Egypt got a $3 billion IMF loan in 2022. Two years later they needed an $8 billion loan. The first loan did not fix the problem.

Egypt’s total foreign debt hit $165.4 billion as of March 2023. In 2013 that number was roughly a third of what it is now.

Of the $52 billion Egypt owes to multilateral institutions, 44.7% goes to the IMF — approximately $23.24 billion. The 2024 deal will push that number higher.

The Conditions

Every IMF loan comes with demands attached.

Egypt has been required to privatize public assets, cut social services, and liberalize trade as conditions of receiving funds.

These conditions weaken Egypt’s ability to make its own economic decisions and have consistently failed to produce long-term stability.

One specific condition was adopting a flexible exchange rate.

The Egyptian pound dropped 14.5% against the US dollar in October 2022 alone.

Inflation hit a five-year peak as a result. Vegetables, dairy, and bread became unaffordable for millions of people. Some families began skipping meals.

Debt repayment schedules continued regardless.

The Military’s Role in the Economy

The Egyptian military controls large portions of the country’s commercial activity — construction, food production, consumer goods.

This blocks genuine private sector competition and deters foreign investment.

IMF loan conditions have not seriously addressed this. The military’s economic dominance has continued through every loan cycle.

While inflation was making food unaffordable, Egypt continued spending on luxury megaprojects and prestige construction. Education and healthcare remained underfunded.

IMF conditions focused on exchange rates, privatization, and deficit reduction. They did not address how the Egyptian government was actually allocating its spending.

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Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power in a 2013 military coup that removed the elected government of Mohamed Morsi. Western governments, after brief hesitation, largely normalized relations with his government within a few years.

Sisi’s government is directly dependent on Gulf money. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait have collectively deposited tens of billions into Egypt’s central bank to keep it liquid. That financial dependency shapes Egyptian foreign policy in concrete ways — Egypt has consistently aligned with Saudi and UAE positions on regional disputes, including the blockade of Qatar and the war in Yemen.

The relationship with the West runs on similar logic. Egypt gets military aid and diplomatic cover. In return it maintains the peace treaty with Israel, cooperates on counterterrorism, and keeps the Suez Canal open to Western naval traffic.

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Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have both extensively documented what the Sisi government does domestically — mass detentions, torture, political prisoners estimated in the tens of thousands, and the near-total elimination of independent civil society and press.

Western governments have raised concerns. They have not changed their policies in any meaningful way.

The Dependency Loop

As of December 2022, Egypt’s short-term debt alone was $47 billion — 135% of Egypt’s total foreign exchange reserves as of May 2023.

Approximately 86% of those reserves consist of deposits from Arab countries, amounting to nearly $30 billion. The country’s foreign exchange position depends heavily on money parked there by other governments.

Egypt owes money to a wide range of creditors — Gulf states including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait; European creditors including Germany, France, and the UK; and Japan, China, and the United States.

Each creditor has its own interests. None of them are primarily focused on Egyptian economic welfare.

The IMF has consistently made new loans to Egypt without ensuring previous loan targets were met.

Egypt has been through multiple loan cycles. The debt has tripled. The IMF’s response has been larger loans.

US Military Aid

Since 1978, the United States has sent Egypt approximately $1.3 billion per year in military aid — over $50 billion total, beginning with the Camp David Accords.

In 2022, the US approved $2.2 billion worth of Super Hercules C-130 transport aircraft and $355 million in air defense radar systems for Egypt.

The Biden administration withheld $85 million of the annual military aid in September 2023 over human rights concerns. Some lawmakers pushed to withhold $320 million. They did not get that.

During the 2011 Arab Spring, US-supplied ammunition was used against protesters. US military aid policy did not change.

Egypt has a population of over 100 million people with widespread anti-Israel sentiment. The Sisi government actively suppresses public expression of that sentiment.

The 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty remains in place partly because of this. Egypt also provides intelligence on groups in Sinai and Gaza, keeps the Suez Canal accessible to US naval operations, and maintains a hard line against Islamist organizations.

Over 100 million Egyptians are living with inflation that has made basic food unaffordable, a government that detains and tortures political opponents, a military that dominates the economy, and a foreign debt load that has tripled in ten years.

The IMF’s response is an $8 billion loan. The US response is $1.3 billion in annual military aid with $85 million withheld. The structural problems remain unaddressed.

The Broader Pattern: Egypt Is Not Alone

Egypt’s situation is not unique. The IMF currently has active loan programs with over 90 countries. The conditions attached to those loans follow a remarkably consistent template — currency liberalization, privatization, cuts to public spending, trade liberalization — regardless of the specific economic circumstances of the country receiving them. And in a significant number of cases, the loans are followed by more loans, larger debts, and deepening economic instability.

Several countries show this pattern in particularly clear terms.

Argentina

Argentina has been in and out of IMF programs since the 1950s. It has completed more IMF programs than almost any other country on earth.

The 2018 loan was $57 billion — the largest in IMF history at the time. It was supposed to stabilize the peso and restore investor confidence. The peso collapsed anyway. Inflation hit 50%, then over 100% by 2023. The IMF restructured the debt rather than acknowledging the program had failed.

Argentina has defaulted on its sovereign debt nine times. Each default was followed by negotiations, a new program, and more conditions.

In 2023, Javier Milei was elected on a platform of radical austerity, promising to dollarize the economy and slash public spending — positions closely aligned with what the IMF had been demanding for years. Argentina’s poverty rate hit 57.4% in early 2024, the highest in decades. The IMF approved a new program shortly after Milei’s election.

Pakistan

Pakistan is on its 24th IMF program. The programs began in 1958.

Each program comes with conditions. Each program is followed by another. The country’s total external debt stands at over $130 billion. Inflation hit 38% in 2023.

Imran Khan’s government fell in 2022 amid a political and economic crisis that overlapped directly with IMF program negotiations and conditions. The government that replaced him moved quickly to comply with IMF demands. The military’s influence over civilian governance — a structural problem with direct parallels to Egypt — has never been part of the IMF’s conditions for lending.

Pakistan has received IMF loans under military governments, under civilian governments, and under governments that were effectively run by the military while nominally civilian. The loans kept coming regardless. The debt kept growing.

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Greece

Greece entered its first IMF bailout program in 2010 as part of a broader Eurozone rescue package. The total assistance package reached €289 billion across three programs running until 2018.

The conditions attached included severe austerity measures — pension cuts, wage reductions, tax increases, and privatization of public assets. GDP fell by 25% over five years. Unemployment hit 27%. Youth unemployment exceeded 50%.

The IMF later acknowledged in its own review that it had underestimated the damage its austerity conditions would cause to the Greek economy. The acknowledgment came after the damage was done.

Greek public assets — ports, airports, utilities — were sold to private and foreign buyers as conditions of the bailout. The recovery, when it eventually came, was slow and uneven. Public debt as a share of GDP remains over 160%, higher than it was before the bailouts began.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s $15.6 billion IMF program approved in 2023 is being administered in the middle of an active war. The conditions still include fiscal consolidation, banking sector reforms, and governance requirements.

Ukraine has had repeated IMF programs since the 1990s. The 2015 program came with conditions that included energy price increases for ordinary Ukrainians in the middle of an already severe economic contraction.

The geopolitical dimension of Ukraine’s IMF relationship is difficult to separate from the economic one. Western financial support for Ukraine is explicitly tied to the war with Russia, and the IMF program functions partly as a mechanism for keeping the Ukrainian state financially operational during the conflict. The structural reform conditions exist alongside that political reality and are shaped by it.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s economic collapse in 2022 was total. The government ran out of foreign exchange reserves. It could not pay for fuel imports. Hospitals ran out of medicine. There were nationwide protests that forced the president to flee the country.

A $2.9 billion IMF program was approved in 2023. The conditions included tax increases, energy price hikes, and cuts to public spending — imposed on a population that had just watched its economy disintegrate.

Sri Lanka’s collapse was partly driven by debt taken from Chinese lenders for infrastructure projects that did not generate sufficient returns, combined with pandemic-driven collapse in tourism revenue and a catastrophic decision to ban chemical fertilizers that devastated agricultural output. The IMF program addresses fiscal conditions. It does not address the structural vulnerabilities that produced the collapse.

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Ghana

Ghana entered a $3 billion IMF program in 2023 after defaulting on its external debt. It was the first Ghanaian default in a generation.

Ghana had been considered one of West Africa’s more stable economies. Debt service costs consumed over 70% of government revenue before the default. The debt had accumulated through a combination of Eurobond borrowing, Chinese loans for infrastructure, and domestic borrowing at high interest rates.

The IMF program conditions include the standard package of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms. Ghana is also going through a debt restructuring process with external creditors that has been slow and contested.

These countries are different in almost every way — size, geography, political system, economic structure, history. What they share is repeated engagement with IMF lending programs, conditions that follow a consistent template, and debt loads that have grown rather than shrunk over the course of that engagement.

In several cases — Argentina, Pakistan, Egypt — the pattern has repeated so many times that the loan programs themselves have become a permanent feature of the economic landscape rather than a temporary intervention.

In several cases — Greece, Sri Lanka, Ghana — the programs were administered in the context of genuine crises where the population was already suffering, and the conditions added additional burdens to populations with very little capacity to absorb them.

In almost every case, the structural problems that produced the debt — whether military economic dominance in Egypt and Pakistan, or oligarchic capture in Ukraine, or infrastructure debt in Sri Lanka and Ghana — were either not addressed by IMF conditions or were actively worsened by them.

Egypt sits within this pattern. Its debt has tripled in ten years. It is on another IMF program. The conditions are the same. The military’s role in the economy remains untouched. The population continues to absorb the costs.

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