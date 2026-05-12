Join Allison T. Butler as she discusses her book, The Judgment of Gender: Centering and Silencing Women in Popular Culture, which explores how women are maligned, mistreated, and represented in limited ways within media. The conversation delves into the "strangling" of women’s narratives** through digital environments, the limitations of consumer-driven feminism, and the systemic structures that favor corporate profit over actual social progress. From the class-based policing of figure skaters to the character assassination of women in politics, this video provides a deep dive into media literacy and the ongoing struggle for genuine gender equality.
0:00 Intro
0:47 Origins
2:56 Silencing
5:05 Consumerism
9:05 Politics
12:14 Sinéad
17:14 Class
21:07 Athletes
25:41 Health
33:05 Tradwives
41:50 NDAs
44:40 Colonialism
49:09 Corporate
52:59 Barbenheimer
1:01:21 Outro
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How Western Corporate Media See Women | Allison T. Butler
Join Allison T. Butler as she discusses her book, The Judgment of Gender: Centering and Silencing Women in Popular Culture, which explores how women are maligned, mistreated, and represented in limited ways within media. The conversation delves into the "strangling" of women’s narratives** through digital environments, the limitations of consumer-driven feminism, and the systemic structures that favor corporate profit over actual social progress. From the class-based policing of figure skaters to the character assassination of women in politics, this video provides a deep dive into media literacy and the ongoing struggle for genuine gender equality.