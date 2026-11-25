In April 2026 the German agricultural agency BLE announced that meat “consumption” had risen by 1.4 kilograms per person, to 54.9 kg. German outlets ran it as “Die Deutschen essen wieder mehr Fleisch”, for example top agrar and Lebensmittel Praxis. Most readers stopped at the headline. This piece looks at what the number is, and what the headlines left out.

The 54.9 kg is a modeled estimate, not measured eating

Nobody weighed what Germans ate. The figure comes from a supply balance: production plus imports minus exports, calculated in slaughter weight, divided by the population. The statisticians call the result “Verzehr”, but it is a calculation. A set of fixed deductions is then applied to turn slaughter weight into something closer to food on the plate.

To be fair to the method: the ministry’s own methodology report (Thünen-Institut, 21 November 2022) says bones, processing losses, household waste and pet food are already deducted. The coefficients are fixed (bones: 12% for pork, 15.5% for beef, 28% for poultry), so they cannot by themselves manufacture a rising trend. The shift to chicken is not an artefact of bone weight.

How soft is the level?

The same report is candid about its limits:

It describes the data foundation as uncertain. The pet food share (8.5%) was agreed in 1987 and the household waste share (4%) dates from 1984.

It flags a possible overestimate of about 4 kg in pork, from how by-products are counted in export accounting.

Run the supply method and you get roughly 65 kg per person. The national consumption survey (NVS II), which asks people what they eat, found roughly 43 kg.

That is a gap of more than 20 kg between two government measurements of the same thing. A 1.4 kg movement sits well inside that uncertainty.

Who built the method

The method was developed in 1989 by the butchers’ association and the Bundesmarktverband Vieh und Fleisch. For the 2022 update, slaughterhouses supplied the data: six pork, four beef and seven poultry firms, covering about 50%, 48% and 81% of volume. The lobby groups VDF and BVDF supplied loss estimates. None of this is secret, and it does not show anyone did anything wrong. It is a reason to treat the level with some care, and to ask for independent checking.

What actually moved

The 2025 rise of 1.4 kg is driven mostly by poultry, which reached a record 14.7 kg per person.

What the headlines left out

The long view. 54.9 kg is far below 2011 (63.8 kg). Meat consumption has drifted down since around 1990.

The surveys. The government’s annual Ernährungsreport has the vegan and vegetarian share at roughly a tenth of respondents (2025: 2% vegan, 7% vegetarian), and daily meat and sausage eaters down from 34% in 2015 to around a quarter or less in recent editions.

A fair headline would be something like “Calculated meat consumption rises slightly”. That is less exciting, and more accurate.

Context, not accusation

The meat lobby VDF openly runs “Initiative Fleisch” and “Fokus Fleisch”, and its chairman welcomed the demand rebound. That is ordinary lobbying. I found no link between it and the newspapers that ran the story, and I am not claiming one. This looks like loose shorthand repeated down a chain of press coverage, not a coordinated effort.

What I am asking for

Outlets: say “calculated consumption” or “supply-based estimate”, not “Verzehr” or “ate”.

Include the context: the long-run decline and the survey figures.

The BLE: consider the same wording in its own press release titles.

I have written to the BLE, and I am raising the headline wording with the outlets and, where it applies, the German Press Council (Presserat).

Sources

Photo: Otto Freijser on Unsplash