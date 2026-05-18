For years, right-wing talking heads have weaponized the “paid protestor” myth, accusing ordinary citizens exercising their First Amendment rights of being shadowy, Soros-funded actors. Black Lives Matter marchers, climate activists, anti-war demonstrators — the script never changes: these people aren’t real, they’re being bused in and paid.

Turn the tables, then, to Des Moines, Iowa, on May 5, 2026. Just hours before Vice President JD Vance took the stage, an ethanol lobbyist with deep connections to the Reynolds administration offered money to contacts willing to attend the rally. The text message was obtained and authenticated by Iowa Starting Line, the outlet that broke the story.

This isn’t grassroots populism. It’s a corporate-funded astroturf campaign designed to simulate working-class enthusiasm for a political elite that serves billionaire oligarchs — the very “Epstein class” they claim to oppose.

$100 a Head Plus Referral Bonuses

The evidence is a text message. The text, obtained and published by Iowa Starting Line, read: “Gentlemen, Jake Swanson here. I wanted to invite you to join me in seeing Vice President JD Vance this afternoon in Des Moines. I do some work for an ethanol company and so if you’re able to join, I will give you $100, and for anyone that you recruit, an additional $25. No limit on referrals, so if someone recruits a group of 20 to show up, that’s $500.”

Read that again. This is not a favor between friends. This is a multi-level marketing scheme for political attendance — a referral-bonus pyramid designed to fill a warehouse floor with warm bodies on short notice. The text message was sent on May 5 at 1:11 p.m., right before a chartered bus was supposed to leave for Vance’s event. The desperation of the last-minute scramble is written into the timestamps.

The rally drew a crowd of several hundred to the Ex-Guard Industries warehouse floor. Iowa Starting Line reported it is continuing to investigate bus manifests and payment records. Iowa Starting Line noted that payments for political event attendance could raise legal questions depending on how the money flowed — particularly if corporate funds were directed toward boosting attendance at an event headlined by a sitting vice president.

Who Is Paying?

While Vance stood on stage performing his blue-collar man-of-the-people routine, who was actually footing the bill for the crowd?

Meet Jake Swanson. Swanson is president of High Yield Strategies and a former agriculture and energy policy adviser to Iowa’s governor. He has almost 10 years of experience in state government. He served as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ lead farm and energy policy adviser, and the firm’s website prominently features her favorable recommendation: “Jake Swanson was incredible in making sure we got the biofuels bill across the finish line.”

The policy alignment here is not subtle. A review of his lobbying declarations showed that only one client, Great Plains Institute, has a direct connection to ethanol advocacy. The Minneapolis-based nonprofit advocates for increasing ethanol’s role in the American fuel supply as part of the Midwestern Clean Fuels Policy Initiative. The initiative supports expanding E15 access and promoting carbon capture at ethanol plants — precisely the policy terrain Vance addressed from the stage.

Vance’s talking points at the rally weren’t chosen at random. “Zach is fighting to make sure for the benefit of Iowa — but frankly for the benefit of the whole country — that we get more E15 into the market all over the United States of America,” Vance said. The man who paid for the crowd got the speech he needed.

When caught, Swanson issued the kind of statement that answers nothing while pretending to answer everything. He declined to answer specific questions about whether the text message was connected to the ethanol industry, but wrote: “I love ethanol and what it does for our state. So I was happy to bring some Iowa State kids to the rally to celebrate all the things Trump-Vance have done for biofuels.”

As for the Vance camp? A spokesperson for Vice President Vance’s office stated: “Our office had no involvement in or knowledge of any such efforts.” Whether coordinated or outsourced, the result is the same: a corporate lobbyist renting a crowd to shape the optics of a sitting vice president’s public appearance. The disclaimer doesn’t clean it up — it just adds deniability to the transaction.

Protesting vs. Purchasing

The “paid agitator” smear has been a cornerstone of right-wing political rhetoric for decades.

Occupy Wall Street? Paid.

Standing Rock? Paid.

March for Our Lives? Paid.

The insinuation is always the same: real Americans don’t protest; only astroturfed Soros puppets do.

And yet here we are. A registered Republican lobbyist, with direct ties to the governor’s office and big agriculture clients, sent a cash-for-attendance text blast hours before a sitting vice president’s rally. As one outlet put it: “Remember that old MAGA yarn about ‘Soros-paid rallygoers’? Well, because every accusation is a confession…”

Social media amplified the story rapidly, with Democrats — including Polk County — reposting the screenshot and labeling it “cash for claps.” The irony was too loud to ignore, even for casual observers.

This is psychological projection in its purest form. The right assumes the left pays people to show up because the right has to pay people to show up. They accuse because they recognize the behavior — from the inside.

The funding traces back to exactly the kind of oligarchic network that Vance’s phony populism is supposedly fighting against: corporate agriculture lobbies, ethanol conglomerates, and the revolving door between industry cash and Republican statehouse staffers.

The billionaire-backed machine dresses itself in work boots and talks about “real Americans” while cutting checks to fill the chairs.

The Empty Theater of Right-Wing Populism

This scandal does something valuable: it pulls back the curtain. Reports of incentivized attendance could weaken perceptions of genuine grassroots support for Vance at a time when Republicans are under pressure in Iowa’s competitive races.

With polling indicating Democrats may retake congressional majorities, such optics can be politically costly.

Iowa Starting Line is still digging. Bus manifests, payment records, and the full scope of which “ethanol company” funded the night are all still being investigated. More may be coming.

But even what we already know is enough. When your movement requires a $100-a-head bounty and a referral bonus program just to look popular, you’ve answered the most important question in politics: Do people actually want what you’re selling?

The roaring crowds of the new right aren’t a movement. They’re a transaction. And someone else is always picking up the tab.

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Primary source: Iowa Starting Line — Reynolds-connected lobbyist recruited paid attendees for JD Vance’s Iowa rally Additional coverage: Raw Story | IBTimes UK | Irish Star