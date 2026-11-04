Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Illustration: Rob Dobi / Mother Jones, the lead image of Tim Murphy’s “It’s the Corruption, Stupid.”

Days before Election Day, one word is doing an unusual amount of work in American politics. It is not “inflation,” though prices are on every ballot. It is not “democracy,” though that argument is being made too. It is “corruption,” and candidates from Texas to Iowa to Georgia are using it as the thread that ties together a gas pump, a grocery bill, a drug price and a server farm.

In a long reported piece for Mother Jones, Tim Murphy put the thesis in a sentence: “Corruption is the filter through which voters are processing politics right now.” Murphy followed Texas Democrat Gina Hinojosa, who is running for governor against three-term Republican Greg Abbott, through a town hall in the Houston suburb of Cypress. He came away convinced that the story of the 2026 election is less about any single issue than about the connective tissue between them. A Democrat in nearly any battleground race, he wrote, is spending money “to connect the dots between voters’ economic pain and the Republicans they say are on the take.”

That is a campaign argument, and campaign arguments are not facts. This story separates the two. It starts with the polling, which really is striking, and then works through four subjects that candidates keep invoking: congressional stock trading, the Epstein files, data-center subsidies and pharmaceutical money. For each, it asks what the record shows, what is disputed, and what voters can and cannot expect a new Congress to do.

Where a claim below comes from a campaign, a party, an advocacy group or a single outlet, the text says so, and the sources are linked at the bottom.

The U.S. Capitol. Photo: Noclip / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

The numbers behind the mood

Start with what Americans say they believe. Gallup, in a survey of 1,000 adults conducted May 1 to June 10, found that 89 percent say corruption is widespread in the government. That is the highest level in the two decades Gallup has tracked the question, up 10 points from last year and well above the 72 to 79 percent range of 2010 to 2025.

The partisan pattern matters. Among Democrats, the share saying corruption is widespread rose from 57 percent in Joe Biden’s final year to 76 percent in 2025 and 91 percent this year. Independents sit at 90 percent. Republicans, at 83 percent, have barely moved from the 87 percent they showed in 2024. Gallup’s own reading is that Democrats’ views track which party holds the White House, while Republicans’ steadier answers point to “a more underlying view of government corruption” that depends less on who is in power. The record high, Gallup wrote, is driven by the near convergence of the two parties on the question.

The international comparison is sharper. Across the 38 OECD countries, a median of 59 percent said corruption was widespread in their government in 2025; the United States was already at 79 percent, the highest in the group. Since 2023, only four of the 132 countries Gallup polls every year have scored above the U.S.’s 89 percent this year: Lebanon, Peru, Ghana and Nigeria.

A Fox News poll fielded October 9 to 12 pushed the point into election territory. According to reporting by The Hill, six in 10 respondents said they were “extremely concerned” about government corruption, ahead of inflation, health care and other issues. Counting “extremely” and “very” concerned together, nearly 90 percent said corruption was a worry, versus 85 percent for inflation and high prices, 83 percent for gas prices and 80 percent for health care. Common Dreams, a progressive outlet, added that respondents trusted Democrats over Republicans to handle corruption by 10 points.

Sources: Gallup, Public Citizen. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Two cautions belong here, because an evidence-first reading cuts against the neatest version of the story.

First, “corruption is widespread” is a perception, and perceptions are not audits. Gallup is measuring how people feel about government, not documenting a number of offenses. Americans have answered this question in the 70s for years, under both parties.

Second, concern is not the same as vote-driving priority. In Gallup’s own midterm survey of 1,057 registered voters, conducted October 1 to 19, the issues rated “extremely important” to a vote for Congress were the economy and health care (50 percent each) and the situation in Iran (47 percent). Corruption was not among the 11 issues tested. Construction of AI data centers, tested for the first time, ranked next to last, at 30 percent. What Gallup did find is that when Americans are asked, without prompting, to name the country’s biggest problem, “the government” comes first, at 26 percent, ahead of inflation (17 percent) and the economy in general (15 percent). Gallup noted that the economy still leads once its separate economic categories are added together, at 38 percent.

That is the most defensible way to put it: voters are not choosing between corruption and the cost of living. Many of them are explaining the second through the first. That is exactly what candidates are trying to supply. “We have an affordability crisis,” Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico said at a recent campaign stop, in Murphy’s telling, “because we have a corruption crisis.”

Quoted by Mother Jones, October 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Texas: the race that made the argument

Murphy writes that Abbott’s quest for a fourth term “was supposed to be a steamroller.” Instead, despite $281 million in spending from Abbott, the race has tightened. A University of Houston Hobby School poll of 2,000 likely voters, conducted October 10 to 14, had Abbott at 49 percent and Hinojosa at 46 percent. Hinojosa told her town hall she had led in four recent polls; the Hobby School result is a reminder that the incumbent remains the favorite. In the Senate race between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Texas Tribune reports that most polls have Talarico ahead.

What Hinojosa is arguing is specific. She told Murphy that Abbott has “given a billion dollars in no bid contracts to his donors,” has waived competitive bidding laws “every month since 2020,” took $12 million from an out-of-state billionaire voucher advocate before pushing a $1 billion-a-year private school subsidy, and let power companies “make billions in record profits” during Winter Storm Uri before receiving large checks from one of the beneficiaries’ chief executives. She calls it “the Greg Abbott corruption tax,” and says “we all pay it.” These are her allegations, delivered as a candidate. What Murphy reports as fact is that the Pennsylvania investor Jeff Yass gave Abbott $12 million, including a check the Texas Tribune called the largest single political donation in Texas history, and that Abbott used the money to defeat voucher opponents in Republican primaries.

On the Senate side, Murphy writes, Talarico and his allies accuse Paxton of what Murphy calls “intersectional grift,” from an “Epstein-style sweetheart deal” for a sex offender to taxpayer-funded trips and favors for a donor. Those are the opposing campaign’s characterizations, and this story does not adjudicate them. What matters is the pattern: in 2026, Murphy says, a battleground candidate is expected to campaign against Big Pharma, congressional stock trading and billionaire handouts, then sum it up in a sentence like Talarico’s.

The Texas State Capitol in Austin. Photo: LoneStarMike / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

Before the ban: what the STOCK Act did, and didn’t

In November 2011, the CBS program 60 Minutes aired a segment on trading by members of Congress. Rep. Brian Baird had drafted what became the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, the STOCK Act; after the broadcast, Republican Sen. Scott Brown and Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand revived it. In February 2012, the Senate passed it 96 to 3 (the no votes were Jeff Bingaman, Richard Burr and Tom Coburn). The House followed 417 to 2. President Barack Obama signed it April 4, 2012. It was backed heavily by incumbents facing tough races.

The statute did several concrete things. It declared that members of Congress and their staff are not exempt from insider-trading laws and owe a duty of trust over material nonpublic information gained through their jobs. It barred using such information for private profit. It required members to disclose securities transactions above $1,000 within 30 to 45 days, instead of once a year. It also required disclosure of home mortgages and barred special access to initial public offerings.

What it did not do was stop anyone from owning or trading individual stocks. And in the decade and a half since, the critique has remained consistent. Roll Call, in its coverage of this year’s votes, describes the STOCK Act as a law that “is rarely enforced,” whose disclosure requirements “are easy for them to flout, whether intentionally or unintentionally.” That is the reasoning for a ban rather than a disclosure regime: you cannot misuse what you do not own.

The New York Stock Exchange on Broad Street, New York. Photo: Donatingpictures / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The ban that wasn’t, 2025–2026

The effort to turn that critique into law has run through most of this Congress, and both parties can fairly be accused of letting it slip.

In the summer of 2025, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a bill by Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, on an 8-7 vote. Hawley joined all the committee’s Democrats; every other Republican on the panel voted no. As CBS News reported, the measure would have barred members of Congress and their spouses from trading or holding individual stocks, giving them 180 days to sell. Hawley said it would apply to the next president and vice president, meaning it would not reach President Trump. Trump initially said he liked the bill “conceptually” and later attacked Hawley on social media. More than a year on, Roll Call reports, that stronger bill “has yet to see action on the Senate floor.”

In the House, momentum arrived from the rank and file. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican, filed a discharge petition in December to force a vote on a bipartisan bill from Republican Chip Roy and Democrat Seth Magaziner that would have barred members, spouses and dependent children from owning or trading individual stocks, with divestment within 180 days. As of December 24, according to The Hill’s reporting carried by NewsNation, it had 74 signatures, 15 Republicans and 59 Democrats, well short of the 218 needed. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed it, arguing any ban should reach the executive branch. Roll Call later summarized the outcome: a bipartisan consensus bill that would have required divestiture within 90 days “fell apart as Democratic leaders demanded any ban also extend to the president and vice president.”

Then, on July 22, the House passed a different bill. The Stop Insider Trading Act, sponsored by House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil of Wisconsin, passed 232 to 198 in what Roll Call called a “mostly party-line vote,” with just 13 Democrats in favor. What it does is narrower than the label implies:

It bars members, their spouses and dependent children from buying new individual stocks.

It lets them keep what they own and sell it, with public notice at least seven days, and no more than 14 days, in advance.

Violators face a fee of $2,000 or 10 percent of the value of the transaction, whichever is greater, plus the net gain.

Widely held investment funds are exempt.

It does not cover the president or vice president.

Republicans also attached an unrelated provision requiring photo identification to vote in federal elections, a Trump priority. Democrats called it a “poison pill.” Magaziner, who co-wrote the bipartisan bill, told colleagues: “It’s a terrible bill. It doesn’t ban stock trading in Congress or anywhere else.” Roy, whose own bill would have required divestiture, nonetheless called it a “giant step forward.” The Campaign Legal Center urged rejection, saying it “fails to address the two inherent problems with congressional stock ownership.” Speaker Mike Johnson presented the bill as proof that Republicans “are actually delivering real solutions,” while insisting “Democrats only talk about corruption.”

Several of the 13 Democrats who voted yes were in tight races. Magaziner said he understood that “for members who are in tough races, it’s hard to vote against anything that says ‘stock trading ban,’ even if it’s not a real stock trading ban.”

The Senate vote came on September 30. A motion to take up the House bill failed 53 to 47, seven votes short of the 60 required, with every Democrat voting no. Sen. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Republican who sponsored the Senate version and who faces a competitive race against independent Dan Osborn, argued that Congress’s “approval rating is only 15%.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it “a permission slip for corruption, not a stock-trading ban,” and “as ineffective as a screen door on a submarine.” Thune said Democrats “can’t take yes for an answer.” Roll Call noted that members of both parties acknowledged the bill would not fully ban trading, and that the vote ends any chance of action before the Senate leaves for the election.

Sources: Wikipedia, NewsNation, CBS News, Roll Call. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

So who blocked what? Each side blocked the other’s version, and each has a defensible reason. Democrats declined to advance a bill that, in their view, lets members keep their portfolios and buries a voting-rules fight in an ethics bill. Republican leaders never brought the stronger Hawley bill to the floor, and every other Republican on the Senate committee opposed it. What is not in dispute is the result: more than fourteen years after the STOCK Act, no law bars a member of Congress from owning an individual stock.

The question of the president has become central to the politics. AP reported that Trump disclosed in May that he made more than 3,600 buy and sell orders in the first quarter of this year, many involving companies “whose profits have been directly impacted” by his decisions as president. Schumer, on the Senate floor, cited a Bloomberg analysis that the president and his money managers executed roughly 28,700 trades between January 2025 and June 2026. Neither account alleges that any particular trade was improper. The point critics make is structural: the House bill would leave the person with the broadest power over markets outside its reach.

The Epstein files: what the law required

The second corruption theme in Murphy’s piece is the one voters treat most personally. It also demands the most care, because the record contains a great deal that is verified and a great deal that is speculation.

Here is what is established. Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier, was charged in 2019 with sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls and died in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial. His longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in late 2021 of recruiting underage girls and is serving a 20-year sentence, according to the Associated Press. In July 2025, the Justice Department and the FBI released a memo concluding that Epstein killed himself and did not keep a “client list,” a finding The Hill noted was in line with numerous earlier evaluations. It did not end the demand for the underlying files.

That demand became law in November 2025. A bipartisan group of House members, led by Republican Thomas Massie and Democrat Ro Khanna, used a discharge petition to bypass leadership, and Trump, after months of resisting, said he would sign. The House voted 427 to 1 on November 18; Rep. Clay Higgins, a Louisiana Republican, cast the lone no vote, saying he worried about the release of information about innocent people. The Senate passed it by unanimous consent hours later and Trump signed it on November 19. The Epstein Files Transparency Act required the Justice Department to release, within 30 days, all files and communications related to Epstein and to the investigation of his death. It permitted redactions to protect victims and ongoing investigations, but not for “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

A transparency law then passed overwhelmingly and still produced a fight over compliance. On December 19, the legal deadline, the department began posting files, some already public, with many redactions. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Congress the review was ongoing. Massie and Khanna threatened what NPR described as “inherent contempt” against Attorney General Pam Bondi, a power last successfully used in the 1930s. Blanche said he was not taking it seriously “even a little bit.” Republican Sen. Rand Paul warned that any sign of withholding “will just plague them for months and months more.”

A January court filing said the department had released about 12,000 documents by January 6, with roughly 2 million records remaining, according to Scripps News. A group of survivors wrote to the department’s inspector general alleging that some victims’ names had not been adequately redacted while the names of people accused of participating in or facilitating abuse were concealed.

On January 30, the department said it had released more than 3 million pages, including more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. Blanche said the release meant the department was in compliance. More than 500 lawyers and others had worked on it, he said, reviewing more than 6 million pages — “two Eiffel Towers of pages” — and the department continued to withhold documents depicting violence or covered by attorney-client privilege. The department also said in a statement that “notable individuals and politicians were not redacted in the release of any files.”

What is known, and what isn’t

It is worth being plain about what a document release can and cannot tell the public.

A name appearing in the files does not establish that its owner committed a crime, or knew about one. The material includes grand jury testimony, call logs, photographs and records that were previously public, and NPR reported that some of it contained “sensational and false claims about the president and others.” The files are an archive of an investigation, not a verdict.

At the same time, the dispute over completeness is real and unresolved. Survivors and lawmakers in both parties have said the release was incomplete or improperly redacted; the Justice Department says it has complied with the statute and that redactions were limited to protecting victims. Withholding violent material and privileged documents is a recognized category; whether every other withholding fits the law is what the survivors’ letter and the oversight fight are about. The politics are bipartisan in an unusual way: a Republican, Massie, and a Democrat, Khanna, forced the law, and Republicans including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stood with survivors outside the Capitol on the day of the vote.

Murphy cites a survey from last December in which 70 percent of Americans said the government was covering for powerful people in the Epstein files. His piece does not name the pollster, so treat the figure as a signal of mistrust rather than proof of a cover-up.

Epstein on the airwaves. Whatever the facts, the files have become an advertising genre. An NBC News analysis published October 23 reported that more than 500 ads about Jeffrey Epstein and pedophiles have run this election cycle, and Murphy notes that many come from Democrats “accusing Republican opponents of doing political favors for sex offenders.”

An evidence-first reader should hold two ideas at once. The partial first release, which satisfied neither party, gave candidates a real grievance, and that is why this issue cuts across party lines. But a campaign ad that links an opponent to Epstein is persuasion, not documentation. Where an ad rests on a vote or a donation, the vote or donation can be checked. Where it rests on innuendo, it should be treated as innuendo.

Data centers: from logistics to politics

The third subject is the one where voters have moved fastest. Murphy’s phrase for what happened is that “a story about logistics has become a story about corruption.”

Gallup’s first survey on the question, fielded March 2 to 18, found that 71 percent of Americans oppose building an AI data center in their local area and 48 percent oppose it strongly. Only about a quarter favored it. In the same survey, 53 percent opposed a nuclear power plant locally; opposition to nuclear plants has never topped 63 percent since Gallup began asking in 2001. Majorities of every major group opposed a local data center, including all party groups, though Democrats (56 percent) were more likely than independents (48 percent) or Republicans (39 percent) to be strongly opposed. Half of opponents cited excessive use of resources, including water and energy, and about one in five cited higher utility bills, living costs or the cost to taxpayers of building the centers. Supporters mostly cited jobs. Gallup concluded that overcoming the opposition “stands as a major hurdle in the expansion of AI computing.”

That opposition is a fact. The leap from not wanting one nearby to distrusting the government that approved it is the move campaigns are making, and secrecy helps them along. In Murphy’s words, “the opaque nests of shell companies and NDAs” have “heightened people’s suspicions that government is in thrall to powerful interests.” Public records back up the opacity point. In a July hearing, the Texas comptroller’s chief revenue estimator, Brad Reynolds, told state senators: “We don’t really know what’s going on. There’s a lot of deliberate secrecy involved in these developmental plans.”

Cooling equipment on a data center roof. Photo: Rsparks3 / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Texas: the tax break, the donors and the pause

Texas offers the clearest case study because the numbers are public. The state’s sales tax exemption for data centers dates to 2013, under then-Gov. Rick Perry, and was expanded in 2015. At the time, lawmakers estimated it would cost the state about $14.6 million over the 2014-15 budget period. Current projections for the 2028-29 period are roughly $3.3 billion, according to reporting on a Senate Finance Committee hearing by KUT and Texas Public Radio. Reynolds told the panel that “the early estimates are significantly too low to begin with”: nine qualifying projects were required to invest a combined $2.7 billion but ended up investing more than $9.1 billion. The comptroller’s office has certified 138 qualifying data centers but audited, or is auditing, only about 20, and several of those were found out of compliance; one company was ordered to repay nearly $5.6 million. The program’s minimum is 20 permanent jobs, and Reynolds acknowledged that some companies have struggled to meet even that, which he said “tells you how little employment is really stemming from this.” Murphy’s article rounds the annual cost at “more than $1 billion a year” in ceded revenue.

Then there is the money. Citing the Texas Tribune, Murphy reports that “companies and individuals with ties to data centers have showered the governor with $9 million in contributions in his current campaign alone,” and that Elon Musk added $5 million in October. Abbott said last November that he wanted Texas to become an “epicenter of AI development,” the Tribune noted. Hinojosa has made the contributions central to her campaign; Abbott has plainly changed his position on the industry.

Abbott’s reversal came in steps, according to the Texas Tribune. In June he ordered ERCOT, the grid operator, and the Public Utility Commission to make data centers fully fund the electric infrastructure needed to serve them. On August 3 he announced a moratorium on new data centers connecting to the grid pending an audit of power use, water use, community impact, ownership and tax breaks. After as few as 28 percent of data centers responded to a state water-use survey, he told the Texas Water Development Board to penalize those that do not report. On September 21 he ordered the state environmental agency to stop issuing data center permits until the audits are done, writing: “Data centers must pay their own way, protect our grid and water.” The Tribune noted this appeared to close a gap for developers who build their own power generation to avoid the grid review. A Texas Tribune headline in August said President Trump had called Texas’s opposition to data centers a “mistake,” which shows the question has divided Republicans as well as the two parties.

Opposition is not only Democratic: Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a Republican who lost his primary this year, rallied outside the Capitol the day the Senate Finance Committee met, calling for a special session on data centers.

Hinojosa sees the order as a campaign result. “Most people understand that the pause is lifted November 4,” she told Murphy, the day after Election Day. Whether or not that prediction proves fair, the timeline is the story: a policy pitched as an economic-development triumph became, in one election year, something the governor felt obliged to pause. That is what a salient issue looks like, and, from the other angle, what responsiveness looks like. Both readings can be true.

Murphy describes the scale on the ground. Outside Amarillo, Hinojosa walked the site of what he calls one of the largest planned data center campuses in the country, a 7,570-acre complex named for Donald Trump, backed by Rick Perry and powered by four nuclear reactors. In Red Oak, south of Dallas, a town of about 20,000 that Abbott once called the “centerpiece” of Google’s investment in Texas, seven campuses in various stages of development cover more than a quarter of the town, and residents have organized to slow them.

Pharma money and the drug-price promise

The fourth theme, Big Pharma, is where the evidence is most plentiful and the reality more complicated than either side’s talking points. According to an analysis by OpenSecrets, the 17 pharmaceutical companies anchoring the Trump administration’s TrumpRx program spent nearly $134 million on federal lobbying in 2025, up almost 23 percent from $109 million the year before and faster than the industry’s 15 percent increase. Across the pharmaceutical and health products industry, 2025 lobbying set a record of $457.3 million. The industry’s main trade group, PhRMA, spent a record $38.2 million that year, trailing only the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Realtors, and lobbied on 73 separate bills. Spending in the first quarter of 2026 topped $131 million industry-wide, up 5.7 percent. Patients for Affordable Drugs, an advocacy group, reported, citing public disclosures, that PhRMA alone spent $12.2 million in that quarter.

OpenSecrets is careful to add a limit: lobbying disclosures do not say whether a company supported or opposed a bill, or how much of its spending went to any one issue. Spending is a signal of effort, not proof of outcome.

The administration’s “most favored nation” strategy, which links prices to lower prices abroad, has produced voluntary company-by-company agreements. TrumpRx launched in February. According to OpenSecrets, participating drugmakers received exemptions from new tariffs in exchange: an April 2 presidential proclamation imposed a 100 percent tariff on imported patented drugs from countries without a qualifying security agreement, but carved out companies that sign most-favored-nation and onshoring deals, who pay 0 percent through January 20, 2029, “a concession potentially worth billions.” The terms of the deals remain largely confidential, and Senate Democrats have introduced legislation to require disclosure, according to Patients for Affordable Drugs, summarizing Axios reporting.

The two companies whose lobbying rose most sharply were Bristol Myers Squibb, up 84 percent to more than $10 million, and AstraZeneca, up more than 55 percent to nearly $5.8 million. OpenSecrets notes that both sell products that saw deep price cuts: Eliquis, subject to a 56 percent negotiated discount for Medicare Part D enrollees, and Farxiga, whose negotiated price was cut 68 percent under the Inflation Reduction Act. Companies facing price cuts lobby harder, and lobbying has not stopped the cuts; both can be true.

The clearest congressional action is on pharmacy benefit managers. On February 3, the House passed, 217 to 214, a more than $1 trillion spending package that ended a partial government shutdown, with 21 Democrats joining Republicans; Trump signed it that day. It contained what the law firm Mintz called a “far-reaching” package of pharmacy benefit manager reforms. Beginning in 2028-29, PBMs serving commercial health plans must pass 100 percent of manufacturer rebates through to their plan clients, and PBMs in Medicare Part D must be paid through flat bona fide service fees rather than compensation tied to drug prices and rebates. It rode on a must-pass funding bill, and its effects will not arrive until 2028. Separately, Sens. Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, and Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate whether drugmakers’ coupons steer patients toward higher-cost brands over generics, according to Patients for Affordable Drugs.

Murphy reports that a battleground candidate “will campaign against Big Pharma” as a matter of course. The record offers a basis for that stance (record lobbying, confidential deals, tariff exemptions) and a basis for caution: the main congressional reform is a law that takes effect only in 2028, and the price deals are voluntary.

The Supreme Court building, home of the 2010 Citizens United ruling. Photo: 颐园居 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Corporate money: $737 million

Overlaying all of this is the volume of money. A press release from the consumer group Public Citizen, distributed by Common Dreams on October 29, says corporate political spending in the 2026 midterms has reached approximately $737 million, a 60 percent increase over what was spent in the 2024 presidential election, based on newly filed federal campaign finance data. Public Citizen says that is 40 percent of the $1.8 billion corporations have spent on federal elections since the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling, which allowed unlimited independent political spending by corporations.

According to the group, cryptocurrency, online betting and Big Tech interests, including companies involved in AI and data centers, contributed $391 million, more than half of the total, and Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC has received 19 percent of reported corporate giving. The same release lists the history: $12.8 million in the 2010 cycle, $84.9 million in 2012 and $117.9 million in 2016.

These are an advocacy group’s calculations from filings, and Public Citizen is open about its goal, a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. Its co-president, Robert Weissman, said corporations are “spending to buy influence, determine outcomes and shape policy.” Whether that is right or an overstatement is the central argument in campaign finance law. The numbers themselves show that the sectors with the most at stake in data-center permits, crypto rules and AI policy are among the biggest spenders this cycle.

The family-business question: Ossoff, Sand and the Trump sons

Two of Murphy’s candidates illustrate how the argument is being localized.

Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, whom Murphy describes as a star of the Democratic Party this cycle, has turned his stump speeches into what Murphy calls “little mini episodes of Frontline.” His signature story, in a May 31 speech, goes like this: the president of Kazakhstan called Donald Trump last September about tungsten mining rights; the next month, Ossoff says, “Eric and Don Jr get a stake in the American company pursuing the mining deal”; six days later Kazakhstan announced the company would get “the largest known undeveloped tungsten resource in the world”; and the U.S. government “sets aside 1.6 billion of your tax dollars” to finance it. He calls the president’s sons “Prince Eric and Prince Don.”

That is a senator’s characterization. The underlying reporting comes from the New York Times, which Mother Jones summarized. According to that account, the deal with Kaz Resources was signed November 6, without disclosing the involvement of the Trump and Lutnick families; the sons of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are also tied to the company; and at least 14 companies affiliated with one or both families are working with the federal government on critical mining deals. The Times’s reporters wrote that the sons were “doing business with partners in a deal that their fathers were negotiating.” The company’s chief executive, Pini Althaus, responded that “I can see how the optics might be disturbing to some people,” adding that the project “goes way beyond any one president.”

Neither Ossoff’s speech nor the reporting as Mother Jones summarizes it alleges a crime. The argument is about conflict of interest and appearance, the same category stock trading falls into, which is why the two subjects rhyme.

Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, official portrait. Photo: U.S. Senate Photographic Studio / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

In Iowa, Rob Sand’s version is less about national scandal than neighborliness. Murphy writes that the Democratic candidate for governor, the state auditor, says he is running partly because Republicans limited his ability to find misspent tax dollars. In June, at a small county history museum, Murphy watched the museum’s director tell him about an embezzlement case in her town of 88 people that the auditor’s office had helped clean up. She had understood the case well, Murphy notes: she was the new mayor. National polls miss this: for many voters, corruption is a specific thing that happened in a specific place.

Rob Sand, Democratic candidate for governor of Iowa. Photo: Rob Sand for Iowa / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

What “corruption politics” can and can’t deliver

It would be easy to end with a verdict: that corruption will decide the midterms, or that it is a convenient label for a party out of power. The evidence supports neither. It supports something narrower.

The public mood is real and historically unusual: record-high perceived corruption in Gallup’s trend, a Fox poll in which corruption outranks inflation as a worry, and bipartisan support for rules that the House and Senate have each declined to enact. But there is a gap between mood and priority, since the economy, health care and Iran still top the list of issues that matter most to the vote. And the strongest versions of the argument attach to checkable facts. A tax break whose projected cost grew from $14.6 million to $3.3 billion is a fact. A stock-trading bill that lets members keep and sell their portfolios is a fact. A lobbying total is a fact. An ad that implies an opponent is a predator is, absent evidence, not.

The argument also bites in both directions. Republicans can say, accurately, that the House passed a stock-trading bill and Senate Democrats blocked it. Democrats can say, accurately, that the bill left the president out, kept existing holdings intact and carried a voting-rules rider. The Epstein law passed because members of both parties forced it. Data-center skepticism spans party lines. And the PBM reforms cleared Congress with votes from both parties.

The practical test comes after November 3. The stock-trading bills lapse with this Congress, and a new one will have to start over; Murphy notes that Democrats are promising investigations of the administration if they win control. Candidates who ran against corruption will be measured by whether they pass the ban they promised, including the parts that apply to their own party’s leaders and, if they win, to themselves. Voters are telling pollsters they think the system is rigged. If that belief is wrong, the cure is transparency; if it is right, it is law. Either way it takes something campaign ads cannot supply: a vote, taken on the record, after the ads are over.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead illustration: Rob Dobi / Mother Jones.

U.S. Capitol: Noclip, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

New York Stock Exchange: Donatingpictures, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Supreme Court: 颐园居, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Texas State Capitol: LoneStarMike, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0.

Data center roof: Rsparks3, Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Jon Ossoff portrait: U.S. Senate Photographic Studio, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Rob Sand: Rob Sand for Iowa, Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.