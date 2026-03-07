Start with the per-capita number that Western media will never print.

Iran’s own Ministry of Science data shows 266,213 students currently enrolled in PhD programs in a country of 92 million people.

That is 1 in every 346 Iranians enrolled in a PhD program right now. In the United States, with roughly 200,000 doctoral students across a population of 335 million, the figure is 1 in every 1,675 Americans. Iran has nearly 5 times more PhD students per capita than the United States.

UNESCO data shows women account for approximately 35% of STEM graduates in Iran. In the United States, women made up 12.7% of STEM graduates as of 2021.

In engineering, Iran’s female enrollment has ranked first in the world.

In science fields, second globally.

At the doctoral level, approximately 58% of students in Iranian professional doctoral programs are women. In the United States, that figure is 56%. That puts roughly 130,000 women currently enrolled in PhD programs in Iran.

Iran achieved this with free public university tuition for citizens. The United States achieved it while women absorb 64% of all student loan debt.

Before the 1979 revolution, over 60% of Iranian women were illiterate.

UNESCO now estimates female youth literacy at 99%. Between 1991 and 2007, female enrollment in Iranian public universities rose from 28% to 58%, with women growing 4.3 times faster than men. By 2015, women were over 70% of all Iranian university students.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranian women compete annually in the Konkour PhD entrance exam.

Historically around 4% of applicants gain admission. The bottleneck is capacity, not the women.

What’s happening in the United States

The United States ranks 34th globally in mathematics among 81 countries in the 2022 PISA assessment.

U.S. math scores dropped 13 points — the steepest recorded decline in the survey’s history for the country. Fewer than 1 in 10 U.S. students scored at an advanced level in math.

Approximately 21% of American adults — 43 million people — are functionally illiterate. Adult literacy scores dropped 12 points since 2017. 28% of U.S. adults now score at Level 1 or below, up from 19% in 2017.

Getting a PhD in the United States means, for most people, serious debt. New doctoral graduates with student debt typically owe $100,000 or more. The federal student loan balance has tripled since 2007, from $516 billion to $1.67 trillion. Graduate students are about 16% of enrolled students but hold 47% of all federal student loan debt.

Metric Iran United States PhD students per capita 1 in 346 people VS. 1 in 1,675 people

Women currently enrolled in PhD programs ~130,000 VS. ~112,000

Female STEM graduation rate ~35% VS. 12.7%

Women as % of PhD students ~58% VS.~56% Public university tuition (citizens)

Public university tuition (citizens) Free VS. $12k–$60k/yr

Typical PhD debt on graduation ~$0 VS. $100,000+

PISA math global ranking — 34th of 81

Functionally illiterate adults ~1% VS .21% (43 million)

What the coverage actually looks like

Western media coverage of Iranian women focuses almost entirely on legal restrictions and political repression. The educational data above gets fuck all coverage. That’s a choice.

The framing of Iranian women as victims in need of rescue does specific political work.

It provides moral justification for sanctions, isolation, and military pressure. Data showing Iranian women outperforming American women in STEM by a factor of nearly three doesn’t support that case, so it doesn’t get reported.

An average of 16,000 Iranian students leave annually to pursue education abroad, and more than 10,000 physicians migrate each year.

That brain drain is real and serious. It is also substantially driven by sanctions and Iran’s exclusion from international academic networks — the direct result of policies sold, in part, on the basis of women’s rights.

The women doing the leaving are the same women who outcompete their peers globally in STEM, who fill doctoral programs at rates matching the United States, and who went from 60% illiteracy to 99% youth literacy in under fifty years.

That context is almost never included.

