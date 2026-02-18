Abu Ghraib didn’t start with America. British contractors built the prison in the 1950s, 32 kilometers west of Baghdad. Under Saddam Hussein, who ruled from 1979 to 2003, it became a machine of political repression — holding as many as 50,000 men and women at a time in overcrowded, filthy conditions. Executions were routine. Mass graves were later discovered on the property. It earned the nickname in Western media: “Saddam’s Torture Central”.

Then Saddam gave amnesty to most prisoners in October 2002. The prison emptied. Looters stripped it bare. Documents were burned.

Six months later, the Americans arrived and reopened it.

What the U.S. Inherited — and Continued

The U.S. military reopened Abu Ghraib in August 2003, four months after the invasion. Army Reserve Brigadier General Janis Karpinski was placed in charge of all military prisons in Iraq — a job she’d never done before and, by her own account, received almost no guidance on.

By early 2004, Abu Ghraib held approximately 7,490 prisoners. At its peak, over 8,000. The facility was designed to hold 3,500.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com

The International Committee of the Red Cross investigated and reported that the majority of detainees at Abu Ghraib were civilians with no links to armed groups. A separate U.S. Army report reached the same conclusion. The Red Cross estimated that between 70 and 90 percent of detainees had been imprisoned by mistake.

Think about that. Somewhere between 5,600 and 7,200 people — out of 8,000 — almost certainly did nothing wrong.

November 2003: The First Warnings No One Heeded

On November 1, 2003, the Associated Press published a special report on human rights abuses at Abu Ghraib. The report quoted a recently released detainee named Saad Naif, 38: “They confined us like sheep. They hit people. They humiliated people.”

Karpinski responded publicly that prisoners were being treated “humanely and fairly”.

She was lying, or badly deceived. By October through December 2003, per the subsequent Army investigation, there were — in the exact words of Major General Antonio Taguba — “numerous instances of sadistic, blatant, and wanton criminal abuses” taking place in the prison’s “hard site.”

The photographs of those months exist. You may have seen them.

What Happened There

The list of documented abuses, drawn from Taguba’s investigation, the Fay Report, ICRC reports, and survivor testimony:

Physical beatings. Sexual humiliation — forced nudity, prisoners posed in pyramids, posed on leashes. Rape and sexual assault. Prisoners forced to consume pork and renounce Islam. Attack dogs used to terrorize detainees. Sleep deprivation. Stress positions. Prisoners chained hand and foot in fetal position on the floor, without food or water, for 18 to 24 hours — left in their own urine and feces.

At least one man was killed. Manadel al-Jamadi died in U.S. custody on November 4, 2003. His death was ruled a homicide. A Navy SEAL officer was tried; the jury acquitted him.

In total, 36 prisoners died at Abu Ghraib — many from mortar attacks in the combat zone, but the fact that the U.S. military kept a prisoner facility in an active war zone drew significant international criticism.

Women were held as leverage — detained to coerce suspected militants into surrendering. This was not incidental. It was documented policy.

Who Did This Was Not a Mystery

The photographs CBS News broadcast in April 2004 — triggering global outrage — showed soldiers from the 372nd Military Police Company posing, laughing, giving thumbs-up. Private Lynndie England. Specialist Charles Graner. Eleven low-ranking soldiers in total were eventually convicted.

Graner received the harshest sentence: 10 years and a dishonorable discharge, in 2005.

England received three years.

But the Taguba Report, and the subsequent Fay Report ordered by Lieutenant General Anthony Jones and Major General George Fay, made something else clear: the abuse did not originate from a few poorly supervised privates. Orders flowed from above. Specifically, military intelligence officers ordered the military police to “set physical and mental conditions for favorable interrogation”. The commanding general in Iraq issued orders to “manipulate an internee’s emotions and weaknesses”.

And then there were the contractors.

The Contractors: CACI and the Privatization of Torture

Over half the interrogators at Abu Ghraib were not soldiers. They were employees of CACI International, a Virginia-based defense contractor paid more than $19 million for “interrogation services.” Titan Corporation provided translators.

The Fay Report found that CACI employees had conspired with military police to “soften up” detainees before questioning. They instructed the MPs to abuse prisoners. They were the architects, in many documented instances, of what the photographs later captured.

Nobody from CACI faced criminal charges.

In 2008, the Center for Constitutional Rights filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of four Iraqi torture survivors: Suhail Al Shimari, a middle school principal; Asa’ad Al-Zuba’e, a fruit vendor; Salah Al-Ejaili, an Al Jazeera journalist; and a fourth plaintiff later removed from the case. They described electrocution, beatings, sexual assault, dogs, forced nudity, being dragged by ropes around their necks. None had ever been charged with a crime.

CACI tried to have the case dismissed more than twenty times over sixteen years.

The first trial, in April 2024, ended in a hung jury — though most jurors believed CACI was liable. A retrial began October 30, 2024.

On November 12, 2024, the jury found CACI liable. Three plaintiffs were awarded $3 million each in compensatory damages, $11 million each in punitive damages. Total: $42 million.

It was the first time in twenty years that any Abu Ghraib survivor secured justice in a U.S. court. CACI is currently appealing. Oral arguments were heard before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia on September 9, 2025.

As of this writing, no senior military officer, no intelligence official, and no government official has faced criminal prosecution for what happened at Abu Ghraib. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld was charged in a German lawsuit invoking universal jurisdiction in November 2006. German prosecutors declined to pursue it in April 2007.

The Bush administration called Abu Ghraib the work of “a few bad apples”.

The Prison’s End

In May 2004, President Bush announced Abu Ghraib would be demolished. An Iraqi official objected. A U.S. military judge ruled the prison was a crime scene and couldn’t be demolished.

The U.S. transferred full control to the Iraqi government in September 2006.

Iraq reopened it in February 2009, renamed the Baghdad Central Prison, with plans to expand capacity to 15,000.

On July 21, 2013, a mass prison break occurred. At least 500 prisoners escaped.

On April 15, 2014, the Iraqi Justice Ministry closed the facility entirely, citing fears it could be seized by Sunni insurgents advancing through Anbar Province. The 2,400 remaining inmates were transferred to other facilities.

The building sits vacant. Saddam-era mass graves have been found on the property.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com

Guantánamo: The Offshore Model

Abu Ghraib did not exist in isolation. It was part of a network.

On January 11, 2002 — less than four months after September 11 — the Bush administration opened a detention facility at the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. The location was deliberate. The thinking was explicit: place the prisoners outside U.S. territory and they’d be outside the reach of U.S. courts and international law.

Since that first day, at least 780 men and boys from 48 countries have been held at Guantánamo. Every single one a Muslim. Nearly 86 percent were not captured by U.S. forces at all — they were handed over by citizens of Afghanistan and Pakistan after the U.S. dropped fliers offering $5,000 bounties for “suspicious persons.” No specific criteria. Five thousand dollars was roughly a seven-year salary.

In June 2004, the New York Times reported that of nearly 600 detainees then held, fewer than two dozen had close links to al-Qaeda.

The Center for Policy and Research’s 2006 analysis of Pentagon data found most detainees were low-level offenders with no affiliation to designated terrorist organizations.

Over 90 percent were eventually released without charge.

What Happened at Guantánamo

The Senate Armed Services Committee investigated. The CIA’s own inspector general investigated. A 2014 Senate Intelligence Committee report examined CIA “enhanced interrogation techniques” — a term the U.S. government used for methods that international law classifies as torture.

Documented practices: waterboarding, sleep deprivation for days, stress positions, being chained in fetal position on the floor, being left in urine and feces, dogs, extreme temperatures, sensory deprivation, prolonged isolation. FBI agents who witnessed interrogations filed formal complaints. One agent wrote of finding a detainee “chained hand and foot in a fetal position to the floor, with no chair, food or water. Most times they had urinated or defecated on themselves and had been left there for 18, 24 hours or more.”

Mohammed al-Qahtani, a Saudi national believed to have been the intended “20th hijacker” of the 9/11 flights, was subjected to what Air Force Lieutenant General Randall Schmidt — who headed the Pentagon’s own probe — called “abusive and degrading treatment”. The techniques used on al-Qahtani were, Schmidt testified, authorized by the Pentagon.

The CIA held more than 100 detainees at secret “black sites” around the world — in Thailand, Poland, and other countries — before transferring at least 39 to Guantánamo after subjecting them to its own program. One CIA interrogator used a gun and a cordless drill to intimidate a detainee in 2002. This is in the Senate Intelligence Committee report.

Nine people have died at Guantánamo. The Pentagon attributes six to suicide. Human rights organizations have disputed those characterizations.

Abu Zubaydah, captured in Pakistan in 2002, is a Palestinian man who was the CIA’s first post-9/11 detainee. He has been at Guantánamo since 2006. He has never been charged with a crime.

The Military Commissions Act of 2006, which critics including the Center for Constitutional Rights describe as an effective amnesty law, retroactively rewrote the War Crimes Act to narrow what qualified as illegal treatment of detainees.

The Supreme Court pushed back. In Hamdan v. Rumsfeld (2006), the Court ruled that the Geneva Conventions do apply to detainees at Guantánamo. In Boumediene v. Bush (2008), the Court ruled that detainees have the right to habeas corpus review in federal courts.

These were significant legal victories. They did not result in a single senior official being prosecuted.

Germany declined to prosecute Rumsfeld. France briefly appeared to consider it. The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into U.S. military personnel and CIA officers in Afghanistan. No Americans have been charged.

Eleven enlisted soldiers went to prison for Abu Ghraib. No officer above the rank of colonel was convicted of anything. No administration official faced criminal consequences. The architects of the “Torture Memos” — Justice Department lawyers John Yoo and Jay Bybee, who argued in 2002 that the Geneva Conventions did not apply and that certain forms of severe pain did not meet the legal definition of torture — were subject to an ethics investigation. Bybee, who was appointed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals before the memos became public, was found by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility to have committed “professional misconduct”. The finding was downgraded to “poor judgment” before it became final.

Bybee still sits on the federal bench.

Where Things Stand

As of February 2026, 15 people remain at Guantánamo Bay. In the final days of the Biden administration, 11 detainees were transferred to Oman. President Trump, back in office, has signed executive orders to keep Guantánamo open and has proposed using it to detain undocumented immigrants.

The CACI appeal is pending before the Fourth Circuit. If the verdict is upheld, it will be the only financial accountability for Abu Ghraib torture ever imposed by a U.S. court.

Human Rights Watch states clearly: the U.S. government has not compensated any Abu Ghraib torture victim.

Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Colin Powell, said publicly that Bush, Cheney, and Rumsfeld knowingly covered up the detention of hundreds of innocent men at Guantánamo — that they feared releasing them would undermine the case for the Iraq War.

The cost to U.S. taxpayers of maintaining Guantánamo: $540 million per year, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University’s Watson Institute.

The total cost of the War on Terror: over $5.48 trillion.

The total compensation paid by the U.S. government to people it tortured: zero.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com