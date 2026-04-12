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MonkeyHead's avatar
MonkeyHead
1h

Dont cry for these countries, many of them had leaders that absconded with funds meant for the people, for instance Mubarak left with $40billion apparently during the Arab Spring.

Its a game the self described 'elite' like to play, stealing from the poor and underserved, the very people they go to when its time to vote, the gullible sycophants, or low intelligentsia who mindlessly believe

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