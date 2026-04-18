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Noxsoma's avatar
Noxsoma
4h

We've been monitoring the developments in Burkina Faso almost from the start. Captain Traoré's coup of a previous coup was reduced to a joke when it occurred. Step by step he took care of business, reached out to new allies, and expelled the colonizers. We don't consume dinosaur media, so we didn't get any of the negative propaganda. We just watched the results. Good reporting. This is a Patrice Lumumba moment in time. The Captain seems to have a loyal, anti-colonial circle around him. Betrayal is always possible, but not likely. This is also an era where the colonial "powers" are vastly less powerful than they were in the 1960s. Afrocentrism is on the rise. Burkina Faso and the Sahel states are at the epicenter. Good & accurate reporting.

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Every. Effing. Day.'s avatar
Every. Effing. Day.
5h

Traoré is the case that sometimes makes me think I was too hard on (the already late) William Kunstler, who famously said that he would not criticize the human rights record of socialist governments. If you are for human rights, you have to be ready to criticize all governments. But I have to confess that Burkina Faso tests my resolve in many ways.

But come on: the NGO closures are the Putinesque "foreign agent" move at only a slight remove. These groups are not "foreign intelligence gathering operations." There is maybe a case to be made that the influence of global philanthropy is a threat to sovereignty, is even kinda sorta colonialist. But human rights do not protect themselves, and without strong local advocates, the authoritarian tendencies of even the best governments are likely to thrive, like an invasive species with no natural predators. And without the global supply lines of philanthropy, those advocacy groups would not have the resources to stand up effectively for the rights of ordinary people.

I am very impressed with what Traoré is doing. But I am also very concerned that the path of repression, even with good intentions, only runs downhill.

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