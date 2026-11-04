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Josie Esquivel's avatar
Josie Esquivel
7h

They're not smart or clever, they just have all the Ror Cohns in the World working for them.

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黑猴王 (Black Monkey King)'s avatar
黑猴王 (Black Monkey King)
2h

The USA is one fucked up corruption-nation. Undeniably correct, yet that these modern-day most richest criminal #EpsteinClass ai-surveillance robber-barons can not be allowed to just walk away with all the global stolen wealth and all the damage they continue do to Democracy and People everywhere.

There simply is no return to your Kumbaya NRA-Kkk-QANON-killer-cops-funding bs-politics as usual Americanos,

it’s overtime that time your never-learning deranged wannabe christo fascist US nation + genocide Israel and a your other crazy theocratic allies PAY the most heftiest Reparations surpassing all of that of Germany for their past similarly most ruthless Nazi system‼️

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