On Friday, March 21, 2026, Iran launched two ballistic missiles at the joint US–UK military base on Diego Garcia, a tiny atoll in the centre of the Indian Ocean. Neither missile hit. One failed in flight; a US warship intercepted the second. The attack made headlines because it demonstrated that Iran’s missile programme reaches roughly 4,000 kilometres — double what Tehran had publicly admitted.

The news cycle focused on the military drama: the missiles, the intercept, the geopolitics of Britain allowing US bombers to operate from the base against Iranian targets.

Diego Garcia is home to about 2,500 mostly American personnel and has supported US military operations from Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan, and strikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels. It is, without question, one of the most strategically important military installations on earth.

But almost no coverage mentioned the reason it exists: the British government forcibly expelled an entire indigenous people from this island — destroying their community, their culture, and their livelihoods — so that the United States could build a base there without anyone watching.

This is that story.

Who the Chagossians Were

Before it was a military base, Diego Garcia was home.

The Chagossians, known as the Îlois, are an Afro-Asian ethnic group descended from enslaved Africans — primarily from Madagascar and East Africa — and South Asian workers brought to the Chagos Islands from the late 18th century onwards. Their ancestors arrived in chains. Over generations, they built something entirely their own.

They developed a distinct Creole language — Chagossian Creole, a French-based language whose vocabulary draws from various African and Asian languages — still spoken by descendants in Mauritius and the Seychelles today. They had churches, cemeteries, established homes, fishing traditions, and coconut plantations. Under international law, they are recognised as the indigenous peoples of the Chagos archipelago, descended from the earliest human settlers of those islands.

They were not transient workers. They were not a seasonal labour force. They were a settled people with roots going back nearly two hundred years.

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In a secret 1968 internal document, UK Foreign Secretary Michael Stewart acknowledged this directly: “By any stretch of the English language, there was an indigenous population and the Foreign Office knew it.”

They knew. They removed them anyway.

The Political Architecture of Erasure

In the late 1950s, the United States identified Diego Garcia as an ideal location for a naval and air base to project power across the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, and East Africa. The Cold War was the justification. But the island had people on it — and the Americans wanted it without them.

US officials insisted the territory come under their “exclusive control (without local inhabitants)” and transferred $14 million to British officials for the expulsion — a payment concealed from both the US Congress and the British Parliament.

The UK obliged. In 1965, Britain detached the Chagos Archipelago from its colony of Mauritius — just before granting Mauritius independence — and created a new administrative fiction: the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT).

This manoeuvre served a double purpose: it kept the islands under British control, and it allowed the UK to falsely claim to the United Nations that Chagos had no permanent population — avoiding accountability for continued colonial rule.

The lie was deliberate. In a 1970 memo, UK Foreign Office lawyer Anthony Aust wrote explicitly about the government’s intention to “maintain the fiction that the inhabitants of Chagos are not a permanent or semi-permanent population” and dedicated an entire paragraph to outlining plans for “maintaining the fiction.”

One senior Foreign Office official put it even more plainly in a declassified document: “We must surely be very tough about this. The object of the exercise is to get some rocks which will remain ours… There will be no indigenous population except seagulls.”

Private comments by senior UK officials during the planning of the expulsion referred to the Chagossians as “Men Fridays… whose origins are obscure.” In other documents they were called “Tarzans.” These were not off-hand slurs. They were the language of a government constructing a justification to remove human beings from their homes.

The Five-Stage Removal (1967–1973)

The expulsion did not happen in a single dramatic act. It was engineered gradually — bureaucratically — so that no single moment would appear unambiguously monstrous. Human Rights Watch documented the process in meticulous detail in a landmark 2023 investigation.

Stage One: Trap people outside

From 1967, the British prevented Chagossians who had temporarily left the islands — on holiday or for urgent medical treatment — from returning. People who left Chagos assuming they were on a short trip were told they could not come home and were separated from their families without any warning.

Think about what that means. You travel to Mauritius for a doctor’s appointment. You are told you may not go back. Your family is still on the island. You will never see your house again.

Stage Two: Starve out the rest

The frequency of supply ships bringing food to the islands from Mauritius was drastically reduced. Medical services were cut. The message was clear: stay, and suffer. The intention was to make life on the islands untenable before the formal removal began.

Stage Three: Threats and terror

A number of Chagossians reported being threatened with being shot or bombed if they did not leave. One elderly man told a Washington Post journalist that an American official warned him directly: “If you don’t leave you won’t be fed any longer.”

British forces rounded up the Chagossians’ dogs — gassing and burning them in front of their owners. Witnesses described this as a calculated act of psychological terror: a demonstration of what happened to things you loved on this island.

Stage Four: Forced deportations

The UK began formally expelling inhabitants in 1968, concluding with the removal of the remaining Chagossians from Peros Banhos atoll on 27 April 1973. People were loaded onto cargo ships — often the same vessels used to transport copra and fertiliser. They were dumped on the quayside in Port Louis with no homes, no social network, and no money.

Stage Five: Make it permanent on paper

On 16 April 1971, the UK issued BIOT Immigration Ordinance Number One, making it a criminal offence for anyone without military clearance to be on the islands without a permit. With one administrative document, the Chagossians’ homeland became illegal for them to enter. Throughout this process, the UK labelled the Chagossians as “a non-permanent population” — denying their indigeneity to avoid breaching international law.

Life in Exile

The Chagossians arrived in Mauritius and the Seychelles with nothing. There was no resettlement plan. No housing. No jobs waiting. Promises made by BIOT authorities that work and accommodation would be available were simply not true.

When the Washington Post finally broke the story in 1975, a journalist found Chagossians living in abject poverty in the slums of Mauritius. By the 1980s, the base on Diego Garcia was a multibillion-dollar military installation.

Chagossians described how their forced exile resulted in extreme mental and physical harm — from the pain of being permanently separated from their home to the daily struggle of finding enough food for their children.

Louis Elyse, born in Mauritius in 1981 to exiled Chagossian parents, told Human Rights Watch that growing up, people would write on walls: “You’re not welcome, go back to your islands.”

The UK’s initial “compensation” was £650,000 paid not to individuals but to the Mauritian government in 1972 — for the resettlement of all Chagossians combined. Many received nothing at all. When further payments were eventually made, the UK required Chagossians to sign — or thumbprint — a document giving up their right to return, written only in English, a language unfamiliar to many of them, with legal terms that were never explained.

Decades of Legal Resistance

The Chagossians did not accept this quietly. For fifty years, led largely by a group of determined women, they protested, petitioned, held hunger strikes, resisted riot police, went to jail, approached the United Nations, filed lawsuits, and pursued nearly every available strategy to force the US and British governments to let them return.

2000 — A UK court declares the 1971 BIOT ordinance unlawful. The government accepts the ruling, but only for islands other than Diego Garcia.

2004 — Under pressure from the United States, which needed Diego Garcia for its War on Terror, the UK government overturns its own acceptance of the ruling using Orders in Council — invoking royal prerogative to bypass Parliament entirely.

2016 — The British government formally rejects the right of Chagossians to return to the islands.

2019 — The International Court of Justice issues an advisory opinion that the UK’s administration of Chagos is unlawful and must end “as rapidly as possible.” The UN General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to endorse the opinion. The UK ignores both.

2024 — The UK agrees to hand sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while leasing Diego Garcia back for 99 years. Chagossian leaders criticise the deal for having excluded them from negotiations.

2025 — A treaty is signed. Chagossian activists submit a legal challenge to the UN Human Rights Committee, arguing the deal perpetuates historical injustice and was reached without their consent.

Throughout all of this, Chagossians were not consulted when BIOT was created in 1965, about their exile, or about Mauritius’s independence. The only Chagossian contribution to the ICJ case was one short pre-recorded video testimony — they had no independent voice.

Does This Qualify as Ethnic Cleansing?

The phrase is not used lightly. Ethnic cleansing describes the forced removal of a population from a territory — typically for ethnic, racial, or political reasons — with the intent to make that territory demographically homogeneous.

Match that definition against what happened in Chagos.

Forced removal of an entire population? Yes. The UK expelled every Chagossian between 1967 and 1973 at the request of the United States.

Deliberate prevention of return? Yes. Criminalised by ordinance in 1971, upheld through courts and royal prerogative for decades, and still not fully resolved today.

State coordination and racial dehumanisation? Yes. Human Rights Watch concluded that UK colonial rule in Chagos was built on systematic racism — and that the UK treated the predominantly African Chagossians very differently from other islanders under their rule, such as those in Cyprus and the Falklands, which also host UK military bases.

Destruction of community life? Yes. Churches demolished. Dogs killed. Cemeteries enclosed within military perimeters. Families divided, broken financially and emotionally by a system that heartlessly rejected them at every turn.

In 2023, Human Rights Watch formally concluded that the UK and US were responsible for crimes against humanity against the Chagossian people. The US State Department, for the first time, acknowledged “regret” for what had happened.

Regret. For crimes against humanity. After fifty years.

Where Things Stand Today

Today, Chagossians live in exile in the UK, Mauritius, and the Seychelles. Many remain in poverty. The islands, apart from the US military base, remain abandoned.

The 2024–2025 sovereignty deal theoretically allows Chagossians to return to the outer islands — but not to Diego Garcia, where most of them actually lived. The treaty provides no guarantee of return and says nothing meaningful about reparations. The compensation on offer amounts to roughly £40 million for a trust fund — potentially as little as £5,000 per person for the theft of their homeland and over half a century in exile.

People receive more from car insurance claims.

No Chagossian interviewed by Human Rights Watch wants the military base closed. They would like the opportunity to live and work on the island. That is the scale of what they are asking for: not removal of the base. Just the right to exist on land that is more than half empty.

Back to the Missiles

When Iran targeted Diego Garcia on Friday, the international response focused — understandably — on the military implications. The range of the missiles. The escalation risk. The geopolitics of the Strait of Hormuz.

But underneath the strategic calculus is a foundation almost nobody mentions: this base was built on a crime. The runway that B-2 bombers use today was laid down after British forces killed the Chagossians’ dogs and loaded their owners onto cargo ships.

The International Court of Justice ruled the British occupation unlawful in 2019. The United Nations voted overwhelmingly to demand the UK leave. The UK ignored both — until geopolitical pressure and legal risk made a negotiated deal unavoidable.

In every conversation about Diego Garcia — about its strategic value, about who leases it and for how long — the people who were removed are an afterthought. Or they are not mentioned at all.

The world watches a base under threat and sees a military asset.

The Chagossians look at the same island and see a cemetery their grandparents built, now enclosed inside someone else’s perimeter. They see a home that was taken — not by war, not by disaster, but by a bureaucratic decision made in secret between two governments — and never returned.

That is the history Iran’s missiles just flew over. It deserves to be known.

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