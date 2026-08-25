Photo: Stringer/picture alliance via Getty Images, via The Intercept

Noah Hurowitz has a trove of internal ICE emails, and they say something the administration’s entire Iran narrative cannot survive: while Washington prepared to bomb Iran, ICE officials were working directly with Iranian government officials to deport more than 100 Iranian nationals back into it.

The emails, spanning May to November of last year and running through the office of then-acting director Todd Lyons, indicate that US immigration officials complied with an Iranian request to repatriate three specific named individuals. Read that sentence again. The regime Washington calls illegitimate submitted a list. The agency that calls itself law enforcement filled it.

And then, because this is ICE, they deported the wrong person. A bureaucratic error, if you are feeling generous. A man on a plane to a country the United States was about to start bombing, if you are feeling accurate.

The useful lesson is not hypocrisy — hypocrisy is the medium these institutions swim in, and pointing at it changes nothing. The lesson is capability. A deportation apparatus that will coordinate with a government it is actively planning to attack is an apparatus with no principle in it at all, only throughput. Whatever list arrives next, it will fill that one too.

Source: ICE Worked With Iranian Regime to Set Up Deportation Flights as Trump Laid Plans for War, by Noah Hurowitz, The Intercept