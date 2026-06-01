HR NEWS

HR NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aaron Ebeling's avatar
Aaron Ebeling
5h

Fuck Zionism in all of its originating countries. Fuck Germany. Fuck Israel. Fuck the United States of America.

Reply
Share
Susanna's avatar
Susanna
5h

Merz and van der Leyen are most evil and all in with Israel, Peter Thiel

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Jeffries · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture