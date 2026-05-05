Live from Gaza: The End of Zionism to Come | Mohammed AlTurk

The world is watching, but are we seeing the truth? In this gripping interview, we sit down with Muhammad AlTurk, a graduate from a university in Gaza that no longer exists. From the “Flour Massacre” to the rise of autonomous drone warfare, this is a raw, unfiltered look at the reality of the ongoing genocide.

“Everything bad that happens in Gaza... you have to look for Israel.”

0:02 Introduction to Muhammad Alurk.

0:36 Street Atmosphere: Hope and Skepticism.

1:21 Survival in Tents: Rats and Rodents.

2:04 Remembering the Flour Massacre.

3:08 A Narrow Escape at Nabulsi Junction.

4:25 The "Aid Illusion" and Inflated Prices.

6:12 History of Repression: "Mowing the Grass".

7:36 Losing the Family Home in 2018.

9:43 Drug Drops and Criminal Gangs.

12:17 Advanced Drone Warfare: Quadcopters.

13:15 Targeting Schools and Tents.

16:37 The January 2025 Ceasefire Failure.

18:48 Shifting Global Sympathy for Gaza.

20:22 Israel's Dependency on US Support.

23:10 AIPAC Influence in US Primaries.

28:49 Regional Conflict: Lebanon and Beyond.

32:50 The Goal: Downfall of Zionism.

41:21 Education in Tents: The PDF Degree.

44:39 Aspiring to Rehumanize Gaza.

50:26 Self-Taught Success via Podcasts.