Illustration accompanying Vox’s Oct. 29, 2026 feature on Chattanooga’s public internet network. Illustration: Lucy Jones for Vox.

Most Americans do not love their internet provider. In one mid-sized Tennessee city, a lot of people do.

On October 29, Vox’s Future Perfect published a long feature by reporter Sara Herschander with an argument in the headline: “The fix for America’s terrible internet is hiding in Tennessee.” Its subject is EPB, the publicly owned electric utility in Chattanooga that in 2010 became the first American utility to offer one-gigabit-per-second fiber to every home and business in its service area. Vox reports that the network brings roughly 70 percent of local households online, at a price of about $68 a month for gigabit service, and that Consumer Reports regularly ranks it among the country’s best providers. (Vox notes that its story was supported by a grant from Arnold Ventures, and that it kept full editorial discretion.)

The case is attractive, and much of it holds up. But a story this tidy deserves the same scrutiny we would give any other claim about public money. So this piece does two things. It lays out what Chattanooga actually built, how, and what the evidence says about the results, including a pointed academic challenge published this spring. And it follows the other half of the story, which gets less attention: a Tennessee law that keeps EPB inside its own borders, a federal attempt to override it that failed in court, sixteen states that still restrict public networks, and the cities that tried and got burned.

Downtown Chattanooga across the Tennessee River, with Lookout Mountain behind. Photo: Breethol / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Key dates. Sources: EPB, Sixth Circuit, ILSR, NTIA. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

A power company that happened to own the poles

The thing that makes Chattanooga different is not the fiber. It is the utility.

EPB was established in 1935, according to a U.S. Department of Energy profile, as a municipally owned electric provider. Today it delivers power to more than 170,000 homes and businesses across a 600-square-mile territory that includes most of Hamilton County and parts of neighboring counties in Tennessee and Georgia, according to EPB. It is, in other words, a city-owned company with a wire running to nearly every building in the area.

By the late 2000s, EPB had a problem that had nothing to do with television or Netflix. Its grid was old, storms were frequent, and a single downed line could black out thousands of customers while dispatchers waited for people to call and report it. The utility’s answer, as Vox and EPB both describe it, was a “smart grid”: a two-way digital communications layer that could detect faults, isolate damaged sections of line and reroute power automatically. That required running fiber-optic cable along the utility’s existing power lines.

Then came the question that Vox puts at the center of its account. If the utility was going to build a fiber network to every pole anyway, why not sell internet over it? EPB’s current chief executive, Janet Rehberg, told Vox the thinking was, “Why not go big? Why not be ambitious?” (Rehberg succeeded longtime chief executive David Wade on September 1, 2026, after a year-long transition, according to a local news report.)

The legal path was narrow but open. A 1999 Tennessee law authorizes any municipality that runs an electric plant to offer cable, video and internet services, but only “within its service area,” as the Sixth Circuit later summarized the statute. EPB won approval to offer service inside Chattanooga in 2008, according to a Chattanooga Times Free Press report syndicated by Tribune News Service. Inside its own footprint, the utility did not need to ask anyone’s permission to attach cable to its own poles.

How the Gig was paid for

The financing is where popular accounts get sloppy, so it is worth being careful.

The federal government contributed about $111.5 million. That was the Recovery Act stimulus money the Energy Department awarded to EPB for its smart grid, according to the department’s own project profile. Vox adds that EPB raised about $222 million in municipal bonds, and says the project, initially expected to take a decade, was finished in two years. In 2010, EPB began delivering gigabit fiber service community-wide.

Vox describes the whole thing as a “$220 million gamble.” That figure matches the bond portion, but not the whole bill. The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga study that EPB released last November, as summarized by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR), puts the original investment at $396 million. A critic, the Phoenix Center, uses a figure of $390 million. Neither number is a rounding error against $220 million. They include the grant, and they cover a grid-modernization project and a fiber network that were built together and are hard to separate. This matters later, when we come to the question of whether the network “paid for itself.”

EPB’s headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. Photo: Harrison Keely / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

What did customers get? EPB’s own figures tell the story of a utility that has mostly kept prices flat while raising speeds. In 2019 it upgraded its 100-megabit customers to 300 megabits at no charge and trimmed the price of gigabit service from $69.99 to $67.99 a month. In 2020 it began a $70 million, multi-year replacement of its network equipment, and it launched community-wide 25-gigabit service in 2022. (Vox says 2023, but EPB’s own release says 2022.) On July 1, 2026, EPB added a 5-gigabit tier. Its current residential menu, according to a local news report on the launch, runs from $57.99 a month for 300 megabits through $67.99 for one gigabit and $77.99 for 2.5 gigabits to $97.99 for five. EPB says it has never raised residential internet prices since it launched the service.

How many people use it? EPB’s 2025 annual report lists 132,658 fiber customers, of whom 56,714 take gigabit or faster service. The same report says Consumer Reports named EPB the country’s number-two internet provider, with top marks for value, reliability, speed and tech support. That is EPB reporting what a third party said about it, so treat it accordingly, but it matches what Vox says.

The grid payoff nobody talks about

The headline is the internet. The quieter story is electricity.

EPB says its automated grid has reduced customer outage minutes substantially. A Department of Energy profile from early in the project describes how that played out in the worst storm in EPB’s history, the tornado outbreak of April 27, 2011, which knocked out power to about three quarters of its customers. Only 123 smart switches had been installed by then, and only one went offline during the storm, the profile says; the data they provided let EPB avoid sending repair crews into the field 250 times. EPB’s engineers said at the time they expected customer outage minutes to fall by 40 percent or more once the system was complete.

EPB’s later numbers are larger. In its 2025 release it says the automated grid prevented more than 417.7 million minutes of outage across its customers and cut outage minutes by about 59 percent a year on average. It estimates that this saved customers more than $945 million in costs such as spoiled food and lost productivity. ILSR’s write-up of the same study uses a different outage-savings figure, $631 million, which shows how sensitive these estimates are to method. EPB’s 2025 annual report lists 34.0 million customer outage minutes reduced or avoided by the grid that year, and about $4.1 million in operational savings. These are the utility’s own estimates, but the 2021 UTC study also found a 40 to 55 percent annual decrease in outage minutes, which at least means two documents point the same way.

There is a financial logic here that explains why Chattanooga works and why copying it is hard. Fiber revenue helps cover the electric system. EPB’s 2025 study says revenues from the fiber division kept electric rates lower for all customers, and Vox reports that EPB chose not to raise electricity rates this year. That is a very different business from a standalone municipal ISP competing for subscribers with no other revenue to lean on.

Sources: U.S. Department of Energy; EPB press release and 2025 annual report. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

The economic claims, and the economist who disputes them

Here is where claims need to be separated from evidence.

EPB has commissioned and publicized a series of studies by Bento Lobo, who heads the finance and economics department at UTC’s Rollins College of Business. The first, released in early 2021, put the community benefit of the network and grid at $2.69 billion over their first ten years. It credited the fiber network with supporting 9,516 jobs, about 40 percent of those created in Hamilton County during the study period, and with giving the community a lower unemployment rate.

The second, released in November 2025 and conducted with EPB’s community economist, William Plank, says the network and grid have generated $5.3 billion in community benefit since 2010 and have returned more than six times the original investment. It credits EPB with supporting 10,420 jobs from 2011 to 2024, which it describes as 31 percent of all jobs created in the area, and with $84.06 million in payments in lieu of taxes to local governments. It projects another $5 billion and 8,000 jobs through 2035, much of it from a quantum-computing push that EPB is betting on.

A note for readers who saw Vox’s account: Vox writes that the network brought $5.3 billion and 10,420 jobs “in its first 10 years.” That is not what the studies say. The first decade, in the 2021 study, was $2.69 billion and 9,516 jobs. The $5.3 billion figure covers roughly fifteen years.

More important, the jobs figures have now been seriously challenged. On May 27, 2026, the Phoenix Center for Advanced Legal and Economic Public Policy Studies, a Washington think tank, released a paper by its chief economist, George Ford, titled “When Narratives Replace Evidence: Employment Claims and the EPB Municipal Broadband Network.” Its arguments are specific:

The job estimates in both Lobo studies apply a coefficient from a 2020 academic paper (Lobo, Alam and Whitacre) that, according to Ford, found no statistically significant employment effect in urban counties. Hamilton County, he notes, is urban.

A separate peer-reviewed paper by Ford and a co-author, published in 2021, looked at Hamilton County labor-market outcomes across nine measures and found no measurable effects, and the 2025 study does not mention it.

Using synthetic-control methods designed for single-unit comparisons, Ford estimates that the EPB network did not increase employment or reduce unemployment relative to a credible counterfactual.

“It is a constructed extrapolation built on misapplied coefficients from a fundamentally flawed empirical study,” Ford said in the Phoenix Center’s release. The same release notes that EPB “regularly commissions” these reports. The 2021 EPB press release did, for its part, call the Lobo study “independent research,” and its lead author is a university economist, but the Phoenix Center and Broadband Breakfast identify Plank, the 2025 study’s co-author, as an EPB employee.

How should a reader weigh this? Not by picking a side on authority. Ford’s critique is a methodological one that can be checked, and it concerns one headline number, jobs. It does not touch the other documented effects: the outage reduction, the electric-rate stability, the pricing, the free home internet for tens of thousands of students and family members. It does warn against trusting any billions-of-dollars benefit figure that rests on a regression coefficient. The Phoenix Center’s own release describes the network as “largely financed by federal subsidies and ratepayer cross-subsidies,” which is a framing, not a neutral description. Our read is that the jobs and total-benefit claims should be treated as contested, and that the solid evidence is the operational record.

A different kind of critique came from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2017. Christopher Yoo and Timothy Pfenninger studied the financial statements of municipal fiber projects that had published them. They found that 11 of 20 projects studied were cash-flow negative and that only two of the 20 looked on track to recover their project costs over a 30-to-40-year useful life. In their case study of Chattanooga, they calculated it would take 412 years to pay off its construction costs, StateScoop reported. Christopher Mitchell of ILSR called the method “garbage,” arguing that it took the earliest years of a project and assumed they would continue at the same rate. That Chattanooga projection was based on early data, from a network that has since gained customers and raised capacity. The broader finding, that many municipal networks lose money, deserves its own section below.

On price, a January 2018 Harvard Berkman Klein Center study of 40 community-owned fiber networks found that in 23 of 27 comparable communities the community network’s advertised price was lower over four years than the private competitor’s. The authors noted that private ISPs commonly advertised a “teaser” price and then raised it sharply, while community networks’ prices were generally clear and unchanging. They also cautioned that comprehensive price comparisons are “extraordinarily difficult” and that the findings were limited in scope.

The law that fenced EPB in

EPB’s success created demand. People just outside its electric territory, in neighboring communities and rural areas, wanted the same service. Tennessee’s 1999 law said no.

The court record is useful on what happened next. The Sixth Circuit’s August 2016 opinion notes that residents of neighboring communities “repeatedly requested” that EPB expand, and that the network had drawn what the court described, in summarizing the FCC’s findings, as “uniform praise.” It also notes that the fiber network had put more money into the city’s coffers, contributing to Standard & Poor’s upgrade of EPB’s bond rating to AA+ in 2012. The FCC found that established internet providers cut prices and improved service after EPB entered.

So EPB went to the federal government. It petitioned the Federal Communications Commission to preempt the four words, “within its service area,” in the state statute. The city of Wilson, North Carolina, which runs its own fiber network called Greenlight, asked the agency to strike down a 2011 North Carolina law, Session Law 2011-84, that put restrictions on municipal broadband. On February 26, 2015, the FCC voted to grant EPB’s petition and part of Wilson’s, on a 3-2 vote, according to coverage at the time.

The response was fast and political. U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, said the FCC should not be “trampling on the rights of states.” Tennessee and North Carolina sued. On August 10, 2016, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed the FCC. The opinion did not criticize municipal broadband. Its reasoning was narrower and, for the legal theory, devastating: when a federal agency wants to override the way a state allocates power to its own cities, Congress must say so clearly. The FCC had relied on Section 706 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, and the court found that “Section 706 does not contain a clear statement authorizing preemption of Tennessee’s and North Carolina’s statutes,” as it put it. The court also noted that nothing in federal law required either city to expand; the FCC’s order would simply have given the states’ cities the choice.

The Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse in Cincinnati, home of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Photo: Warren LeMay / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Then-FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said the ruling “appears to halt the promise of jobs, investment and opportunity that community broadband has provided in Tennessee and North Carolina.” Commissioner Ajit Pai, who had dissented from the 2015 order, called the decision “a big victory for the rule of law and federalism.”

The ruling left the political question where it started: the Tennessee legislature. It declined to change course. In March 2016, as reported by the Times Free Press and relayed by tech outlet BGR, a Tennessee House subcommittee defeated a scaled-back bill that would have let EPB serve a rural electric cooperative in its own county and an adjoining one, by a vote of 5 to 3. Its sponsor, Rep. Kevin Brooks, blamed lobbying by Comcast and AT&T, saying it was “a testament to the power of lobbying against this bill.” As far as published reporting shows, the service-area limit has not changed since. ILSR’s most recent state-by-state summary, updated in October 2024, still describes Tennessee as a state where municipal broadband is “only allowed in communities with an existing municipally-owned electric utility” and only within that utility’s territory.

The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, where the 1999 service-area limit remains in force. Photo: Kaldari / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

What the other side argues

The case against public broadband is not only lobbyists’ talking points, and it is worth stating fairly.

Opponents make four arguments. The first is cost and risk to taxpayers: if a city-run network does not attract enough subscribers, the people who pay are taxpayers or, as in Chattanooga’s case, electric ratepayers. In 2015, as the Times Free Press reported, Tennessee lawmakers worried that government utilities might shift costs to taxpayers or ratepayers. Critics cited Memphis Light, Gas and Water, which lost more than $28 million of ratepayer money in a failed telecom venture called Memphis Networx, a Nashville telecom attorney said.

The second is crowding out. John Farris, executive director of the Tennessee Cable Communications Association, told the paper that allowing municipal networks to expand “is very similar to Obamacare,” arguing that it lets government invest “untold amounts of money into something that already exists while stifling further private investment.” A rural Tennessee operator, David Snyder of VolState, said he stopped building in Rhea County when he heard EPB might extend into it: “We’ve backed off the deployment of our private sector investment.”

The third is the cost of capital. Critics note that governments can borrow in the municipal bond market at lower rates than private companies, which they say is an unfair advantage.

The fourth is the empirical record on financial performance, discussed above.

EPB’s president at the time, Harold DePriest, answered in the same story that the utility would expand only where asked and only where it made financial sense: “It’s designed to be a real business, but we are owned by the people of Chattanooga.” The FCC, in its 2015 order, as summarized by the Sixth Circuit, rejected the crowding-out and “level playing field” arguments, finding that in Wilson the city’s 33.7 percent market share left room for private providers and that Time Warner Cable had held rates steady where it faced Wilson’s competition while raising them elsewhere.

Where does lobbying fit in? The Times Free Press reported on the lobbying against the 2016 Tennessee bill, as described above. More broadly, ILSR says the state preemption laws were “enacted at the behest of Big Cable and Telecom lobbyists, many of whom have ghost written the statutes.” That is ILSR’s characterization, from an advocacy organization, and should be read that way. A cleaner fact: ILSR cites a Common Cause and Communications Workers of America study that found the largest internet providers spent $234 million on lobbying and federal elections during a single Congress, the 116th.

Quote from Vox, Oct. 29, 2026. Graphic: HR NEWS / The ReVolt.

Sixteen states

How widespread are the restrictions? Vox says “more than 12 states.” The more precise number comes from ILSR, which tracks preemption: in an update dated October 31, 2024, it counts 16 states that still have laws that either outright prohibit or severely burden municipal networks, down from 19 when the pandemic began in March 2020. Its list: Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. ILSR says its list draws on research by telecom attorneys Jim Baller, Sean Stokes and Casey Lide, whose own list has not been updated since 2021, so counts differ by tracker.

The restrictions come in different forms. Some are bans: Nebraska’s law bars non-public-power political subdivisions from providing broadband at retail or wholesale. Some require a referendum or an invented cost accounting, such as “phantom” taxes and costs that a private company would pay. Pennsylvania requires cities to ask the local phone company first and lets the incumbent agree to provide the service itself, which ends the municipal option. Tennessee’s is a geographic fence.

The direction of travel, however, is toward repeal. ILSR reports that Arkansas and Washington loosened their laws in 2021, Colorado repealed its referendum requirement in 2023 after more than 120 communities voted to opt out, and Minnesota repealed its restrictions in May 2024. Even within the restricted states, public networks exist when they fit the rules, and ILSR notes that Tennessee, for example, is building what it says will be the largest municipally owned network in the country, KUB Fiber in Knoxville. In 2021, according to ILSR, congressional Democrats introduced a Community Broadband Act that would have barred state limits on public networks, but the language was not folded into the infrastructure law. ILSR wrote then that expanding local internet choice is bipartisan at the local level but “highly partisan” in Congress.

Old Town Square in Fort Collins, Colorado. Photo: LiquidPerson / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Other places that tried

If Chattanooga were the only success, it could be written off as a fluke of a utility with a lucky structure. It is not the only one. But the others also show how much variation there is.

Longmont, Colorado. The city’s NextLight network, which first broke ground in 2014, reached 28,000 subscribers by March 2025, ILSR reported. It passes about 90 percent of Longmont’s 47,000 premises and serves about two-thirds of them. The city says it is on track to repay its construction bond by the 2029 due date and has financed an expansion beyond city limits out of subscriber revenue. Symmetrical gigabit service is $70 a month. Colorado’s 2023 repeal of its restriction on municipal networks, ILSR says, helped.

Fort Collins, Colorado. Connexion is the cautionary-but-improving counterpart. Voters approved it in November 2017 with a $150 million bond authorization. According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the city expected to spend $109 million over five years and instead spent $157 million, with initial buildout finishing in the second half of 2023 rather than 2022, thanks to pandemic delays, weather, labor shortages and an underestimate of fiber installation costs. It needed an $8.2 million contingency, a $20 million loan from the city’s electric utility and more bonds to finish. Its take rate, though, beat the business plan’s 28 percent goal. By the end of 2025, according to Connexion’s own preliminary and unaudited year-end report, the residential take rate was 46 percent, it had 25,508 customers, and it paid $11.0 million in principal and interest on its bonds that year. Connexion says it expects to repay its internal loans to the electric utility by 2035. City staff projected in early 2024 that Connexion would have cash beyond its debt needs around 2031. Meanwhile it has borrowed from the city’s electric utility, the kind of cross-exposure critics warned about.

Wilson, North Carolina. Wilson’s Greenlight is the other city that went to the FCC. According to the Sixth Circuit’s summary of the record, the city built a fiber backbone to its own facilities in 2005, and the council voted unanimously in 2006 to build a municipal broadband network. Wilson says it runs it with a positive cash flow, and the FCC found that Time Warner responded to the competition by improving speeds. North Carolina’s law, though, caps Wilson at its borders. The court noted that the city is exempt from the law’s restrictions only through a grandfather clause, and loses that protection if it expands beyond its corporate limits.

UTOPIA, Utah. A consortium of Utah cities built a wholesale fiber network that private companies use to sell service. Its early years were rough: according to a Wikipedia summary of public records, it reached only 16 percent subscribership in 2007 against a 35 percent goal, and its member cities were asked to extend their bonding and take on a new bond of $185 million, about $500 million with interest. Mitchell now calls it an “unqualified success,” Vox reports, and says it has withstood a “blitz of dark money attack ads likely bankrolled by cable companies” in its effort to expand. UTOPIA is wholesale-only by law.

Ammon, Idaho. The small city built an open-access fiber network and does not sell internet itself. Under the model described in a 2017 Harvard report on Ammon, residents pay the city a $16.50 monthly utility fee and a property assessment of $17 a month for 20 years for the construction of the network, and then choose among competing private providers through an online dashboard. In 2017, retail prices there started at $10 a month for 100 megabits and $50 for a gigabit. Idaho is not among the states with legal barriers.

When it goes wrong

The honest reading of the municipal broadband record is that Chattanooga is a success, a number of other networks are doing well, and some projects have been expensive failures.

Burlington, Vermont. Burlington Telecom is the most-cited warning. The network, which began after voters approved it in 2000, ran into debt soon after launching in 2003. By 2009, according to the Bond Buyer, city officials learned it could not make payments on a $33.5 million lease with Citibank. The city used $17 million of its fund balance to pay Citibank, which the Vermont Public Service Board ruled in 2010 was a violation of the city charter. The city’s bond rating suffered six downgrades from 2010 to 2012, to the edge of junk. Citibank sued for $33.5 million in 2011; that was settled for $10.5 million, and the city sold the network in March 2019 to a unit of Schurz Communications for $30.8 million, netting the city around $7 million after adjustments. Moody’s analyst Blake Cullimore wrote that the costs of the Burlington system were “an example of the price taxpayers bear when municipalities provide nonessential services that compete with the private sector.” Even ILSR, a strong advocate for public networks, acknowledged in 2014 that BT “was run into the ground” and that the prior mayoral administration had hidden major cost overruns for years.

Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont. Photo: Sdkb / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Provo, Utah. The city’s iProvo network cost about $39 million and operated at a loss. In 2013 the city council voted 7-0 to sell it to Google for $1, with Google promising gigabit upgrades, a free 5-megabit tier for seven years and connections for 25 public institutions. The NextTV account said only about 9,000 of 35,000 homes connected to the network. Provo taxpayers remained on the hook for bond payments of about $3.3 million a year for 12 years, plus another $1.7 million in transition costs, The Register reported, including $500,000 to find fiber the original contractor never mapped.

Memphis. As noted, critics point to Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s $28 million loss on a telecom venture. That is the opponents’ account of events, offered in the 2015 debate.

What separates Chattanooga from these cases is not that its planners were smarter. It had a utility with an existing wire to nearly every building, a non-telecom reason to build (the grid), and a federal grant covering more than a quarter of the cost. Those conditions don’t exist everywhere, and Vox acknowledges as much: many cities, it says, don’t have a public electric utility, and many face state laws that discourage municipal broadband altogether. The Penn Law finding about unviable networks and Mitchell’s critique of it can both be true. Municipal fiber is long-lived infrastructure, like a bridge, and it takes years to judge.

The federal money, and the 2025 rewrite

In 2021 Congress created the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program, BEAD, with $42.45 billion to bring high-speed internet to unserved places. The Biden-era rules leaned toward fiber and told states to consider public and nonprofit providers. ILSR says that never really bit: the law required states to ensure the participation of “non-traditional broadband providers (such as municipalities or political subdivisions, cooperatives, non-profits, Tribal Governments, and utilities),” but neither Congress nor the NTIA enforced the requirement against states that kept preemption laws.

On June 6, 2025, the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration issued a “Restructuring Policy Notice” that rewrote the program. The notice eliminated the fiber preference, adopted what it called a “technology neutral” approach, and required every state to run at least one more “Benefit of the Bargain Round” in which all technologies compete on cost. It also eliminated the requirement that states justify awards to traditional providers when a public provider had bid. NTIA called that requirement “illogical” and said it “introduced a bias that risked redirecting scarce funds to less capable providers,” and in a footnote cited a Free State Foundation commentary that “most municipal broadband projects can’t even cover their costs.” The statutory duty not to exclude municipalities and other entities from eligibility remains.

NTIA’s stated rationale was cost and speed: it argued the earlier rules kept the program from choosing options that were “much quicker to deploy.” The results are now visible in state plans. As of August 28, 2026, when Illinois’s plan was approved, all 56 state and territory plans had been cleared, Broadband Breakfast reported. They cover 3.79 million locations and about $18.19 billion in spending: 62.9 percent of locations are in line for fiber, 21.9 percent for satellite, 13.3 percent for fixed wireless and 1.9 percent for cable. Satellite providers were in line for about $1 billion combined in draft plans, according to a Connected Nation tally cited there. In July, NTIA asked states to reduce their satellite awards after new maps showed expanded terrestrial service, a move that, by one analysis cited by Broadband Breakfast, could cut satellite locations by about 35 percent. Several states had already signed satellite deals.

What the new rules meant for public providers specifically is not yet documented in any national tally. What can be said is that the explicit preference for them in the original rules was removed, that many of the 16 restricted states kept their laws throughout the process, and that fiber still took the majority of locations.

A technician works on overhead cabling on a utility pole. Generic illustration; not in Chattanooga. Photo: Domalchuk / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

The divide, in numbers

Why does any of this matter? Because the gap between the best and worst connectivity in America is large, and it tracks income and geography.

The Pew Research Center’s 2026 survey, published October 19, finds that 97 percent of U.S. adults use the internet and 78 percent subscribe to home broadband. The gaps within that are stark. Among adults in households earning less than $30,000 a year, 57 percent have home broadband; among those earning $100,000 or more, it is 92 percent. Among rural adults, 72 percent subscribe, compared with 84 percent of suburban and 75 percent of urban adults.

The FCC offers a more optimistic picture of availability. In a May 2026 statement on the latest version of the National Broadband Map, Chairman Brendan Carr said more than 96 percent of locations, about 112 million, have access to fixed service of at least 100 megabits down and 20 up, and that 4.4 million locations still lack it. Availability and adoption are different things, and a network you cannot afford does not connect you. That is the case for the approach Chattanooga took with HCS EdConnect, which provides free fiber internet to students in need in Hamilton County Schools. EPB said in November 2025 that it connects about 28,000 students and family members, and Vox reports that the community committed to a ten-year version of the program.

What Chattanooga proves, and what it doesn’t

It proves that a public entity can build world-class infrastructure on time and run it well. Gigabit service in every home in 2010, a price that has barely moved, upgrades given away to existing customers and high customer satisfaction are documented by EPB, by a federal court’s summary of the FCC record, and by Vox’s reporting. The grid benefits are real and measurable, and they matter more every time a storm hits.

It does not prove that municipal broadband is a free lunch. The financing involved a $111.5 million federal grant and hundreds of millions in bonds. Whether the network “paid for itself” depends on how one allocates costs between the grid and the fiber, and the headline benefit totals rest on a research program that EPB itself pays for and that has now drawn a serious methodological challenge. Burlington and Provo are real, and so is the Fort Collins build-out that ran over budget and borrowed from electric ratepayers.

And it does not prove that every city should copy it. Chattanooga is a story about a particular combination: a city-owned electric utility, a smart-grid motive, a federal grant and a state law that lets EPB serve everyone inside its electric territory but not the family a few miles beyond its line. As former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke told Vox, the barrier is usually politics, not technology: “The number one challenge for most infrastructure projects is political.”

The better questions are practical ones. Should states keep laws that stop a community from even asking whether it wants to build its own network? That is a question about local democracy as much as broadband. Should federal money tilt toward the durable, upgradeable infrastructure, or toward whatever is cheapest per location? And who should do the long-term accounting that Chattanooga’s critics and defenders both say is missing, independently of the utility that stands to benefit from the answer?

Meanwhile, EPB is making its next bet. On August 3, 2026, EPB and IonQ announced a research center for quantum communications in Chattanooga, funded by a five-year, $15 million commitment from IonQ. Sovereign Magazine reported in September that EPB had installed a 36-qubit IonQ quantum computer. Whether that works out is a story for another year. The more immediate fact is simpler. In a country that has mostly outsourced its internet to a few companies, there is a city whose network belongs to the people who use it, and a long list of places that are still not allowed to try.

Swipe through the story in seven slides.

Sources and further reading

Image credits

Hero illustration: Lucy Jones for Vox (Vox, Oct. 29, 2026), used as the lead image of the partner article.

Chattanooga skyline: Breethol / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

EPB headquarters: Harrison Keely / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

Tennessee State Capitol: Kaldari / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse: Warren LeMay / Wikimedia Commons, CC0.

Fort Collins Old Town Square: LiquidPerson / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Church Street Marketplace, Burlington: Sdkb / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Utility-pole technician: Domalchuk / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0.

HR NEWS is part of The ReVolt, the news by the people. Reporting here draws on the partner outlets named above; quotations are attributed to the original sources and should be checked against them.