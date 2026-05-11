As of May 2026, Libya has achieved a decade-high production peak of 1.43 million barrels per day. NOC Chairman Masoud Suleiman announced this figure in April 2026 with evident satisfaction. It is presented globally as a recovery story, a sign that Libya is stabilizing, that the long nightmare following 2011 is finally receding. It is nothing of the sort.

Libya produces more oil than at any point since Gaddafi’s fall. Its people endure 10-hour power outages, double-digit inflation, a collapsed health system, open-air slave markets documented by the United Nations, and infrastructure that has not been meaningfully rebuilt in fifteen years. The production peak and the human collapse are not contradictions existing in tension with one another. They are the same system, operating in perfect coordination, producing exactly the outcomes it was designed to produce.

To understand how a country sitting atop one of Africa’s largest proven oil reserves — approximately 48 billion barrels — can simultaneously be one of the most dysfunctional states on earth, you have to begin not in 2026 but in 2011, when the architecture of the current catastrophe was constructed, block by block, by governments that called what they were doing a humanitarian intervention.

THE INTERVENTION: WHAT NATO ACTUALLY DID TO LIBYA

NATO describes itself as a defensive military alliance. The North Atlantic Treaty, signed in 1949, commits its members to collective defense — the principle that an attack on one is an attack on all. It was conceived as a shield against Soviet expansion in Europe.

What it became in Libya in 2011 was something qualitatively different: an offensive military operation that destroyed a functioning, if authoritarian, state and left behind a power vacuum that has never been filled.

The formal pretext was United Nations Security Council Resolution 1973, passed on March 17, 2011, which authorized member states to establish a no-fly zone over Libya and take “all necessary measures” to protect civilians. Muammar Gaddafi’s government was conducting a military campaign against an armed rebellion that had begun in the eastern city of Benghazi in February 2011, inspired by the broader Arab Spring uprisings sweeping the region. The Gaddafi government’s rhetoric about what it would do to rebels in Benghazi was cited as evidence of impending mass atrocity.

What followed bore no relationship to the mandate. NATO conducted 26,500 sorties over Libya between March and October 2011. It destroyed the Libyan Air Force, the Libyan Navy, ground-based air defense systems, command and communications infrastructure, ammunition depots, and armored columns.

It did not establish a no-fly zone in any meaningful sense of that term — it established air supremacy in favor of one side of a civil war. It did not protect civilians as a neutral party — it acted as the air force of the rebellion.

The legal and strategic overreach was noted even by powers that had abstained on Resolution 1973. Russia and China both stated publicly that NATO had exceeded the mandate.

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The African Union, which had been negotiating a ceasefire framework that Gaddafi had accepted and the rebels had rejected, was bypassed entirely. The BRICS nations watched a Security Council resolution authorizing civilian protection be converted in real time into a regime change operation, and drew conclusions about Western intentions in multilateral institutions that shape geopolitics to this day.

On October 20, 2011, Muammar Gaddafi was captured by militia fighters near his hometown of Sirte. He was sodomized with a bayonet, beaten, and shot. The footage circulated globally. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, informed of his death, laughed and said “We came, we saw, he died.” French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister David Cameron flew to Tripoli days later to claim credit before crowds of Libyan fighters. The mission, they declared, was a success.

What had actually been destroyed was every institution capable of holding the Libyan state together. Gaddafi had governed through a combination of oil wealth distribution, tribal patronage networks, and a deliberately atomized civil society that prevented any organized alternative to his rule from forming.

This made him an effective autocrat and a catastrophic legacy for whoever came after him. When NATO’s campaign removed him, there was nothing underneath. No functioning judiciary, no professional military with a chain of command, no civil service with institutional memory, no political parties with mass bases.

There were only armed factions, tribal networks, and approximately 20 million weapons that had been looted from state arsenals.

The countries that conducted the intervention knew this. Parliamentary inquiries in the United Kingdom — specifically the 2016 Foreign Affairs Committee report — concluded that the Cameron government had “constructed a flawed” and “misleading” case for intervention, that the threat of mass atrocity in Benghazi had been “more significant in shaping the policy response than the actual threat,” and that Britain had “failed to identify that the threat to civilians was overstated.”

The report concluded that the intervention had “caused more harm than good.” It received two days of press coverage and changed nothing.

THE DECADE OF CONSEQUENCE: 2011 TO 2021

The ten years following the intervention produced a cascading sequence of disasters, each one a direct consequence of the power vacuum NATO created and declined to fill.

By 2012, Libya had fractured into competing armed factions. The General National Congress, elected in July 2012, struggled to exercise authority beyond Tripoli. Militias that had fought Gaddafi refused to disarm and instead demanded — and received — integration into state security structures, drawing government salaries while maintaining independent command structures and political loyalties. This was not dysfunction. It was a protection racket institutionalized at the national level.

By 2014, the fracture had become formal. A second election produced the House of Representatives, which relocated to Tobruk in the east after militias prevented it from sitting in Tripoli.

A rival government, the General National Congress, refused to recognize the result and continued operating in Tripoli. Libya now had two governments, two central banks, two national oil corporations — and dozens of militias aligned with one side or the other, or with neither, depending on the price.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, a former Gaddafi military commander who had spent decades in exile in the United States with documented ties to the CIA, returned to Libya and aligned himself with the Tobruk-based House of Representatives. In 2019, he launched Operation Flood of Dignity, a fourteen-month military campaign to capture Tripoli.

His forces, backed by the UAE, Egypt, Russia, and France, reached the outskirts of the capital before being pushed back by forces backed by Turkey and Qatar. The battle for Tripoli killed thousands of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

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Throughout this period, the oil infrastructure became the primary prize and the primary lever of political coercion. Armed groups repeatedly shut down oil fields, export terminals, and pipelines to extract political concessions or simply to demonstrate power.

Production collapsed to as low as 100,000 b/d during peak conflict periods — one fourteenth of its Gaddafi-era levels. The National Oil Corporation, which retained international recognition from both rival governments, continued operating as best it could, becoming in practice one of the only genuinely national institutions remaining.

THE SLAVE MARKETS

In November 2017, CNN broadcast footage of what it described as a slave auction taking place outside Tripoli. African migrants, most of them attempting to reach Europe, were being sold by Libyan middlemen for approximately $400 each.

The buyers were farm owners seeking agricultural labor. The scenes, filmed covertly by CNN journalists, prompted international outrage, emergency sessions of the UN Security Council, and protests across Africa.

The slave markets were not an aberration. They were the logical endpoint of a specific chain of consequences flowing directly from 2011. Before the intervention, Gaddafi had maintained a managed migration system with the European Union under agreements worth billions in European aid. Sub-Saharan African migrants passed through Libya in large numbers, but within a framework of surveillance and control.

After the intervention, that framework ceased to exist. The coastal areas became ungoverned spaces controlled by smuggling networks that discovered human trafficking was more profitable than drug trafficking — the commodity was self-loading, required no chemical processing, and could be sold multiple times.

By 2026, the International Organization for Migration estimates that tens of thousands of migrants remain detained in Libya at any given time, held in conditions that UN investigators have described as constituting crimes against humanity. They are held in official detention centers run by the Government of National Unity and in unofficial facilities run by militias. Beatings, rape, forced labor, and extortion are documented across both categories of facility. The European Union, desperate to prevent migrants from reaching European shores, has paid the Libyan Coast Guard — which has documented ties to the same smuggling networks that profit from detention — billions of euros to intercept migrants at sea and return them to Libya.

This is the humanitarian outcome of the humanitarian intervention. The EU is funding the detention infrastructure of a country it helped destroy, to prevent the people displaced by that destruction from reaching European territory. The circularity is not incidental. It is the system functioning as the system’s beneficiaries require it to function.

The slave markets exist because there is no Libyan state capable of suppressing them. There is no Libyan state capable of suppressing them because NATO destroyed the institutions of the Libyan state in 2011 and declined to build replacements. The governments that conducted the intervention are the same governments now paying to keep the consequences of the intervention on the other side of the Mediterranean.

THE CIVIL WAR ARCHITECTURE IN 2026

By 2026, Libya operates under a formal ceasefire established in October 2020 but functions in practice as a frozen conflict with regular violent episodes.

The Government of National Unity, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, controls Tripoli and the western coastal region. The Government of National Stability, backed by Haftar’s Libyan National Army, controls the east and much of the south. Neither government has a democratic mandate.

The elections scheduled for December 2021 were never held and have not been rescheduled in any credible framework.

The Tripoli-based government controls the Central Bank and the NOC — the two institutions that matter most to the international community. The Haftar-aligned government controls the oil fields and export terminals of the Crescent region.

This arrangement, which looks unstable on paper, is actually the basis of an equilibrium that serves the interests of external actors: the western government provides legal and financial legitimacy for oil sales, while the eastern military provides physical security for production infrastructure.

The Libyan people, in this arrangement, are neither consulted nor particularly relevant.

The armed landscape of 2026 includes the Stabilization Support Agency — a Tripoli-based umbrella of militias whose commanders have been formally incorporated into the state payroll — and Haftar’s LNA, which functions as a conventional military force supplemented by Africa Corps mercenaries and UAE-supplied drone technology.

There are also dozens of smaller armed groups operating at the city, district, and tribal level, each extracting rent from the local economy and occasionally from the oil sector directly.

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Violence in 2026 is chronic rather than acute. Sirte remains a contested boundary zone. The southwestern Fezzan region is effectively ungoverned, controlled by a shifting combination of Tuareg tribal militias, Chadian armed factions, and Africa Corps units that use the territory as a logistics corridor for operations in the Sahel.

The south of Libya is, in practical terms, an extension of the broader Sahel conflict zone that has consumed Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad — a conflict to which the destabilization of Libya after 2011 was a primary contributing factor, as Gaddafi’s arsenals were looted and his Tuareg mercenaries dispersed across the region.

THE PRODUCTION NUMBERS IN CONTEXT

Against this backdrop, the 1.43 million b/d figure requires understanding not as an economic achievement but as an extraction rate — the speed at which a finite, non-renewable national asset is being removed from Libyan territory and converted into revenues that flow primarily to external actors.

The climb from February’s 1.28 million b/d represents a 12% acceleration in two months, driven by the rehabilitation of the Sirte and Murzuq basin infrastructure.

This rehabilitation was not funded by Libyan sovereign investment decisions made by accountable institutions. It was funded by international oil companies whose contractual terms were negotiated with interim governments of questionable legitimacy, under conditions of ongoing conflict, with equity structures that would be politically impossible to achieve with a functioning sovereign state at the table.

Al-Sharara, the nation’s largest field, sits 900 kilometers south of Tripoli in the Murzuq Basin and pumps at its full 300,000 b/d capacity. A major pipeline fire in early 2026, attributed to militia activity in the area, was repaired within weeks.

The speed of that repair — mobilizing international contractors, spare parts, and security resources across 900 kilometers of contested desert — stands in direct contrast to the pace at which Libya’s water treatment infrastructure, electrical grid, and hospital system have been addressed.

The difference in urgency reflects a difference in who bears the cost of each type of failure. A broken pipeline costs international oil companies money. A broken hospital costs Libyans lives. The priorities align accordingly.

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The Waha concession — covering the Waha, Samah, and Dahra fields — is the subject of a $20 billion redevelopment plan targeting 850,000 b/d by 2030. In the first quarter of 2026, Waha Oil Company contributed nearly 25% of total national output.

The redevelopment was finalized in January 2026 through a deal that extended TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips operational control for 25 years, through 2050, under equity terms revised in favor of the international companies under war risk provisions.

Monthly oil revenues in April 2026 reached $2.82 billion. The NOC stated these funds were transferred to the Central Bank without unauthorized deductions. In any other country this would not be a noteworthy statement. In Libya, it represents a meaningful departure from a norm in which militia commanders and parallel power structures extracted a percentage of every transaction as the price of allowing it to proceed. The fact that it is cited as progress illuminates the baseline from which progress is being measured.

Approximately 85% of Libyan crude exports in 2026 are destined for NATO member states.

This figure is the clearest single expression of what the 2011 intervention produced as an economic outcome. The countries that destroyed the Libyan state are the primary beneficiaries of the Libyan oil sector that emerged from its destruction.

Italy’s ENI has operated in Libya since 1959 and remained present throughout the conflict years, maintaining relationships with successive governments and militia structures alike. ENI is not simply a corporate actor in Libya — it is deeply embedded in Italian foreign policy toward North Africa in a way that makes the distinction between corporate interest and national interest largely academic.

In March 2026, ENI announced two major offshore gas discoveries, BESS-2 and BESS-3, in the Mediterranean, totaling over one trillion cubic feet of natural gas. These fields are being fast-tracked for tie-back to the Greenstream pipeline that connects Libya directly to the Italian gas grid.

The Greenstream pipeline is the physical embodiment of the energy relationship between the two countries. Italian households and Italian industry consume Libyan gas.

The citizens of Ubari and surrounding communities, living kilometers from the gas fields that feed this pipeline, endure energy poverty — power cuts, diesel generator dependency, and fuel costs that consume a disproportionate share of household income. The gas that heats apartments in Milan and powers factories in Turin does not heat or power the communities above which it was extracted. This is not an oversight. It is the structure of the arrangement.

Germany’s position in the Libyan energy picture has transformed dramatically since the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and Berlin’s political decision to decouple from Russian energy. German imports of Libyan crude reached $4.55 billion annually by 2026, a record. The political logic is transparent: Russian energy was deemed unacceptable because Russia is a geopolitical adversary.

Libyan energy, extracted from a country in active civil conflict with documented human rights atrocities including slave markets and militia detention centers, is acceptable because Libya is not a geopolitical adversary. The human rights framework that German foreign policy applies to energy sourcing is, in practice, geopolitically contingent.

France and the United States, through TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips respectively, secured the 25-year Waha extension under terms that include profit oil sharing ratios of approximately 45% in favor of the international oil companies, justified by war risk provisions written into contracts negotiated during a period of active conflict.

A sovereign Libyan government with functioning institutions, international legal standing, and genuine negotiating leverage would not have signed these terms. The contracts were possible because the intervention that France and the United States participated in created the conditions of weakness and institutional collapse that made them possible.

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THE HAFTAR SHADOW STATE AND GHOST OIL ECONOMY

Running parallel to the official production and revenue figures is an economy of extraction that operates outside Central Bank ledgers, outside NOC accounting, and outside any framework of public accountability. This shadow economy is centered on Khalifa Haftar and his family, particularly his son Saddam Haftar, who has emerged as the primary manager of the LNA’s commercial interests.

Khalifa Haftar

The mechanism at the center of this parallel economy is a private company called Arkenu, which investigation reports from 2025 and 2026 identify as the primary vehicle for the export of crude that never touches official channels.

The Arkenu system generates an estimated $3 billion annually, routed through offshore financial structures in the UAE and Switzerland. The oil itself — approximately 7.6 million barrels per year by current estimates — is lifted from smaller, less-scrutinized fields in the Sirte Basin and loaded onto dark fleet tankers in the Mediterranean, vessels operating without standard tracking and insurance arrangements that have become increasingly common globally since the expansion of sanctions regimes on Russian and Iranian oil.

The proceeds of this parallel extraction do not fund schools or hospitals or water treatment plants. They fund the military and political apparatus that keeps Haftar in power. Specifically, they are the primary currency through which the Africa Corps — the rebranded Wagner Group, now operating under Russian military command following the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2023 — is paid for its services in Libya.

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Africa Corps maintains operational presence at Al-Jufra and Ghardabiya airbases in central Libya and provides security for oil facilities across the Sirte Basin.

The geopolitical architecture this creates is extraordinary in its cynicism. NATO governments provide the financial and legal framework through which official Libyan oil revenues are generated and managed. Russian-backed mercenaries provide the physical security without which those revenues could not be generated.

Both arrangements are simultaneously in operation, in the same territory, serving the same infrastructure. Western governments are aware of the Africa Corps presence and its funding mechanism. They tolerate it because the alternative — a disruption to the oil supply that the presence secures — is assessed as more costly than the ideological discomfort of co-existing with Russian mercenaries in a country whose oil their companies are extracting.

The Haftar family’s parallel state is not a corruption problem in the conventional sense.

Khalifa Haftar

It is not a deviation from the system — it is how the system functions. The ghost oil economy is the price that external actors pay for Haftar’s cooperation in maintaining the security conditions necessary for official production to continue.

It is a protection payment institutionalized at a national scale, laundered through offshore financial systems that the same Western governments that intervened in Libya in the name of democratic values have declined to investigate with any seriousness.

A $9 BILLION STRUCTURAL ABSURDITY

The single most revealing structural feature of Libya’s 2026 political economy is what analysts call the Fuel U-Turn — a cycle so grotesque in its implications that it requires careful description to be believed.

Libya exports raw crude oil. It has almost no functional domestic refining capacity. The Zawiya refinery and the Ras Lanuf refinery, both damaged during and after the 2011 conflict, have not been rebuilt to operational capacity. International consultants — many of them employed by the same firms that sell refined products to Libya — have consistently advised against prioritizing domestic refinery reconstruction until political stability is achieved. Political stability, under the current arrangement, is structurally prevented from being achieved, because the instability is the mechanism through which external actors extract favorable terms. The refineries therefore remain non-functional.

Libya consequently exports its crude to refineries in Italy, Spain, and Greece, where it is processed into gasoline, diesel, and other refined petroleum products. Libya then purchases these refined products back at full international market prices. In 2024, this import bill was $9 billion.

By 2026, it has grown further. A country producing 1.43 million barrels of crude per day is spending $9 billion annually to buy back the refined version of its own oil, from the countries to which it sold the crude.

The government cannot charge market prices for this imported fuel domestically. The population, already living through power cuts, inflation, and institutional collapse, would not tolerate it. The government therefore subsidizes fuel to $0.02 per liter — a price so far below market rates that it creates an immediate and irresistible arbitrage opportunity.

Militia-linked networks, the same networks that guard the oil fields and staff the official security apparatus, buy subsidized fuel and smuggle it across Libya’s vast, porous borders into Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, and Chad, or load it onto vessels mid-Mediterranean for sale into European maritime supply chains.

Approximately 40% of subsidized fuel is estimated to leave the country through these channels, generating approximately $6.7 billion in annual revenue for the smuggling networks.

The fuel subsidy therefore functions as a transfer mechanism: public funds flow from the Libyan treasury, through the subsidy, to militia commanders and smuggling networks, who convert them into hard currency through European fuel markets, some portion of which returns as payments to political actors who maintain the subsidy.

The IMF described this system in its April 2026 Article IV consultation as “unsustainable.” The government cannot end it because ending it would eliminate the only thing keeping a desperate, armed, and angry population from open revolt. The subsidy is not welfare. It is the world’s most expensive protection payment made by a government to its own population.

THE MILITARY ARCHITECTURE OF EXTRACTION

In April 2026, U.S. Africa Command concluded Exercise Flintlock 2026 in Sirte, the coastal city that sits at the gateway to the Oil Crescent and was the site of Gaddafi’s last stand in 2011.

The exercise involved military units from more than 30 nations, including personnel from the Tripoli-based 111th Brigade and the Benghazi-based Saiqa special forces — units that were conducting combat operations against each other during Haftar’s 2019–2020 assault on Tripoli.

The public framing of Flintlock 2026 was counterterrorism training and capacity building. The operational reality was the construction of a unified, internationally supervised security architecture around Libya’s oil infrastructure.

Whatever the political outcome of Libya’s unresolved governance crisis — whether the country eventually reunifies under a single government, formally partitions, or continues in its current frozen conflict equilibrium — Flintlock 2026 establishes that the military units guarding the oil fields will be trained, equipped, and procedurally aligned with NATO standards.

This is not incidental to the political process. It is a substitute for it. The message conveyed by Flintlock 2026 to every armed actor in Libya is explicit: the internal political contest is yours to conduct, but the infrastructure has been placed under international protection that supersedes it.

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You may fight over cities, ports, government ministries, and the national airline. The oil fields are not available as a battlefield. This message is enforced not through formal legal mechanisms but through the demonstrated capacity and willingness of external military actors to intervene if the production infrastructure is threatened.

AFRICOM’s description of the exercise as capacity building for Libyan security forces is technically accurate and substantively misleading. The capacity being built is not the capacity of the Libyan state to protect its own territory according to its own priorities. It is the capacity of internationally approved Libyan military units to protect specific infrastructure according to the priorities of the states funding and supervising the training.

THE IMF’S CLINICAL VERDICT

Libya’s debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 146%. Its public wage bill consumes 30% of GDP, one of the highest ratios in the world. This figure reflects not a bloated but functional civil service but the institutionalization of militia payrolls — tens of thousands of fighters and their commanders absorbed into nominal government employment at salaries that purchase their political acquiescence without requiring their productive contribution to anything.

Energy subsidies consume a further 20% of GDP. The fiscal deficit in 2025 was estimated at 30% of GDP. The IMF projects that Libya’s foreign reserves will be depleted by 2028 if current trajectories continue.

The 1.43 million b/d production peak is not, under these conditions, building a sovereign wealth fund or financing national development. It is being consumed in real time by the costs of maintaining the political equilibrium that allows it to continue.

The oil revenues pay the militia salaries that prevent the militias from shutting the oil fields. The oil revenues fund the fuel subsidy that prevents the population from revolting against the conditions created by the militia economy.

The oil revenues service the international debt obligations that preserve Libya’s access to the financial systems through which the oil revenues flow. The production peak is a wheel spinning inside a machine that uses all of its output to keep itself spinning.

The Libyan Dinar has been devalued twice since 2025. The gap between the official exchange rate and the parallel market rate continues to widen.

The Central Bank Governor’s announcement of the Instant Salary platform — a digital system for transparent salary payments — was presented as a transparency measure. In practice, it has made it easier for militia commanders to verify in real time that their fighters are being paid through official channels before authorizing the next production cycle at the facilities under their control.

The digitization of bribery is not institutional reform.

THE HUMAN GEOGRAPHY OF EXTRACTION

The people who live in proximity to Libya’s oil infrastructure exist in a relationship to it that can only be described as one of systematic exclusion from its benefits combined with systematic exposure to its costs.

The communities surrounding Al-Sharara — the desert towns of the Murzuq Basin — live without reliable electricity despite sitting above a field producing 300,000 barrels per day.

The flares from the wellheads are visible at night from communities that run their hospitals on diesel generators when the generators work and candlelight when they do not.

The respiratory effects of decades of gas flaring on local populations have not been comprehensively studied, because the institutions that would commission such studies do not exist in functional form.

The health sector nationally operates at a level below any reasonable minimum standard. In 2025, more than 2,000 Libyans died from preventable waterborne diseases in the Green Mountain region because water treatment and sanitation infrastructure has not been maintained since 2011.

Hospitals lack basic medications, surgical supplies, and in some cases running water. Medical professionals have emigrated in large numbers — Libya trained doctors and nurses who now practice in Tunisia, Egypt, and Europe, having calculated correctly that their skills are more valuable and their lives more secure elsewhere.

The youth of Libya are making the same calculation in larger numbers. The boats that cross the Mediterranean carrying Libyan and sub-Saharan African migrants are, with statistical frequency, fueled by diesel that was subsidized by the Libyan government, smuggled by militia-linked networks, and mixed into commercial fuel supplies.

The young Libyans on those boats are fleeing toward Italy, toward Germany, toward France — toward the countries that are purchasing the oil that has made Libya uninhabitable for them.

They are following their own country’s wealth across the sea. The fuel that cannot stay in Libya long enough to power a functioning hospital powers the engines of the boats carrying Libyans away from it.

THE STRUCTURAL LOGIC: WHY THIS CONTINUES

The question that the foregoing raises is why this arrangement persists, given that it is visibly catastrophic for the Libyan people and formally committed to by no one as a desirable outcome. The answer lies in the alignment of interests among the actors with the power to change it.

The international oil companies operating in Libya — ENI, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips, and others — have no incentive to advocate for the institutional reforms that would produce a functioning Libyan state, because a functioning Libyan state with genuine sovereignty would renegotiate their contracts on terms far less favorable than those currently in force.

The contracts they hold were negotiated during and after a period of institutional collapse that they did not cause but from which they have extensively benefited.

The NATO governments whose energy security depends on Libyan production have no incentive to advocate for the political settlement that would produce stable institutions, because the current arrangement, for all its chaos, delivers the oil reliably enough and at terms that a stable, sovereign Libya would not offer.

The frozen conflict is, from the perspective of energy security, a workable equilibrium. It is workable, that is, for everyone except Libyans.

The Libyan political actors on both sides of the east-west divide have no incentive to reach a genuine settlement, because the current arrangement delivers to each of them a share of the oil revenues sufficient to maintain their positions, fund their security forces, and sustain the patronage networks that constitute their political base.

A genuine settlement would require sharing power in ways that would reduce the individual share of each faction. The frozen conflict is more profitable for the people running it than its resolution would be.

The militia commanders who staff the security apparatus have no incentive to support institutional reform, because their income, their status, and their physical safety all depend on the continuation of the arrangements that the reform would dismantle.

The ghost oil economy, the fuel smuggling networks, the government salary rolls — these are not dysfunctions of the system that the militia commanders inhabit. They are the system.

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Libya in 2026 is not a failed state.

The characterization is important to resist, because it implies that the outcome was unintended, that something went wrong, that the intervention aimed at one result and produced another through some combination of miscalculation and bad luck.

This is not an accurate account of what happened or of what continues to happen.

A failed state would stop producing oil. Libya produces more oil than at any point in fifteen years.

A failed state would default on its international obligations. Libya pays its international creditors with consistency.

A failed state would be unable to attract major international investment. Libya attracted a $20 billion investment commitment in January 2026. By the metrics that matter to the international financial and energy systems, Libya is functioning adequately.

It is functioning adequately as an extraction zone. The purpose of an extraction zone is to convert a territory’s natural resources into revenues that flow to external actors, with sufficient local political management to prevent the disruption of the extraction process.

Libya performs this function with increasing efficiency. The 1.43 million b/d peak is the measure of that efficiency. The slave markets, the power cuts, the $9 billion fuel import bill, the 146% debt-to-GDP ratio, the waterborne disease deaths, the youth exodus — these are not the failures of the extraction zone. They are its operating conditions.

The NATO intervention of 2011 did not intend to create a functioning democracy.

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Sources: NOC April 2026 production statements; IMF Article IV Consultation April 10, 2026; Central Bank of Libya; The Sentry and Stimson Center estimates on shadow economy; UK Foreign Affairs Committee Report 2016; AFRICOM public statements on Flintlock 2026; IOM migration documentation; UN Panel of Experts on Libya.