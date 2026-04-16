The clock is ticking — literally. On January 27, 2026, the Doomsday Clock was set at 85 seconds to midnight, the closest it has ever been in its 79-year history. The scientists behind it cited nuclear brinkmanship, artificial intelligence, climate collapse, and the unraveling of international cooperation. And now, layered on top of all of that, a war in the Middle East has shut down one of the most critical arteries in the global food and energy supply.

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But the roots of where we find ourselves go far deeper than any single conflict. For decades, scientists, ecologists, and economists have been warning that humanity is burning through the planet’s finite resources at a pace that simply cannot be sustained. The bills for that consumption are now coming due — all at once.

We’re Running Out of Fossil Fuels Faster Than We Think

According to researchers at Stanford’s MAHB, oil reserves could be exhausted by around 2052, natural gas by 2060, and coal by approximately 2090. For anyone under 50, these aren’t abstract future problems — they fall well within a normal lifetime. And unlike most crises, once these reserves are gone, there is no getting them back.

The scale of the problem isn’t just about what we have left; it’s about how fast we’re burning through it.

As InStem’s analysis of global resources notes, certain rare minerals critical to modern technology — like indium tin oxide, the material that makes touchscreens work — may already be facing depletion within years, not decades. And phosphorus, a mineral without which modern agriculture simply cannot function, could run out within 50 to 100 years at current rates of use.

A UN report highlighted by the World Economic Forum found that humanity is now consuming natural resources at nearly twice the rate the planet can sustainably produce them.

Think of it this way: if you spent twice your income every month, you wouldn’t slowly run out of money. You’d fall off a cliff.

If you want to understand what a world running short on critical resources actually feels like, look at what’s happening right now.

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched an air war against Iran and assassinated its supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps blocked the Strait of Hormuz — the Gulf’s only sea passage to the open ocean — launching confirmed attacks on merchant ships and reportedly laying sea mines in the waterway. Until then, the Strait carried about 25% of the world’s seaborne oil trade and 20% of its liquefied natural gas.

The economic shock was immediate and historic. Brent crude oil prices surpassed $100 per barrel on March 8 for the first time in four years, rising to $126 per barrel at its peak — the largest monthly increase in oil prices ever recorded. The head of the International Energy Agency described it as the greatest global energy security challenge in history.

But the more alarming story isn’t oil. It’s food.

About 27% of the world’s oil exports, 20% of global LNG exports, and 20–30% of global fertilizer exports — including urea, ammonia, phosphates, and sulfur — pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The closure of the strait is considered a “worst case scenario” for global fertilizer markets. Urea prices at the New Orleans import hub jumped 32% in less than a week. Fertilizer prices jumped 77% from mid-December 2025 to March 9, 2026.

The FAO’s chief economist Máximo Torero put it plainly: “The loss of Gulf exports creates an immediate global shortfall with no quick substitutes.” Unlike oil, there are no internationally coordinated strategic reserves for fertilizer.

He identified the countries most immediately at risk as Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in South Asia, and Sudan, Kenya, and Somalia in East Africa.

The Iran war has now entered its sixth week, with over 2,000 ships trapped in the Middle East carrying food and energy inputs.

Vital agricultural inputs like fertilizers are trapped, putting future harvests under direct threat. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization predicts no more than a three-month window for action before “risks escalate significantly, affecting global planting decisions for 2026 and beyond.”

A prolonged increase in fertilizer prices — particularly nitrogen-based products — would affect crop yields of nitrogen-intensive crops in many countries, potentially leading to sharp food price increases well into 2027.

The fertilizer sector has no internationally coordinated strategic reserves, making supply disruptions far harder to manage than oil shocks.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis isn’t just a military or economic story. It’s a living demonstration of exactly how fragile a civilization built on finite, geographically concentrated resources actually is.

One conflict, one chokepoint, and suddenly the world’s food supply is in question.

Against this backdrop, the Doomsday Clock’s reading of 85 seconds to midnight is not hyperbole.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited three regional conflicts involving nuclear powers: the Russia-Ukraine war, clashes between India and Pakistan in May 2025 that included cross-border missile attacks, and the US and Israeli aerial attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. The board said the world’s failure of leadership brought the clock to the closest it has ever been to catastrophe.

As the Bulletin itself noted following the outbreak of war with Iran, the shift from regional tension to direct military intervention significantly heightens the risk of global escalation. Iran’s nuclear ambitions were one of the explicit triggers for the conflict. A war that began as an attempt to prevent nuclear proliferation now carries the very real risk of nuclear miscalculation.

The Bulletin also noted that national and international responses to the climate emergency have ranged from “wholly insufficient to profoundly destructive,” and that US President Donald Trump has “essentially declared war on renewable energy and sensible climate policies.”

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While geopolitical crises dominate headlines, one of the quietest and most irreversible catastrophes is happening underfoot. Soil — the living, breathing foundation of all terrestrial life — is being destroyed faster than it can form.

According to the Natural History Museum, erosion from plowed fields runs 10 to 100 times faster than the rate at which new soil forms. Nearly a third of the planet’s arable land has been lost to erosion or pollution in the last 40 years alone. The UN has warned that at current rates, the world’s topsoil could effectively be gone within 60 years.

No topsoil means no crops. No crops means no food. It really is that simple.

The drivers are interconnected and self-reinforcing. Intensive irrigation — especially with saline water in coastal regions — is causing soil salinization, killing off the microorganisms that give soil its fertility. Intensive tillage disrupts the physical structure of soil, accelerating erosion and releasing stored carbon into the atmosphere.

Converting forests to farmland strips away organic matter and can reduce soil’s carbon storage capacity by 50 to 75%. As research published in Environmental Science & Pollution Research found, the overuse of ammonia-based fertilizers — while boosting short-term crop yields — is causing cascading damage to marine ecosystems through nitrogen runoff.

And then there is urbanization. Every highway, every parking lot, every shopping center paved over living soil seals it from water, air, and microbes. Millions of acres of once-productive land are quietly entombed beneath concrete, never to recover.

The resource crisis isn’t confined to what humans directly consume. The broader web of life that we depend on — pollination, water filtration, climate regulation, nutrient cycling — is unraveling alongside us.

Around 1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades — more than at any point in recorded human history. This is the finding of the IPBES Global Assessment, one of the most exhaustive reviews of planetary biodiversity ever conducted.

The primary driver is habitat loss. Between 1990 and 2020, around 420 million hectares of mainly tropical forest were lost, and a further 10 million hectares — an area roughly the size of Scotland and Wales combined — is disappearing every single year. The Amazon, still the largest rainforest on Earth, has already lost about 17% of its cover to logging and cattle ranching. Research published in PNAS found that tropical deforestation alone could trigger extinction rates thousands of times higher than natural background levels — comparable to the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs.

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In the oceans, the story is equally grim. A joint WWF and Zoological Society of London report found that global populations of key fish species like mackerel, tuna, and bonito fell by 74% between 1970 and 2010, while overall vertebrate populations — mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish — dropped by roughly half in just four decades. The United Nations Trade and Development body has noted that nearly 90% of the world’s marine fish stocks are now fully exploited, overexploited, or depleted. At the current rate, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that many fish species could collapse entirely by 2048.

Climate change is compounding the biological destruction. A 2020 study in PNAS analyzing 538 plant and animal species found that 44% had already experienced local extinctions at one or more sites, and the researchers projected that between 16% and 30% of those species may go extinct entirely by 2070 — even under more moderate warming scenarios. Under high-emission scenarios, that figure could exceed 55%.

Invasive species are accelerating the collapse. Research shows that biological invasions are associated with an average 25% decline in native species diversity, and increasing abundances of nonnative predators have been linked to native species population declines of around 44%. As global trade and transportation networks expand, the introduction of invasive species into ecosystems where they have no natural predators is becoming increasingly uncontrollable.

And pollution — both visible and invisible — is doing its quiet work everywhere. Microplastics cause bioaccumulation in animals, disrupting food chains and driving biodiversity loss. Soil microbiota and plant life face ecological degradation from microplastic contamination, with effects cascading into soil fertility, plant growth, and microbial health. These particles have now been detected in Arctic ice, deep ocean trenches, human blood, and human testicles. There is no ecosystem on Earth that hasn’t been reached by plastic pollution.

All of these crises — resource depletion, soil loss, biodiversity collapse, the war in Iran, the Doomsday Clock at 85 seconds — are not separate problems with separate solutions. They are symptoms of a single, underlying condition: a civilization that has organized itself around the assumption of infinite growth on a finite planet.

The Strait of Hormuz crisis reveals something important in miniature: everything is connected. Oil prices affect fertilizer prices. Fertilizer prices affect food prices. Food prices affect political stability. Political instability leads to wars that threaten the very supply chains the system depends on. It’s a feedback loop we have built, and we have built it without exits.

Technology may help at the margins. Renewable energy is growing fast — wind and solar saw record growth in 2024, with renewable and nuclear energy together surpassing 40% of global electricity generation for the first time. But no technology currently on the horizon can replenish topsoil in 60 years, restore a million species from the brink of extinction, or conjure new oil reserves into existence.

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