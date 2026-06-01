Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs has never been shy about speaking uncomfortable truths to power. But his open letter to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, first published in the Berliner Zeitung in December 2025 and followed by a second appeal in May 2026, represents one of his most urgent interventions yet. Written against a backdrop of escalating rhetoric and deepening war in Ukraine, the letter is a sweeping indictment of Western policy, a call for historical honesty, and a plea for the kind of diplomacy that European leaders seem to have abandoned entirely.

Here are the ten central arguments Sachs makes, and why they matter.

The Situation Is Getting Worse, Not Better

Sachs opens from a position of alarm. By the time he wrote his second letter in May 2026, he was compelled to note explicitly that things had deteriorated since his first appeal six months earlier.

The escalation of rhetoric has been startling — what began as a proxy conflict has been drifting toward something far more direct and dangerous. Far from stabilising, the war and the political climate around it have moved in the wrong direction.

That trajectory, Sachs argues, makes urgent diplomacy not merely desirable but existentially necessary.

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Germany Bears a Special Responsibility

Germany is not just another bystander in this crisis. As Europe’s most powerful and populous country, it occupies a uniquely central role — and carries a uniquely heavy responsibility.

Sachs addresses Merz directly on this point: Germany has been at the heart of European security architecture since 1990, and its choices during that period have had enormous consequences.

Rather than assuming the mantle of diplomatic leadership, Merz has instead been “beating the drums of war almost every day,” declaring Russia an enemy and making no attempt at engagement with Moscow. For Sachs, this is a dereliction of duty on a historic scale.

The West Broke Its Promises on NATO Expansion

The most historically explosive charge in Sachs’ letter concerns the 1990 commitments made to the Soviet Union during negotiations over German reunification. Sachs argues bluntly that both Germany and the United States cheated.

Senior Western officials, he writes, gave unequivocal assurances to Soviet President Gorbachev and other leaders that NATO would not expand “not one inch eastward” — not even into the eastern part of a reunified Germany, let alone into Eastern Europe, the Baltics, or eventually Ukraine and Georgia.

Sachs is emphatic that this was not an ambiguous or informal understanding: “That was not an accidental commitment. Unification in 1990 of Germany was the end of World War II.”

The reunification of the country that had caused the catastrophe of the Second World War was only acceptable to Moscow on the understanding that it would not be used as a springboard for Western military expansion. That promise was subsequently broken, and Sachs sees it as the fundamental casus belli of the current war.

European Diplomacy Has Collapsed

Even setting aside the deep historical grievances, Europe has failed at the most basic task of the present moment: talking to the other side.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, is described by Sachs as an open russophobe whose evident hostility makes her constitutionally incapable of performing her diplomatic role.

Diplomacy requires interlocutors who can, at minimum, sit across a table from their counterparts and engage in good faith.

When the very person designated as Europe’s chief diplomat is defined by her antagonism toward one of the parties, the entire enterprise of European foreign policy is compromised from the outset.

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Reckless Decisions Set the Stage for War

Two specific Western decisions receive particular blame in Sachs’ analysis. The first is the 2008 Bucharest NATO summit, where the alliance issued a declaration that Ukraine and Georgia “will become” members — a commitment that Angela Merkel herself later acknowledged, in her memoirs, was tantamount to a declaration of war given Russia’s clearly stated red lines.

The second is the 2014 events in Kyiv, which Sachs characterises as a coup that transformed Ukraine from a neutral state into a pro-NATO one. These two moves, taken together, set the conflict in motion long before the first shots were fired in 2022.

The Minsk Agreement Was a Deception

One of the most damning points in the letter concerns the Minsk II agreement of 2015, which was meant to provide a framework for resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Germany was one of its guarantors. Yet former Chancellor Angela Merkel subsequently gave interviews suggesting the agreement was never genuinely intended to achieve peace — it was, she implied, a mechanism to buy time for Ukraine to rearm and strengthen its military.

For Sachs, this is a form of diplomatic duplicity that poisons the well of any future negotiations. If major powers treat internationally brokered peace agreements as tactical manoeuvres rather than genuine commitments, the very concept of diplomacy loses its foundation.

Escalation in the Nuclear Age Is Irresponsible

The current military and rhetorical trajectory is not merely unwise — Sachs calls it “incredibly irresponsible.” Drone operations in the Baltics, talk of attacking Kaliningrad, and the steady normalisation of war talk in European capitals all take place in a world that remains capable of nuclear catastrophe.

The original nuclear arms control framework — including the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty abandoned by the United States in 2002 — has been systematically dismantled over decades, with Germany’s quiet acquiescence at each step.

What is left is a world of heightened nuclear risk in which Western leaders are behaving as though deterrence and escalation dynamics no longer apply.

Ukrainian Neutrality Is the Only Path to Peace

Strip away the geopolitical noise, Sachs argues, and the core issue of the war is straightforward: Ukraine’s relationship with NATO and the question of neutrality. This was the subject of serious negotiation in the early weeks of the war, before those talks collapsed — reportedly under Western pressure.

Unless and until the West is willing to accept a settlement framework built around Ukrainian neutrality, Sachs believes the war will continue to escalate toward a broader European catastrophe.

The refusal to even discuss this option, he suggests, is not a principled stand but a strategic blunder of the first order.

Western Governments Are Not Accountable to Their Publics

There is something deeply undemocratic, Sachs argues, about the way Western governments have conducted this crisis.

Leaders have retreated into a bunker mentality — refusing to explain the war’s origins honestly to their citizens, stonewalling parliamentary scrutiny, and declining to engage with the public on questions of how the conflict might be resolved.

In many countries, polling consistently shows citizens more cautious about escalation than their governments. Yet those governments press ahead regardless, treating the war as a matter to be managed by an insulated foreign policy elite rather than debated and decided by democratic communities.

Diplomacy Has Been Abandoned

Finally, and perhaps most fundamentally, Sachs laments that Western leaders and diplomats have simply stopped doing what diplomats are supposed to do: engaging with counterparts, even adversarial ones.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sits available for conversation, and yet no meaningful Western diplomatic contact takes place. The result, Sachs argues, is a legitimacy crisis — governments pursuing policies that ignore the national interest and the public will, while refusing to explain or justify themselves.

Modern diplomacy has been reduced to performance and posturing, stripped of the substantive engagement without which no conflict can ever truly be resolved.

Jeffrey Sachs is not naive about Vladimir Putin or Russian conduct. But his letter insists on something that has become uncomfortable in mainstream Western discourse: that understanding how a war began, and what it would actually take to end it, requires honesty about all parties’ roles — including one’s own.

Germany, in particular, has the history, the weight, and the responsibility to lead a genuine diplomatic push. Whether Chancellor Merz will heed the call remains, as of now, very much in doubt. The silence from Berlin has been deafening.

Sources: Jeffrey Sachs, open letters to Chancellor Friedrich Merz published in the Berliner Zeitung (December 2025, May 2026); Sachs interview on the Greater Eurasia Podcast with Glenn Diesen

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