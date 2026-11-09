Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, in a composite image published with Al Jazeera’s results story. Photo: Reuters / Al Jazeera.

On Tuesday, October 27, about 5.7 million Israelis voted in the country’s first election since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023 and the wars that followed. By Thursday, with the count essentially finished, the result was a tie of the most uncomfortable kind. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties had lost its majority. The opposition bloc led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot had not won one either. Between them stood 19 seats won by two parties that represent Israel’s Palestinian citizens, the largest haul those parties have ever had, and Netanyahu and most leaders of the Jewish-led opposition had said before the vote that they would not govern with them.

This piece explains what that sentence means: the numbers, the machinery that now starts to turn, what the result does to Netanyahu, why the opposition is split, what Palestinian citizens of Israel are demanding, and how Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, who had no vote, read it. Where sources disagree we say so, and where a claim comes from one side we attribute it. Every figure is provisional until the Central Elections Committee certifies the results, which Reuters reports is due on November 4.

The Knesset, Israel’s 120-seat parliament, in Jerusalem. Photo: Clema12 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The count: 53, 48 and 19

Israel elects its parliament, the Knesset, by pure proportional representation. Voters pick a party list, not a candidate, and the 120 seats are divided according to each list’s share of the national vote. A party must clear a 3.25 percent threshold to win any seats at all, which is why small parties merge before every election. A governing majority needs 61 seats. No party in Israel’s history has ever won that many on its own.

The Central Elections Committee’s final count, published on October 29-30 and reported by the Times of Israel, puts Netanyahu’s bloc at 53 seats. Likud is the largest single party with 27. United Torah Judaism and Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit have seven each, Shas has six, and Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party has six. The opposition bloc totals 48: Eisenkot’s new Yashar party with 21, the Together list (known in Hebrew as B’Yachad) led by former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid with 12, Yair Golan’s Democrats with eight, and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu with seven. The remaining 19 seats belong to the Arab-led lists. Al Jazeera, citing Haaretz, reports the same 53-48-19 split with more than 99 percent of ballots tallied, and Fox News and CNN carry matching numbers.

Provisional seat totals. Sources: Jerusalem Post, CNN, Fox News. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The arithmetic is stark. Netanyahu’s 53 is eight short of 61, and Eisenkot’s 48 is thirteen short. Add the Arab lists to Eisenkot’s bloc and you reach 67, the number Yair Golan keeps citing. Another route on paper: Shas and United Torah Judaism hold 13 of Netanyahu’s 53 seats, and those 13 plus Eisenkot’s 48 would make exactly 61. Fox News, working from earlier figures, put the two parties at 14 and the total at 62.

Some details moved during the count. The two Arab-led lists are the Joint List, an alliance of Hadash, Ta’al and Balad, and Ra’am, also called the United Arab List. In the final count the Joint List won 11 seats and Ra’am eight, for a combined 19; some early tallies, including the Jerusalem Post’s on October 28, had shown 12 and seven. The size of Netanyahu’s loss also depends on the baseline: CNN and the Associated Press say his outgoing coalition peaked at 68 seats, while Al Jazeera’s explainer says it held 60 when parliament dissolved in July.

The last ballots counted explain why results kept moving. Soldiers, hospital patients, prisoners and diplomats vote in “double envelopes,” an anonymous inner ballot sealed inside an outer envelope carrying the voter’s details, so officials can check nobody voted twice. CNN reported that up to 650,000 such ballots were expected, up from 460,000 in 2022, largely because of deployed reservists. Early exit polls on Tuesday night suggested the opposition was ahead; the count turned toward Netanyahu overnight.

A soldier votes at a military polling station in the 2022 election, using the envelope system described above. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

How a government actually gets made

Winning the most seats does not by itself make anyone prime minister. The process now runs through the president, Isaac Herzog, whose role the New York Times calls mostly symbolic.

Under the Basic Law: The Government, the president must assign the task of forming a government to a Knesset member within seven days of the official results being published. Before choosing, he consults the parties’ representatives. CNN stresses that the pick is not automatically the leader of the largest party but whoever he judges likeliest to assemble 61 votes. That person has 28 days, and the president may add up to 14 more, six weeks in all, the figure Reuters and Al Jazeera use. If the first candidate fails, the president can give the job to another member for another 28 days, with no extension (he must do so within three days).

After that, according to a 2019 analysis by the Israel Democracy Institute, comes a 21-day window in which at least 61 members of the Knesset can sign a request that the president give the task to any one member. The New York Times, in a guide republished by the Boston Globe, describes that last member as getting 14 days. If everything fails, the Knesset is deemed to have dissolved itself, an election is held on the last Tuesday before 90 days have passed, and the existing government stays on as caretaker. Netanyahu remains prime minister throughout.

Two features matter more than the deadlines. First, a government need not formally have 61 votes. The Boston Globe, quoting the Times, says the law allows a minority government if more members vote for it than against, though post-election governments have “almost always” had at least 61. That opens a path in which Arab parties support a government without joining it. Second, the president has more discretion than the rules suggest. The Jerusalem Post reported in September that Herzog said “I have a wide set of tools; the discretion is broad,” and recalled that President Rivlin tried to broker a Netanyahu-Gantz unity deal in 2019.

Herzog has repeated his aim since the vote. “We must do everything we can, certainly after yesterday, to avoid another round of elections,” he told reporters on Wednesday, according to CNN, adding that he expects everyone who comes to see him to bring “an open mind.”

President Isaac Herzog, who will consult every party before deciding who gets the first chance to form a government. Photo: Avi Ohayon / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

On the legal limits, the Central Elections Committee is due to hand Herzog the certified results on November 4, and the new Knesset is to be sworn in on November 10. Herzog has seven days from publication, so until about November 11, to name a candidate, though he can act sooner. If he uses all seven days, the first candidate’s 28 days would run to about December 9 and the full six weeks to about December 23. Those are the latest possible dates, and they are our arithmetic, not an official schedule; the Boston Globe guide notes that governments have historically taken 20 to 100 days to form. Israel has been here before. Al Jazeera counts this as the sixth national vote since 2019, a run that began with a tie between Likud and Blue and White.

Seat counts as given in Al Jazeera’s explainer. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Netanyahu: wounded, not finished

By any normal standard, the numbers are a defeat for the prime minister. His bloc lost 10 to 15 seats depending on the baseline, and the election was widely treated as a referendum on him. The AP described voters as “disappointed in his alliance with the far-right and angry over draft exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews.” Netanyahu is also the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime. Reuters notes that the case, in which he denies bribery, fraud and breach of trust, has run since 2020. The Irish Times reports that he blames a “witch hunt” by political opponents, law enforcement, the judiciary and the media. The AP adds that he faces an international arrest warrant over alleged crimes against humanity in Gaza, which he denies.

Yet he is not beaten. Likud remains the biggest party and his bloc is larger than Eisenkot’s. Ofer Shelah, a former lawmaker now at the Institute for National Security Studies, told CNN that once the Netanyahu bloc was “at least five seats bigger than the Eisenkot bloc,” an opposition government looked ruled out to him, leaving a unity government under Netanyahu or another election. Haaretz’s editor-in-chief Aluf Benn called it “a big dilemma” for Eisenkot.

Netanyahu’s message was combative from election night. In remarks carried by the AP, he said “We must establish a strong, right-wing, nationalist government” and “We must not endanger Israel and establish a government that relies on anti-Zionist Arab parties.” CNN reports that he claimed his bloc had the support of a “decisive majority among the Zionist and Jewish public.” The phrase measures his support against the Jewish public alone, which is the logic behind his refusal to count Arab parties at all. Finance Minister Smotrich had urged right-wing voters on election day to “not despair” and warned of a “dangerous left-wing government,” according to Al Jazeera.

The AP summarizes the pro-Netanyahu case as that of a “steady hand” and “consummate statesman” who led the country through “a war of redemption” and is protecting its security and Jewish identity against international pressure and liberal elites. That is how his base sees him, and it explains why 53 seats is still a lot. His detractors, the AP continues, see a polarizing leader who prolonged the war and hostage crisis for political reasons and is weakening the judiciary. Neither story carried the day, and that is itself the result.

There is also his trial, and a possible way out. Netanyahu submitted a pardon request to Herzog in November 2025, Reuters reported in April, and while the president can pardon convicts, “there is no precedent for issuing a pardon mid-trial.” Herzog said in April he would consider the request only after trying to arrange a plea deal. In September, the Jerusalem Post reported that Herzog called his pardon deliberations “solely substantive,” that Netanyahu had not answered the mediation offer, and that political figures were raising the idea that a pardon could become part of a unity compromise. Sources close to Herzog declined to engage with that. We are reporting that it is being discussed, not that it is planned, but it is why the trial and the coalition talks are now hard to separate.

“Stolen” votes and a Shin Bet inquiry

The week’s most volatile story is Likud’s attack on the legitimacy of the Arab vote. The claims have moved quickly, so here is what is established and what is not.

On Wednesday, CNN reports, Likud accused the two Arab parties of “stealing” the election through alleged voter fraud. CNN reports that the Central Elections Committee received about 10,000 reports of suspected integrity incidents, all of which it said were reviewed and closed. On Thursday the story shifted to foreign money. Channel 12 reported that large sums originating in Qatar might have been transferred to boost turnout in Arab communities, and that Shin Bet director David Zini had passed intelligence about suspected foreign interference to Justice Noam Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee. Sohlberg wrote to the agency asking it to look into the matter and report within a week. According to Fox News, his letter did not name Qatar; the identification came from the Channel 12 report.

Here is what is established. A judge asked the Shin Bet to investigate. The Shin Bet said it is doing so, that the intelligence did not originate with any political party, and that the probe “does not cast aspersions on or accuse an entire sector that went out to vote democratically and lawfully.” Here is what is not. Fox News writes that the allegations “have not been independently substantiated” and that investigators have not yet established whether any foreign financing occurred, still less any election crime. The acting director general of the Central Elections Committee wrote that “to the best of our knowledge, there is no basis for allegations of systematic violations of election integrity.” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, denied any role and said Doha “should not be used as a scapegoat.” Democracy Now! reports that Netanyahu has accused Arab parties of stealing the election “while providing no evidence.”

Likud’s statement on Thursday went further than the investigators have. It said no Zionist party should cooperate with Ra’am and the Joint List or “replace the Knesset speaker using votes bought with cash.” The assertion that seats were purchased has not been established, Fox notes. Haaretz political reporter Hauser Tov wrote that the statement revealed Likud’s immediate aim: keeping the opposition from using a majority to replace Speaker Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu ally. Journalist Amir Tibon wrote that the deeper worry was a state commission of inquiry into October 7. Eisenkot said “Foreign involvement in Israel is unacceptable and profoundly serious,” and urged the Shin Bet to pursue it fully, while accusing Netanyahu of an “illegitimate influence operation” to delay the results. Commentator Amit Segal thought it extremely unlikely that the whole election would be invalidated. Right-wing media, Mondoweiss notes, have taken to calling the affair “Ra’amgate.” That is a name, not a finding.

The opposition: a majority on paper

Netanyahu’s weakness is real, but so is the opposition’s problem, and it begins with who Gadi Eisenkot is. Reuters’ profile describes a “reserved, media-shy” former chief of staff, the son of Moroccan immigrants, who would be Israel’s first prime minister from the Mizrahi community. His son and two nephews were killed fighting in Gaza. He joined Netanyahu’s wartime cabinet as an observer and left after eight months, criticizing the prime minister’s leadership. He founded Yashar, meaning “straight,” in 2025.

Reuters is clear that he offers “a break with Netanyahu’s leadership and far-right allies, but not with the hawkish security views that have hardened since October 7.” He opposes Palestinian statehood, telling Channel 7 that “two states for two peoples is a mistake.” According to the Jerusalem Post, he pledged earlier this month to destroy Hamas’s military wing and dismantle its leadership within 18 months. He favors Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank so long as it is “legal,” opposes the E1 plan that would split the territory, and criticizes settler violence. He cites the Dahiyeh doctrine, answering attacks with overwhelming force even against civilian infrastructure, which he used in the 2006 Lebanon war; Reuters adds that a UN official at the time said it breached humanitarian law. At home, his central pledge is a universal draft ending blanket exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, though the Jerusalem Post notes his plan would allow a Torah-study exemption for three percent of each cohort.

Gadi Eisenkot, former chief of staff and leader of the Yashar party. Photo: Yahav Trudler (Yahav Studio) / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

That profile explains both the opposition’s strength and its bind. Voters who wanted Netanyahu out had a candidate hawkish enough to trust. But the bloc around him is a coalition of rivals: Bennett, a former prime minister from the religious-nationalist right, and Lapid, a secular centrist, on the Together list; Liberman’s right-wing Yisrael Beytenu; and Golan’s Democrats, formed from the merger of Labor and Meretz. Their shared ground, as AP describes it, is improving Israel’s international standing, drafting the ultra-Orthodox and strengthening judicial independence. They do not share a view on the Arab parties.

Eisenkot’s own position is in his words. Reuters quoted him in a podcast this month: “I will not align myself with any Arab party.” Reuters reports that he says none of the Arab-led parties accepts his four core principles, which include destroying or dismantling Israel’s enemies. After the vote he described his task on X as “forming a Zionist government committed to military conscription.” Al Jazeera, citing the Times of Israel, reports he would consider any party that recognizes Israel as a “Jewish and democratic state” and commits to national service, without saying whether Ra’am would qualify. The AP says he “has left the door open to partnering with Arab parties under certain conditions.”

Bennett has hardened. Al Jazeera notes that he apologized in May for having governed with Ra’am in 2021 and now says he wants only “Zionist” parties in government. Liberman, according to Mondoweiss’s account of an October 19 post, said it was not possible to rely on members of Ra’am and the Joint List who, in his words, define Hamas as a charity. That is an opponent’s claim about those parties, not an established fact. Golan is the opposite. “Netanyahu lost. I know how to count to 120,” he said on Wednesday, according to the Jerusalem Post, when the opposition including Arab parties stood at 65 seats against the right’s 55. By Thursday the count was 67 against 53. He called on his partners to stop accepting what he called “Netanyahu’s racist division between Jewish votes and Arab votes.”

Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt. Quote as reported by the Jerusalem Post, October 28, 2026.

The result is that the opposition has a mathematical route and a political wall. The Israel Democracy Institute’s Amichai Cohen, speaking to CNN, said he did not think there was “a wide gap between (Gadi) Eisenkot and Netanyahu on the specifics,” and that Eisenkot would not “suddenly become Yitzhak Rabin” and go for a peace deal. Palestinian and left critics go further. Omar, writing for Mondoweiss, calls the opposition “better management of the same system,” and warns that a government without Netanyahu would mostly make Israel easier for Western capitals to support. That is a sharp reading from one side. The record does show a real range inside the bloc, from Golan’s demand for Arab partnership to Bennett’s refusal, but no bloc-wide change in policy toward Palestinians.

The Arab vote: record turnout, closed doors

The surprise of the night belonged to Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up roughly a fifth of the population. Their parties won 19 seats, up from 10 in the outgoing Knesset, according to Ynet. Al Jazeera, citing Israel’s Channel 12, reports that turnout in the Arab community reached about 80 percent, five points above the 1999 record. Fox News, citing the Israel Democracy Institute, gives Arab turnout in 2022 as 53.2 percent. Reuters, a week before the vote, quoted a pollster who put the 2022 figure at 56 percent. So the exact jump is uncertain, and the 80 percent figure is preliminary, but every source agrees it was a very large rise.

Ynet’s reporting shows the increase on the ground. In Umm al-Fahm, home of Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen, turnout had reached 70.1 percent by 8 p.m., against 38.3 percent in 2022. At the same hour Rahat stood at 79.8 percent against 60.6, Tayibe at 74.3 against 57.7, and Nazareth at 70 against 48.3.

Umm al-Fahm, where Ynet reported turnout rising from 38.3 percent in 2022 to 70.1 percent by 8 p.m. this year. Photo: Moataz Egbaria / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Why they turned out is a matter of interpretation. Palestinian leaders framed it as a deliberate use of political power. “We are the people who sent Ben-Gvir home,” Jabareen said on election night, in comments Democracy Now! broadcast. Ra’am’s leader Mansour Abbas told supporters, “We are here, we are not on the sidelines.” In another clip Democracy Now! aired, Jabareen said “Our power in the Knesset is very decisive, is very crucial,” and that the alliance wants to use it to help remove Netanyahu’s government.

Mondoweiss’s Abdaljawad Omar reads the same turnout more darkly, as a protest vote driven by hope for “modest relief” and “a desperate attempt” at a less violent version of the existing order, with crime in Arab towns a central grievance. Reuters’s pre-election reporting supports the practical part: it described Arab voters as frustrated with demonization by the right and with crime, and noted that Smotrich had proposed a plan to “Judaize” areas of the north and south where most Arabs live. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a complaint on election day about delays in at least 18 communities and asked the committee to investigate whether they were deliberate; Al Jazeera, which reported it, gives no finding.

Arab candidates also had to fight to get on the ballot. Al Jazeera reports that on September 23 the Central Elections Committee, whose members come from the Knesset’s parties, voted to disqualify both Ra’am and the Joint List after petitions from Likud and Otzma Yehudit. The Supreme Court unanimously overturned the bans on October 2. Balad’s leader Sami Abu Shehadeh, facing disqualification over an article about October 7, withdrew after the court signalled it would likely uphold it. Hadash’s Ofer Cassif, a Jewish member of the alliance, called the ruling in his favor “a political decision far more than a judicial one.”

Ahmad Tibi, who leads the Joint List’s faction in the Knesset. Photo: Nati Shohat / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What the Arab parties want is specific. Ahmad Tibi, who leads the Joint List’s faction, told CNN the alliance does not seek to join an Eisenkot government or to hold ministries. “If they want us to help, we will be there in order to help,” he said, and urged Eisenkot to “be brave.” The conditions, as CNN reports them, are a commitment to fighting crime in Arab communities and halting the demolition of Bedouin homes. Al Jazeera adds that the Joint List has described a “safety net,” under which it would not vote against a government in a confidence vote even if it did not join it. Tibi told Reuters the Joint List would also vote for an official commission of inquiry into October 7. Ra’am is more willing to join a cabinet. Abbas, who in 2021 became the first Arab party leader to join an Israeli government, has given the number two slot on his list to Yoav Segalovitz, a Jewish former police official, Reuters reports.

The obstacle, as every outlet notes, is on the Jewish side. Likud’s campaign used slogans including “There is no Gadi without [Ahmad] Tibi,” which Al Jazeera reports, and, according to Reuters, doctored images and AI-generated videos showing opponents embracing Arab leaders. Ynet says Netanyahu’s central slogan was “Right or Palestine.” On election night, Netanyahu called any alliance with the Arab parties unacceptable. The AP reports he dismissed it as “treasonous.” Eisenkot, for his part, says the problem is the parties’ positions rather than their citizens’ identity.

Palestinian analysts reject that distinction. Honaida Ghanam, of the Palestinian Forum for Israeli Studies in Ramallah, told Al Jazeera that the veto against the parties is “rooted in a racist structure.” Palestinian analyst Ahmed Najar says Eisenkot “has imposed loyalty tests on Arab parties,” and that the obstacle is “neither constitutional nor practical but ideological.” Rashid Khalidi, the Columbia historian, told Democracy Now! the Arab parties “have done better than they ever did before,” and that the issue is “a deeply seated racism.” Tariq Ali, speaking on the same program, said Palestinians were being treated as “an invisible people.” Mondoweiss’s Qassam Muaddi makes the point in his headline: Palestinian citizens, he argues, have been given no seat at the table. Daniel Shek, a former Israeli ambassador, offered a different emphasis, telling Al Jazeera the surge was “probably the most important phenomenon of this election” and that Israeli politics can no longer disregard so large a share of the electorate. Chatham House’s Yossi Mekelberg said earlier this month that “Netanyahu would work with Ra’am in a heartbeat, if it meant staying in power.” That is an analyst’s judgment, but CNN and Ynet both note that Netanyahu himself negotiated with Abbas after the 2021 election.

What it means for Gaza and the occupied territories

The Palestinians most affected by this election could not vote in it. Al Jazeera’s explainer estimates that about three million adult Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem have no say in the government that controls their borders, movement and legal status, while adult settlers living in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem do. Democracy Now! made the same point.

The facts on the ground have not paused for the count. Reuters reports that Israeli forces kill Palestinians in Gaza almost daily, despite a ceasefire that followed US President Donald Trump’s plan a year ago, and that Israel still occupies more than half the territory. Gaza’s health officials put the death toll since October 2023 at about 74,000. That figure comes from the Gaza authorities, and CNN and Reuters both report it. Reuters adds that a UN inquiry concluded that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, a finding Israel rejects. Democracy Now!’s Thursday headlines report an Israeli strike on a government ministry building in al-Mawasi that killed four people, and that about 1,500 Palestinians have been killed since the October ceasefire. In the West Bank, the same bulletin reports that armed settlers beat a US journalist and two activists, and TRT and Mondoweiss headlines this week describe a continuing Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Hebron.

So how do Palestinians read the outcome? The sample is small and comes mostly from regional outlets. Al Jazeera interviewed displaced people in Gaza before the vote. Some hoped Netanyahu would lose. Mohammed Eliyan, displaced from Jabalia, expects no major shift but said “we hope someone else might be less harsh than Netanyahu.” Islam Salem said that even with new faces the strategy would remain. CNN spoke to three people in central Gaza. Ahed Ferwana said the Israeli parties on both sides agree there will be no independent Palestinian state, and said Eisenkot had recently said he might return to war in Gaza because, as Ferwana put it, there is no quicker option. Musa Ubeid said the two camps were “two sides of the same coin.” Hamas’s political chief Khalil al-Hayya, in an interview in September carried by TRT and the AFP, said Palestinians “have suffered at the hands of all Israeli parties” and rejected the idea that their blood should be “material” for Israeli elections. Hamas is a party to the conflict, and its views are included here as the group’s own position, not as a neutral assessment.

On policy, the evidence supports the cautious readings more than the optimistic ones. Netanyahu has vowed not to withdraw from Gaza and, according to Reuters, rejected a Trump-backed plan in July in which Hamas agreed to disarm in return for gradual Israeli withdrawal, insisting that disarmament must come first. Eisenkot’s stated approach, per the Jerusalem Post, combines replacing Hamas with an Israeli security corridor and incremental reconstruction. Reuters reports that he supports Israeli “overriding security responsibility” between the river and the sea. Neither is offering Palestinians a state. The differences that exist are real but of degree: tone, tactics, the settlers’ role, the rule of law inside Israel, and, with Eisenkot, a stated plan to return Civil Administration responsibilities in the West Bank to military coordination.

The question of Iran hangs over the whole picture. Netanyahu said in his election-night remarks, as Democracy Now! translated them, that Israel faces “a singular historical opportunity, together with our partner, President Trump, to remove the existential threat of Iran once and for all.” Trump, who endorsed Netanyahu before the vote, posted afterward that the endorsement turned the tide, in a message Democracy Now! quoted, and told Axios, “I will take a look” when asked about brokering a Netanyahu-led unity government. An Irish Times headline this week reads “Israeli election deadlock leaves door open to fresh Iran strikes”; we have seen only the headline. Mondoweiss’s Qassam Muaddi lays out a scenario in which Netanyahu uses his caretaker period to start a new Iran war and pressure the opposition into a wartime unity government. That is one writer’s forecast, citing media reports we could not verify. What can be said is that Eisenkot used his election-night speech, in Mondoweiss’s account, to remind security forces that Netanyahu now heads an interim cabinet.

Two readings of one result

Most of the commentary falls into one of two readings.

The first, voiced by the Israeli opposition and by analysts such as Chatham House’s Mekelberg, is that voters rebuked Netanyahu, turned out in record numbers, and left the country with a real but fragile chance at a different government. Eisenkot said the public had “decided in favor of change.” Herzog called the turnout, about 78 percent and the highest since 1999, “a badge of honor for Israeli society.” On this reading, the deadlock tests whether a Zionist opposition can overcome its own taboos and accept the Arab parties’ offer of outside support. Golan’s position, and Tibi’s, fit this frame.

The second, voiced by Palestinian analysts and by Mondoweiss, Khalidi and Ali, is that the result confirms a deeper pattern: that Israeli politics is organized around a Jewish majority’s consent, that the opposition and the government differ mainly over Jewish citizens’ concerns, and that the Palestinians who turned out in record numbers are the ones being told their votes cannot be used. Khalidi, on Democracy Now!, says neither coalition seems willing to change anything fundamental “except things that deal with, essentially, Jewish citizens,” and sees both committed to the continuation of the war on Gaza. Jonathan Ofir, writing in Mondoweiss, argues that the campaign debate over October 7 has been confined to Zionist premises, and that any outside change will have to come through pressure from abroad. Omar says Israel’s liberals differ from the right “only in rhetorical strategy.” Those are strong claims, written by advocates for the Palestinian cause who describe the war and the state in terms of genocide and apartheid, terms the Israeli government rejects.

Tariq Ali (left) and Rashid Khalidi, co-authors of The Neck and the Sword, on Democracy Now!. Image: Democracy Now!.

Where do they meet the facts? Reuters and Al Jazeera agree that the largest opposition party opposes Palestinian statehood and wants Hamas’s military capability destroyed, and that the Jewish parties that could unseat Netanyahu are mostly unwilling to share power with the Arab parties. But the first reading is right that the election was not a formality: the right lost its majority, a record Arab electorate showed up, and the Supreme Court refused to disqualify the Arab lists. The second is right that none of this has yet changed anything for a Palestinian in Gaza. Both can be true at once.

Prime Minister Netanyahu in the Knesset, in a photo Mondoweiss captions as the swearing-in of the 37th government. Photo: Israel National Photo Collection, via Mondoweiss.

The paths from here

There are five plausible routes, and each carries a cost.

A minority government of the opposition, backed from outside by the Arab parties. This is the route the numbers favor and the one Tibi and Abbas say they are ready for. It requires Eisenkot to rely on votes from parties he says he will not “align” with, and Bennett, Liberman and Lapid to accept it. It would also hand Netanyahu the line his campaign has run, that his opponents depend on Arab votes. Its prize, beyond removing Netanyahu, is control of the Knesset itself: Fox News and Al Jazeera note that the Arab parties’ support could allow the opposition to replace Speaker Ohana, and Ynet reports it could also advance legislation barring an indicted politician from serving as prime minister and a commission of inquiry into October 7.

An opposition government with ultra-Orthodox parties. On the final count the arithmetic is 13 seats from Shas and United Torah Judaism plus Eisenkot’s 48, which makes exactly 61 (Fox, using earlier numbers, had 62). But the central demand of Eisenkot’s platform, an end to blanket draft exemptions, is the thing those parties exist to defend. Al Jazeera reported that both parties broke with Likud last year over the draft, and the Jerusalem Post reported in September that some ultra-Orthodox factions would rather stay in opposition until it is settled. Golan has also called these parties non-Zionist, which sits awkwardly with a pledge to form a “Zionist government.”

A national unity government. CNN’s Shelah calls it the likelier outcome. Fox reports that associates of Trump have been sounding out Israeli figures about a coalition that would leave out Ben-Gvir, and that Trump said he would “take a look.” But Eisenkot has said repeatedly that he will not serve under Netanyahu, including in a rotation, and Netanyahu’s far-right partners have warned against being excluded. A unity government would leave Palestinian citizens, and the votes they cast, outside the room, as Mondoweiss notes. It is also the path a pardon or plea arrangement might ease, a possibility the Jerusalem Post reported political figures discussing.

Defections. Netanyahu could try to peel off individual lawmakers or one opposition party. CNN reports that all opposition parties ruled out cooperation during the campaign, and that those who have joined him in the past have often ended up weakened. He would need several defections to close an eight-seat gap.

A seventh election since 2019. If nothing works, Israel votes again, with Netanyahu as caretaker in the meantime. The AP says new elections could come early next year, and Reuters says 2027. That outcome is the one Herzog says he wants to prevent. It is also, as the AP notes, one where Netanyahu’s rhetoric against Arab parties “sets the stage for a potential new vote where the Israeli leader could make gains.”

What to watch next

Several signposts will tell us a good deal. One is the Shin Bet’s findings on the foreign-interference allegations, requested within a week: if it produces evidence, the politics change; if not, the episode will stand as a case of a claim launched before the facts existed. Another is the certification on November 4 and whom Herzog nominates first. A third is whether the pledge to act jointly that Al Jazeera says the opposition leaders signed before the vote survives its first test over the Arab parties. A fourth is any movement on the plea-deal or pardon track. And last is what happens in Gaza and the West Bank while Israelis bargain, since the war does not wait on a coalition. Netanyahu stays caretaker prime minister until a new government is sworn in.

There is a reasonable case that this is the most consequential Israeli election in decades. The AP described it as a struggle over the character of the state, and Chatham House’s Yossi Mekelberg called it a choice between a functioning democracy and one in name only. The result has not yet answered the question. For Netanyahu, it has taken away a majority without taking away the office. For the opposition, it has delivered the votes and withheld the unity. For Palestinian citizens of Israel, it has delivered the most power their parties have ever held and tested, again, whether power in the Knesset can ever become power in a government. And for the millions of Palestinians who live under Israeli control without a vote, it has changed, so far, nothing that they can feel.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Lead image: Reuters composite of Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, as published by Al Jazeera.

Knesset building: Clema12, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Soldier voting (2022): IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Isaac Herzog: Avi Ohayon, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Gadi Eisenkot: Yahav Trudler (Yahav Studio), Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Umm al-Fahm: Moataz Egbaria, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Ahmad Tibi: Nati Shohat, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Netanyahu in the Knesset: Israel National Photo Collection, as published by Mondoweiss.

Ali and Khalidi: Democracy Now! lead image.

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.