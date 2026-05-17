Four years after Genocide Watch first sounded the alarm over India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its state-manufactured Islamophobia, the situation has reached a dangerous new threshold.

And almost nobody is talking about it.

For the first time in history, the BJP has captured power in Bengal, winning 207 of the 293 seats declared and reducing the TMC to 80. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on X: “The Lotus Blooms in West Bengal!” — a nod to his party’s symbol — adding that “people’s power has prevailed.”

The result ended the All India Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state and unseated longtime West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee refused to concede, calling the BJP’s win “an immoral victory” and claiming more than “100 seats were looted by the BJP” — allegations dismissed by officials.

Violence Erupted Within Hours

Post-election violence erupted across West Bengal following the result, with reports of killings, arson, and clashes between rival political supporters. At least four people have been killed in unrest since results were announced.

Bulldozers demolished structures, allegedly including the TMC’s party office and meat shops, in Kolkata’s New Market area. The TMC re-shared videos on social media allegedly showing BJP supporters threatening non-vegetarian shop owners, biryani sellers, and meat traders, asking them to shut shops, relocate, or remove their names. Think carefully about who owns those shops. Think about who that message is for.

A widely circulated video showed a man calling for violence against Muslims, including women, children, and religious leaders. The remarks intensified fears of communal polarisation after the polls.

At Jadavpur University, saffron flags and “Jai Shri Ram” slogans appeared across campus, as staff members associated with the BJP-backed West Bengal University Karmachari Parishad called for a “Naxal-free” campus and demanded a police outpost.

At least five people, including three Muslims, lost their lives in post-election violence. The violence was reported in at least 29 separate incidents across eight districts of West Bengal, with the worst affected areas including Cooch Behar, North 24 Parganas, South Parganas, and the Kolkata metropolitan region.

The Election Before the Election: A Mass Disenfranchisement

What happened after the election cannot be separated from what happened before it — because what happened before it represents one of the most audacious acts of democratic sabotage in modern Indian history.

The controversy centred on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which was first rolled out in Bihar in June 2025 before being expanded to nine states and three Union Territories, including West Bengal. Under the exercise, citizens were required to re-establish their eligibility through documentary proof within extremely tight deadlines. Failure to do so could result in deletion from the electoral rolls.

The run-up to elections in West Bengal was anything but normal. The Election Commission’s SIR led to the exclusion of nearly 90 lakh voters from the electoral rolls. Of these, 27 lakh were excluded after being placed “under adjudication” over “logical discrepancies” in their documents — a criterion the commission has never used before.

The analysis of voter deletions across West Bengal shows that Muslims were disproportionately affected by the SIR exercise, mainly in districts where they constitute a high percentage of the population and could sway the election, including Murshidabad with 460,000 deletions, followed by 330,000 in North 24 Parganas and 240,000 in Malda.

She is far from alone — a whopping 2.7 million voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal, the biggest revision in any state in India’s electoral history.

Muslim women were especially hard hit. As Al Jazeera reported, psephologist Yogendra Yadav explained that men must account for papers where they live, while women must produce papers from where they no longer live — their father’s home. “This differential burden of papers has led to a large number of deletions of women’s names,” he said. “In many parts of India, it is a standard practice for women to change their first names after marriage. In the eyes of the law, it looks like a crime or fraud.”

Many of those affected are Muslim voters who have traditionally supported the Trinamool Congress, raising the possibility that the scale of deletions could significantly alter electoral margins. Remarkably, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari — while denying any political bias — claimed that “the fight is over” electorally after the SIR, openly hinting at a process favouring the BJP.

Electoral Engineering as a Political Blueprint

For the first time since India adopted universal adult suffrage in its first general election of 1951–52, the burden of proving voting eligibility was placed on the citizen rather than the state.

The BJP rose from 77 seats in 2021 to 207 seats in 2026, gaining 130 seats, while TMC fell from 214 seats to 80, losing 134 seats.

These results raise serious questions about the future of India’s constitutional democracy — from the demonization of Muslims to the role of the Election Commission in shaping voter lists on the eve of an election.

Whether these patterns ultimately reflect intentional targeting, algorithmic bias, flawed methodology, or systemic negligence, the political and psychological impact is profound. Democracy depends not only on fairness, but on the perception of fairness. Once communities begin to believe that administrative systems are selectively hostile toward them, institutional legitimacy begins to erode rapidly.

Where Is the World?

Human rights groups and civil society organizations have called for independent investigations into all reported incidents, compensation for victims and affected families, protection for vulnerable communities, strict legal action against those involved in communal violence, and the restoration of damaged religious and commercial properties.

Yet from Washington, London, Brussels, and Canberra — silence. India is a strategic partner. India is a counterweight to China. India is a massive market. And so 200 million Muslims can be systematically stripped of their voting rights and physical safety while the world’s liberal democracies say nothing. Because it is profitable to say nothing.

Bengal is burning. The world must pay attention.

HR STUDIOS is Creating Award Winning Journalism

Support our workbuymeacoffee.com

Share

Leave a comment