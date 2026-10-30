I'll say it plainly: HR NEWS is in danger of shutting down.

This month about 700 of you opened an issue. Nearly 2,900 of you subscribe. But almost none of you pay, because there's no paywall and no ads, and I want to keep it that way. Reading is free. Keeping the lights on is not.

Right now I'm in the middle of a 30-story run, one a day through Nov 28. That's a month of research, sourcing and fact-checking, and it only happens if this project stays alive.

So here's my ask. It's small.

If HR NEWS has ever been worth a coffee to you, chip in $3.

Here's the math: if even 1 in 50 of you does it, I can keep going. Every single coffee counts, and it all goes straight into keeping these stories coming.

👉 Buy me a coffee

Can't give right now? I get it. Forward this to one person who cares about the news. That helps almost as much.

Thank you for reading. Genuinely.

Chris

HR NEWS

P.S. If you've read this far, you're exactly the kind of reader this depends on. One coffee. Thirty seconds. Please.