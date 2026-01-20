Luis von Ahn used to be one of the good guys.

Invented CAPTCHA. Co-created reCAPTCHA and sold it to Google. Built Duolingo on the promise of free education for everyone. The feel-good immigrant success story. The tech billionaire with a conscience.

Except somewhere between the IPO and his $1.4 billion net worth, something broke.

Now he’s just another out-of-touch CEO in the Silicon Valley playbook, wearing casual clothes to lunch with employees while quietly gutting the very mission that made his company matter.

The AI Pivot That Wasn’t About Progress

April 2025. Von Ahn announces Duolingo is going “AI-first.”

Translation: we’re firing people and replacing them with algorithms.

Ten percent of the workforce — gone. Translators, cultural experts, the people who actually understood that “estar” and “ser” aren’t interchangeable just because an LLM says they are. Replaced by machines that can’t tell the difference between formal and informal address in half the languages they’re supposed to teach.

The backlash was immediate. So immediate that Duolingo deleted its entire TikTok and Instagram history.

Think about that. The company that built its brand on viral marketing, on that unhinged owl becoming a meme, was so embarrassed by its own decisions that it tried to memory-hole its social media presence.

Von Ahn’s response? “You misunderstood.” The classic billionaire deflection. We’re not replacing humans, we’re augmenting them. Sure, Luis. They’re just augmented right out of their jobs.

Monetization Theater

Then came the energy system.

Because the heart system — already criticized for limiting practice — wasn’t extractive enough. Now free users get “energy points” that drain with every exercise. Run out? Pay up or wait. It’s FarmVille for language learning.

This is the guy who said education should be accessible to everyone. Now he’s literally putting learning behind an energy paywall while sitting on more money than most people will see in ten lifetimes.

And paying subscribers? They’re not safe either. Intrusive ads. Removed features. The slow enshittification of a product that used to actually care about its users.

Meanwhile, revenue is up 38%. Over 10 million paying users. The shareholders are happy. The venture capitalists at General Atlantic and Drive Capital are thrilled.

The users? Deleting the app in protest.

The Decade of Psychological Manipulation

But the energy system is just the latest weapon in Duolingo’s arsenal of dark patterns. Over the past decade, the app has transformed from a straightforward learning tool into a masterclass in behavioral manipulation.

Streaks that guilt you into daily use. Push notifications that shame you if you skip a day — “These reminders don’t seem to be working. We’ll stop sending them.” The owl that went from friendly mascot to threatening presence, showing up in memes because users genuinely feel bullied by their language app. Leaderboards that exploit competitive psychology. XP systems that prioritize engagement over actual learning. Gems and power-ups and limited-time offers that turn education into a dopamine-driven game show.

Every update adds another layer of psychological pressure. Another nudge. Another hook. The app doesn’t teach you a language anymore — it teaches you to be addicted to the app. And that addiction is the product being sold to investors. Not fluency. Not education. Screen time. Engagement metrics. Monthly active users who keep coming back not because they’re learning, but because they’ve been conditioned to feel anxious if they don’t.

This is what “gamification” actually means in 2025: weaponized behavioral psychology in service of retention metrics and revenue growth. And von Ahn has the audacity to call it democratizing education.

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The Benevolence Performance

Von Ahn still plays the part. Donates $100,000 to democratic initiatives in Guatemala. Runs a foundation focused on education and women’s empowerment. Wears jeans and eats lunch with employees at the Pittsburgh headquarters.

Look how grounded I am. Look how much I care.

But caring doesn’t lay off 10% of your staff to hit profit targets. Caring doesn’t replace human expertise with cost-cutting algorithms. Caring doesn’t build an energy system designed to frustrate users into paying.

This is performative philanthropy. The billionaire’s PR shield. “I can’t be exploiting people — I have a foundation.”

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The Silicon Valley Rot

Here’s the thing about von Ahn: he’s not unique. He’s not even particularly evil.

He’s just another founder who got absorbed into the machine. The board meetings with venture capitalists. The pressure to scale. The investor decks promising 40% year-over-year growth. The slow realization that the mission was always secondary to the exit strategy.

He hangs out with other tech elites now. The National Entrepreneurs Council in Guatemala. AI startup founders. People who talk about “disruption” and “democratization” while extracting maximum value from users who can’t afford to pay.

He’s become what he probably hated twenty years ago: a guy who thinks wealth equals wisdom, who mistakes growth metrics for impact, who’s surrounded by people too polite or too dependent to tell him the truth.

The Tragedy of Mission Drift

Duolingo could have been different.

It could have stayed true to accessible education. It could have resisted the VC pressure to monetize every interaction. It could have treated its workforce like people instead of line items on a cost-optimization spreadsheet.

Instead, it became another case study in how capitalism corrupts even the well-intentioned. How every promise to “do good” eventually bends to the gravitational pull of shareholder value.

Von Ahn tweets against politicians who lack self-respect. But what about the self-respect of running a company that actually honors its founding principles? What about the self-respect of not squeezing users who can’t afford premium subscriptions?

The Bottom Line

Luis von Ahn is ruining the app he built.

Not because he’s stupid. Not because he doesn’t care at all. But because he cares more about the wrong things now. More about revenue growth than user trust. More about AI efficiency than human expertise. More about maintaining his status in elite circles than listening to the community that made Duolingo successful.

He’s joined the club. The billionaires who claim to be solving problems while profiting from them. The CEOs who talk about mission while optimizing for margin. The capitalists who promise benevolence while squeezing every last dollar from people just trying to learn a language.

And the saddest part? He probably doesn’t even see it.

When you’re worth $1.4 billion, surrounded by yes-men and venture capitalists, eating lunch with employees you’ll never truly understand anymore, it’s easy to mistake financial success for moral correctness.

But the users see it. The laid-off workers see it. Anyone paying attention sees it.

Luis von Ahn built something beautiful. Then he handed it over to the same extractive logic that’s hollowing out everything else in the West.

And now he wonders why people are angry.

Wake up, Luis. The owl’s not the only thing that’s become unhinged.

#Boycott Duolingo

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