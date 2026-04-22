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Robert O Eagan Jr's avatar
Robert O Eagan Jr
7h

Interference in the strait of Malacca would be crazy and start military action that would probably escalate into a full blow war between China and the US.

In such an event I doubt even Japan would come to our aid.

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KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
13h

It was always going to be this way. I guess we can play the blame game for fun, but this was always the plan. There will be no peace in the Middle East until Jesus sets foot again on planet Earth.

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