Israel has long sold itself to the world as the “Startup Nation” — a scrappy democracy that converts existential threat into economic triumph. That story is collapsing.

What is unfolding in late April 2026 is not a nation under pressure. It is a nation in the early stages of systemic breakdown, losing the slower, quieter war being fought in hospital waiting rooms, kitchen tables, protest squares, and ordinary bank accounts.

The Cost of Living Has Become Obscene

Start with the most basic measure of a society’s health: whether ordinary people can afford to live in it.

A new study from the Aaron Institute for Economic Policy at Reichman University, published April 29, 2026, found that Israel is now more expensive than the wealthiest countries in Europe — Austria, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden — by 21% for a basic household basket of goods and services.

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The researchers stress this is not a decree of fate, but that solutions remain far from implementation because of political pressures. Twenty years of compounding policy failure, supercharged by wartime disruption, has produced a country where ordinary citizens can no longer afford ordinary life.

The Credit Downgrade Spiral

The fiscal picture is grim and deteriorating. Moody’s has now downgraded Israel’s credit rating to its lowest level in history — from A2 to Baa1 — citing the intensity of fighting and the absence of any coherent exit strategy.

The agency warned that “with heightened security risks, we no longer expect a swift and strong economic recovery as in previous conflicts”, and that a delayed recovery will more persistently damage public finances.

A negative outlook remains. Meanwhile direct war costs have ballooned past NIS 250 billion ($67.6 billion) since October 7, and the government is burning money it does not have to fight a war it cannot finish.

The Brain Drain — and the Startup Myth

The technology sector is Israel’s economic lifeblood, accounting for roughly a fifth of GDP, more than half of all exports, and a quarter of state income tax revenues. It is also bleeding out.

Since October 2023, approximately 8,300 high-tech workers have relocated abroad, and the Israel Innovation Authority has confirmed that high-tech employment declined in 2024 for the first time in at least a decade. An economics professor at Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management put it plainly in a December 2025 investigation: “without the knowledge and expertise of the people driving high-tech innovation, academia, and healthcare, the economy will not be able to continue to prosper and everything will collapse.” That is not fringe pessimism. It is a mainstream economic warning from inside the system.

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At the startup level, the damage was savage. In the three months after October 7, Israeli startups raised less than in any quarter since 2017 — a steeper drop than either Europe or the United States. Around 15–20% of tech workers were drafted within the first month of the war, gutting engineering teams overnight.

The 2025 funding recovery is real but misleading: those headline numbers largely reflect established companies with global operations, not the younger startups most in need of capital.

Meanwhile, an estimated 69,000 Israelis left the country in 2025, a large proportion of them tech workers. The CEO of Check Point — former commander of Unit 8200 — has said publicly that the main threat to Israel’s high-tech sector is not AI or any foreign competitor: it is brain drain.

The Draft War: Social Fabric in Free Fall

On the evening of April 29, 2026, police deployed stun grenades and skunk spray against Haredi protesters blocking Jerusalem’s Chords Bridge over the military draft. The night before, Haredi extremists broke into the backyard of the Military Police commander’s home in Ashkelon while his family was inside. On the highway near Bnei Brak, protesters burned Israeli flags and screamed “we prefer to die as Haredim rather than live as IDF soldiers”.

The High Court of Justice, which has now sharply reprimanded police for refusing to arrest Haredi draft dodgers — with one justice declaring “there is no rule of law” — found that 75–80% of all draft dodgers are Haredi, yet enforcement is actually greater against non-Haredi evaders.

The government has failed to implement the court’s own rulings. This is not a policy dispute. It is a rupture in the social contract between citizens who bleed for the state and those the state has chosen not to ask.

The Suicides Nobody Wants to Count

Perhaps the most damning single statistic of late April 2026 is this: at least ten active-duty soldiers have taken their own lives since January, including six in April alone. Experts and soldiers cite canceled decompression programs, reduced mental health support in the field, and commanders who missed warning signs.

A Knesset report from January 2026 found that combat soldiers now account for 88% of military suicides — up from 42% before the war. The IDF’s own suicide prevention program, which had successfully reduced soldier suicides by 63%, was built for short conscript rotations — not for reservists fighting a prolonged, grinding war with no clear end.

The men and women rotating in and out of combat zones every few months have no real decompression window. As one former head of the IDF Mental Health Division told The Media Line: “We used to have a month in reserve duty a year. You had 11 months to come down. But now — three, four months twice a year — you don’t calm yourself. You’re stuck.”

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Israel also has fewer than 1,000 psychiatrists in the entire country, roughly a third of them past retirement age.

The public mental health system has been overwhelmed by over 435,000 people seeking treatment, with average wait times now stretching to 6.5 months for an initial intake.

Every indicator points in the same direction.

A 14% erosion in standard of living.

A first-ever decline in high-tech employment.

A credit rating at its lowest point in Israeli history.

A society at war with itself over who is required to sacrifice.

Soldiers dying by their own hand faster than the system can count them.

The “miracle” didn’t end with a bang. It is ending with the accumulated weight of twenty months of unresolved crisis pressing down on a society that was never designed to sustain it. The exhaustion is real. The fractures are structural. And the government’s response — quadrupling a PR budget to $730 million to tell the world everything is fine — is, in itself, the clearest possible signal that things are very much not.

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Sources: Globes / Aaron Institute · Times of Israel · Haaretz · The Jerusalem Post · The Media Line · Bloomberg · Israel Innovation Authority · Ctech / Calcalist

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