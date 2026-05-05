Live from Gaza: The End of Zionism to Come | Mohammed AlTurk

The world is watching, but are we seeing the truth? In this gripping interview, we sit down with Muhammad AlTurk, a graduate from a university in Gaza that no longer exists. From the “Flour Massacre” to the rise of autonomous drone warfare, this is a raw, unfiltered look at the reality of the ongoing genocide.
“Everything bad that happens in Gaza... you have to look for Israel.”
0:02 Introduction to Muhammad Alurk.
0:36 Street Atmosphere: Hope and Skepticism.
1:21 Survival in Tents: Rats and Rodents.
2:04 Remembering the Flour Massacre.
3:08 A Narrow Escape at Nabulsi Junction.
4:25 The "Aid Illusion" and Inflated Prices.
6:12 History of Repression: "Mowing the Grass".
7:36 Losing the Family Home in 2018.
9:43 Drug Drops and Criminal Gangs.
12:17 Advanced Drone Warfare: Quadcopters.
13:15 Targeting Schools and Tents.
16:37 The January 2025 Ceasefire Failure.
18:48 Shifting Global Sympathy for Gaza.
20:22 Israel's Dependency on US Support.
23:10 AIPAC Influence in US Primaries.
28:49 Regional Conflict: Lebanon and Beyond.
32:50 The Goal: Downfall of Zionism.
41:21 Education in Tents: The PDF Degree.
44:39 Aspiring to Rehumanize Gaza.
50:26 Self-Taught Success via Podcasts.