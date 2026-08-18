Photo: Azam Dadashi/ISNA, via The Intercept

Mohammad Ali Kialha was born in Tehran on 26 February. On 28 February, Donald Trump began bombing the country he had been born into, announcing on social media that bombs will be dropping everywhere. Peiman Salehi and Nick Turse report that the same day, a US strike hit the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, killing more than 150 people, most of them children. The baby lived twenty days.

His grandfather’s question, quoted in the piece, is the only foreign policy analysis anyone needs: what crime had a twenty-day-old committed?

The surrounding arithmetic is worse and less legible. The World Health Organization estimates tens of thousands killed or wounded in US-Israeli strikes. Since the June ceasefire collapsed and Washington resumed attacks, Iran’s Health Ministry counts more than 650 more killed or wounded. At that scale the coverage turns into weather — fronts moving, casualties precipitating — and that abstraction is not a bug in war reporting, it is the load-bearing wall.

Which is why the single-infant story matters and why it is so rarely written. An empire can absorb an unlimited number of statistics. It has a harder time with a name, a birthday, and a funeral procession in Qazvin.

Source: The Short Life of a Newborn During the Iran War, by Peiman Salehi and Nick Turse, The Intercept