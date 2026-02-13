The Scale of Political Spending

Between 2023 and 2024, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and its affiliated super PAC spent $126.9 million on U.S. elections, making it the largest PAC contributor to members of Congress in the 2023–2024 cycle. This represents a 582 percent increase from the $22 million AIPAC spent in 2020. The United Democracy Project super PAC alone spent $55.4 million, with $37.9 million in independent expenditures on television ads and mailers.

At least $45.2 million went directly to winning candidates for Congress, representing 349 senators and members of the House of Representatives, or 65 percent of Congress. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson received at least $654,000 while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries received at least $933,000.

The super PAC’s major donors included billionaires from both parties: investor Jonathon Jacobson, media producer Haim Saban, Home Depot co-founder Bernard Marcus, and hedge fund manager Paul Singer, the seventh-biggest donor to outside groups in 2024.

Former WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum was identified as the top UDP donor. Politico reported that AIPAC became “the biggest source of Republican money flowing into competitive Democratic primaries” in 2024.

Legislative Suppression of Free Speech in the United States

Multiple U.S. states have enacted laws requiring government contractors to certify they are not boycotting Israel. As of 2020, 32 state legislatures passed such bills.

The federal Israel Anti-Boycott Act proposed penalties including civil fines up to $250,000 and criminal penalties of up to $1 million and 20 years imprisonment for participating in boycotts of Israel called for by international organizations.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged these laws, arguing they violate First Amendment protections of political expression. Federal courts have repeatedly ruled these restrictions unconstitutional. In April 2019, a federal judge in Texas ruled that state’s anti-boycott law unconstitutional, stating the law violated First Amendment protections against government intrusion into political speech.

Similar court victories occurred in Kansas, Arizona, and Georgia. The ACLU notes that the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware Co. affirmed the constitutional right to boycott, holding that such activity rests “on the highest rung of the hierarchy of First Amendment values.”

Targeting Progressive Politicians: Bowman and Bush

AIPAC’s United Democracy Project spent $20 million to unseat Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri and Jamaal Bowman of New York, two of Congress’ most vocal critics of Israel’s assault on Gaza.

In Bowman’s primary race, UDP’s spending $14.5 million set a record for outside group spending on a single House election. In Missouri’s First Congressional District, AIPAC’s PAC gave more than $3.1 million to Wesley Bell’s campaign through July 31, while UDP spent $8.6 million in the race, the majority opposing incumbent Cori Bush.

Both campaigns were characterized by critics as deploying misinformation and racist campaign ads intended to defeat progressive Black candidates. The UDP advertising deliberately avoided mentioning Israel, instead focusing on local issues while accepting funding from Republican megadonors. Justice Democrats noted that “AIPAC, its allies, and [challengers] are building coalitions with Trump donors and neo-Nazis to attack” progressive representatives.

The Systematic Smear Campaign Against Ilhan Omar

Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has faced repeated attacks from AIPAC and pro-Israel groups since entering Congress. In 2019, Omar was accused of antisemitism for tweeting that Republican support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins,” a reference to campaign donations from AIPAC. The American-Israel Public Affairs Committee is a nonprofit that does not donate directly to candidates, but its members donate extensively to pro-Israel lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer compared Omar’s AIPAC comments to Trump’s remarks about neo-Nazis. Omar was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in 2023 over her past comments about Israel.

In May 2021, AIPAC ran Facebook ads showing Omar’s face next to Hamas rockets with a caption reading “When Israel targets Hamas Rep. Omar calls it an ‘act of terrorism.’” The ad was factually inaccurate. Omar had not stated that Israel’s targeting Hamas constitutes terrorism; she used that phrase in reference to “Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza.” Omar’s deputy communications director stated the language AIPAC used “is virtually identical to the language used in death threats she gets. Make no mistake: AIPAC is putting Rep. Omar’s life at risk with repeated Islamophobic attack ads.”

Despite AIPAC’s stated intention to spend up to $100 million to defeat every Squad member in 2024, the group did not directly target Omar in her primary race. Political scientists noted that Omar’s popularity with her constituents and lack of electoral vulnerabilities made her a poor investment for AIPAC spending. She won her primary with over 56 percent of the vote.

Analysis of the attacks against Omar demonstrates systematic misrepresentation and decontextualization of her words. As one DC insider noted, “The ultra-sensitivity here is because of who Ilhan Omar is and what she represents — a Muslim woman who is critical of Israel.” Many commentators have observed it is easier to debate Israeli policy and actions in Israel than in the United States.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com

Systematic Censorship of Palestinian Content on Social Media

In December 2023, Human Rights Watch released a 51-page report documenting systematic censorship of Palestine content on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms. The report analyzed 1,050 cases of content removal from over 60 countries between October and November 2023.

Key findings:

1,049 of the 1,050 censored posts supported Palestine; one supported Israel

Meta removed content documenting Palestinian casualties under policies on “violent and graphic content” despite newsworthy value

The Israeli Cyber Unit sent Meta 9,500 content takedown requests since October 7, 2023, with platforms complying at a 94 percent rate

Meta applied its “Dangerous Organizations and Individuals” policy, which incorporates U.S. designated “terrorist” lists, to restrict speech about Palestinian rights

An independent 2022 investigation commissioned by Meta itself found that the company’s content moderation “appear[s] to have had an adverse human rights impact on the rights of Palestinian users,” adversely affecting “the ability of Palestinians to share information and insights about their experiences as they occurred.”

Media Complicity: Systematic Bias and Documented Falsehoods

An Intercept analysis of over 1,000 articles from The New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times during the first six weeks of the Gaza war revealed systematic bias. The analysis found newspapers disproportionately emphasized Israeli deaths, used emotive language to describe killings of Israelis but not Palestinians, offered lopsided coverage of antisemitic acts while largely ignoring anti-Muslim racism, and paid little attention to the unprecedented impact of Israel’s siege on children and journalists in Gaza.

A peer-reviewed study analyzing 14,000 articles from The New York Times, BBC, CNN, and Al Jazeera between October 7, 2023 and October 7, 2024 found severe disparities.

The study documented that while Palestinian tragedies were reported, Israeli stories received more narrative depth, emotional detail, and prominence even on days when no new Israeli casualties occurred. On December 1, 2023, when 184 Palestinians were killed, The New York Times, BBC, and CNN published 64 Israeli-focused stories combined versus 17 Palestinian stories.

The study found that relative to casualty baselines, The New York Times exhibited the most extreme imbalance: it came closest to the Israeli baseline for child casualties (4.2 percent versus 5 percent baseline) but fell furthest below the Palestinian reference (15.7 percent versus 40–44 percent baseline of child casualties). CNN and BBC occupied intermediate positions at 20.8 percent for Palestinian child casualties.

A leaked internal New York Times memo from April 2024 revealed the paper had been directing journalists to skew reporting on Gaza. Written by Standards Editor Susan Wessling, the memo listed which words were acceptable and which were not. The words “carnage,” “slaughter,” and “massacre” were deemed too emotive for reporting Palestinian deaths, though such terms were used to describe violence against Israelis.

Lie #1: The Al-Ahli Hospital Explosion

On October 17, 2023, The New York Times published the headline “Israeli airstrike killed 500 at a Gaza hospital, Palestinians say.” The report was massively distributed, caused riots across the Middle East, and forced King Abdullah of Jordan to cancel a critical summit with President Joe Biden. The headline contained five separate errors: it was a failed rocket, not an Israeli bomb; fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, not by the Israeli Air Force; fell on the parking lot, not on the hospital itself; killed 50–100 Palestinians according to U.S. intelligence, not 500; and the source was the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, not “Palestinians.”

The Times admitted in an editor’s note six days later that “the early versions of the coverage relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified.” The BBC, Associated Press, Reuters, and other outlets made similar errors. Between October 7, 2023 and June 7, 2024, The New York Times admitted 72 errors in its war coverage, 48 of them about Israel, with errors identified by external sources rather than by the Times itself.

Lie #2: The “Weaponized Sexual Violence” Story

On December 28, 2023, The New York Times published “Screams Without Words: How Hamas Weaponized Sexual Violence on Oct. 7,” a story that claimed to document systematic rape as a weapon of war. The article was co-authored by Pulitzer Prize winner Jeffrey Gettleman, Adam Sella (a food journalist with limited political reporting experience), and Anat Schwartz, an Israeli filmmaker and former air force intelligence official with no prior reporting experience.

Investigation by The Intercept revealed that Schwartz had liked social media posts calling for Israel to “turn the strip into a slaughterhouse” and posts endorsing the debunked “40 beheaded babies” claim. She had also liked posts referring to Palestinians as “human animals.” Photographer Eden Wesley, whose images were used as evidence in the Times article, stated that Schwartz had called her “again and again” for information for the article due to its importance for “Israeli advocacy” — referring to Israeli propaganda efforts to influence international audiences.

In a podcast interview with Israel’s Channel 12 in January 2024, Schwartz admitted she contacted Israeli hospitals, rape crisis centers, trauma recovery facilities, sex assault hotlines, and kibbutzim but “found no direct evidence of rapes or sexual violence.” She did not locate reports of sexual violence when calling the sexual assault hotline or psychiatric hospitals. After visiting a therapy facility “established to address the trauma of October 7 victims” she came away with “only innuendo and general statements from the therapists.”

The opening anecdote featured a woman named Gal Abdush, described as “the woman in the black dress.” The Times stated that Israeli police officials “believed” Abdush had been raped based on video evidence. However, Abdush’s sister Miral Alter stated in an Instagram post that “there is no proof that there was rape.” Abdush’s mother told Israeli outlet YNet: “We weren’t aware of the rape initially; we were informed only when The New York Times’ journalist approached us.”

In March 2024, a UN report undermined key claims from the Times story. Two high-profile sexual assault cases alleged at Kibbutz Be’eri were found to be “unfounded.” On March 25, 2024, The New York Times itself reported it had reviewed video taken by an Israeli soldier showing three fully clothed bodies with no signs of sexual violence, directly contradicting the paramedic’s account in “Screams Without Words.” The Times never explained why it had published false testimony.

The New York Times cut ties with Anat Schwartz in April 2024. International editor Philip Pan told staff: “We didn’t see anything amiss with her work for us, but we learned about social media activity that predated her time working with us that was unacceptable and she’s not working with us right now.”

CNN’s Regurgitation of Israeli Propaganda

CNN staff members speaking to Al Jazeera’s The Listening Post alleged pro-Israel bias in coverage, systematic double standards, and frequent violations of journalistic principles. In November 2023, CNN International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson embedded with the Israeli army at Gaza’s bombed-out al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital. Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari claimed to have found proof Hamas was using the hospital to hide Israeli captives. Hagari showed Robertson a document on the wall written in Arabic, claiming it was a roster of Hamas members.

A CNN staffer described the broadcast as “an embarrassing moment” for CNN. “It wasn’t a Hamas roster at all. It was a calendar, and written in Arabic were the days of the week. But the report that came out from Nic Robertson just swallowed up Israel’s claim.” The Israeli claim had already been debunked by Arabic speakers on social media before the CNN footage aired. According to multiple CNN journalists and an internal WhatsApp chat seen by Al Jazeera, a Palestinian producer alerted her colleagues, including Robertson, but was ignored.

CNN staffer “Adam” reported there was a period when CNN journalists “couldn’t call air strikes in Gaza air strikes unless we had confirmation from the Israelis. We would not be doing this in any other place. We would not tolerate the need to ask, say, the Russians whether they bombed a hospital in Kyiv.” When Gaza’s health ministry announced that Israeli attacks had killed more than 40,000 people in August 2024, CNN Managing Editor Mike McCarthy ordered his team to “contextualise and hold Hamas accountable.”

A leaked CNN internal directive disclosed that all the network’s news on Gaza and Israel was being sent to CNN’s Jerusalem bureau where it was shaped by IDF personnel. A CNN staff member called it “journalistic malpractice,” stating CNN was facing “a backlash from its own staff” over policies that led to “a regurgitation of Israeli propaganda” and the silencing of Palestinian voices.

Lie #3: Hamas Casualty Figure Skepticism While Accepting Israeli Claims

A study by Fifty Global Research Group analyzed all articles mentioning Gazan casualties published between February and May 2024 by eight top English-language news sources. The study found that in 50 percent of articles providing Israeli casualty figures, they were treated with skepticism and presented as “unverifiable.” The same doubt about Hamas-provided figures existed in less than 2 percent of articles. Only 15 percent of articles mentioned that Gaza’s Ministry of Health does not differentiate between civilians and Hamas fighters, while a mere 3 percent provided estimated terrorist casualty figures.

Roughly 80 percent of articles that featured Hamas casualty figures informed readers the numbers were from Hamas or the Gaza Ministry of Health, but 19 percent did not mention the source, giving the impression the figures were undisputed. This occurred despite the fact that multiple peer-reviewed studies have validated the Gaza Health Ministry’s methodology and found its counts to be reliable and likely conservative.

Lie #4: The “Beheaded Babies” Claim

Multiple media outlets repeated unverified Israeli claims that Hamas beheaded babies on October 7. The claim was amplified by Israeli officials and spread rapidly through Western media despite no forensic or photographic evidence. President Biden stated he had seen “confirmed pictures” of “terrorists beheading children,” a claim the White House later walked back. No evidence of beheaded babies has ever been produced, yet the narrative was used to justify extensive military operations in Gaza.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com

Lie #5: Misquoting Israeli Leaders

The New York Times repeatedly misquoted Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Times columnist Lydia Polgreen claimed Gallant said he sought “straightforward vengeance” and quoted him as saying about Palestinians: “Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings.” Neither quote was accurate. Gallant’s actual statement referred to imposing a “complete siege” on Gaza. The misquotes were used in multiple opinion pieces to argue Israel was committing genocide, yet the Times never issued corrections for these fabricated quotations.

Israeli Control of Embedded Journalism

During the conflict, Israel imposed strict controls on international journalists, requiring military escorts and pre-broadcast reviews of footage. In January 2024, Israel’s Supreme Court upheld these requirements on security grounds. Prominent U.S. media organizations including NBC and CNN confirmed that Israel had authority to approve content from Gaza, with journalists embedded with the Israeli military required to submit materials for review before publication.

Institutional Connections

A dossier released by Writers Against the War on Gaza identified nearly two dozen New York Times journalists, editors, and executives with extensive ties to pro-Israel lobbying groups. The group accused The New York Times of “systemic pro-Israel and anti-Palestinian bias” and characterized the paper as “an accomplice to the genocide in Gaza, serving as a mouthpiece for American imperialism.”

An independent study published in January 2024 found that the New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times demonstrated consistent bias against Palestinians, offered disproportionate coverage of antisemitism in the U.S., and downplayed anti-Muslim racism after October 7, 2023. The American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker peace organization, canceled a planned advertisement in The New York Times after it refused to allow the organization to refer to Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

Tech Industry Contracts with Israeli Military and Government

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft has provided extensive cloud computing and AI services to the Israeli military. In August 2024, a joint investigation by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call revealed that Israel’s Unit 8200 intelligence agency used Microsoft Azure to store millions of intercepted Palestinian phone calls from Gaza and the West Bank.

According to leaked internal documents:

The Israeli military’s usage of AI capabilities from Microsoft and OpenAI in March 2024 was nearly 200 times higher than before October 7, 2023

By the end of March 2024, monthly consumption of Azure’s machine learning tools was 64 times higher than September 2023

By July 2024, data stored on Microsoft servers doubled to more than 13.6 petabytes

The collaboration began in November 2021 when Unit 8200 commander Yossi Sariel met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in Seattle. Microsoft acknowledged providing “software, professional services, Azure cloud services and Azure AI services, including language translation” to Israel’s Ministry of Defense.

In September 2024, Microsoft disabled some services to Israeli military units after determining the storage of mass surveillance data violated its terms of service.

Project Nimbus: Google and Amazon

In April 2021, Google and Amazon signed a $1.2 billion contract with the Israeli government to provide cloud computing, AI, and machine learning services. The Israeli Finance Ministry announced the contract would “provide the government, the defense establishment and others with an all-encompassing cloud solution.”

Leaked Israeli Finance Ministry documents revealed extraordinary contractual terms:

Google and Amazon are prohibited from restricting how Israel uses their products, even if such use breaches the companies’ terms of service

The companies must use a secret code to alert Israel if a foreign court requests Israeli data stored on their servers

The contract bars the companies from halting services due to boycott pressure

Internal Google documents from 2020 show Google lawyers were aware Project Nimbus could be linked to human rights violations in Gaza and the West Bank before the contract was signed. The leaked procurement document lists two Israeli state-owned weapons manufacturers — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries — as required Nimbus customers.

Over 200 Google workers formed the “No Tech for Apartheid” campaign. In April 2024, Google fired 28 employees for staging sit-ins at company offices protesting Project Nimbus.

Palantir Technologies

In January 2024, Palantir signed a strategic partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense following a meeting between Palantir co-founders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp with Israeli defense officials in Tel Aviv. The company agreed to “harness Palantir’s advanced technology in support of war-related missions.”

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese’s report stated there are “reasonable grounds” to believe Palantir supplied technology powering AI systems including “Lavender,” “Gospel,” and “Where’s Daddy” — platforms used to identify targets and alert Israeli forces when targets enter their family homes. According to reports, from target identification to execution, “no more than two or three minutes elapse.”

Norway’s largest asset manager Storebrand divested $24 million in Palantir shares in October 2024 over concerns the company’s work for Israel “might put the asset manager at risk of violating international humanitarian law and human rights.”

Human Rights Watch: Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution

In April 2021, Human Rights Watch released a 213-page report concluding that Israeli authorities are committing the crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution. The determination was based on “an overarching Israeli government policy to maintain the domination by Jewish Israelis over Palestinians coupled with grave abuses committed against Palestinians living in the occupied territory, including East Jerusalem.”

The report documented specific violations:

Sweeping movement restrictions through the Gaza closure and permit regime in the West Bank

Confiscation of more than one-third of West Bank land

Denial of residency rights to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and their relatives

Suspension of basic civil rights to millions of Palestinians

Forcible transfer of thousands of Palestinians from their homes

Human Rights Watch applied the legal definitions of apartheid from both the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Casualties in Gaza

As of January 2026, over 71,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. This figure represents deaths from direct Israeli fire and excludes those who died from starvation or remain buried under rubble.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics reported that by the end of December 2025, Gaza recorded 70,942 fatalities, including 18,592 children and approximately 12,400 women, with around 11,000 people missing.

A January 2025 peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet estimated 64,260 deaths from traumatic injury between October 7, 2023 and June 30, 2024, with 59.1% being women, children, and the elderly. The study concluded the Gaza Health Ministry undercounted trauma-related deaths by 41%.

A study by the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research estimated 78,318 people were killed between October 7, 2023 and December 31, 2024 as a direct result of the conflict. Researchers found that by October 6, 2025, conflict-related deaths likely surpassed 100,000.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights verified that 70% of Palestinians killed in residential buildings were women and children.

Infrastructure Destruction

According to Human Rights Watch’s 2025 World Report:

Israeli attacks destroyed or damaged 63% of all buildings in Gaza

94% of medical facilities were damaged or destroyed

Only 19 hospitals remain partially operational with 2,000 beds for over 2 million residents

179 schools were completely destroyed and 218 damaged

63 university buildings were destroyed

Nearly all Palestinians in Gaza were forcibly displaced, with the population crammed into areas with population densities reaching 88,000 people per square mile in the Israeli-declared “humanitarian zone” of al-Mawasi.

International Criminal Court

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza from October 7, 2023 to May 20, 2024.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics reported that Gaza’s GDP contracted by 84% compared to 2023. Unemployment reached 78% in Gaza, with 46% across all Palestinian territories. The population of Gaza dropped by 10.6% over two years.

Some are doing it. Building the machinery, writing the laws, funding the bombs, embedding the media, coding the AI that tracks homes and flags bodies for execution. The predators, polished, organized, smiling in boardrooms while lives are erased beneath their spreadsheets. They don’t see themselves as monsters — they see themselves as clever, untouchable, inevitable.

Some are watching. Sitting in their homes, liking memes, scrolling past rubble, shaking their heads at the news, muttering “this is fucked up” — and then going back to work, to Netflix, to comfort. The passive observers. Afraid, lazy, morally bankrupt in the quietest, deadliest way. Every day they choose observation over intervention, and their silence becomes the co-sign that lets the killers keep killing.

Some are complaining. Protest signs, hashtags, op-eds. Voices rise but few ever step into the line of fire. Their outrage is performative; their bodies safe. They are the moral spectators, applauding themselves for empathy without risk, shouting into voids while the blood continues to spill.

And then — almost invisible — a few put themselves in harm’s way. Activists, whistleblowers, journalists, volunteers, lawyers, even children in the streets of protest. They gamble everything for the sake of truth, for justice, for people they will never meet. They are the rare exception, the reminder of what humans can be, flickers of light in the void.

Look at it: this is the animal we are. Some hunt. Some cower. Some yap from safety. A few run into the fire. Civilization is just a veneer. Scratch it, and you see the same instincts, sharpened by money, fear, ideology, and habit. Predation. Passivity. Pretense. Courage. And somehow — in the cracks — empathy struggles to survive.

We built networks, governments, armies, tech, and laws to prove how smart we are. And then we used them to justify the worst. That is the species-level truth: brilliance and cruelty fused together. Most of us choose the warm couch, the scroll, the complaint, the hashtag. Very few choose the risk. That is the ledger of humanity. And it is ugly.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com