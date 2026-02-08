On September 4, 2025, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained 475 people at the Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution battery plant construction site in Ellabell, Georgia. The majority were South Korean engineers and technicians invited to build and commission what was supposed to be the crown jewel of America’s electric vehicle manufacturing renaissance. They were handcuffed, shackled at the ankles, some fitted with waist chains, loaded onto buses, and transported to detention facilities where they spent days processed like criminals. Their crime: showing up to work at a factory America desperately needed them to build.

The United States, which once commanded 28% of global manufacturing output in 1975, had fallen to approximately 16.6% by 2023. In electric vehicle battery production — the technology undergirding any serious clean energy transition — America’s position was even more humiliating: a paltry 6% of global manufacturing capacity, while China controlled 79% and South Korea 8%. Poland — Poland — had more battery manufacturing capacity than the United States

Against this backdrop of industrial decline, Hyundai and LG agreed to construct a $7.6 billion EV battery manufacturing facility in rural Georgia, representing the largest single foreign investment in the state’s history. The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America would produce 300,000 electric vehicles annually and employ 8,500 workers once operational. This required sophisticated equipment, complex automated systems, and precision manufacturing processes that simply didn’t exist in Ellabell, Georgia — population approximately 1,200 — or indeed anywhere nearby.

Hundreds of South Korean engineers and technicians were dispatched to solve this problem. They came on B-1 business visitor visas, which U.S. Customs and Border Protection explicitly permits for “installing, servicing or repairing commercial or industrial equipment” and “training U.S. workers.” Others held E-2 treaty investor visas and proper work authorizations. They left families in Seoul, relocated to rural Georgia, and began the painstaking work of installing multi-million-dollar equipment and training American workers on systems most had never encountered.

Then ICE arrived with guns, zip ties, and a determination to execute what officials would later describe as one of the largest immigration raids in U.S. history.

Workers wearing hard hats were ordered from offices and construction areas. Phones were confiscated. Engineers in their forties and fifties — men with advanced degrees and decades of specialized experience — were restrained like violent criminals. Some were shackled at the ankles. Others were fitted with waist chains, the kind of restraint typically reserved for maximum-security prison transfers. They were loaded onto buses and transported to the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, a facility that has been the subject of multiple investigations for medical neglect and abuse.

The engineers spent days in detention alongside individuals who had actually violated immigration law, eating prison food, sleeping in facilities designed for criminals, treated with the same protocols as drug smugglers and visa overstays. One worker kept a diary, later published by TIME Magazine: “I kept thinking of my child’s face. I couldn’t understand why I was being treated like a criminal. I came here to help. I came here to work.”

The supposed justification? The B-1 visas these workers held weren’t quite right for their activities. Never mind that B-1 visas explicitly allow equipment installation and worker training. Never mind that Hyundai and LG had consulted immigration attorneys and received assurances their approach was legal. Never mind that the distinction between “installing equipment” and “doing work that requires a different visa” exists in a bureaucratic gray zone so murky that even immigration lawyers disagree on interpretation. Someone in the Department of Homeland Security decided these particular workers, doing this particular job at this particular factory, were in violation. The entire operation proceeded.

The reaction in Seoul was volcanic. The Korean government launched an immediate investigation into alleged human rights violations. Presidential officials got involved. Hundreds of detained workers announced plans to sue ICE for unlawful detention, excessive force, and discrimination. Diplomatic channels buzzed with recriminations. South Korea arranged charter flights to repatriate approximately 300 citizens — not because they had completed the project, but because they had been arrested while trying to complete it.

South Korea is not some peripheral nation America can casually offend. It’s the 10th largest economy in the world, hosts approximately 28,500 U.S. troops, and maintains bilateral trade exceeding $168 billion annually. Korean companies control approximately 70% of the global memory chip market through Samsung and SK Hynix. LG Energy Solution, SK On, and Samsung SDI collectively hold roughly 30% of the global EV battery market. These companies possess technological expertise America desperately needs and cannot easily replace.

And America just arrested their engineers.

The numbers illuminate the absurdity. A $7.6 billion investment. A project designed to create 8,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect positions. A facility meant to help America capture meaningful share in an EV market where China controls approximately 60% of global sales. The cost of detaining 475 people, processing them through immigration courts, housing them in detention facilities, and managing diplomatic fallout? Conservatively several million dollars — enough to hire an army of immigration attorneys to clarify everyone’s visa status before any raid occurred.

The cost in delayed production? Incalculable. Every day the factory sits incomplete is another day America falls further behind China in EV manufacturing. Every Korean engineer who decides never to return represents institutional knowledge walking permanently out the door. Every potential foreign investor watching this catastrophe is recalculating risk assessments for American projects.

Returning Home Scared and Confused

Some engineers did return after the detained workers were released, though reportedly in reduced numbers and with heightened security concerns. Many refused, because being handcuffed and detained understandably reduces enthusiasm for repeat American work assignments. The project timeline has been affected. Training programs for American workers — the entire purpose of bringing Korean experts in the first place — have been disrupted. The sophisticated equipment sits partially idle, waiting for expertise that may or may not return.

The United States issued approximately 188,000 H-1B visas in fiscal year 2023 for skilled temporary workers — a cap unchanged since 2004 despite the economy expanding by trillions of dollars and technology sectors growing exponentially. Approximately 75,000 U.S.-educated STEM graduates leave America each year because they cannot secure work visas, taking their knowledge to countries with functioning immigration systems. Canada, with one-ninth the population, has been aggressively recruiting skilled immigrants with streamlined processes.

The Ellabell raid exists within this larger pattern of American immigration policy actively sabotaging economic interests.

The country complains about losing manufacturing capacity while making it nearly impossible for foreign companies to bring necessary expertise. Political incentives reward performative enforcement regardless of context or consequences. “Enforcing the law” has become a totem that absolves all damage, even when enforcement is diplomatically catastrophic and economically suicidal.

This occurred under an administration explicitly committed to “Make America Great Again” — restoring American manufacturing and economic dominance. The fundamental problem: nationalist slogans are not industrial policy. Greatness requires competence, expertise, and international cooperation. It requires attracting global talent, not arresting it. It requires honoring agreements with allies, not shredding them on enforcement whims. It requires understanding that no nation possesses all necessary knowledge domestically.

The Roman Empire didn’t conquer the Mediterranean by rejecting foreign expertise — it absorbed Greek philosophy, Egyptian engineering, and Carthaginian naval techniques. Britain didn’t industrialize in isolation — it imported Dutch financial methods, appropriated Chinese and Indian textile technology, and recruited German engineers. America itself achieved industrial dominance by welcoming European immigrants who brought skills and knowledge. Greatness is built on intelligent appropriation of whatever works from wherever it comes.

What happened in Ellabell was the opposite: rejection of offered expertise for performative toughness and bureaucratic rigidity. You cannot manufacture your way to dominance while arresting the manufacturers. You cannot build an EV industry while detaining the engineers who know how EV factories work. You cannot “Make America Great Again” by handcuffing the people actively trying to make America competitive.

The message received internationally is clear. To foreign engineers: America might invite you, promise legal work, provide documentation, then arrest you anyway.

The risk is yours. To foreign companies: billion-dollar American investments might be derailed by arbitrary immigration enforcement that detains your workforce without warning. Your legal assurances are worthless. To allied governments: the United States will treat your citizens as criminals even when they’re helping American industry, requiring you to dispatch charter flights for recovery. To potential skilled immigrants: even legal immigration to America carries capricious risks. You might do everything correctly and still end up detained because the system is politicized and contradictory.

Reddit forums for expatriates in Korea now feature warnings about rising anti-American sentiment following the raid. Korean engineering firms are discussing limitations on U.S. employee assignments.

Foreign investment consultants are adding “immigration raid risk” to assessment matrices. This is how superpowers lose soft power. This is how you render yourself unreliable.

The Hyundai-LG plant sits in Ellabell, partially complete. The equipment is installed — millions of dollars worth of sophisticated machinery. The building stands.

The investment is committed. What’s missing is the expertise to make everything function properly.

The institutional knowledge transfer that was supposed to occur has been compromised. The local economy awaiting thousands of new jobs continues waiting. And somewhere in Washington, bureaucrats are likely congratulating themselves on a successful enforcement operation, oblivious to the strategic damage inflicted.

Future economic historians will study the Ellabell raid alongside other examples of great power self-sabotage: Spain expelling its most productive merchants and artisans for religious purity. Britain strangling its economy with protectionist corn laws. The Soviet Union rejecting genetics as “bourgeois pseudoscience” and causing agricultural collapse. Every declining power has its moment of choosing ideology over pragmatism, purity over productivity, symbolic victories over actual outcomes.

America chose to arrest the engineers building its future because someone decided their paperwork wasn’t quite right. The factory sits incomplete. The workers are home in Seoul, telling cautionary tales to colleagues. The diplomatic relationship is damaged. The timeline is delayed. The message is sent.

The equipment waits in Georgia for expertise that may never fully return. And the slogan echoes: Make America Great Again.

