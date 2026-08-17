Carlitos Ricardo Parias built an audience of more than 100,000 TikTok followers as “Richard Noticias LA,” documenting crime and street life in Los Angeles’ working-class neighborhoods. He is now approaching his 300th day inside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center in the California desert, nursing a gunshot wound that a sitting member of Congress says is close to costing him his arm.

The Intercept’s Adam Rose reports that Parias’ collision with the deportation machine began in June 2025, when a federal agent struck him with a vehicle during a raid and left him injured on the sidewalk without medical attention. Four months later, unmarked federal vehicles boxed in his car near downtown LA. Masked agents smashed his window, and one of them, fumbling with his weapon, shot Parias in the elbow. A US marshal was struck in the same operation.

The official story collapsed almost immediately. US Attorney Bill Essayli claimed Parias rammed agents’ vehicles after being boxed in, an account contradicted by bodycam footage and bystander video. The criminal charges against him were dismissed with prejudice. The civil deportation case, however, rolled on, and Parias stayed in a cell.

The medical care described in the reporting is difficult to read as anything other than punitive. A gunshot wound that has turned purple has been treated with vitamin D and Bengay. Ibuprofen that was actually prescribed reportedly never reached him. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove has warned that the arm is close to requiring amputation.

The press-freedom context makes the case historic. The longest known detention of a journalist in the United States had been Josh Wolf’s 226 days in 2007, followed by Mario Guevara’s 100-plus days in 2025. Parias is about to pass both, held not over anything he published but on civil immigration grounds, after the state shot him and lost its criminal case.

An undocumented journalist with a large audience who filmed state violence; a dismissed prosecution; indefinite detention with rotting medical care. That is not a system malfunctioning. That is a system communicating its priorities.

Source: Adam Rose, The Intercept — https://theintercept.com/2026/08/16/ricardo-parias-ice-detention-journalist-los-angeles

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