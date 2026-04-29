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Dr. Greg Ibendahl's avatar
Dr. Greg Ibendahl
7h

I think I would rather live in Israel than the surrounding countries. That may not be saying much though.

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BigAl's avatar
BigAl
3h

Just letting you know that the following links in your article are not what you intended:

"an estimated 69,000 Israelis left the country in 2025" - https://substack.com/redirect/18096ce1-5cc5-41d5-b409-b90bcaa3fa5e?j=eyJ1IjoiOWlmY3YifQ.xsjl05uqOQqKrGmqUcdTYz53RGyqSPNY5-qgGULXonM

And "the main threat to Israel’s high-tech sector is not AI or any foreign competitor: it is brain drain" - goes to same link as above.

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