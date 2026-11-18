Swipe through the story in seven slides.

The west front of the US Capitol. The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war; the Iran war has been fought for eight months without it voting to authorize one. Photo: Architect of the Capitol / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

On Wednesday, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut stood in front of an audience at the Middle East Institute in Washington and said the quiet part out loud. He had been briefed, he said, on the administration’s plan to restart the war on Iran. “You’ve heard a preview that it would be a short-duration plan,” Murphy said, according to Middle East Eye’s live blog. “I’ll just say this: their plan is insane.”

That one sentence makes the situation sound more settled than it is. So this piece separates three kinds of statements: what is on the record and checkable, what is reported by named outlets from anonymous sources, and what is claimed by parties with an obvious stake, whether a government, a militia’s spokesperson, or a media outlet with a point of view. Then it asks the question the Constitution makes unavoidable: if the president resumes a war that Congress never authorized, what can Congress actually do?

The short version is this. A large and visible military build-up is under way, and several major outlets report that US and Israeli planners have drawn up a campaign meant to last days, not months. The president has not, according to every report we found, made a final decision. Iran says it is ready and has threatened the Gulf. Saudi Arabia is already under missile and drone attack from Yemen. Congress has voted again and again to rein the war in and has changed nothing, and AP reported in mid-September that lawmakers were heading home to campaign, ahead of the vote the plan appears to be timed around.

Key dates in the Iran war and the post-election planning. Sources: AP via PBS, Reuters, Euronews, Wall Street Journal via Middle East Eye and Express Tribune, Wikipedia. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

What Murphy said, and what he did not

Start with what is actually on the record. Middle East Eye reported that Murphy, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations and Appropriations committees, spoke at an event organized by the Middle East Institute on Wednesday, October 28. The Institute’s own event listing describes it as a debrief on a trip Murphy made earlier this month to Qatar and Saudi Arabia, where he met the Qatari emir and the Saudi crown prince, and says the conversation would cover “what role Congress may play in foreign policy after the midterm elections.” The Institute says he was the first Democratic senator to visit the Gulf since the conflict began.

MEE quotes Murphy as saying the plan “will lead to devastating escalation and the likely destruction of our commitment to the rule of law.” Notice what the quoted passage contains and what it does not. It confirms that Murphy says he has been briefed and that he characterizes the plan as short-duration. It does not describe targets, timing, force levels or an end state. Those details come from other reporting, with the usual caveats of anonymous sourcing.

This is not Murphy’s first public warning in this war. In March, after a closed-door briefing, he told NPR that the war plan was “incoherent and incomplete,” and that military leadership had made clear in that briefing they were “not targeting nuclear sites” and “not seeking regime change,” even though the president was publicly describing both aims. Whether the plan has changed since is the sort of thing a senator, bound by classification rules, cannot tell the public. A politician from the opposing party calling a war plan insane is also, inevitably, a political statement days before an election. He may be sincere, and he is certainly not neutral.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), in his official Senate portrait (taken during the 113th Congress, so an older photograph). Photo: United States Senate / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Quote as reported by Middle East Eye. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

How we got here: from the Twelve-Day War to “Epic Fury”

To judge whether a “restart” is plausible you need the sequence so far. Where we lean on Wikipedia’s running chronology rather than a news report, we say so.

In June 2025, Israel attacked Iranian military and nuclear sites, beginning what became known as the Twelve-Day War. The United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on June 22, and Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire on June 24, according to Wikipedia’s summary. The IAEA’s board had voted to censure Iran just before the Israeli strikes, and Iran afterward suspended cooperation with the agency; in September 2025, European powers triggered the “snapback” mechanism and UN sanctions were reimposed, AP reported.

Then came 2026. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched what Washington called Operation Epic Fury. Wikipedia’s account of the war says the strikes began during negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and that the stated American rationale shifted, encompassing regime change, preventing a nuclear weapon, and the killing of protesters in Iran. In a notice to Congress days after the strikes began, CBS reported, Trump cited “repeated efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution” and said “it is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations.” Euronews and NPR both report that the opening strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei; his son Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded him and, according to Euronews, has yet to be seen in public.

Iran answered with missiles and drones aimed at Israel, at US bases, and at the Gulf Arab states that host them, and it choked the Strait of Hormuz. A late-March Reuters tally, republished by Arab News, listed people killed in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Israel and the West Bank, as well as Iran and Lebanon. The opening day also brought what would be, Reuters says, the US military’s largest civilian-casualty incident in decades: a strike on a girls’ school in Minab that killed 160 people. The Pentagon has not issued a finding, and two sources told Reuters it may have resulted from outdated targeting data. “Short and surgical” and “civilian toll” have not been mutually exclusive in this war.

Ceasefires that did not hold

The current question is not whether a war will start but whether a war that never really ended will resume at full intensity.

On April 7 and 8, after Trump warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” the United States, Iran and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire mediated by Pakistan. The deal was announced and contested in the same breath. AP’s report noted that the sides “presented vastly different visions of the terms”: Pakistan said fighting would pause in Lebanon, Israel said it would not, and two versions of Iran’s plan circulated, one in Farsi that included the phrase “acceptance of enrichment” and one in English that did not. Hours after the announcement, Iran and Gulf states reported new attacks.

What followed was less a peace than an armed bargaining process. Wikipedia records that talks in Islamabad ended without a deal and that the US then blockaded Iranian ports. NPR says the sides “failed to uphold a ceasefire agreement and have traded strikes over the control of the Strait of Hormuz.” A memorandum of understanding was signed in June to pave the way for a final deal, the Express Tribune summarized, but it “collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.” Wikipedia dates the collapse to July 8. Reuters reported that the guns had largely gone silent between the July exchange and early September, when the US struck Iran again and Iran reported 18 dead, including four at a wedding near the Hormuz coast. US Central Command pointed to Iranian state media as the source and said the US military “never targets civilians.”

So there is no ceasefire to “end,” exactly. There is a stop-start war with a US naval blockade, an Iranian chokehold on Hormuz, regular tanker attacks, and a diplomatic channel run by Qatar and Pakistan. Euronews reports that Trump “declared recently that any considerations for a new attack on Iran would be made after the US midterm elections.” A senior Iranian official told Reuters, as relayed by MEE, that Qatar had not presented a proposal at all, only “unacceptable” ideas, and that Tehran would show no flexibility on the nuclear issue.

The Strait of Hormuz seen from NASA’s MODIS satellite (a 2020 image). Before the war, about a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas passed through it, according to AP. Photo: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

What “short-duration” is said to involve

“The plan” turns out to be several reports that do not fully agree.

The most direct is the Wall Street Journal’s, which MEE summarized and the Express Tribune relayed. The Journal said the US has told several Gulf Arab countries, through diplomatic and military channels, to prepare for a “short, intense” military campaign after the November 3 midterms. It said US forces were restocking munitions and preparing bombers and fighters, that a Patriot missile defense system was being moved from Texas, and that another carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit would join about 20 warships next month. Trump has not made a final decision, the Journal reported, but is leaning toward a “large post-election attack” that could target infrastructure and nuclear sites. The White House declined to comment on “sensitive military plans that may or may not exist,” adding that Trump keeps “all options on the table.”

Even the basics differ. MEE says the Journal reported it on Wednesday; the Express Tribune and Fox say Tuesday. MEE says the Patriot system is going to Israel; the Express Tribune says “the region.” The Arab Times, relaying an AP report we could not retrieve directly, says allies were told a renewed campaign “could last several days,” and that governments are preparing for retaliation that could prolong the fighting.

On how short “short” is, the numbers diverge. Gulf News, citing the New York Times, reported a 72-hour plan, noting that the timeframe “reflects a proposed operational strategy, not an assurance that hostilities would end within three days.” The same outlet, citing Axios, later wrote of a possible seven-day operation. Siasat, summarizing CNN, said US forces could launch major operations within 96 hours of a presidential order, which is about readiness, not duration. Three numbers, three different things; anyone presenting “72 hours” as the plan is flattening that.

On targets the reports are more consistent: nuclear facilities, missile and drone capabilities, and energy infrastructure, aimed at pressuring Tehran into a deal that reopens Hormuz. Siasat’s summary of CNN describes this as wider than earlier limited strikes. The Times reported, per Ynet, that some US officials believe three days “could cause enough economic damage to change the Iranian position.”

A file photo (2015) of USS Theodore Roosevelt with other ships. Gulf News, citing AP, reports a deployment of roughly 9,000 personnel built around a carrier group of that name. Photo: US Naval Forces Central Command / US Fifth Fleet via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Skeptics are not hard to find. Dana Stroul, a former senior Pentagon official quoted by Gulf News, said neither Trump nor Netanyahu “has made a compelling case for how more war would change this strategic dilemma.” Iranian officials, per the same report, have dismissed the assumption that fighting could be contained within 72 hours. The planning has also been erratic: the Financial Times and NPR’s source say Israel planned to strike in mid-October and Trump objected, and Gulf News relays a US commander’s description of “day-to-day whiplash” among planners. Meanwhile Trump keeps talking. At a Texas rally he said, “You’ll see Iran in a couple of weeks, if you don’t mind,” and in Florida last week, “We may do another little Epic Fury,” according to MEE and the Express Tribune. Take those at face value and he has not ruled anything out.

What is claimed, and by whom

The partner material for this story included three MintPress News pages by Robert Inlakesh and an essay in The Intercept by Juan Cole. They are worth reading, but they are not the same kind of evidence as a wire report.

MintPress’s recent pages, which are short write-ups of episodes of its video show The Target, make several specific claims, which we report here as MintPress’s claims and not as established facts. In the October 24 piece, MintPress reports that Iran’s army has unveiled a new drone, the Arash-3, with a heavier warhead than its predecessor; that the US is preparing a “Mother of All Bombs,” to which Iran has answered with a “Father of All Bombs”; and that tankers are running into IRGC mines. The October 17 page says an IRGC official, Mohammad Reza Naqdi, claimed, citing unnamed Jordanian Red Crescent sources, that at least 200 American soldiers had been killed in attacks on US bases in Jordan, and says US Central Command disputed it. The October 21 headline says Iran “destroys” a US strike plan; we found no independent reporting that supports that framing, and the page’s own summary does not say what was destroyed.

We treat these as claims. We found no mainstream corroboration, and in one case they conflict with hard data: the Pentagon’s own database now lists 21 US service members dead in the Iran campaign, the Washington Post reported. That does not make the Pentagon a perfect witness. The Post reported that officials had been wrong in public counts and that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called its reporting “a complete lie” before the department raised the figure. Skepticism toward a government’s account of its own casualties is justified. It does not follow that an adversary’s unsourced figure is true. (The tanker-and-mine claim, by contrast, has company: NPR relays Iranian state media saying three tankers hit mines on October 22.)

Cole’s Intercept essay, published with TomDispatch, is an argument. He contends that the failure of the war marks “the most dramatic American retreat from a region since the U.S. flight from Vietnam in 1975,” that Iranian strikes badly damaged major US facilities, and that Washington’s refusal to defend Saudi Arabia from Houthi attacks shows American power receding. Some of what he reports is corroborated: the State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott’s October 21 order for non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia is confirmed by Euronews, and Reuters confirms Houthi attacks on Riyadh’s airport. Other claims, such as quotes from Navy officials about base destruction, we could not independently confirm.

The same discipline applies to the other side. In Texas on Tuesday, Trump said US forces had knocked out “288 jet fighters” and “159 ships” and that the war “will end very soon,” per Fox’s live blog; we found no independent verification of either number. And the Houthis’ spokesperson said on Thursday that the group had carried out six attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and a military headquarters, which MEE reported with the note that “Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm the attacks.” Separately, MEE relayed a Saudi Civil Defense statement that shrapnel from two intercepted missiles wounded one citizen and damaged a house and a vehicle. One is an official account of a small event; the other is a belligerent’s claim of a larger one. They should not be blended.

When the numbers disagree

Almost every number in this war is contested, and the disputes tell you where the information fights are.

Iranian deaths. The most widely used independent count is from HRANA, a US-based Iranian rights group. Reuters reported HRANA had documented 3,636 people killed in Iran as of April 7, including 1,701 civilians. An earlier Reuters tally, republished by Arab News, had HRANA at 3,461 and the Red Cross and Red Crescent federation citing “at least 1,900” killed and 20,000 injured, without clarifying whether the figures overlapped. AP noted in April that Iran’s government had not updated its own toll for days. None of these is independently verified.

Protest deaths before the war. The justification for the war included the killing of protesters in Iran in December and January, and estimates vary enormously. Reuters says HRANA puts that toll above 7,000 while exile groups claim far more. In January, Al Jazeera reported HRANA at 2,615, while Iranian state television put it at about 300. On Tuesday, US Ambassador Mike Waltz told the UN Security Council, per Fox, that the Iranian government “shamelessly massacred 40,000 of its own citizens.” We found no source that establishes 40,000 as a verified count. The repression was real and large; the precise figure is not known.

US service members. In July the Pentagon’s tally was 17, per ABC. In October, after Post reporting, it raised the official figure to 21, adding two non-combat deaths, and logged a separate soldier’s death as unrelated to the war. The Post notes that the administration changed mid-conflict how it publicly accounted for troop deaths, which critics say hides the true cost. And MintPress’s “200” is, as above, an unsourced claim relayed from an Iranian official.

The attacks on Riyadh’s airport. Reuters reports that an October 10 Houthi-claimed attack on King Khalid International Airport killed 13 people, the deadliest in the kingdom in more than a decade; The National says strikes on Saturday and Sunday killed 14 and injured more than 300; and Al Jazeera earlier reported three killed, including a pilot, in Thursday’s attacks. These appear to describe different strikes on different days, which is a lesson in itself: counts get merged and split as they travel. The airport partly reopened on October 25 as the Houthis vowed to keep hitting it; the Saudi-led coalition said they carried out 20 attacks on it between October 1 and 11.

The Gulf: targets, hosts and mediators

The states closest to Iran are the ones with the most to lose and, in some cases, the least say.

The Wall Street Journal’s reporting, per MEE, says Gulf governments fear renewed fighting could expose their energy and other infrastructure to Iranian missile and drone attacks. Gulf News, drawing on Axios, reports that the UAE Foreign Ministry urged all parties to “exercise wisdom and pursue political solutions”; that Saudi Arabia has reportedly urged Washington to give negotiations more time and relayed Tehran’s concerns about post-election bombing; that Oman’s foreign minister has proposed a non-aggression pact among the six Gulf Cooperation Council states, Iran and Iraq; and that Qatar, backed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, is pushing a deal that could let IAEA inspectors back into bombed nuclear sites in exchange for limited sanctions relief. Those positions reach us through news outlets and, behind them, anonymous officials; Gulf governments have not generally said these things on the record.

There is a precedent. In May, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was holding off a planned attack at the request of the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to SigmaLive. The Gulf states’ interests are not simple: Iranian missiles and drones have hit them, they host US forces, they depend on Hormuz for exports, and they fear bigger retaliation. Reports that some hosts are restricting US use of bases and airspace circulate widely, but we could not confirm them from sources dated this month, so we leave them out.

Saudi Arabia also has a second war. The Houthi movement, which controls Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, has been striking Saudi airports and energy sites. Cole argues the escalation began in July when Saudi Arabia struck Sanaa airport; an Al Jazeera correspondent reported that the Houthis frame their attacks as a “blockade-for-blockade” response, and The National reports more than 216,000 people displaced in Yemen since August. Euronews reports the US ordered non-emergency staff out of Saudi Arabia because of the Houthi attacks. Cole notes that Washington has so far declined to intervene on Riyadh’s behalf, which he reads as overstretch. It is at least as plausible that the White House does not want a second war while the first one may resume.

A man inspects damage at the site of an airstrike, reportedly carried out by Saudi Arabia, that targeted the Asr district of Sanaa, Yemen, on October 24, 2026, as captioned by The Intercept. Photo: Getty Images via The Intercept; photographer not credited on the page.

The Bab-el-Mandeb strait, the Red Sea chokepoint at the center of the Houthi front, seen from the International Space Station. Photo: NASA Johnson Space Center Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Oil, shipping and the bill

For people who will never see a missile, the war is a price. Before the war, roughly a fifth of the world’s traded oil and gas moved through Hormuz, according to AP. Since February, Iran’s grip on the waterway has repeatedly disrupted that flow.

The Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman at night, photographed from the International Space Station. Photo: NASA / Tim Kopra via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

This month, NPR reported Iranian state media saying the IRGC targeted seven oil tankers in the strait on Thursday, October 22, with four catching fire and three hitting mines. A new IMF report, per NPR, says Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar are each expected to see their economies shrink by about 16 percent this year, and that if war and supply disruptions continue, oil will average $130 a barrel in 2027. On October 8, Business Today reported Brent crude at $101.54. The US maintains its blockade of Iranian ports and says it is escorting shipping; a US official called the situation at the strait “untenable” in the long term, per Siasat’s summary of CNN. Trump said on Tuesday that more oil was flowing out of the strait.

The American bill is rising too. Hegseth told senators in July the war had cost $37.5 billion, ABC reported. The Pentagon told Congress last week that the cost through October 16 had reached $47.1 billion, according to MEE; Reuters, via Fox, reports that munitions replenishment alone accounted for more than $29 billion. The Congressional Budget Office estimated more than $38 billion as of August 1, running $2 billion to $3 billion a month, and about half a percentage point of extra inflation heading into 2027, per AP. Public enthusiasm is low: 34 percent in a September Reuters/Ipsos poll approved of the strikes, and a May New York Times/Siena poll found 64 percent called going to war the wrong decision.

Sources: Middle East Eye (Pentagon figures), Washington Post, IAEA via AP. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Iran’s stated position

Iran’s public messages have been consistent: it expects to be attacked again, says it will respond forcefully, and says it has not changed its stance on enrichment.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state media last week, according to NPR, “We are just as prepared for diplomacy as we are for war.” A security source cited by state media said that if officials or civilian infrastructure were attacked, Iran would target US interests and the infrastructure and assets of countries participating in the war, per NPR. The IRGC’s political deputy, Yadollah Javani, said Iran was prepared to destroy internet cables under the Strait of Hormuz and that the US “can never restore the situation to what it was.” Euronews reports that Iranian officials declared “100% certainty” the US and Israel will strike again and that Iran has activated a “Mosaic Defence” doctrine in which local commanders keep fighting if central command is destroyed. The latter comes from “reports in Iran” and should be read as Iranian messaging.

The Tehran skyline with the Milad Tower and the Alborz mountains, in an older photograph. Photo: Julia Maudlin, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

On diplomacy, as above, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Qatar’s ideas were “unacceptable.” Araghchi warned on X, in MEE’s rendering, of “Devastating impact on int’l markets” from any “Israel-instigated military misadventure in Persian Gulf region.” Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, in a statement posted on his website on October 24 and reported by Siasat via Xinhua, called for “serious” efforts to secure compensation for the “crimes perpetrated by the US-Israeli criminals.” In April, according to AP, Iran’s demands for ending the war included withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, lifting of sanctions and release of frozen assets.

Netanyahu said on October 20 that finishing the campaign meant bringing down Iran’s leadership, per Gulf News. And Israel just held an election: MEE reports that with 85 percent of the votes counted, Netanyahu’s bloc had fallen to 53 of 120 seats, leaving open who will command Israeli decisions on Iran when a post-election window opens.

The nuclear file: what the IAEA can and cannot say

The war’s stated purpose was to stop a bomb. The nuclear facts are thinner than the rhetoric on either side.

What is established: the IAEA’s September 2025 report put Iran’s stockpile at 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, a short technical step from 90 percent weapons-grade, as relayed by AP. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has said that amount could be turned into as many as 10 bombs if Iran chose to weaponize, and has added, per AP, that it does not mean Iran has such a weapon. In November 2025 the agency said it had “lost continuity of knowledge” of declared nuclear material at bombed facilities, and that Iran had made any cooperation conditional on its Supreme National Security Council. In March, per The National, Grossi said a little over 200 kilograms was believed to be in a tunnel complex at Isfahan and that “the widespread assumption is that the material is still there”; The National added that the IAEA has said it has no credible indication of a coordinated weapons program.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi speaking at a meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors in Vienna in June 2023. Photo: IAEA Imagebank / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.

What happened this week: on Tuesday, October 27, Grossi told the UN Security Council that “one area of particular concern” was the previously declared 440 kilograms and, per Fox’s live blog, that “as of today, the IAEA has not been able to verify that there has been no diversion of nuclear material.” He said Iran has repeatedly refused access to the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant, which Tehran declared shortly before the June 2025 strikes. Waltz told Tehran’s envoy that “your lies are no good here.” Notice the careful wording. “Not able to verify no diversion” is an inspector saying the safeguards chain is broken. It is not a finding that material has been diverted, and not evidence that a weapon exists. It is also not reassurance.

What is disputed: Trump said at a rally this week, per the Express Tribune, “We obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity.” AP reported in 2025 that a preliminary US intelligence report found significant damage at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan but not destruction, and that CIA Director John Ratcliffe later said the vast majority of the enriched uranium most likely remained buried under rubble. In April, Trump said the US would work with Iran to dig up and remove the uranium, and Hegseth said the US would do “something like” last June’s strikes if Iran refused to hand it over, AP reported. The administration’s own descriptions have shifted between “obliterated” and “still there.”

The arms-control upshot is that a short air campaign is not an inspection regime. Bombs can damage tunnels; they cannot verify what is inside. AP reports that Iran has accused the agency, without evidence, of aiding the attacks, which is not a promising backdrop for inspections. Qatar’s reported proposal, backed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, rests on the opposite premise: IAEA access in exchange for limited sanctions relief. Whether that is achievable is unknown. We found no report of a strike plan that explains how the uranium would be verifiably found.

What Congress can do, and what it has done

Now the question that matters most for readers who vote, call, and organize in the United States.

The law. The Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war. The 1973 War Powers Resolution was written to constrain presidents who start wars without it. As CBS explained, it requires the administration to report to Congress within 48 hours of deploying forces into hostilities, caps an unauthorized engagement at 60 days, and allows an additional 30 days to withdraw. The Iran war passed the 60-day mark on May 1; the administration has argued that the April ceasefire stopped the clock, and it has also argued the law is unconstitutional, a theory that “has never been tested in court,” per CBS. Secretary of State Marco Rubio put it this way in March: “No presidential administration has ever accepted the War Powers Act as constitutional,” while insisting the administration had complied with the law.

The votes. Since February 28, Congress has not been silent. The House has held six war powers votes, three in favor of ending the conflict, according to Reuters: June 3 (215 to 208, with four Republicans joining all Democrats), July (214 to 208), and September 15 (220 to 204, with seven Republicans), which AP said was likely the last House vote on the war before the midterms. The Senate has voted 14 times and, per Reuters, in favor only twice. Its most notable moment was June 23, when it adopted the House-passed resolution 50 to 48. The next day, after Trump berated GOP senators at a lunch, it rejected a similar measure 47 to 50, with one senator voting present. CNN reported that Senator Bill Cassidy told Trump in the meeting, “It was supposed to last four weeks, it’s lasted four months.” AP’s wrap-up said Republicans “quickly reversed course,” but CNN’s more precise account is that the first resolution stood and a second, similar one failed. On September 24, the Senate rejected another resolution 50 to 49, with Collins, Paul, Murkowski and Tillis in favor.

Why it changed nothing. The form of the resolutions matters, and outlets disagree about it. CNN and NBC describe the measures as concurrent resolutions, which would not go to the president and “would not have the force of law,” per NBC and a wire report in the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, which said they would amount to “a political rebuke.” AP, by contrast, wrote that Trump “would almost certainly veto” such a measure, though “none of the resolutions have made it to the president’s desk.” Reuters called the votes “largely symbolic” and noted that the administration “has not changed policy in response to previous war powers votes.” As background (not from our 2026 sources): under the Supreme Court’s 1983 decision in INS v. Chadha, a binding legislative veto by concurrent resolution is widely understood to be unconstitutional, which is why a binding measure would be a joint resolution that the president can veto, and overriding a veto takes two-thirds of both chambers, as CBS noted. In 2019 Congress passed a joint resolution to end US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, Trump vetoed it, and the override failed. It is a template for how this can end.

The purse. Congress controls money, and the Pentagon has asked for more. Hegseth defended the administration’s supplemental request in a July Senate Appropriations hearing; the war-cost portion is roughly $60 to $67 billion, depending on whether you read ABC or NPR. ABC reported that Senator Jeanne Shaheen asked why the department wanted more when it had not spent about half of the $150 billion from last year’s big budget bill. Cutting off funds for specific hostilities is the oldest lever Congress has; it was used to end the bombing of Cambodia in 1973 (also background). The same ABC report said Republicans “have largely refused to confront his strategy or use Congress’ power of the purse and war powers authority to halt the conflict.”

Oversight. Congress can demand information. Reuters reported that Democrats have asked for the Pentagon’s Minab findings and not received them, and the Post reports the Pentagon’s casualty count was corrected only after its reporting and pressure from Armed Services Democrats. After a classified briefing in March, Murphy said officials described an “open-ended operation” and “refuse to take off the table” ground troops.

The timing problem. AP reported in mid-September that lawmakers were heading home to campaign “nearly full-time.” The reported strike window opens after November 3. Before any resumption, the most Congress can do is talk. A new Congress is not seated until January, so a strike ordered in November would likely come while the current, Republican-controlled Congress is still in office, and the opposition’s tools in that window are speeches, letters and another symbolic vote. That is the sense in which Murphy’s warning about “the rule of law” lands: not that a court would stop the strikes, but that the arrangement by which Congress authorizes war has been hollowed out.

What to watch

Several things will tell readers more in the next few days than any anonymous briefing.

First, November 3 and what follows. The build-up is consistent with either an attack or pressure to make a deal; NPR’s source said the preparations “could also be part of a campaign to pressure Iran to reach a diplomatic deal.” Second, Qatar’s channel. Gulf News, citing the Times, reports that Vice President JD Vance sent a letter via Qatari mediators to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, proposing direct talks, and that Tehran was expected to respond by Thursday. We could not confirm a response. Third, the IAEA: whether inspectors are allowed back to Isfahan or the other bombed sites. Fourth, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, where the Houthi claims of October 29 will be confirmed or not. Fifth, Israel, where coalition talks will decide whether Netanyahu has the political capital to act.

For readers, the useful posture is the plain one. Do not treat the 72-hour figure, the “MOAB,” the 200 dead soldiers or the “insane” plan as settled facts. They are claims, leaks and one senator’s judgment. What is settled is that Congress has voted repeatedly, has so far changed nothing, and that voters choose the next Congress on November 3.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

US Capitol: Architect of the Capitol (derivative work), Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Chris Murphy: United States Senate, Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Strait of Hormuz (MODIS): MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC, public domain. Strait of Hormuz at night: NASA / Tim Kopra, public domain. Bab-el-Mandeb: NASA Johnson Space Center, public domain.

Carrier file photo: US Naval Forces Central Command / US Fifth Fleet, public domain.

Tehran skyline: Julia Maudlin, CC BY 2.0. IAEA Board of Governors: IAEA Imagebank, CC BY 2.0.

Sanaa airstrike photo: Getty Images, as published by The Intercept (partner lead image; confirm reuse terms).

Graphics: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; contested claims are attributed to their sources and quotations should be checked against the originals.