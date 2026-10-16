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HR NEWS

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
Oct 16

Genocide is indefensible. If they were HUMAN that would be common sense.

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doug elford's avatar
doug elford
Oct 16

American tax payers are paying to be assaulted with Jewish Hasbara

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