place; the Buenos Aires Herald put the left bloc at 82, a conflict we could not resolve. The Senate counts also differ slightly. Congresso em Foco and Agência Brasil say the PL won 19 of the 54 seats up and will hold 28 of 81; Wikipedia’s tally says 29. The Herald noted that even with right-wing allies the PL would reach about 37 votes against the 42 needed for an outright Senate majority. It also reported PL governorships in five states, including Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, and a first-round win for Tarcísio de Freitas of Republicanos in São Paulo, with 62.65 percent, over Lula’s former finance minister Fernando Haddad. Left parties’ Senate seats fell from 17 to 15.

Reuters characterized the incoming Congress as “its most conservative since the country’s return to democracy in the 1980s,” with the PL and its allies enjoying “majorities in both chambers.” That describes the bloc, not the party alone, and the PL cannot govern by itself.

Flávio also drew nearly 60 million votes. Luciana Santana of the Federal University of Alagoas told AP that Lula’s win “will not necessarily translate into the overall weakening of the movement,” and that the right’s group in Congress “retains instruments to block proposals, negotiate with government and dispute the public agenda.” Carlos Melo of Insper argued that Flávio’s flight, and the criticism for fleeing after saying he wouldn’t, “is likely to weaken him,” leaving a vacuum on a right that had united behind him.

There may be a fracture. Band’s website carried headlines Thursday saying the PL’s president, Valdemar Costa Neto, had distanced himself from a letter in which Flávio contests the result. We saw only the headlines, not the stories, so we cannot say what he said or how widely it is shared.

Confrontation is already being planned. Reuters reported that Bolsonaro’s allies in the incoming Senate have vowed to impeach Justice Moraes. Paulo Kramer, a political scientist who worked on Jair Bolsonaro’s first campaign, told Reuters: “I think the campaign for Lula’s impeachment begins now.” AP’s Brian Winter of Americas Quarterly said: “We shouldn’t underestimate the power of the Bolsonaro family. They can make life difficult for Lula for weeks and months to come.”

Two caveats. First, many right-leaning voters backed Flávio reluctantly, WLRN’s reporting suggests, so his 60 million is not a solid bloc. Second, a legislative caucus is not a presidential candidate. With Jair confined and Flávio abroad, who leads the movement at home? Michelle Bolsonaro and Carlos Bolsonaro are among the PL’s new senators, the Herald said. The next few months will show whether either becomes the face.

What Lula can actually pass

Lula takes office January 5, per Reuters and AP, in his fourth non-consecutive term, after saying this would be his last campaign.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, official portrait for the 2023–2027 term. Photo: Palácio do Planalto, CC BY 2.0.

Reuters’ analysis was blunt: he faces “an uphill battle from day one.” Michael Ahn Paarlberg of the Center for International Policy said Lula “still is the dominant political figure of his era, but he is weaker.” Stuenkel said he is “likely to be a lame duck from the start.” Lucas de Aragão of the consultancy Arko Advice said it would be the first time since the return to democracy that the executive is clearly at odds with the Senate. In the lower house Lula “will have some room to negotiate” by giving centrist parties more space; in the Senate he must bargain “issue by issue.”

This is where the centrão comes in, a bloc of center-right parties that AFP says “usually backs whoever is in power in exchange for benefits.” Mayra Goulart of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro told AFP negotiating with it is getting harder because lawmakers now decide a much larger share of the federal budget, giving them “more independence from the executive.” Reuters added that Lula has already struggled to get Senate approval for nominees to the Supreme Court, central bank, securities regulator and antitrust watchdog, and analysts expect worse.

Yet the Congress is not simply obstructive, and the labor record shows it. On October 14, the Senate approved a constitutional amendment ending the “6x1” schedule of six working days and one rest day, according to a client alert from the law firm Mayer Brown. The vote was 75 to 1, with no change to the version the Chamber passed in May. The amendment caps the regular week at 40 hours, down from 44, guarantees two paid rest days a week and bars any pay cut. It phases in: a 42-hour limit and two rest days two months after publication, and 40 hours at fourteen months. College-educated workers earning at least two and a half times the social-security benefit cap are exempt from the constitutional hours rules, and transition rules for micro and small businesses were left to a later law. Al Jazeera called it a major victory for Lula days before the vote. The 75–1 margin suggests few legislators wanted to be recorded against it; Wikipedia says only that Bolsonaro had called the proposal “opportunistic” for coming on the eve of the election.

Lula’s income-tax change, a 2022 promise, took effect in January: pay up to R$5,000 a month is exempt, with partial relief up to R$7,350. Reuters reported that the tax authority expected about 11.3 million of last year’s 25.4 million taxpayers, roughly 44 percent, to drop off the rolls, and that the government expected about R$28 billion of extra spending in the economy this year.

On September 17, 17 days before the first round, Lula raised Bolsa Família benefits 15.04 percent by decree, Movimento Econômico reported, lifting the minimum from R$600 to R$691 and the average from R$675 to R$777. The government says the adjustment tracks inflation since the 2023 relaunch and is the first since then; it put the cost at R$5.8 billion in 2026 and about R$22.7 billion in 2027. Opponents challenged the timing. Flávio mocked the raise in a video, but said in the same breath, “Comigo tá garantido o Bolsa Família”: with him, Bolsa Família was safe, and he would keep the raise.

That is the mandate: real gains on wages, hours and welfare, some of which Congress itself ratified, against a legislature that will not hand over a blank check.

Runoff and Congress at a glance. Sources: TSE results via PinkNews, AP, Congresso em Foco. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The economy Lula inherits

The labor market is strong. The public finances are not.

IBGE put unemployment at 5.3 percent for the quarter ended August 2026, per Trading Economics’ summary, with formal private-sector employment at 39.5 million, a series high. The record low of 5.1 percent came in December 2025.

Now the fiscal picture. Reuters said public debt has passed 82 percent of GDP, “the highest since the pandemic,” and that the government forecasts 2.3 percent growth next year. An unbylined Financial Express explainer said debt has risen more than 10 percentage points this term and that under 8 percent of the federal budget is adjustable. “Brazil’s three big problems,” economist Mauro Rochlin of the Fundação Getulio Vargas told AFP, “are the fiscal problem, the fiscal problem, and the fiscal problem.”

The central bank’s Selic rate stood at 13.75 percent after a fifth straight quarter-point cut in September, per the Rio Times. The explainer put annual inflation at 4.6 percent, just above the 4.5 percent ceiling of the target band; the Rio Times reported 4.47 percent over twelve months for the mid-month September gauge. These are different measures on different dates, so read them as “around the ceiling.” The explainer also cited credit bureau Serasa counting nearly 84 million Brazilians behind on debt payments, and said Lula’s team pledged to keep the current budget rules, which will be harder given his promise of minimum-wage raises above inflation. Reuters said investors reacted nervously Monday, sending Brazilian assets lower, and quoted analysts comparing a possible crisis to 2014 to 2016, the period before Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment.

Both sides are right about the economy. Lula can point to jobs, incomes and a tax cut. His critics can point to a deficit that the next four years will have to close, probably through choices that are unpopular.

Selected economic indicators. Sources: IBGE via Trading Economics, Reuters, Rio Times. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The Amazon, COP30 and the oil question

Environmental policy is where Lula’s record is strongest and its contradictions run deepest.

The national space research institute’s DETER alert system logged 2,874 square kilometers of Amazon deforestation alerts from August 2025 through July 2026, down about 36 percent, according to Agência Brasil and Mongabay. Agência Brasil calls it the lowest since the current series began in 2016; Mongabay says lowest since 2013 once earlier data is included. The difference is the starting year. Both caution that DETER is an enforcement tool, not the official PRODES rate, whose preliminary figure is due in October or November. Mongabay noted that the PRODES figure for the year to July 2025 was already an 11-year low and that degradation, drought and fire can do serious damage without appearing in deforestation numbers.

The Juruá River in the Brazilian Amazon, seen from the International Space Station. Photo: Alexander Gerst / ESA, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Brazil hosted the UN climate summit in Belém in November 2025, which ended November 22 with a mixed result. The World Resources Institute said negotiators agreed to triple adaptation finance, held trade dialogues within the UN process for the first time and launched the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, but failed to agree explicit roadmaps to transition off fossil fuels or halt deforestation. “More than 80 countries stood their ground,” WRI said, but lobbying by a few petrostates weakened the deal. Euronews reported that all mention of fossil fuels was scrubbed in the final hours, with Saudi Arabia among the blockers, and that Lula used the closing session to launch a voluntary working group of more than 85 countries. Brazil’s presidency said it would produce the roadmaps outside the formal talks. Delivering them is now Lula’s job.

Young participants at COP30 in Belém. Photo: Xuthoria / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The sharpest environmental criticism is that the government asks the world to phase out fossil fuels while drilling for more. In October 2025, a month before COP30, Ibama authorized Petrobras to drill an exploratory well in block FZA-M-59, in the Foz do Amazonas basin off the northern coast, Poder360 reported. Environment Minister Marina Silva, long a critic of drilling there, said the decision was technical, not political, and acknowledged the contradiction of seeking more oil on the eve of COP30, which she said people raise “with good reason.” Reporting at the time said Lula backed expanding exploration, arguing that revenue could fund the climate transition.

The American complaint runs the other way: Greer’s Section 301 case accused Brazil of allowing farmers to profit from illegally cleared land. Brazil called the claims unfounded.

Critics from the right and the left

A win over a coup-convicted family does not shield Lula from criticism, and his critics are not a monolith.

From the right, the main charges concern money, crime and honesty. Opposition candidates called the Bolsa Família raise vote-buying. Flávio, in a video, asked Lula whether he thought he could buy the votes of the poor. WLRN reported that one Florida voter backed Bolsonaro largely because of Lula’s economic policies, which critics warn have left Brazil in a fiscal hole. On the income-tax exemption, Reuters quoted former central bank director Fabio Kanczuk: “It’s bad economic policy, but it wins votes.” He argued it diverts money into consumption that could have broadened the tax base. AFP said security dominated the campaign and that Lula, accused of a soft touch, faces pressure to confront criminal groups and militias; he said he would support lowering the age of criminal responsibility from 18 to 16 for heinous crimes, while the right wants 14.

The right also points to corruption. Justice André Mendonça in July authorized a Federal Police inquiry into Lula’s eldest son, Fábio Luís “Lulinha” da Silva, over alleged influence-peddling for a lobbyist at the center of a pension-fraud scheme, according to a BBC Brasil report carried by O Povo. Lulinha’s defense says the inquiry is politically motivated and that investigators failed to find a link to the pension fraud. He has not been charged, and the reporting we found says nothing implicating Lula himself.

Then there is age. Lula, 81, is Brazil’s oldest president. Even Padgett, who wrote a commentary attacking Flávio, said he had criticized Lula for running at 80 as “too old.”

From the left, the criticism concerns pace and priorities. The Landless Workers’ Movement (MST), which is allied with Lula’s government, said in January that “we are not satisfied with the way agrarian reform is advancing,” Brasil de Fato reported, an outlet aligned with the movement. It said only 385,000 hectares had entered the program in the term’s first two-plus years, against roughly 47 million allocated between 2003 and 2010. MST leaders blamed the pace partly on the government’s need to prioritize governability in a hostile Congress and on the strength of the agribusiness caucus. Environmental groups object to the oil licence, as above.

Even Lula’s cheerleaders flag a succession problem. The Nation’s coverage of the win quoted Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum, and reported Lula’s election-night line, “This country will not accept being anyone’s backyard.” A teaser for a related piece on the site says the left now has four years “to work out a succession plan.” With Haddad beaten in São Paulo and Lula at 81, that is the underlying left worry.

What to watch next

1. Does the result stand? The electoral court certifies results December 18. Bolsonaro asked it to nullify Lula’s and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin’s candidacies, which it has never done, AP said. He would need evidence of fraud affecting a 4.4 million-vote margin and would have to persuade the eight-member court, whose president, appointed by Jair Bolsonaro, has already recognized Lula. AP’s analysts call it an uphill battle.

2. Will Flávio return, and on what terms? His father came home after three months. Flávio faces two Supreme Court inquiries and loses special jurisdiction January 31. Whether he stays, formally seeks asylum or returns, and whether Washington shelters or distances itself, will shape the right’s next chapter.

3. Who leads the right at home? AP’s analysts describe a vacuum. Congress, state houses and the PL’s new Senate bloc will compete to fill it, and the push to impeach Moraes is the first sign.

4. Can Lula pass a budget? The first test is the 2027 spending plan and the new value-added tax that takes effect in January, whose effective rate the government had not disclosed as of late October, according to the explainer. Then come his appointments, and whether the tariff fight escalates through Brazil’s reciprocity process or cools in negotiation.

None of these has a settled answer. A few things are safe to say. Lula won by 4.4 million votes by reaching people who did not much like either candidate, through mobilization rather than only deal-making, and that mobilization now has to be sustained against a Congress that, by the numbers, is not on his side. The right lost the presidency but kept a bloc large enough to bargain, block and investigate. And a defeated candidate with two open inquiries and a U.S. visa has gone to Florida to lead an opposition he cannot lead from home.

One more thing: the machinery held. Results arrived within hours, the electoral court’s conservative-appointed president accepted them, leaders across the region congratulated Lula, and the main challenger’s claims of fraud came, as AP put it, without evidence. Whether that holds for four more years is the story to follow.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Flávio Bolsonaro on election night. Photo: Reuters, as published by Novara Media.

Flávio Bolsonaro and Donald Trump (Oval Office, May 2026): Donald Trump / Truth Social, via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Voting machine: Superior Electoral Court of Brazil, public domain. Jan. 8, 2023 image: TV Brasil Gov, CC BY 3.0.

Alexandre de Moraes: Isac Nóbrega, CC BY 2.0. Lula official portrait: Palácio do Planalto, CC BY 2.0.

Juruá River: Alexander Gerst / ESA, CC BY-SA 2.0. COP30: Xuthoria, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.