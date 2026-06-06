There is a script. It is very old. It has been performed in Russian imperial courts and American factory towns, in the parlors of British Conservative Party strategists and in the television studios of autocrats. The set changes. The costumes change. The language , sometimes crude, sometimes bureaucratic, always calculated , changes. But the structure never does.

It goes like this: the economy falters, or the infrastructure crumbles, or the gap between the wealthy and everyone else grows so obscene that it can no longer be politely ignored. At that moment, precisely that moment, a hand points. Not upward, at the people who built the system and benefit from it. Downward and sideways , at the person who just arrived, who speaks differently, who prays differently, who crossed a border out of desperation rather than choice.

Them, says the hand. They’re the problem.

And, with a reliability that should embarrass us all, it works.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It does not require shadowy backroom coordination, though sometimes that exists too. It is something more banal and more durable: a structural incentive, repeated across centuries and continents, for those who hold power to redirect popular anger away from themselves and toward whoever is most vulnerable, most visible, and least able to fight back. Immigrants, by definition outsiders, often without full legal standing, frequently unable to vote, are the perfect candidates.

What follows is not a comprehensive history of xenophobia. It is something narrower and more pointed: a documented record of specific moments when economic or political elites, facing accountability for their own failures, deliberately manufactured or amplified hatred of immigrants to escape that reckoning. Ten cases. The pattern is unmistakable.

The Know-Nothings and the Irish (United States, 1850s)

The industrialization of the northern United States was, for working people, a catastrophe dressed up as progress. Skilled artisans who had spent decades mastering a trade watched factory owners systematically “deskill” their labor , breaking complex work into simple, repetitive tasks that could be performed by anyone, and therefore paid almost nothing. The people running those factories accumulated extraordinary wealth. The people working in them accumulated injuries and debt.

What they needed, in that moment, was solidarity. What they got instead was the American Party — the Know-Nothings — whose entire political project was to convince Protestant, native-born workers that their enemy was not the man who owned the factory, but the Catholic Irish immigrant fleeing famine who had just taken a job in it.

The Irish were framed as a pauper horde, morally degraded, constitutionally incapable of democracy, secretly loyal to Rome rather than the Republic. Working-class Protestant America believed enough of it to make the Know-Nothings a genuine political force. The factory owners exhaled.

The Chinese Exclusion Act (United States, 1882)

The railroad barons had no problem with Chinese labor when they needed a transcontinental railway built.

They imported tens of thousands of Chinese workers, paid them less than their white counterparts, worked them in lethal conditions, and built fortunes on the results. Then the economy collapsed in the Panic of 1873, and those same barons needed someone to blame for the depression they had helped engineer.

Chinese workers, now demonized as “coolies,” as an unassimilable alien presence, as the singular cause of depressed white wages, became the target. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was the result: the first U.S. law to bar immigration on the basis of race and class.

Its more important function was political. It fractured the nascent labor movement along racial lines, ensuring that white unions directed their energy against Chinese workers rather than against the capitalists extracting profit from all of them. The men who had imported Chinese labor in the first place were, by now, safely positioned as defenders of the white working class.

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Pogroms and the Tsar (Russian Empire, late 19th–early 20th Century)

By the late nineteenth century, the Romanov dynasty was in structural decline. Peasant starvation was widespread. Revolutionary movements were gaining momentum. The autocracy faced the genuine possibility of being overthrown by the people it had spent centuries impoverishing.

The response, engineered in part by the Tsar’s secret police, was to redirect peasant fury toward Jewish communities confined to the Pale of Settlement. Jews were portrayed as financial parasites, as revolutionary agitators, as the hidden hand behind every Russian misfortune.

The state tolerated — and in many documented cases actively organized — the pogroms that followed: mass violence in which ordinary people murdered their Jewish neighbors in an explosion of manufactured hatred. For the Romanov elite, it was an almost perfect solution.

The revolutionary energy of the peasantry was discharged horizontally, neighbor against neighbor, rather than vertically, toward the palace. It bought the dynasty decades. The cost was paid entirely by people who had nothing to do with the failures of Tsarist governance.

Operation Wetback (United States, 1954)

The Bracero Program was a masterpiece of cynical hypocrisy. U.S. agribusiness needed cheap labor; the government formalized the import of Mexican workers under conditions carefully designed to keep them exploitable and deportable.

It worked beautifully for the corporations involved. Then the early 1950s brought economic anxiety, Cold War paranoia, and political pressure on the Eisenhower administration.

The solution: a military-style mass deportation campaign, officially named “Operation Wetback,” a title whose casual obscenity tells you exactly how the subjects of the operation were regarded. Over a million people were rounded up and expelled, including a significant number of U.S. citizens of Mexican descent swept up in the dragnet.

The spectacle served its purpose. Domestic workers were shown a government “fighting for them.” The underlying reality — that agribusiness continued to exploit vulnerable labor, that the structural conditions producing poverty remained entirely intact — went unexamined. The performance of enforcement substituted for any actual change in the economic arrangements that produced the grievance in the first place.

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Apartheid South Africa and the Migrant Labor System

The apartheid regime’s maintenance of white minority rule over a Black majority required not just direct repression but the active fracturing of any unified resistance.

One tool was the deliberate engineering of hostility between local Black South Africans and migrant workers brought from Mozambique, Malawi, and Lesotho to work the gold and diamond mines under conditions that were, even by the brutal standards of apartheid labor, extreme.

By constructing a hierarchy of exploitation — local workers marginalized, foreign workers marginalized further — the regime ensured that the energy of the oppressed was spent fighting over the scraps of the hierarchy rather than dismantling the hierarchy itself. The white mining magnates who profited from all of this labor watched from a safe distance as the manufactured divisions held.

The Windrush Scandal and Britain’s Hostile Environment (UK, 2010s)

After the 2008 financial crisis, the British government imposed austerity — a political choice, dressed up as economic necessity, to slash public spending while protecting the interests of the financial sector that had caused the crash.

The NHS was starved of funding. Social services were gutted. Infrastructure deteriorated. The people who felt this most acutely were the working class and the poor.

Rather than own the consequences of these choices, Conservative governments pivoted to immigration. The “Hostile Environment” policy , a phrase its architects used without apparent shame , was designed to make life in Britain so difficult for undocumented migrants that they would self-deport. In practice, it also swept up the Windrush generation:

Commonwealth citizens who had arrived legally decades earlier, built lives, raised families, paid taxes, and were now suddenly required to prove their right to exist in the country they had lived in for fifty years. Many could not. They lost jobs, lost housing, lost access to healthcare, were detained, were deported to countries they barely remembered.

The public, meanwhile, had been successfully convinced that the reason their hospital had a four-hour wait was immigration rather than a decade of deliberate defunding.

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Turkey’s Scapegoating of Syrian Refugees (2020s)

Turkey’s economic crisis is a straightforward story of policy failure: a government that insisted, against all economic logic, on keeping interest rates low during an inflationary spiral, watching the lira collapse and living standards plummet. The political elite responsible for these decisions needed a narrative that didn’t end with them being held accountable.

More than three and a half million Syrian refugees — people who fled a civil war that Turkey’s own regional entanglements helped sustain — have been systematically blamed for unemployment, rising rents, and the collapse of urban services.

Both the ruling party and the ostensibly reformist opposition have competed to take the hardest line against refugees. The Turkish working class, squeezed by real and devastating economic hardship, has in many cases accepted this framing. The architects of Turkey’s monetary policy have not been forced to answer for it.

The Migrant Caravan Panic (United States, 2018–Present)

The Central American families who organized into “caravans” for the simple practical reason that traveling in groups offers safety did not pose an existential threat to the United States. They were, in the majority, asylum seekers fleeing gang violence, political instability, and economic conditions that U.S. foreign policy had spent decades helping to create.

What they were transformed into, by a media and political infrastructure funded and directed by billionaires with every interest in redirecting class anger, was an invasion: a tide of criminals, terrorists, and unknown Middle Eastern infiltrators marching toward American communities.

The language used — “infestation,” “invasion,” “animals” — was not careless. It was calibrated to produce exactly the kind of dehumanizing panic that prevents people from asking inconvenient questions about wage stagnation, healthcare costs, or the political capture of regulatory agencies by the industries they nominally regulate.

Billions of dollars flowed into border militarization and private detention. The structural conditions producing inequality went unaddressed. That was the point.

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Tunisia and the Great Replacement (2023–Present)

In February 2023, Tunisian President Kais Saied gave a speech. Tunisia’s economy was failing. His consolidation of authoritarian power had gutted the democratic institutions the 2011 revolution had built. Popular frustration was high. In his speech, he invoked the “Great Replacement” — a white supremacist conspiracy theory imported wholesale from European far-right movements — to claim that sub-Saharan African migrants were part of a criminal plot to change Tunisia’s demographic and cultural character.

The speech worked as intended. It sparked racial violence, arbitrary evictions, and mass expulsions of Black migrants into the desert.

It reoriented public anger, at least partially, away from autocratic governance and economic mismanagement and toward a population that was, by any measure, more desperate and more vulnerable than the people being encouraged to attack them.

What it did not do was address a single one of the structural failures it was designed to obscure.

Italy and the Mediterranean Panic (2022–Present)

Italy’s right-wing government came to power in part on a promise to stop the boats. The boats carry people fleeing poverty, conflict, and the accelerating consequences of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. They are a real phenomenon. The political use made of them is another matter.

Italy faces genuine structural problems: decades of economic stagnation, one of the highest national debt loads in the eurozone, a demographic crisis, endemic tax evasion by domestic elites, and labor exploitation across multiple industries.

These problems predate any recent migration wave and would persist if migration stopped entirely. They require difficult, politically costly structural reform.

It is considerably easier to pass decrees criminalizing the NGOs that rescue drowning people, to dominate the news cycle with imagery of arrivals at Lampedusa, and to convince an anxious electorate that the source of their insecurity is washing ashore rather than sitting in a boardroom or a parliamentary committee room.

The Pattern, Named

Across these ten cases, spanning 170 years, six countries, multiple economic systems, and both democratic and autocratic governments, the structure is the same. An elite faces accountability.

A vulnerable out-group is identified or manufactured.

Horizontal violence, legal persecution, or cultural panic is directed at that out-group.

The elite escapes scrutiny.

This is not to say that immigration raises no legitimate policy questions. It does.

Societies can reasonably debate the pace of demographic change, the management of labor markets, the provision of public services to new arrivals. These are real questions with real tradeoffs.

But that is precisely what these operations are designed to prevent: a real, honest reckoning with tradeoffs, costs, and responsibilities.

In every case documented here, the scapegoating of immigrants served not to resolve any genuine tension but to prevent the working class from correctly identifying who had created the conditions they were suffering under.

Lyndon Johnson, a man who understood the mechanics of racial manipulation from the inside, put it plainly: convince the lowest man on the totem pole he’s better than someone else, and he’ll never notice your hand in his pocket.

The hand is still there. The trick still works. The question is whether it has to keep working, or whether, at some point, enough people will recognize the script to stop performing it.

Sources: Alsan, Eriksson & Niemesh (2020), SSRN; Ramet & Hassenstab (2013), Politics and Religion; Williams (2013), Boundary & Security Bulletin; Guevara Espinoza (2023), Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

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