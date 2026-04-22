The peace talks in Islamabad were fiction. Iran dispatched 70 representatives armed with data, maps, and a genuine negotiating brief. They expected a real conversation.

What they got was theater. The first round of talks on April 11–12 ended without agreement, with Iranian officials citing “contradictory messages and unacceptable actions” by Washington — a reference to a naval blockade the U.S. imposed on Iranian ports while simultaneously claiming to negotiate in good faith.

As for who’s actually making the calls, McGregor points to a single telling moment: Vice President JD Vance stepping out of a critical session to take a call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Draw your own conclusions about the chain of command.

This Is a War of State Destruction

The campaign isn’t designed to degrade Iran’s military capacity. It’s designed to erase Iran as a functioning state. The targets — power plants, desalination facilities, road networks — are civilian infrastructure. That’s not incidental.

That’s the point.

The goal is to leave the Iranian citizenry unable to sustain normal life, ensuring the state cannot recover regardless of how any ceasefire negotiations conclude.

Trump himself threatened to “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz wasn’t reopened, and warned of “the death of a whole civilization.” These are not the words of a man looking for a negotiated exit.

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Geography Is on Iran’s Side

Every strategic advantage the United States enjoys on paper runs into the same problem: Iran is fighting inside its own borders, and the U.S. is operating roughly 7,000 miles from home.

That gap matters enormously in a war of attrition.

Tehran has spent years building what McGregor calls a “new form of warfare” — thousands of missiles and drones capable of identifying and engaging U.S. forces at ranges up to 1,000 miles.

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This is precisely the strategy Iran has employed: not to match the U.S. technologically, but to impose costs at scale, stretch supply lines, and exhaust stockpiles faster than they can be replenished.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies has confirmed this is already working.

The Ammunition Is Running Out

The logistics picture is, as McGregor puts it, “grim.” And that’s before any resumption of full-scale fighting.

According to CNN, drawing on internal Defense Department assessments and a CSIS analysis, the U.S. has already burned through at least 45% of its Precision Strike Missiles, roughly half its THAAD inventory, and close to 50% of its Patriot air defense interceptors in just seven weeks.

Tomahawk stocks are down 30%.

Long-range JASSMs are down 20%.

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Replacing those systems will take an estimated four to five years. “The high munitions expenditures have created a window of increased vulnerability in the western Pacific,” CSIS warned — meaning the U.S. no longer has enough to credibly deter China in a parallel conflict.

The Pentagon insists it has everything it needs; the numbers tell a different story.

This Is Israel’s War

McGregor is unambiguous: the United States has no genuine national interest in a war with Iran.

The conflict, in his framing, is driven by Israel’s regional ambitions — what he terms the “Greater Israel” project.

He argues Washington squandered an opening for partnership with Tehran after 9/11, when Iran offered intelligence cooperation, and chose instead to pursue a course shaped by the Israel lobby.

Whether one accepts that framing or not, the structural reality is undeniable: the war began on February 28 with joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Israel is simultaneously operating in Lebanon, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s preferences appear to have direct bearing on American negotiating posture.

Iran’s parliament speaker said plainly: “Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table into a table of surrender.”

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The Food System Is Breaking

This is where the consequences travel furthest. The Strait of Hormuz doesn’t just carry oil. It carries the inputs that feed the world.

About one-third of all fertilizer shipped globally passes through the strait, along with 20% of global LNG — a critical feedstock for nitrogen-based fertilizers.

Gulf countries produce around 20% of global phosphate and 25% of global sulfur. Since the strait effectively closed on February 28, fertilizer prices have surged 20–40% in some markets, and that’s before the delayed impact hits the actual harvest.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has warned of a three-month window before “risks escalate significantly” for global planting seasons. Countries most exposed include Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sudan, Kenya, and Somalia.

Unlike oil, there are no international strategic fertilizer reserves to buffer the shock.

McGregor puts it starkly: this path leads to mass starvation in the Global South. The data, at minimum, supports calling it a serious and underreported humanitarian emergency.

The Petrodollar Is Under Attack

The dollar’s dominance in global trade rests, in large part, on a 50-year arrangement under which Middle Eastern oil is priced and settled in U.S. dollars — the petrodollar system.

That system is now under direct pressure.

Iran has reportedly begun offering tanker passage through the Strait in exchange for payment in Chinese yuan.

Deutsche Bank analysts have warned the conflict “could be remembered as a key catalyst for erosion in petrodollar dominance, and the beginnings of the petroyuan.”

Compounding matters: Saudi Arabia quietly let its formal petrodollar agreement with the U.S. lapse in 2024, and the dollar’s share of global foreign exchange reserves had already fallen to its lowest level since 1995.

The dollar has actually strengthened in the short term as a safe-haven currency — but most analysts see this as a paradox masking longer-term structural erosion. McGregor’s claim that the petrodollar is “officially dead” is stronger than most economists would put it, but the direction of travel is not seriously disputed.

Europe Is on the Edge

The energy shock from the Gulf is hitting Europe disproportionately hard. European natural gas prices have risen roughly 39% since the conflict began, compared to around 3.5% in the U.S. market.

The continent’s bet on a rapid green transition has left it exposed to exactly this kind of supply disruption — the infrastructure to replace carbon-based power at scale doesn’t exist yet.

McGregor predicts open political revolt, with governments in Germany and Britain toppled as citizens confront energy bills and empty shelves.

That may be hyperbolic in timeline, but the political pressure is real. European leaders are already under significant strain from energy costs, and another winter of high prices could shift the electoral math dramatically.

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Trump Cannot Escape the Machine

Despite his antiwar posturing, Trump has been unable — or unwilling — to stop the momentum.

McGregor’s reading is that he’s become a prisoner of the same Washington consensus he promised to dismantle, resorting to what amounts to a public relations strategy of “deny, deny, attack, attack”: dismiss bad news, claim victory, and keep feeding money into a military structure designed for a different era.

The gap between Trump’s public declarations and the ground reality is stark.

He claims the U.S. is not running low on munitions, even as he requests emergency funding for munitions replacement. He declares the war “very close to being over,” while senior Democratic members of the Armed Services Committee — briefed by Pentagon and DIA officials — say that characterization is “not even close to true.”

The Road to War with China

The most alarming scenario involves the Strait of Malacca.

Some U.S. military planners have floated the idea of extending operations there to interdict Iranian and Chinese shipping — in effect, opening a second front against Beijing to compensate for difficulties in the Persian Gulf.

McGregor calls this a “strategic disaster” in waiting. China’s entire economic lifeline — the vast majority of its energy imports — passes through the Strait of Malacca.

Any U.S. interdiction there would be treated as an act of war. The U.S. military is already stretched by the Iran campaign, its missile stocks are critically depleted, and its ability to fight a simultaneous near-peer conflict in the Pacific is, by the assessment of its own analysts, severely compromised.

If the Iran campaign fails to produce a clear victory, some in Washington may prefer escalation with China to admitting defeat.

Colonel Douglas McGregor is a retired U.S. Army officer, former senior adviser to the Secretary of Defense, and author of Margin of Victory.

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